Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

In the Hunt
Marlon Humphrey
Marcus Peters
Kyle Fuller
Brandon Stephens
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Damarion "Pepe" Williams
Kevon Seymour
Robert Jackson
Iman Marshall
David Vereen
Denzel Williams
Projected Starters
Humphrey and Peters give Baltimore one of the NFL's top cornerback combinations. When healthy, they rarely leave the field, but there will be packages that feature at least three corners, making depth at this position crucial. The Ravens are hopeful Peters returns 100 percent by Week 1 after a torn ACL cost him the 2021 season. Signing Fuller in free agency was an important acquisition, especially after Anthony Averett departed in free agency. He's get plenty of snaps in nickel packages, along with Humphrey and Peters. Williams could make an immediate impact as a slot corner who has the versatility to play almost anywhere in the secondary. Armour-Davis also has an opportunity to earn playing time as a rookie, and Stephens will compete for snaps after playing safety primarily last season.
Best Battle
The competition to earn snaps as the third corner behind Humphrey and Peters will be fierce. Fuller, Williams, Armour-Davis, Stephens, and Seymour are all in the mix. The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback last season and finished last in the NFL in pass defense. The coaches will be looking for corners to stand out during practices and preseason games. With Baltimore's young wide receivers also vying for playing time, the one-on-one battles between corners and receivers during camp will be intense.
Under the Radar
When Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, the four corners who played the most snaps were Averett, Humphrey, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith. Only Humphrey returns from that group. Much attention has been given to the Ravens' moves at safety. But the team revamped its cornerback room as well, hoping the rotation will be deeper and more durable.