Training Camp Competition: Linebacker

At inside linebacker, Queen will man the MIKE spot, just as he did on a full-time basis last year as a first-round rookie. After a strong rookie season, Queen is confident his better understanding of the game and physical conditioning will lead to an even bigger sophomore campaign. His running mate is to be determined. Fort and Harrison shared the role last season and likely will again based on different packages and situations. Fort is well-suited for coverage duties while Harrison is a bigger-bodied run thumper.

At outside linebacker, Bowser could go from a player that saw approximately 50 percent of the defensive snaps in most games to a starter with a full plate. The Ravens re-signed him to become a bigger part of the defensive unit and help offset the loss of former Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. On the other side, 32-year-old McPhee is back for another year and will likely still be a starter after serving in that role for 13 of 15 games played last season.