Transcripts: Press Conference (10/25)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement: "[It's] good seeing everybody. I appreciate everybody being here. [It is a] beautiful day. I guess we're getting ready for Arizona weather. How about that? Guys have been good, locked in and focused, and we're trying to prepare for Sunday's game. What questions do you have?"

We didn't see ILB Roquan Smith out there. Is everything OK?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "No, he just wasn't out there. I'm not commenting on any of that at this point in time, but the injury report will be coming out at 4:00 P.M."

Did you spend any time this week with GM Eric DeCosta dealing with the pending trade deadline, or is that out of your hands?*_(Bo Smolka)_* "No, we all have conversations about everything that can happen, and we'll talk about all those things."

After seven games, what has impressed you and stood out about offensive coordinator Todd Monken and this offense?*_(Brian Wacker)_* "The overarching themes, the big-picture evaluations, that's for another time. We're just locked in trying to be the best team we can be this week in this game – that's what you have to do. You can't be thinking that way, so I can answer the question and just tell you something that's kind of off the top of my head, but it wouldn't have any meaning. We had a good game last week, and we have to have the best game we can have this week against a completely different defense, completely different situation [because] we're on the road. All those things change, so that'll be our goal, our mission [to] just keep trying to have a good game from week to week and overarchingly continue to improve and get better on all the little things you do because if you don't improve, then it'll get you. You have to keep improving. That's the one theme that I can probably share that would be in our minds as coaches and players right now." (Reporter: Where do you feel like the improvements are?) "There are about 100 of them, and we don't really have time to go through them right now, but I appreciate you asking."

How involved are you when it comes to the scripting of plays when it comes to your input and everything that goes into it?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "I think we've done a good job scripting plays. We've done a good job with starting games, obviously, because we've executed well coming out. It's been a big plus for us. Obviously, you don't want to start behind the eight ball. You want to start with the lead; You want to get the lead; You want to extend the lead as much as you can. You want to create good field position early. We've had games where we haven't had that, and that becomes a challenge for you. It's hard to get jumpstarted when you're backed up, so there are a lot of factors that go into that, and you do the best you can with it every week."

What have you seen from the Cardinals when you've watched them?*_(Cordell Woodland)_* "I see a really tough team. They have a lot of great players, and they're building in their new offensive and defensive systems. They play super hard – both sides of the ball are very physical, [and] it's a young team. You have guys like Budda Baker over there, [and] that's one of the best players in the National Football League. They're impressive with what they try to get done. They've been in a lot of close games. They've been in games in the fourth quarter, they were one-score-or-less games where they had the lead and then didn't finish, so I'm sure that's what they're talking about – play hard, get the game in the fourth quarter and find a way to finish the game. That's what any team would be talking about right now, [and] I'm sure that's what they're talking about."

What have you seen from WR Marquise Brown? Is there anything different from his game now as a Cardinal versus when he was a Raven?*_ (Cordell Woodland) _*"You kind of look at it from a standpoint of an opponent receiver at this point. He looks good. We've always respected him as a player, [and] we love him as a person. Marquise [Brown]'s a great guy, and he looks good out there. He's their No. 1 target threat for sure [with] crossing routes, shallow routes, go routes, [and] over routes. Those are things that are in his wheelhouse – catch-and-run on the run guy. So, we'll have our hands full. [He'll] definitely be a guy [that] we know his number out there."

What's the thought process going out a day early for the West Coast games?*_ (Brian Wacker)_* "[We like to do that to] get adjusted to the time a little bit. We've been doing that since 1998 [when I started coaching in Philadelphia], so it's worked, and it's been good, and I don't see an argument to go out the day before [when] going West."

What has OLB Kyle Van Noy meant to this defense, and have you noticed him getting more comfortable with the defensive scheme and being out there on gamedays?*_ (Shawn Stepner)_* "He's playing great. He came in, and he wasn't in training camp anywhere. So, there's probably an element of getting in football shape. He's definitely working into football shape there. He was really strong at the end of the game this last week, and he's playing great football."

Why do you think WR Zay Flowers has been so good at being ready for the league versus other rookies who take time to develop?*_(Pete Gilbert) _*"He's probably just a really great player. It's why we drafted him where we did. But it's almost the middle of the season, he has a challenge in front of him. I don't think he's looking back to answer that question. I think he's looking forward to try to have the best game he can have on Sunday and help us win the game."

Nick Saban always talks about avoiding rat poison after good games. Have you talked to the guys about staying on track after a good game like last Sunday's?*_ (Jonas Shaffer) _*"We talk to them along those lines. That's something we talk about for sure. I don't have a clever rat poison comment, [but] I'll try to think of one next time." (Laughter)

TE MARK ANDREWS

On if there is something special about playing in his hometown this week in the Phoenix, Arizona area:"Just the fact that last time I played in Arizona was in high school where I started my career, where my family is, where I grew up. I'm excited about that opportunity, and I'm excited to get out there. It's going to be fun for me."

On if there are any distractions or duties that he has to put aside for the game in Arizona as he focuses on football:"I'm just going to be thankful. I'm going to be thankful. I'm going to have my friends and family there to be able to watch me. It's not every day that I get to play [in] my home state and have people that haven't watched me in a long time get to go. I want to wear that with pride. It's going to be an emotional game for me. I'm excited about that and [will] use that for my motivation."

On how he avoids a letdown game playing an Arizona Cardinals team that only has one win:"We know the type of team that they are. This is going to be a good game. I think for us, it's about doing our job – doing everything that we can during this week. Every week's a new challenge. Every week's going to provide something different, so it's just about handling that, being ourselves and continuing to grow to become the team that we want to be."

On if there is an extra excitement to build on his stellar performance against the Detroit Lions:"Yes, there is. That feeling was incredible, but we know the type of league that this is. It's any given Sunday, so every game's different. It's not going to feel the same as it did last week, but if we go out there and do our job and continue to get better, we're going to become the team that we need to be."

On how difficult it is when the opposing defense has so much attention on him and is still able to produce: "Well, the beautiful thing is that we have so many other playmakers. I was talking about it with Lamar [Jackson] today. It's just the fact that we have guys all over the field that are making plays. The field's expanding in that way, so we're blessed. We're blessed to have guys surrounding Lamar [Jackson] that he can pick and choose to whoever to go to."

On if it will be fun to see former Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown when they play each other on Sunday: "Of course. [He's] one of my dear friends since [we played together at the University of] Oklahoma. I love Marquise [Brown] to death, and it's going to be fun being able to play against him."

On if the offense's performance against the Detroit Lions is the best that he has seen all season:"I thought we were efficient. I think we made plays. At the end of the day, it's all about making plays [and] staying ahead of the sticks. Even though we made some mistakes, we were able to get back into it. That's just playing good ball. Guys stepped up [and] made plays, and that's what good offense is."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

On how the team goes about not overlooking the Cardinals after winning the previous week:"I feel like we have the same mentality every week. You go win a game … Because in this league, everybody can beat everybody, so we just have to prepare like we did the weeks before and try to go get a win."

On how QB Lamar Jackson sets the tone in that regard:"[Lamar Jackson is] just coming out and leading, having everybody ready for practice by telling us what he needs during practice, what he's seeing, how to run a route or how to do this. It's basically him just doing what he does best, leading and taking over."

On if he expected his fast start and what his expectations were coming into the league: "Honestly, [my expectation] was just to go out and do my job and get wins, just do my part when the ball comes to me and try to do what I do best, and that's run after the catch or get open and create separation and go from there."

On if he feels like he's doing something historical or if he feels like he has more to show:"No. It doesn't really feel like that, honestly. I feel like I can do a lot more and try to either get more yards or try to help [the team] in any way that I can. So, it feels like I'm just playing right now, and I'm out there."

On how beneficial QB Lamar Jackson's ability to keep plays alive is and how tough it is to defend:"It makes defensive backs have to cover you two times, basically. You have two chances to get separation and get the ball. So, we had a lot of scramble drills [in games] this year that we were able to catch touchdowns or just get a deep ball going, and that helped get the team going. So, just having him do that is very important."

On how much he's itching to get his first NFL touchdown in the United States:"I'm going to just let that one come to me. I'm not really itching for it. Whoever gets [a touchdown], I'm going to go celebrate with them, and I just wait for mine."

On how his initial impression of QB Lamar Jackson has changed after seven games and what stands out about him: "Honestly, just being out there and seeing [Lamar Jackson] play is different than [watching him] on television because you just see stuff, but when you're actually out there with him, and you see the stuff that he [does], it's super impressive. Even in times when it doesn't seem like you have a chance to win, with him on the field, you always have a chance to win. The game never gets out of hand with him."

On where he feels like he's at with learning and knowing the offensive scheme: "I think I'm doing a pretty good job with learning the scheme, running around and knowing what I'm doing. It just … We had a lot of new stuff, so every week, I just have to be on top of it with details, execution and just go out and do it."

On if last week feels like a launching point and shows him how good the team can be after four straight touchdowns to start the game:"I don't think that's the ceiling. I think we can do more. I think that was just the start of what everybody … You get a little taste of it. That was just a little taste [of it] I think."

On what specifically WRs Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. Have taught him: "I would say [it's] more off the field, it's more [about] taking care of my body. Like every Friday, I go with 'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor] and 'O' [Odell Beckham Jr.] and take care [and] get treatment. We do like little things for our body to get prepared for the game, so that's probably the biggest part, just staying healthy."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

On how it will feel to go against former Ravens WR Marquise Brown this week: "[Marquise Brown] was here, obviously, for a while. [He's a] fast guy. I know he was wide receiver [No.] 1 here and wide receiver [No.] 1 there, so [that's] obviously a guy we have to keep a lot of eyes on [and] know where he's lined up at all times. Once a Raven, always a Raven, but when you're on the other team, not so much. It will be exciting to matchup against him."

On if he feels like past practice reps versus former Ravens WR Marquise Brown will help him during the game:"Yes. You'll have to pull up some of the archived film for sure. [His] speed, it's hard to match that speed without him being right there in front of you during the week and in the game. We'll have a little bit … We know how he moves a little bit, but he's added a little bit of sauce to his game."

On if he knew right away that WR Zay Flowers had special abilities and what about him makes him unique: "I actually saw clips of [Zay Flowers] pre-Draft, and I was thinking to myself, 'Man, I hope we draft this guy, so I don't have to guard him [in games].' So, that was the viral clip I saw of him pre-Draft. Then, he got here, and kind of right away, he was able to really get steps on corners, [execute] releases [and] catch the ball. He's a small guy, but he plays really tough. I think that's one of the more surprising things about a small, quick guy like that. He's not a guy that catches it and tries to just get out of bounds or get down. He'll sometimes go into contact, so he does a lot of things that make him a really good receiver."

On how the defense's big personalities show up on gameday:"It shows a lot. With the guys we have, I was telling 'Dafe' [Odafe Oweh], 'You're making it really easy on me and 'B. Steve' [Brandon Stephens].' It seems like quarterbacks can't be back there too long. We don't have to cover for too long. Our front is really getting back there really quick, so the different personalities … I feel like it really all shines on Sunday, especially the celebrations. I love seeing guys celebrate. I love celebrating myself, so personalities really shine when plays get made."

On how the defense responds to stacking good games on top of each other:"It builds a lot of confidence to keep it going, but we kind of all wanted a shutout this past Sunday, so we're always striving to really be great. I think that's the biggest thing with [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald]. It's almost impossible to get comfortable when Mike Macdonald's your D.C. [defensive coordinator]. Based off of our meeting [on] Tuesday, you would have thought we lost by 20 [points], and [it's the] same from 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh]. So, it's always really encouraging when you have a head coach [and] a D.C. – I know 'Monk' [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] gets it done in his room as well – it's just a full-blown staff that doesn't allow you to get comfortable. I don't think any of the guys do get comfortable, but if there ever was a chance that they might have, that got nipped in the bud Tuesday, so it's always good to keep stacking good performances."

On if there is pressure that comes with being a first-round draft pick and how he thinks WR Zay Flowers has handled that pressure:"I think [Zay Flowers] has handled it really well. There's definitely pressure being a first-round pick, especially in this organization. You want to … I think when I was a first-rounder, you think … The 'B' word. You know you don't like that bust, unless it's a Hall of Fame [bust]. That's something you try to get away from. I remember me and Kyle [Hamilton] joked around; he had a rough game or two early on. He was like … We look back on it now, like, 'We were looking like a bust for a little bit there.' Zay, I don't think anyone can even mention those words about Zay so far. So, if he just keeps doing what he's doing, putting his head down and working, he'll be fine."

On if there's anything S Geno Stone's been doing that has surprised him:"Talking with Geno [Stone], being one of my better friends on the team, if you look at his goals that he showed me, what he's doing right now is really nothing new. He had … I think he's already exceeding his goals, actually, but to lead the league [in interceptions], I don't think that was on anyone's Bingo card. Anytime he's come into games, he's always made big plays, and I think you saw that a lot over the preseason, so it doesn't really surprise me. The more reps he's gotten, the more and more he's improving."

On how he avoids the chance of a letdown against a one-win team:"You come out and treat them the way you treated all the other games. The thing about a one-win team [is] they're hungry for that second win or a winless team, so they're going to come out [and] play hard, we just have to play a little bit harder."

On how surprised he was WR Marquise Brown was traded:"I was pretty surprised because I texted him, and he didn't text me back. So, he kept that it … I guess it was a known deal for a while [based on] the reports that came out. So, it definitely did surprise me to trade away your No. 1 receiver like that, but it was very surprising. I think we received good value for him, and I think he … It was a mutual thing. But when I found out it was mutual, it wasn't as surprising."(Reporter: Did he eventually text you back?)"I don't know if he ever texted me back. I think he might have been too excited going with Kyler [Murray], his college quarterback, but I understood he had to keep the secret in, but I look forward to going against him Sunday."

On how strong the coaching staff is on this team: "It's really deep. We don't have a shortage of coaches at all. We do a lot of different walk-throughs, get a lot of guys playing, and it's really right now just a good team camaraderie. Nobody's really complaining, there's no drag. The coaches are really … there's no bad blood anywhere in there. That's helping a lot of guys. There's a lot of positivity; They're getting the work in, [and] when you're not, the coaches aren't letting you get relaxed. [That's when] I think people play at their best, and that's kind of something the coaches have really been on the same page on, it's just let the guys play fast, coach them, don't hold any grudges and just keep the good chemistry going and it seems to work out for us."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

On if it will feel different seeing former Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown playing for the Arizona Cardinals this week:"Oh, absolutely. That's my boy. Him being here – what was it, three or four years – it's going to be different. It's going to be very different, but I'm happy for him – no doubt."

On how he has seen offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme evolve and what has impressed him about the offense:"[I like] how guys are just flying open. That's what I like about it, but right now we're just chasing to be consistent. That's one game. We knew we had a couple games where we were good, and then the next week it's like, 'Oh, what's going on with the offense?' Right now, we're just trying to chase the consistency. That's all."

On how he avoids buying into the hype after a big win over the Detroit Lions:"I'm trying to win, so week in and week out, I'm just focusing on winning. That's what it's come down to. As long as you're winning, that's when you get all the praise. Once you lose, or things don't look right, that's when the praise turns into something else. I'm just focusing on winning. We'll go from there."

On what has prevented the team from week-to-week consistency:"I believe we're going in the right direction right now, if anything. [We] just need to keep going. Like I said, keep being consistent."

On if he believes in the idea of a trap game after a big win and if he has to fight that at all:"I believe you have a trap game or something like that when you've been complacent or thinking a team is, 'OK, we just beat this team 30-something to six, so we're not worried about this team.' I believe that's when that stuff pops into your brain. I don't believe our guys [are] like that. We know it's any given Sunday. It's the NFL. Anybody can be beaten. We're just going to go in there, go out there to Arizona and fight our butt off."

On what the biggest key to the big passing plays against the Detroit Lions were: "[It's] preparation, [and] everybody doing their assignments [at] full speed. Everybody was alive. All of us were on the same accord, and that's what it needs to be every game."

On what has allowed WR Zay Flowers to get off to such a fast start: "He's explosive. He wants to be great. He's willing to learn. He's doing everything [at] full speed, and that's what you need to do in the league. When everything's full speed, it makes everything look the same, and it'll be hard for guys to cover him."

On what he makes of being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and if it is something that he looks at week in and week out: "No. I'm trying to win week in and week out. I'm just trying to focus on winning week in and week out. When stuff like that happens, I feel like that's a team award. Without those guys, I wouldn't be the AFC [Offensive] Player of the Week. [My] hat's off to my teammates."

On if he talks to guys like TE Isaiah Likely and WR Devin Duvernay that have not gotten the ball a lot this season to assure them that their times are coming:"Absolutely. [I] have to keep my guys' head in the game, because they're used to making plays for us. [It's] just letting them know, 'Your time's going to come. Opportunities are going to happen, so make the most of it when your time comes.' That's all."

On how he describes WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's business decision to leave the Ravens to people who want to know how that happened with a teammate he was so close with:"That's his decision. He has to feed his family at the end of the day, and if he believes it's the right decision for him, that's on him. It's not on me. It's not my decision to make. He would've still been here if it was up to me." (laughter)

On what a film study session is like with quarterbacks coach Tee Martin after a great win over the Detroit Lions and its takeaways:"[He's] pretty much critiquing me for the things I did wrong or stuff like that, which I do to myself anyways, so I'm pretty cool with that. [There's] not really any praise or anything like that in the meeting room. It's how you can get better from the film and then from the pass game and on to the next pretty much."

On if he focuses on making plays happen when the original play breaks down: "To be honest, I try to focus on everything. When things don't work out, [I] just try to go to the next progression. [We] go to scramble drill – we actually work on scramble drill – hope that guys get open and try to make a play. We're always trying to score. We're always trying to keep the ball rolling."

On what has allowed him to have a commanding presence of the offense: "Watching film [and] just being locked in, but it starts in practice. Practicing trying to command the offense in practice, and it makes the transition for the game easier."

OLB KYLE VAN NOY

On what has made his transition to the Ravens appear seamless:"It'll start from me … When I wasn't on a team, it started then, when I was working out by myself in my backyard with my son watching, and putting in the work when nobody was watching and then just being ready for that opportunity when it came. And the Ravens havens happened to be the team, and it's been a great marriage so far. [I'm] just trying to be the best teammate and the best pro I can be. My coaches have done a great job of putting me in places to succeed, and then that tied into with my work ethic in the offseason when no one was looking has set the tone."

On the culture in the locker room and how it has made it easy to welcome new players:"Yes, the culture has been set, I think, before any of the players that are here now; that's been set a long time ago, especially on defense, with the standard. So, me coming in and not only having a high standard for myself, but a standard that's already been set [here], it's been pretty – kind of – easy to jump in, because it's like they've done something well for multiple years, [for] decades now. So, for me, it's just kind of being the best pro I can be, play hard and make plays, and I've done that my whole career. [I'm] just trying to continue to do that for the Ravens for my teammates."

On if the environment in Baltimore is even better and easier than what he expected when he signed here:"Playing in the NFL is never easy." (laughter) "But if we're making it look easy, I guess that's good. I mean, it goes back to the work ethic that goes out [at] the practice facility and how guys take care of their bodies and how they approach the game and the coaches and the gameplan. So, it's all tied in hand, and we've been doing a really good job. And we only need to increase that urgency and continue to build on what we have."

On QB Lamar Jackson's level of play:"You've got to say it; [Lamar Jackson] is playing at an MVP level, and I think [the offensive line] takes a lot of pride in protecting Lamar. And just how Lamar approaches the game, it starts at practice for him, and the way he holds himself to a high standard, and then everybody else wants to be at that standard as well. He makes practices competitive, and it's really fun to be on the opposite side talking trash against him and competing with him and just trying to make each other better. But it's been awesome to see what he's doing on Sundays right now, and it's a testament to who he is as a person and a player. He's really taken the quarterback into that next level that everybody wants to see, and I think he knows he can even bring another level. Just the way he is as a person and as a player, he knows there's another level, and I'm excited to sit and watch that next level, too, and not have to go against it."

On what it's like to face the Ravens offense in practice:"I can't really compare it, because every offense is different, and when you have a quarterback like that … [Lamar Jackson] is one of one; I don't think there's been many like him ever to play the game, so it's hard to compare it. It's just what he's doing and how he's progressed in his passing-game approach has been really, really awesome to see, and [it's] been awesome for him to grow it. He's always known he's had that, and I think it's awesome to see it on display."

On what kept his fire burning during the offseason when he wasn't on a roster and was working out on his own:"That's a good question. Honestly, I think it's just me [and] who I am. I haven't been satisfied all the way. There have been some seasons that have gone well, some seasons that have been not so well for me, and I just feel like I have a lot more in the tank. I feel like I'm in my prime. I know this is a – what everyone says – a young man's league, but I believe it's also an experienced man's league. I fall in line on that experience, and I hope to continue to develop as a player and help my teammates and then just win games. That's one thing about me – I win games. I win more than I lose, and I hope to continue that streak."

On his impressions of head coach John Harbaugh – who was complimentary of Van Noy – when he was with other teams and who he spoke to at the Ravens before signing:"Yes, thanks [head coach] John [Harbaugh]." (laughter) "You guys can laugh; it's OK."(laughter) "What stood out to me the most was the power … Sorry, I'm thinking of the word … Just empowering his players. One thing that goes back to me is a fourth-down call [from a previous season] – I don't remember what game – [where] Lamar [Jackson] is like, 'We're going for it,' and he trusted Lamar, and Lamar ended up picking that up. And that's something that I've always admired – he trusts his players. He trusts the heartbeat of the team, and he really knows how to push guys exactly at the right moment. So, I've always admired that and just him and his personality. He is excited every day about football, and I love football, and so, if you love football, you love that attitude of somebody that wakes up and eats, breathes, sleeps football. It's exciting, and it's fun to be around."