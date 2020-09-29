Transcripts: Postgame Press Conferences

*DE Calais Campbell *

(on if the creativity of the Chiefs' offense caught the Ravens off guard) "We knew they were going to try to do some of that. They're a team that does screens well, shovel passes and all that kind of stuff. We prepared for it; we just didn't execute today. You have to take your hat off to them. They played a great football game. We tried to make a run late, and we just didn't have enough to get it done today. But this team is … We're going to be just fine."

(on how they were out-executed) "We had our opportunities, and we didn't take advantage of them – a play here, a play there. And you have to take your hat off to Patrick Mahomes. He made big-time throws when he needed to and found a way to win the ballgame. And right now, they played like the best team in the league. But it's Week Three, there's a lot of football left to be played, and I'm confident that we're going to rebound. And hopefully, we have to earn the right to see them again."

(on struggling to get off the field on the third down) "I feel like that's football; [if] you win third down, you usually win the game. And today, they made plays. It seemed like every third down, they found a way to make a play, and that's a combination of a lot of things. We all have to wear it. A play here and a play there from different guys, and … They out-executed us. Especially in the big moments that mattered, they came up with the big play. This game is a one-play battle over and over again until the game is over, and they got more than we did."

(on the challenges of playing against QB Patrick Mahomes) "They didn't give that guy a half-a-billion dollars for no reason. He's an incredible talent, and he just made play after play. I know who we are, and what we're capable of, and he was able to go out there and do some great things against us. So, you have to take your hat off to him and give him some respect. Like I said though, I'm really looking forward to earning the right to try to face them again, because I'm very confident that if we play the game we're supposed to, we can hang with those guys."

(on struggling to get to the quarterback) "Yes, we tried a few different things. He has great pocket presence; he knows how to drift. He sees things … He's a great quarterback, and they give him a lot of responsibility up front controlling protections. We had our opportunities, and when we did, we didn't get there. So, we have to watch the tape, regroup, figure it out and be better next week."

(on how he will handle the loss and prepare for the next game) "On Monday night, this is a short turnaround. Usually, it's the 24 [-hour] rule; you have 24 hours to grieve or celebrate, then you study the tape and you move on. But because it's a short week, I'll watch it as soon as I get home, then I'll put it behind me and go on and move on to next week."