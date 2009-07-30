Training Camp Blog - July 30

Things may have been a little rusty, but the tempo was there during Thursday's practice, which was closed to the media and public.

Dubbed an "administrative day," the session was mainly to get the full team back together and give the guys a chance to regain their sea legs.

The newest Raven, offensive tackle Michael Oher, was on the field, as well.

That made for a starting offensive line of (left to right) Jared Gaither, Ben Grubbs, Matt Birk, Chris Chester and Oher. Marshal Yanda is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a knee injury.

It didn't seem like Oher missed a beat. He said he'd been working out with the University of Memphis football team in his hometown.

Now that Oher is in town after a brief holdout, I'm betting he's going to have to take some members of the offense out to dinner.

Here are some other observations from practice:

Another lineman that had a solid day was tackle Oniel Cousins , who received praise on one occasion from offensive coordinator Cam Cameron for leading the charge on a screen pass.

Joe Flacco made an amazing throw to tight end Todd Heap over the middle for a first down. He slipped the ball through two defenders, prompting Cameron to shout, "Go through that tiny window, Joe! Nice job."

Heap sprinted out all of his catches about 30 yards past where he was first touched and had the familiar striding gait he showed when he has been healthy.

Ray Lewis scolded Flacco when he batted down a pass, yelling, "I told you not to test me early."

It was obvious that Terrell Suggs is happy to be back on the field with his teammates. He was playfully talking trash all day. "I want some of Spiderman," he howled at Demetrius Williams, who is nicknamed after the superhero. "Oh no, I'm going to take out some Miami," Suggs said to University of Miami alum Willis McGahee.

Linebacker Tavares Gooden dropped a shoestring interception, but despite that blunder, was still all over the field.

Washington Head to PUPKelley Washington will begin training camp on the PUP list.

Updated 3:43 p.m.

The Ravens placed one player on the Physically Unable to Perform list and took two off, as receiver Kelley Washington will swap places with guard Ben Grubbs and running back Willis McGahee.

Baltimore was taking precautions with McGahee this week because he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the offseason. McGahee expressed his desire to practice, but the Ravens wanted to monitor the knee through a few workouts before he joined the rest of the team.

The seven-year veteran looked when performing conditioning drills on the sideline during practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to reports, Grubbs was suffering from an ankle injury.

Terms were not disclosed regarding Washington's relegation to the PUP list.

Meanwhile, the Ravens signed wide receiver Thomas White. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, the Baylor product was a former walk-on that caught 69 passes and 10 touchdowns over his junior and senior campaigns.

Oher: It's OfficialThe first-round draft pick signed his contract Thursday afternoon.

Updated 2:50 p.m.

At approximately 1 p.m. today, rookie offensive tackle Michael Oher pulled up to the Best Western in Westminster, Md., met with Ravens vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty and put his John Hancock on his first NFL contract.

About 50 times.

These contracts are thick. I saw it with my own eyes. For an offensive lineman, there are between 20-30 pages of verbiage to pore through. Even more for quarterbacks.

The entire process took about 30 minutes. But never fear, BaltimoreRavens.com got the exclusive footage. We'll post it later.

Anyway, Oher looked fit and ready to play. It's evident he's been working hard since he left Ravens headquarters after the last OTA.

The 23rd-overall selection has a busy day. He immediately went from signing to grab his playbook and a pair of cleats to McDaniel College for his physical and conditioning test.

He has a press conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Scene in WestminsterAll is quiet as the Ravens take an administrative day to get acclimated to camp.

Updated 12:40 p.m.

Thursday has been quiet for the Ravens. At least to the public eye.

It's been labeled an "administrative day," one that will simply get the veterans that have just joined the team acclimated to training camp. Meetings, maybe a walk-through. Not that big of a deal.

Unless you count the arrival of first-round draft pick Michael Oher.

The 23rd-overall selection agreed to a five-year contract late Wednesday night. In fact, the call came right around 9:15 p.m., in the middle of this humble reporter's nightly run at McDaniel College's Bair Stadium.

There is a press conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today, and Oher is supposed to be at the Best Western in Westminster, Md., very soon.

We'll have an exclusive interview with Oher once that happens.

As far as the other Ravens go, it's business as usual. The players just got out of meetings and are grabbing lunch. I talked with a few of them regarding Oher's 5-year contract. While terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, it's guaranteed to be a pretty hefty sum.

"I'm always happy when a guy gets paid," joked Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth.

An investment in Oher is just as much of an investment in the protection of quarterback Joe Flacco. Hopefully, the money Oher makes will be worth it.