Transcripts: Postgame Press Conferences

Head Coach John Harbaugh

(opening statement) "OK. Good not to see everybody, but good to hear you. [It was a] hard-fought football game. I'm disappointed not to come out on top, certainly. An announcement on Ronnie Stanley; he'll be out for the season with a severe ankle injury. I don't have any information on any of the other injuries. What questions do you have?"

(on QB Lamar Jackson's performance) "We didn't play well enough to win the game in the end. I thought we fought hard [and] competed very well. I'm not sure what the question is, actually. Is it about the turnovers or is generally about how we played?" (Reporter: "It's about how Lamar [Jackson] played. He had a couple of picks. He lost two fumbles.")"He played hard. He made a lot of plays. The turnovers, obviously, were disappointing. You don't … That's the difference in the game in some ways, obviously. And that's part of it. We're disappointed with that part of it. We're very happy with other parts of it. I thought he competed, made a lot of great throws and runs and things like that. So, it's a mixed bag in that sense, but of course we're not pleased with losing the turnover battle. That's something that we always want to win."

(on OLB Matthew Judon being ejected) "I was told what the replay showed. I'm quite sure that … I'm very confident that Matthew [Judon] didn't touch an official on purpose. I was told he was trying to release his hand away. There was some contact there, but it wasn't anything he was trying to do – that's what I understand the case to be."

(on if there was any explanation from the referees on no time being added on the clock with Steelers DT Cameron Hayward down on the field and the last play regarding the contact made on WR Willie Snead IV) "I was not. I was given … I asked about the time, I got no answer on that. I think they said the time was fine. As far as the last play – the shoulder to the helmet – no. They didn't say a word about it. They just ran off the field."

(on what it means to lose T Ronnie Stanley and how T Orlando Brown Jr. and G D.J. Fluker played today in replacement) "It's a tough loss, obviously. I feel bad for Ronnie [Stanley]. He's a guy who's been playing well. You mentioned the contract situation, it's not really the main thing. The main thing is that he wants to play [and] he wants to be a part of it. He's worked very hard to be out there and to contribute. That's the nature of the game, often times, unfortunately. But I'll say this; the guys that stepped in, they played very well. Orlando [Brown Jr.] played very well. 'Fluke' [D.J. Fluker] played very well. We're very confident in those players going forward. That's why they're here, because they're those kinds of players and I know they're going to play great football for the rest of the season."

(on if he was proud of the physicality the team played with overall) "I'm pleased with our guys. I love our players. I love who they are. I love what they stand for. They're going to give you everything they absolutely have every single play, as hard as they possibly can; you saw that today. We played a lot of really good football. There's no doubt about it. We played some dominant football at times, and at times, so did they. That's what games like this are all about. Now, we're in a situation where you look at it from the perspective that this is where our season begins and we go from here; from the very best football team we can be, starting in Indianapolis next weekend. We've got two big road games coming up. All of our focus will be on the Colts on Sunday. That's what we'll do, but I'm confident in our guys. I'm proud of our guys. I trust them completely. I love them. I can't wait to go to work with them."

(on if RB J.K. Dobbins' performance was encouraging to see) "J.K. [Dobbins] wasn't anything surprising to us; he's going to play well. All of our backs are excellent backs. They all make plays. They all run well when they go out there. So, it wasn't anything that I think was surprising in anyway. We kind of expected him to play well, just like we do the other guys to play well when they go in there."

(on how encouraging it was to see WR Willie Snead IV step up and make some big catches) "Willie [Snead IV] had a heck of a game. He … I'm just telling you; the big plays, the drives that were extended, the tough catches that were made … He's just tremendous. He's a tremendous football player. I feel for him a little bit. He's sitting right here [in this room]. I feel for him a little bit, because I think that play would've been made in the end zone, also, to win the game, and it would've been historic. It would've been that kind of a play. You just want to see your players protected. You want to see them protected just like the rules say they should be."

(on if him pointing to his head at the end of the game was directed to anybody in particular) "Yes. I was talking to the official, the back judge, coming off there saying … I was asking him about the hit to the head on the pass in the end zone."

QB Lamar Jackson

(on his performance and the amount of turnovers) "The turnovers, I feel, are the reason we lost the game. I put that on me. The start of the game, the first drive – a pick-six. And then we drive to the red zone – I fumbled. I've got to get the ball out quicker, because we know they're dominant up front. And then that pick off the play to the flat throwing it to Mark [Andrews]. I've got to clean those up, and I feel like we [would've] won that game. That's all to it."

(on the issues with ball security) "Just hold onto the ball, that's all. [We've] been doing a great job at it all season. [I've] just got to do better when we're playing against a rival team."

(on what he saw different from this defense today) "It was the usual. They didn't do anything specific and did exactly what we've seen on film."

(on the final fourth-down play) "They were just dropping eight … Well, they had guys rushing. But I just tried to get a seam throw and just had to throw it up to Willie [Snead IV]."

(on the first play of the second half) "When I had Pat [Ricard] in the flats, [LB Alex Highsmith] looked like he was going to defend Pat. And when I threw it to threw it up to Mark [Andrews], to drop over to Mark, [Highsmith] fell off and made a great play."

(on losing T Ronnie Stanley) "That's our brother. We wanted to win this game for him. It was all about him at that point when we saw him go down. He means a lot to our offense. We know we don't want to see our brother go down at all – no matter what position he plays. But I hope he's doing good. Just sorry we couldn't get the victory for him."

(on missed opportunities in the red zone) "Yes – like I said, with the fumble, we were talking about that all week. Just getting the ball out quick. And if that would've happened, it wouldn't have been a fumble – probably another touchdown. It would've been 14-0 … Well, 14-7 at the time."

(on the fourth-down play on the quarterback sneak) "Well, I've seen [Minkah] Fitzpatrick spying on me. They had him at the safety spying. I thought it was going to be a great play at the time, but they just made a good stop."

(on where the team stands right now) "I feel we're in a great spot. We've just got to finish. Like I said, our defense played great. Our offense did good. I've just got to … No turnovers [and] we're winning the game. I feel we're not peeking ahead. We're doing great. We're just going to get in practice, and we're going to work hard."

CB Marlon Humphrey

(on the game and another Ravens vs. Steelers game coming down to the last play) "It was a tough game that came down literally to the last play. This is a great rivalry, and I think what makes it so great is how the game came down to the end today. You look at what they did, and they played pretty well. We had a lot of turnovers, but we were kind of able to overcome it for a second. There's a lot for us to learn from it, and the fact that we were able to keep it close is pretty good. Definitely disappointed in the outcome, but definitely excited for our future."

(on the defensive battle out on the field today) "I think for a second there it was definitely feeling pretty defensive out there. I know the score didn't really feel like it matched the game – there were a lot of turnovers and short fields that both teams capitalized on. Both teams played pretty good; no one played great. It came down to the last play, and they were able to overcome it."

(on going back on the road for an AFC matchup next week and what the focus is this week) "Fix some of these corrections and move on. Once we fix those corrections, then it's go time. Every game comes pretty quick. I don't think there is much to fix. There is a lot of good, but some bad as well. I think the good will outweigh the bad in the end."

WR Miles Boykin

(on his touchdown catch today) "It felt great to get into the end zone, obviously. But one of the things I was shocked about was just how Lamar [Jackson] fit that ball in there, because if he throws it a second later, I'm out of bounds, and if he throws it a second earlier, I get picked off. So, it was a great pass, like I said. He threw it before I even came out of my break and just kind of anticipated where I was going to be."

(on playing another game in this rivalry) "I love playing in this game. I definitely don't like the Steelers, but at the end of the day, this is the best rivalry I've ever played in. It's always a physical, hard-hitting rivalry. It sucks to lose a game like that, but knowing we have another shot at them, I love it. This team is resilient. I think we'll bounce back, and we'll try to take it to them the next time we play them."

(on what the team learned from today's game) "That you can't go out and have a sloppy game against good teams. You can't do that. We did a lot of good things, but there were a lot of things that held us back today. When you play great teams in this league, playing sloppy, that's when you get beat."

RB J.K. Dobbins

(on his first Ravens vs. Steelers game and how it felt to contribute the way he did) "That's what they brought me here for. They brought me here to play in big games like this and help the team win. But we didn't get the win, so we need to just keep working."

(on what he saw from the Steelers' defense today and if it lived up to his expectations for physicality) "Yes, definitely a physical game, and that's what I expected. We've got to be better next time."

(on preparing this week for the Indianapolis Colts) "We go harder. In practice this week, we go harder. When we get ready for this game, we have to give ourselves an opportunity to win this next game."

WR Willie Snead IV

(on the last play of the game) "Yes, I was just trying to make a play. Last play – this is for the game – and I was just locked in on the ball trying to attack it. It just felt like a bang-bang play, but in those situations, you just hope for the best. And it didn't go our way this time, so we just have to keep moving forward and learn from it."

(on if he felt there was an obvious penalty on the last play of the game) "It could have gone either way, to be honest. When I got hit, it just happened so quick. As soon as the ball touched my hands, I got hit. So, it's like, you never know. I didn't know how he hit me, seriously, but I got hit in the head. So, I'll just leave it at that."

(on the emotions of seeing T Ronnie Stanley go down) "Ronnie [Stanley] is one of those guys in our locker room who everybody looks up to and everybody has a good relationship with. We were all happy for him this week, because he got a huge deal. And I know he was ready to play in this game, because of the rivalry and everything that it means. Just to see him go down like that, it hurts everybody, and we just wanted to go out there and play all out for him. We just wanted to continue to play hard for him, because that's what he would have wanted. So, it sucks to see that, because he's a great person, a great man, and he works hard. So, I'm just praying for him and his family right now, and I know he'll come back stronger from this."

(on his veteran advice to QB Lamar Jackson) "We can control, what we can control. We just have to keep moving forward. Every mistake that we make, it's a collective group, and we just have to continue to move forward. We were in a position to win the game the whole game. With everything that happened, we were still in a position to win the game. So, the veteran mindset that we all have is just, 'Next play. Worry about the next play. Control what you [can] control. Move forward. Don't let the past catch up with what we're trying to do right now.' So, I think he [Lamar Jackson] did a great job leading us down the field in the end. We just came up short."

(on if the turnovers and key penalties are holding the team back) "Yes, those are all controllable. Everything that you saw today was controllable by us, and we just have to build from it. We have to stack. We have to continue to learn and grow. And I think, on the back end of this season, like coach said, we're just getting started. We're starting to figure out who we are on offense and starting to evolve, and the defense continues to play lights out. We just have to continue to play complimentary football and just eliminate the mistakes, like we're talking about, and move forward. We'll build on this, and we'll get better."

T Orlando Brown Jr.

(on how the offensive line performed after losing T Ronnie Stanley) "Yes, as you saw, we moved some guys around. I had to go to left [tackle], [D.J.] Fluker came in at right [tackle], and I believe Patrick Mekari was in at right guard. It was a hard-fought game. That's probably the best defensive front in the NFL. They're very good at what they do, and they did what they needed to do today to come out here and win. From an offensive line perspective, man, there is so much room for us to grow, and we're going to continue to do that. You have guys playing new positions and different positions – things that we haven't necessarily worked on throughout the offseason or throughout the season. It just kind of unfolds that way. But it was hard fought."

(on his level of optimism for the offensive line) "A lot of optimism, man. We have some guys that really want it and really want to win, and they're hard fighters. D.J. Fluker is a hard fighter. He's been through a lot in his life and career. Same thing with Patrick Mekari – being an undrafted free agent. Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman – man, just a bunch of great men. And Coach 'D,' [Joe D'Alessandris] everything that he instills in us. Man, I have a lot of optimism for us going forward."

(on how hard it was to see T Ronnie Stanley suffer the injury) "Very hard. That's somebody who's helped me throughout my career. Someone that did what he needed to do to put himself and his family up for the rest of their lives. And losing someone like that, a leader like that to this team and this offensive line, its hard to put into words the affect that takes on you a little bit as [far as] morale. But it's the NFL, and unfortunately, the mentality is next man up. So, however things unfold, we have to go out there and do our best week in and week out."

(on how frustrating the turnovers were) "To be honest, I'm not 100% sure about your question, but I think I know what you're asking. Obviously, it's a little bit frustrating, when we don't go out there and take care of the ball, [commit] penalties. And we have to do a better job as a collective group putting ourselves in the best position. And it sucks, because we go out here, and we lose this game the way we did, and we've been in this situation before and won. So, man, it sucks. It's unfortunate. Looking back on it, what could we have done? I have to go and see the film, but we have to start getting things clicking and getting things going."

(on where he thinks the Ravens currently sit in the AFC) "Man, that's so hard to say. To be honest with you, I haven't seen every team in the AFC or every playoff team, I don't think. I know for us personally, there's a lot of room for us to grow offensively, and everything we want is right in front of us. We're going to have to go to work and take it."

(on if he thought WR Willie Snead IV was interfered with on the last play of the game) "I really don't know. I was blocking my guy."

DE Calais Campbell

(on his thoughts of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry after today) "It was a hard-fought game. Competing every play. Fighting for a chance to win the ballgame, and today just wasn't our day. But, this is a heavyweight bought. [The Steelers are] a really good football team, and they made the plays to win the game. You look forward to grading the tape and figuring out how we can get on a run and find a way to make the next time we play this team matter."

(on what changed in the Steelers' offense in the second half) "It was a couple of plays here and there. They made the plays they were supposed to. They made the plays that gave them the points. And you've got to give them their credit. They made plays here and there. We had a couple plays here and there of miscommunication – a guy gets that wide open for a touchdown. It's football, it happens. You're not going to win them all. But I like the way we fought back. They made a couple of plays, got the momentum going. And then we fought back and had a chance to win it at the end."

(on if OLB Matthew Judon addressed the team after being ejected) "You never want to see that happen, but it's football. It's next man up. We know how he feels. He doesn't have to address the team – we understand. He's a veteran guy, and I know he's going to come back next week and have a heck of a ballgame. I was happy to see [Jaylon] Ferguson come in and make a bunch of good plays. It was really good to see the young guys stepping up and making plays."

(on how frustrating the loss is after controlling most of the game) "This is football. You're not going to win them all. I feel like we fought hard. It's definitely a little frustrating because you want to win every ballgame. But at the end of the day, we'll regroup, take it one play at a time and come back and be ready to go the next one. I feel like in the football game, we didn't have it today. We lost it. At the same time, I'm proud of the way we fought. We had a chance at the end, and we'll come back, regroup and find a way to win next week."

(on the team's mindset right now going forward) "Put our head down and go to work. It's early in the season still. It's Week 8 we just finished. [There's a] whole lot football left to be played. So, just got to take it one play at a time, one day at a time and find a way to win some ballgames. All this means is that we won't go better than 14-2, but at the same time, there's a lot of football left to be played. Just take it one day at a time and find some ways to win some ballgames."