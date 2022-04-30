Transcripts: Charlie Kolar Zoom

How excited are you to join the Ravens? Obviously, it's established that they love to throw to their tight ends, and they have an All-Pro tight end on their roster. What kind of fit do you think it is for yourself? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Great, I couldn't be more excited. It's a class organization. I loved the time I spent with them at the Combine. Mark Andrews, [Nick] Boyle, [Pat] Ricard, all those guys – I can't wait to get in there and learn from. [I'm] just so grateful."

I know you grew up in Oklahoma. Did you follow TE Mark Andrews when he was at Oklahoma? (Kevin Richardson) "I actually was an Oklahoma Sooners fan growing up, so I love Mark Andrews. I watched him in high school, as a fan, and [when] I got into college, I started studying his tape a lot more – both at "OU" [Oklahoma] and the Ravens – and I love the way he moves. I thought he was a fantastic player even coming out of college, and I couldn't be more excited to learn from him [and] pick his brain. I'm definitely going to annoy him with how many questions I have for him. (laughter)But I just want to get in there and learn. I'm really excited."

Can you talk about or describe your game and what you feel like your strengths are? (Ryan Mink) "I just feel like I'm a complete tight end. I run good routes, I have good ball skills, I'm a good blocker, especially in space, but I'm honest with myself; I've got to keep getting better. This is the NFL. I'm going to come in there hungry and ready to work, and that's why I'm excited to come in there with guys that have played for a while. I just want to go in there and be a sponge and soak up information, and just try to learn and be the best player I can be Day One and then grow every day from that."

How would you describe your game as a combo pass-catcher and blocker? (Garrett Downing) "I'd say both of those. (laughter) I just try to do the best I can. I didn't block as much in college, because I wasn't asked to. I don't know what the Ravens will ask me to do, but I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do, and I'm excited to go in there and just, like you said, be both. I don't have a great answer."

I was looking over social media trying to find a little more on you, and I see your teammate LB Jake Hummel shared a pair of photos of you eating spaghetti with just your hands. Is there a greater story behind that? (Kyle Barber) "Not really, no." (laughter)But I'm excited to be a Raven." (laughter)