Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

Jul 19, 2022 at 01:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071922-Stephens-Fuller
Shawn Hubbard, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) CB Brandon Stephens & CB Kyle Fuller

In the Hunt

Marlon Humphrey

Marcus Peters

Kyle Fuller

Brandon Stephens

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Damarion "Pepe" Williams

Kevon Seymour

Robert Jackson

Iman Marshall

David Vereen

Denzel Williams

Projected Starters

Humphrey and Peters give Baltimore one of the NFL's top cornerback combinations. When healthy, they rarely leave the field, but there will be packages that feature at least three corners, making depth at this position crucial. The Ravens are hopeful Peters returns 100 percent by Week 1 after a torn ACL cost him the 2021 season. Signing Fuller in free agency was an important acquisition, especially after Anthony Averett departed in free agency. He's get plenty of snaps in nickel packages, along with Humphrey and Peters. Williams could make an immediate impact as a slot corner who has the versatility to play almost anywhere in the secondary. Armour-Davis also has an opportunity to earn playing time as a rookie, and Stephens will compete for snaps after playing safety primarily last season.

Best Battle

The competition to earn snaps as the third corner behind Humphrey and Peters will be fierce. Fuller, Williams, Armour-Davis, Stephens, and Seymour are all in the mix. The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback last season and finished last in the NFL in pass defense. The coaches will be looking for corners to stand out during practices and preseason games. With Baltimore's young wide receivers also vying for playing time, the one-on-one battles between corners and receivers during camp will be intense.

Under the Radar

When Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, the four corners who played the most snaps were Averett, Humphrey, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith. Only Humphrey returns from that group. Much attention has been given to the Ravens' moves at safety. But the team revamped its cornerback room as well, hoping the rotation will be deeper and more durable.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/19: Three of the Most Intriguing People on the 2022 Ravens

Is Mark Andrews' 'Madden' rating too low? Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh slip in CBS Sports' Top 10 quarterback/head coach rankings. Rashod Bateman having a breakout season is a 'necessity.'

news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

news

Around the AFC North: Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals Is Uncertain

Cleveland may sign a backup quarterback if Deshaun Watson serves a lengthy suspension. The Steelers will hold training camp in Latrobe, Pa. for the first time since 2019.

news

Late for Work 7/18: After Glowing Review, NBC Sports Omits Eric DeCosta From Top 10 GM List

Jeff Zrebiec sees notable roster improvements from beginning of the offseason. James Proche categorized as the Ravens' "Best-Kept Secret." Patrick Queen makes CBS Sports' NFL All Under 25 Defensive Team.

news

Jalyn Armour-Davis Signs Rookie Contract

Fourth-round cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis has signed his rookie deal.

news

Daniel Faalele Signs Rookie Contract

Fourth-round offensive lineman Daniel Faalele has signed his rookie deal.

news

50 Words or Less: The Chip on Lamar Jackson's Shoulder Seems to Be Growing

The Ravens' loaded secondary could feast on weaker opposing passing games. The Ravens may not be done adding pass rushers. Things are changing in the AFC North.

news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

One of the best competitions of training camp will be for the starting left guard spot.

news

10 Questions: How Can the Passing Game Take the Next Step?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/15: How Justin Tucker Could Win the NFL MVP Award

Lamar Jackson and Bernard Pollard call a truce. Mark Andrews remains outside the top three in ESPN's tight ends rankings. Ronnie Stanley is still ranked among the top 10 offensive tackles.

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receiver

The Ravens have four spots locked up with one or two up for grabs as of now.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising