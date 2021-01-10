Transcripts: Postgame Press Conferences

Head Coach John Harbaugh

(opening statement) "OK, good to see everybody. I appreciate you guys being here. Obviously, [that was] a tremendous victory against a very good football team, a very well-coached team [and] a team that plays very hard and very physical. That's the kind of game it was, [and] that's the kind of game we expected it to be. It was a tough football game, and it's a great win. [I'm] just proud of our guys. I mean, to come back and fight, you go down and not blink, keep pounding [and] keep your poise. You talk about playing this play, and then playing this play, and then playing this play – that's what our players did. We gave a game ball to Lamar [Jackson] and really, the whole team backing him up and having his back for his first playoff win and many of our guys' first playoff win. Chuck Clark talked about that and others. So, I'm just proud of these guys. It's something that's very meaningful because of the type of game it was, how hard-fought it was, and now we're looking forward to the next one. OK, what questions do you have?"

(on the reaction when QB Lamar Jackson was given the game ball for his first playoff win) "It was a big cheer. (laughter) There was a lot of cheering and a little bit of dancing. I think everybody is just really happy. You're right, there was a lot of attention on it. That's how it works; we understand the nature of it. That's really not the main point, I don't think, but it's a team game. I felt like our guys all played well, and they were just happy for him. It's something that he won't have to talk about in the future, and that's a meaningful thing."

(on how meaningful the playoff win was today) "Yes, it's very meaningful; we haven't won one of these for a while. It's been since 2014, I think, since we've won a playoff game. So, we weren't in there for a few years, and then we haven't won one [in the last few years]. So, to win it is very meaningful. It matters, but really all that stuff is just history. That's just behind you. We talked about that in terms of the game. The play is here and then it's gone; you play the play that is in front of you. This was a game that was in front of us. So, that's the focus. That's what you try to make the main thing, and I thought our guys did a great job of making that the main thing. All those other storylines – there are no subplots. There weren't subplots. There was just the game, and our guys did a great job of playing the game."

(on the attitude of the team being down 10-0 in the first quarter and how rewarding the response was) "It was great. It was very rewarding, obviously – that's how you come back and win a football game. But there was nobody … Nobody even blinked. Nobody got down. We just kept playing. We knew it was going to be this play and this play and this play – that's how the guys approached it. It's a very simple approach, and that's how they approach everything. That's how they approach practice; they keep it about football. They have tremendous leadership. Derek Wolfe is going to speak to you here in a minute, and [he's] one of the best leaders I've ever seen. [He's] one of the best leaders I have ever seen. Guys like that, in a sideline situation like that when you go down 10 [points], that's what holds a team together. That's what keeps guys fighting, and those guys did a great job with that. I'm really proud of them for it."

(on how valuable WR Marquise Brown's big plays were today) "He's come up big for us, man. He's made so many plays. He's come up big for us; catch-and-run plays, over-the-top plays – he has. Marquise [Brown], Lamar [Jackson] with the runs and the runs late, and then Lamar with the throws … Different guys came up with big plays. J.K. [Dobbins] had a big run there at the end. Gus [Edwards] had the big [run] to get the extra yards there at the end to finish it off and during the game. Of course, our offensive line … That's a really good defensive front. I don't care what the stats say; that's a tough defense to move the ball against. They committed guys up there against the run, and we still ran the ball. But, against that, you still have to make plays in the passing game, and I was really proud of the fact that our guys were able to do it."

(on the mantra of "Finish" and the significance it holds) "It's not revolutionary, I don't think. I think everybody understands what it means. It's a little tougher to execute, because so many things conspire against us to quit, to stop, to throw our hands up [and] to not finish. It's really irrespective of the outcome. It really doesn't matter about the outcome. What matters is how you handle it, how you approach it, [and] whether you stick to it or not. That's what finish means, and our guys have done that. It's led to great outcomes. Hopefully, that's something they'll take with them for the rest of their lives and teach their kids about. (laughter) I hope people out there take it and give it some meaning in their own families, but that's what it's about. It's about sticking to it, not giving up and continuing to fight for what's important for yourself, for your family, for your team and all those other things."

(on what he attributes the late-season turnaround that carried the Ravens to the playoffs) "[It's] really execution. We did a much better job of protecting the football and executing all parts of it. To me, you talk about offensive football, or any football, it's not really one thing. You can't sit there and say, 'It's this.' I understand that we look for the thing, but it's all the things. It's across the board. You continue to improve, and then all those things work together to make you better. And then everything starts looking better. That's really … That's why you just keep working; that's why you work to finish a practice, or you finish a meeting or finish a game – whatever it is. Eventually, you're going to improve, and things are going to start to turn for you."

(on if this was one of the best all-around defensive efforts) "I'm going to have to say yes. You know I don't like the comparison, but I'll tell you; that may be … I'm going to tell you; right now, that's the No. 1 best win. In perspective, it's going to be a Top 5 for sure. But right now, for me, this is the best win ever. And not just because of what was at stake, but because of the guys and what it meant to our team and to our guys – what it meant to all of our guys. This may be the best win I've ever been associated with. The defensive effort, like you said, it was disciplined. It was eyes on your luggage. It was finishing. It was running to the ball. It was tackling. Up front, our defensive line did a very good job against their very good offensive line. So, we had them stopped a lot of times before [Derrick Henry] got started. All of those things came into play. I'll tell you; you go right to the end with the interception by Marcus [Peters]. You're going to talk about 'Yan' [Yannick] Ngakoue, and you're going to talk about, maybe, sacks or something like that. Watch him hurrying the pass right there and making that happen. So, it's a team effort across the board – it always is."

(on the defense's ability to minimize RB Derrick Henry's yards after contact) "It was a very strong effort. I thought our tackling was strong. We were strong … We were strong across the board; edges, 'Yan' [Yannick Ngakoue], all the outside 'backers – 'Phee' [Pernell McPhee] … [Matt] Judon. Oh, Matt Judon on the edges there, too. Help me out … 'Haddy' [Jihad Ward]. Jihad had the big play with the batted ball. So, we were on the edges and the inside – Derek [Wolfe] will tell you more about that. But that kind of physicality … So, he [Derrick Henry] didn't really get great momentum downhill. Then we were able to hit him with multiple helmets and take him back, and that's what you have to do."

(on QB Lamar Jackson's 48-yard touchdown run and the effect it had on the team) "That's one of the best runs I've ever seen. It's the best run I've ever seen by a quarterback. I think it's even greater than the Cincinnati run he had a year or two ago. That was just a phenomenal play. What effect it had? I think it had a big effect on it; it just got us back in the game. We needed points at that point. It got us back in the game. Psychologically, I really don't know, but it made me feel a lot better – I can tell you that."

(on why this win is one of the best he's experienced) "I would probably have to think about it. I'm just going to say because it had so much meaning for our guys and for us together. The things that we've been through together this year and how our guys have responded, how our leaders have led and how our guys have stuck together. All the things that really matter, all the things that aren't always counted on the scoreboard, but are counted in life, that you remember for the rest of your life, those are the things that give it meaning."

WR Marquise Brown

(on how happy he was to see QB Lamar Jackson earn his first playoff victory) "I'm super proud of him – just to get that monkey off his back. Now, we can just try to build on it and keep going."

(on what the locker room was like after the game) "Everybody was just excited. We know the work we put in. We know the last few times that we played them, we came up short. So, we put it all on the field and were able to get the victory."

(on how meaningful it was for him to have a big game in the postseason) "Like I said, the playoffs are a whole new season. Everybody is 0-0, so what happened in the regular season really doesn't matter. It's about what you do now. So, that's all we've been preaching to each other, and that's all we're trying to go out there and do – go 1-0 each week."

(on how QB Lamar Jackson handled the situation when things weren't going well early in the game) "You always have confidence when it's a mistake that you made and not something they did to cause it. So, he knew he should have done something better to not throw an interception, so he was level-headed, he was calm, and he was like, 'We're going to get back.' And that's exactly what he did; he brought us back."

(on if there was a little extra intensity) "Yes. Those guys, they play the way they play, but we're the Ravens; we're going to play the way we play. We just leave it on the field at the end of the day."

(on if he missed a few snaps due to a cramp and his evolution in the short-passing game) "Yes, it was just a cramp. And yes, [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman, he continued to trust me to get me involved in different things. So, I just do my best out there to try to execute what they tell me to do, and hopefully, going forward, it continues."

(on if QB Lamar Jackson's 48-yard TD run provided momentum) "Of course. That was a big-time run. The way he puts his foot in the ground and goes, it's like no other. So, that definitely boosted the whole team, and we rallied behind him."

(on the difference in his performance in this game and the Week 11 matchup against the Titans) "Like I said before, every game is not going to be great, and every game is not going to be bad. You take the bad with the bad, the good with the good and keep moving. Just because I had a good game this week, I've got to still put in the work to do good next week. So, I never get too high, I never get too low; I just keep pushing."

(on making a difficult catch near his own end zone) "Honestly, I was like, 'I think this is a backwards throw.' So, I was doing everything in my power just to hold on to the ball. Luckily, it ended up good [and] in our favor."

(on how much he appreciates those long runs by QB Lamar Jackson) "I always appreciate it, because people don't understand, when he runs like that, he still has to come back and give another play and throw the ball again or run the ball again. So, he's talented. God gave him a gift, so we're blessed to have him."

T Orlando Brown Jr.

(on the emotion he's feeling after this playoff win) "Man, it's special. It's very special to be able to suit up with this team, and to be able to walk into this building with these men and these coaches. Our front office is very special, and to do this, to win this game for the City of Baltimore – it's a very gratifying feeling. But we understand the bigger goals at the end, and where we want to get."

(on QB Lamar Jackson getting his first playoff win, the criticism he's received for his postseason play and his performance today) "He took over the game. He took over the game, and he did what he needed to do to put us in the best position to win. Personally, I don't think he's ever played bad in the playoffs. I think it was something that we struggled as a team putting it all together. But how he was able to come out, how he was able to compete, and how he was able to finish, I can't give enough credit to him, and how well he played and persevered."

(on WR Marquise Brown having a big game today and the offense having playmakers all over the field) "We expect nothing less out of every man on that field. We know that every man on that field is a great playmaker, including the guys up front. 'Hollywood' [Marquise Brown] is deserving of that; he works hard, he put in a lot of time this offseason, and he's stuck with it throughout this season. I couldn't be happier for him in terms of how he prepares, and how he performs. He deserves it, and I'm just thankful for the win."

CB Marlon Humphrey

(on if the celebration after CB Marcus Peters' interception was pre-planned) "We were on the … I guess. We were on the logo, OK. We just like to celebrate; you know what I mean? It was a good celebration, I think. Usually whoever makes the play, you run to that person; that person just so happened to end up being on the logo. It was a celebration. It was a game winner by Marcus [Peters]. Marcus wanted me to speak on his behalf, today. Basically, what he wanted to tell me [to say] was a song lyric, but I don't really know the song lyric. My summarization of what Marcus wanted to tell you guys was, 'Go Ravens.' So, that is [me] speaking on [Marcus'] behalf."

(on if there was a moment that the team knew they'd be able to overcome the adversity) "I think it was unique. When the Corona[virus] hit … Even before that, we lost some games. The craziest thing that I reflected on the last couple days and maybe within the week, was [that] there was really no panic. We didn't all of the sudden start [saying], 'Hey, we need to practice harder. We need to do this.' Coach [John] Harbaugh wasn't all [in] a funk. Everybody just seemed like we just kept staying the course. It's unique, because usually that doesn't happen. When you start losing and [with] the Corona[virus], it seems like, usually, things go into a panic. When you look back on it, it's like, we were coming … We were losing some games, [but] it was coming so close that we were still playing good ball. It didn't seem like many things needed to change. Then the Corona[virus] hit, and it was like, 'Oh. This is the worst timing for it to hit.' We never lost hope. 'RG3' [Robert Griffin III] came in, and we were fully confident going into the [game against the] Steelers. Some things didn't go our way, but there was never a panic. We just knew we just had to win these games. We went on our [winning] streak, and now, we've got our playoff win, and we're on to the next [game]."

(on rallying from a 10-0 deficit) "I started the game off rough. I had a rough start. They got up … They got up early and had some big catches on me and different things. Lamar [Jackson] turned into his MVP self and got us right back in it. That's the good thing about him; he's never going to quit. He's is always going to give it his all. Even when he talked to the team last night …Great players, I feel like, [lead] in a lot of different ways. Some of them are very vocal, some of them aren't very vocal, and some are like Lamar. When he speaks, he speaks volumes. When he speaks, you know he means business. When he talked to the team last night, I was sitting in my room on Zoom and I'm like, 'I know we are going to win the game tomorrow. I know Lamar is going to have a great game tomorrow.' It all paid off. He proved what I thought was correct. He had a great game, and we got the win."

(on what the celebration was like in the locker room when QB Lamar Jackson received the game ball) "Man, it was great. It's crazy, because I got my first playoff win, but I feel like Lamar [Jackson] got his first … I'm happy for myself, but I'm almost more happy for Lamar, you know? It sucks to be in his position at times that when you lose, it's all his fault. It's nobody else's fault. It wasn't the defense's fault; it's always Lamar's fault. When you win, it's usually him as well. It's great when it's on the winning side, because he does amazing things. But it sucks when he can play his heart out, and some other guy is going to fall short. I know it's a team game, but it seems like whenever it's a loss, it's always just his fault. So, it was great in the locker room. Guys were happy. I don't know if I should tell you this, but [head coach John] Harbaugh did a little dance. I can't tell you exactly the dance, but it was fun, man. It was great. Lamar got the game ball, and he deserves it, for sure. So, I'm really happy for my quarterback, and I'm happy he's on my team."

(on how it feels to win and knowing the season isn't over yet) "It feels great. Shoot, it's … Like you just said it, it's weird to be four years in [for me in the NFL] and get your first playoff win. It's no fun losing that first round. You get so hot to get in the playoffs and then you lose the first one; it's never very fun. But just from the start of the week, [the] guys just had a different approach [that] we're not going home this week, and that was the biggest memo we had. I felt like the Titans … It seemed special just because it was the Titans. They had our number a couple of times, and I felt like we owed them one. I felt like they knew that as well, and it turned out in our favor. So, [I'm] really, really thankful to be able to go onto next week, see who we'll play and go from there."

(on the decision behind his post-game attire of a black cowboy hat) "Well, it's Nashville. This is a great city. We are in the South. I like Nashville, personally. Last … Maybe my rookie year? It was my rookie year, and I got some guys up, and I was like, 'Hey, guys. Let's go to Broadway.' Nobody wanted to go with me, so I had to go by myself. I'm looking, and I'm like, 'Man. It's been a while since I've been here.' I was like, 'I'm going to buy [myself] some cowboy boots.' So, I went and bought [myself] some cowboy boots. Then this time, I came back, and I'm like, 'I have to get [myself] a cowboy hat sent to me.' So, I got a cowboy hat from Boot Barn. And I was like, 'If it's the thing …' If you could see my belt buckle ... It's a little low, but I should've gotten a bigger one – a belt buckle. I've got some Caiman boots on right now. I just … I was going with the theme; I like this city. It's a great city. We're in the South. Usually, my parents come, but with Corona[virus], they … My mom didn't want to come to the game if she couldn't see me, which I understand because it's my mom. I want to hug my mom, but I couldn't do that. So, that's OK. But [it] just fit the theme. [It's] just a love for the city, that's it."

QB Lamar Jackson

(on how it feels, personally, to finally prove to people that you won in the postseason) "It feels good. I knew we had the capability of doing that. But it's always going to be naysayers, no matter what. So, it's just one game at a time. I appreciate the win. [It was a] hard fought team victory. They played great as well. Tennessee played a pretty good game on both sides of the ball. But I'm grateful for the win. That's all God."

(on his touchdown run and how he rebounded after throwing an interception to bring his team back from a 10-point deficit) "I dropped back; they zoned it. The guy was at the numbers. They had the spy – a QB spy on me. Offensive line just did a great job. I saw the lane, [and] I took advantage of it, and it's off to the races. It just happened to be a touchdown."

(on what's going through his mind when the team is quickly down 10 points) "My guys – they just came up to me [and said], 'We've got your back.' And I was telling them the same thing. But I wasn't shying away from the game at all. After the turnover, I just locked in even more, and we just battled. We just came out with the victory."

(on if this feels like a weight is lifted off his shoulders and what bothered him the most about the playoff criticism) "Yes, I guess, just what people [had been] saying. I wasn't really worried about it. It's just my third year in the league. I don't really care what people say. I'm just happy we got the win and [we get to] move on to the next round, that's it."

(on the second-half adjustment in the passing game of finding his receivers in the flat) "Yes, for sure. Coach [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] just started dialing it up. They were dropping 'Pat' [Patrick Ricard], leaving him in the flats because they were so concerned about 'Hollywood' [Marquise Brown], Mark Andrews and those guys. Pat Ricard was sneaking out the backfield and being wide open and getting some yards, getting some first downs for us. That's what we needed – to keep the ball moving. Because that was a great team, a great defense."

(on waving everyone off the field towards the end of the game to attempt a fourth-down conversion) "We didn't want to put our defense in a hole, or have those guys put [Titans] Derrick Henry back out there on the field. Because [in] certain situations, he just starts rolling, and we didn't want him to get hot. Our defense did a great job throughout the game. Like I always say, our job is to score points in the red zone, so that's what we were trying to do. And I was ticked off we didn't get the first down. It was rather go for it, than to kick it. But they threw a flag on us anyway, when we converted anyway. So, it really didn't matter. But it's playoff time, it's 'Win or go home,' and we weren't trying to go home today."

(on the differences he saw from the Tennessee defensive front from the first half, to the second half, in terms of the running game) "They were keeping guys outside, clogging up the middle and having an extra guy outside just running to the flat, trying to run us to the sideline. But our offensive line just kept blocking their tails off, and we just [saw] the holes and just tried to take advantage of it as much as we can. That's what happened."

(on what it means to be able to finish against this team specifically, knowing you've given up points to them before) "When we get in crucial situations, we just keep our eyes on the prize [and] stay focused. When we get in third-down situations, let's get the first down. We were really just not trying to put our defense on the field, because those guys [Ravens defense] were doing their jobs, they were doing their thing today – just flat out just ball-hawking, playing great run defense, and we just had to go score points. When we get to the red zone, we've got to finish – and that's just been our motto ever since the last loss we had during the regular season. We've just got to finish – because we have opportunities when we get in the red zone or when we're driving the ball down the field. We just … Somehow, it just falls off the train. We just kept it going today."

(on being in a rush to get off the field after the game and on which of his two long runs did he enjoy the most) "I feel it was just disrespect to see what went on before the game the last time we played those guys, and they were standing on our logo and seeing them get into it with our [head] coach. That was just disrespectful, because we treat all of our opponents with respect. It wasn't no reason for us to shake hands and stuff like that. We'll be the bigger guy, so we just walked off the field. I feel like we were being the bigger guys. And my favorite run was the kneel. I didn't really have a favorite run [other] than kneeling at the end."

(on what changed down the stretch of the season after he came back from the COVID-19 outbreak) "Just being locked in. [There were] plenty of times in games where we felt like we had our opponents beat. Our defense was playing great throughout the season. It was really just get off the field, and those guys [our defense was] scoring points, and we're not responding. Our biggest thing was, after COVID[-19], was we've got to finish. We do a great job of driving the ball down field, but we don't finish. We're used to scoring a lot of points, but we're not doing it. So, we just had to take advantage … (inaudible)."

(on if he felt like he was focusing on the task at hand, taking his time, and not trying to force things to happen) "Yes, except for the interception. I would've liked to put more power behind that pass. I just put too much air under it. But, for the most part, that's what we did. We took our time each and every play, and that's what resulted in us scoring points and finishing drives."

OLB Pernell McPhee

(on what this victory means to the team) "It means a lot. It gives us a confidence boost; we finally got one in. It was just a nice victory, but I'm focused. I'm locked into the next game. I'm going to be watching Kansas City and Buffalo film tonight, so I'm locked in. I can't even lie."

(on what the mindset was going into this game and facing a player like RB Derrick Henry) "Just hit him. Just keep hitting him, keep hitting him and play for 60 minutes. I took it upon myself, whenever they tried to run it to my side, don't let it get outside of me, set a great edge, and I'll hit him. I think I did a good job, but it's on to the next game right now. My mind is on whoever – I'm going to watch some film on whoever is next, Buffalo or Kansas City."

(on what the mentality is for this team with the Divisional Round up next) "If we don't win that game next week, then we go home, and I'm not ready to go home. I'm going to tell the boys, 'I'm not ready to go home.' I enjoyed the victory, but like I said, at the end of the day, we've got bigger goals and bigger dreams. These moments right here are always going to be remembered, so why not make the most out of these moments?"

FB Patrick Ricard

(on having an impact in the passing game today in such a big game) "It felt amazing, just for the coaches to put me in that position to make those plays, and Lamar [Jackson] had a lot of great passes to me. I just had to execute, make the play, secure the ball and try to get as many yards as I could. In a game like this, it means a lot to help this offense, this team, do whatever I can – I pride myself on that."

(on how he describes QB Lamar Jackson's performance today) "Unbelievable. All of the criticism he's been getting is just unfair, and for him to play the way he did and get this win, I think it's going to silence a lot of doubters. But it doesn't matter at the end of the day, because we have goals as a team, and individual goals, and all that matters is we got this win, and now we have another opportunity coming up. We have to prepare and make the most of it."

(on the mindset of the team going into the Divisional Round) "Personally, it's just another game. We've been in this playoff mode for over a month now, and I think that's been our advantage. We've just got to prepare like we have been preparing for this past month, just keep it moving and take it one day at a time, one week at a time. We just have to prepare as best we can like we have been doing for the past month."

DE Derek Wolfe

(on if the celebration following the interception on the Titans' logo was orchestrated beforehand) "No. This was an emotional football game, and sometimes you just act out of emotion. And I felt like it was a good time to go ahead and do that, so we did it. It wasn't a disrespect thing. It was more like a team-unity thing; like we accomplished something as a team, so we're going to go out there and take a little bit of revenge, I guess. But I don't think it's a big deal."

(on if the goal was to limit RB Derrick Henry to a certain number of rushing yards) "We set a goal: let's try to keep him under 90 [rushing yards], and I think we held him to 40 [rushing yards] or something like that – 2.2 [yards] a carry on like 18 or 19 carries, which is huge. I've got a ton of respect for Derrick Henry. He's the hardest running back I've ever had to tackle. So, you've got to bring it every time you tackle him. Every touch, you've got an offensive lineman hanging off of you, so he'll run you over. I've got a ton of respect for him. So, for us to accomplish that kind of goal against a [running] back like that, who just got 2,000 yards rushing [this season], that's a testament to show you what kinds of guys we have up front, what kinds of guys we have on this defense, and what kinds of guys we have on this team."

(on what was going through his head when the team was down 10-0) "You don't look at the scoreboard. When it comes to the playoffs, you do not look at the scoreboard until it's the end, as a player, because you can't let up. You've got to just keep pounding, keep going, and eventually, it'll work out for you."

(on the opportunity to make a postseason run) "I came here because I wanted to get back to winning football games. That's why you play the game. When I started playing this game when I was seven years old, I started playing because I liked to win. So, unfortunately, I had the rough four years in Denver – we weren't winning football games. It made me really not love the game anymore. So, to find that love for the game again, it really makes you … When you can go win playoff games and have a chance to go win that Super Bowl … Because once you win one, it's like a drug; you want it again. And when that opportunity really isn't there, and you know you don't have the team that can really do it, it's heartbreaking, and it's hard to get up every day and go do it. But when you're on a team that has the players, the coaching staff, an organization that's fully invested in winning a Super Bowl, it makes it fun. Every day has a meaning. Every day you get up, you have a meaning – there's a reason. The sacrifices that we go through on a day-to-day basis; not seeing our families, our kids can't be around us, really, it's tough. It is tough. I miss my daughter so much, but that's why I give everything I have every day, because I can't let it all be for nothing. This sacrifice cannot be for nothing. We have to win."

(on CB Marcus Peters making a pivotal interception) "This guy [Marcus Peters] is the ultimate … You couldn't draw up a better defensive back. This guy is unbelievable. When a big play needs to happen, he makes it. We've got a bunch of guys on this defense like that, though. I talked to him the drive before [he made the interception]; I was like, 'C'mon, make a big play. Close this game out.' And he did it. That's a Hall of Fame-type of player right there."

(on playing with DE Calais Campbell and DT Brandon Williams) "I love those guys. I love this team as a whole, first of all. But I think that it shows … Think about it; we haven't even gotten to spend time around each other and really get to know each other that well. The only time we get to spend with each other is when we're on the field, so every second is precious. Every snap is precious that we get to be out there together, because you never know when somebody is going to get COVID-19, or somebody is going to have an injury, and you don't get to be around that guy anymore. Once somebody is in the training room … We can't be around each other. We can't spend more than five minutes around each other. We have to separate. You've got to be six feet apart. It's just a difficult time to get to know guys. So, we've gotten really close on the field, and we respect each other, and we love each other because of the way we ball out, and we play. We play hard, and we strain through blocks. We put our body on the line every snap. I've got nothing but respect for those guys."

(on the leadership he brings to the Ravens) "I just try to bring experiences that I've been through, because I've been on teams [where] we had the greatest team ever, and we went and lost in the first round of the playoffs. I've had teams that were kind of subpar on offense, but we had a great defense, and went and won it all. I've been to the Super Bowl and lost, I've been to the Super Bowl and won, and all in four years. So, [I got] a lot of experience in the first four years of my career. Then, I had four years of losing football. I really have so much experience that I know what a winning team looks like and the kinds of things you have to do. So, I really just try to lead by example, and I try to speak up when I feel like I need to say something. The great part about this team is we have a great head coach that treats people like men. I keep saying this; he treats us like men. And that's all I can ask for from a coach; treat me like a grown man, correct me when I'm wrong, coach me. And we've got nothing but coaches that will coach you all day – coach the hell out of you."

(on Tennessee's offensive coordinator Arthur Smith receiving interest as a head coach and the job Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale did this week) "I'm just focused on winning the next playoff game. All the coaching switches and that stuff … We've got to focus on the next game, and that's how you win playoff games. You don't think about all the other stuff – the offseason stuff that's going to happen – because if we win a Super Bowl, we'll be eternal."