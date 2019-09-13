Transcripts: Friday Availability: Week 2 vs. Arizona

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement:"Good to see everybody; I appreciate you being here. It's cooler today. I've gotten into the habit of giving you guys the weather report, so if you noticed, it's a little cooler. (laughter) [We had a] great practice today, very energetic, very sharp. [I'm] very happy with the guys and the work ethic and the focus. We're looking forward to getting after it on Sunday."

One of your former players, WR Torrey Smith, announced his retirement today after eight years. What kind of memories do you have of him? (Jamison Hensley)"Congratulations to Torrey [Smith]. That's an awesome thing. He's had a tremendous career, and he's a Maryland guy. It's just an honor to know him and to have coached him. I know his family, and I've been through some moments with him on the roller coaster, up and down. Congrats to him and his family. I'm sure Torrey will go on to do many great things beyond his football career."

What stood out about WR Torrey Smith as a player to you? (Andrew Gillis)"Speed. The first thing I remembered looking at him coming out of Maryland, he was a guy who could get down the field and then could track a ball down the field. How many times did he out-track a corner, and either come up with the ball or get a pass interference call, just for huge plays? I remember those plays so often. And then of course, the intangibles – the personality, the leadership, the work ethic, all of that."

Does it mean a lot to you and the rest of the organization that so many players who have gone on to play at other teams want to retire as Ravens? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'd be dishonest if I said it didn't. It means a lot, it does. It's something, probably, that you'll look back some day and really, really feel good about it. As you're going through it … For the guys to feel the way they do about their experience here, and the things that they say and the fact that they tangibly retire as Ravens is really [amazing]. Yes, it's something that makes you feel really good. The Ravens fans should feel that way, too. These players appreciate this community a lot."

Obviously, CB Jimmy Smith is not going to play on Sunday, but what about TE Mark Andrews, OLB Pernell McPhee and WR Marquise Brown? Is there any concern about them playing on Sunday? (Ken Weinman)"No, no concern about Marquise [Brown] or Mark Andrews. Nope, no concern. No concern about any of those guys."

There was a report that TE Mark Andrews was out for rest. Is that accurate? (Aaron Kasinitz)"I don't usually get into the details of it, but he'll play Sunday, yes."

We noticed someone walk onto the field yesterday near the quarterbacks. Was that your dad? (Jonas Shaffer)"No, that was Jay Fry. Jay Fry is my college defensive back coach. That's my guy. He was visiting his daughter, who just moved to the D.C. area. He's helping her move into her condo, so he came out to practice. I said, 'Hey, man, go where you want.' So, he did. (laughter)It was good. James Urban [quarterbacks coach] got a little high-alert on there, spy alert going, but then he found out it was my coach, so everything was cool. [Fry is a] great guy, a great man. I learned a lot from him, and I appreciate him. You always appreciate your old coaches."

Do you remember whose idea it was to try FB/DL Patrick Ricard at fullback? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I do." (Reporter: "Do you care to share?") "Sure. It was my idea. (laughter) And that's the absolute truth." (Reporter: "Did you know at the time that he played there in high school, or did you think it was a good fit from what you were watching out here?") "Well, my brother had his guy in San Francisco. I'm going to draw a blank on his name [Bruce Miller] right now, but you guys will do your research and find it. I just thought that [Ricard] was a weapon, that's a dominant-type of guy. He looked like a really good athlete. Then I asked him, and he said he played it in high school. And the rest is history, as they say."

Are you excited to play in front of the home fans? (Jim Forner)"Yes, everybody is excited. We're just working on the crowd noise part of it. We're anticipating our stadium to be as loud as it's been, to be louder than it's been. It's a different configuration in the stadium. We have more seats. It has more closed ends, and we're making sure our communication is there. That's what we're working on right now. So, I'm looking forward to that, yes."

What stands out about QB Lamar Jackson's competitiveness when you talk about how he loves to compete? (Jamison Hensley) "It's in his DNA. It's who he is. When we're going through a fast Friday, if he doesn't make a throw the way he wants, or the read is a little bit late, he's mad at himself. That's how he competes. He competes against himself. He wants to win every drill against the defense. We would have had two plays out here against the defense, and he wants to win. You like having guys play for you that want to win. That's kind of the idea."