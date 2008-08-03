Transcript- Training Camp August 3rd

RAVENS TRAINING CAMP TRANSCRIPTS: Aug. 3

**

Head Coach John Harbaugh

On the importance of communication in the defensive backfield:"On defense, when you talk more, that means you're anticipating better. So what you're doing is you're anticipating the motion of the shift before it happens, and then you're communicating it as it happens. So if there's quiet back there, that means that they're behind. So when you hear them talking, that means they're ahead of the process on defense, as far as recognizing the formation and the play and those kind of things."

On rotating the defensive backs:"Yeah, we're rotating all of those guys right now. None of those guys is ahead of one of the other guys, and with Ed [Reed] out any one of those guys could go in with the first defense. They've all done a nice job with the first defense."

On the possibility of rookie RB Ray Rice starting on Thursday:"That's a possibility. Willis [McGahee] right now, we just need to get the fluid out of his knee and get that thing settled down a little bit."

On LB Terrell Suggs:"We have had contact with him. We're keeping him apprised of our install and our daily practices. He's in constant communication with our defensive coaches. We do have an idea of what he's thinking, but it's just an idea right now. We don't have any certainty. It really doesn't bother me. I don't think it bothers too many coaches nowadays because really, it's part of the game. Would you like to have every guy here? Absolutely we want to have every guy here, but the business side is the business side. This guy, Suggs, loves football. And he wants to be here, I know that. And I know he's worked himself really hard in the offseason to stay in great shape. He's got to take care of the other side the way he sees fit, but we want him here as soon as possible and we want to get him here."

On who benefited from the new weight training program:"I can't think of a guy offhand. I think as a group, they've all benefited. So many guys did a great job, but I can't think of one guy offhand. I can tell you one guy – David Pittman – who looks a lot bigger and stronger. So it will be interesting to see if it pays off in the way he plays."

On CB Corey Ivy's goals for the season:"He's the designated guy to trade jabs with Cam [Cameron] on the practice field. So that's one of his goals (laughter). He will be in the nickel and the dime packages, and he will be on special teams. He is a very capable backup if we lose a starter; he can go out and play. He's a good football player. Corey understands that whatever he can do to help us win is what he wants to do. He's got a great mindset."