Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

Humphrey and Peters give Baltimore one of the NFL's top cornerback combinations. When healthy, they rarely leave the field, but there will be packages that feature at least three corners, making depth at this position crucial. The Ravens are hopeful Peters returns 100 percent by Week 1 after a torn ACL cost him the 2021 season. Signing Fuller in free agency was an important acquisition, especially after Anthony Averett departed in free agency. He's get plenty of snaps in nickel packages, along with Humphrey and Peters. Williams could make an immediate impact as a slot corner who has the versatility to play almost anywhere in the secondary. Armour-Davis also has an opportunity to earn playing time as a rookie, and Stephens will compete for snaps after playing safety primarily last season.