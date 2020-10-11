Transcripts: Postgame Press Conferences

Head Coach John Harbaugh

(opening statement) "Good to have everybody here. We appreciate you guys being here and being at the game. Obviously, a very good team win. You start with the defense. The defense played lights out throughout the whole game, and that was fun to watch. But, all three phases did what they had to do to win; we're proud of that. I guarantee our guys aren't satisfied. There are plenty of things that we can look at and do better, coaching and playing. We'll do that, but I'm proud of them for the win. Especially [because] we did get to the quarterback. We had seven sacks, five by defensive backs – I think that's very noteworthy. [We] forced three turnovers. We had the one turnover [on offense], though – that's one too many. Our defense did a great job forcing turnovers. Third-down defense was excellent, yards. And then stopping … holding [Joe] Mixon low on the rushing. That's a big, heavy duty task, and we did a good job with that. On the downside, Otaro Alaka left the game and didn't return. It looks like … It looks bad. It looks like he'll probably be out for the year, so we're very disappointed about that. He had been doing a really, really great job on special teams. He was really coming on. I'm very proud of him for the way he was playing. Just another adversity in his career, but it's part of his journey now, and he's going to make the most of it. So, with that, what questions do you have?"

(on ILB Patrick Queen's performance) "I think you're spot on with that. Of course, Marlon [Humphrey] got the forced fumble, Patrick [Queen] was there and picked that one up. He did a really good job in coverage across the board. I believe he had an interception, too. Didn't he? Didn't he have an interception? Oh, two fumble recoveries. There you go, I'm losing my mind here. But he was all over the field. I just thought he was better in coverage. I thought he did a really good job after the first completion. He did a good job manning Zone Coverage, and he just played a really solid game."

(on the key to stopping HB Joe Mixon) "I think that was it; we just kind of played good assignment [and] physical defense up front. We defeated the scheme. We were solid. We were strong on the edge. We played through the cut-back angle really well, and our inside guys were very stout. When you do that, you have a really good chance to stop the run."

(on what he attributes QB Lamar Jackson having only two rushing attempts and the second-most passing attempts in a game) "I don't have anything to attribute that to right now. It's just the way we played. It's just the way the game played out. It's just the way it was called. We'll talk about it later in the week, maybe."

(on if QB Lamar Jackson's reported knee injury changed the gameplan at all) "No."

(on if the plan all week was to play both G Ben Powers and C/G Patrick Mekari with G Tyre Phillips out) "Yes. I think also, with that, which is part of it, the other part of it is to give them a chance to go play and then come back out and watch the game a little bit. They're both good players. They both are ready to play. And not to put too much on their plate if we didn't have to, because we had both of them available to play. So, I thought that … it worked out well for us. I'm looking forward to seeing the tape to see how they played, but it was [offensive line coach] 'Joe D's' [Joe D'Alessandris] idea, and I think it worked out really well."

(on OLB Pernell McPhee's overall performance and his pitch count) "Well, we don't have a specific pitch count for Pernell [McPhee] as much we kind of have it for all of the guys on defense. We're not really trying to play too many guys too many snaps. We try to play everybody. We have a number of personnel packages designed to get everybody on the field doing what they do well. So, nobody should have to play too much, unless we have an injury, or unless a package ends up being predominantly played, because of what the offense is doing to us. So, I felt like we were kind of right on target with that. Generally speaking, we don't say a number, but we rotated our packages the way we normally do. But to your point about Pernell, he played really well. He's been setting edges. He's been very physical. I think he's also been a leader [and] a tone-setter for our defense. He's kind of showing the young guys the way every day and what it means to be a Raven and how to Play Like a Raven. He does it by example, and he does it by what he says. He does it by his work ethic every day."

(on how defensive coordinator Don Martindale did with the pass rush and getting after QB Joe Burrow) "Absolutely. [Defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] did a great job; he called an aggressive game. I think he had a good feel for what was going on there in terms of the protections and things like that. I thought our defensive staff … 'Wink' will be the first to spread the credit around and tell you that our defensive staff, [outside linebackers coach] Drew Wilkins and all the guys involved there … [defensive line coach] Joe Cullen recovered very well in the back end … [Pass defense coordinator] Chris Hewitt, but also the players. The players are the ones to do it. It's one thing to put a gameplan together, and that's good, and that's important and valuable, and we really value it. I really do. I think 'Wink' did a great job and the whole staff, but let's give credit to the players, really, above all. Sunday is the players' day, and those guys came out and executed. [They] played with great discipline, great energy, and it was really great to see."