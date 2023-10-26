Transcripts: Press Conference (10/26)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening Statement: "[It's] good to see everyone today. What questions do you have for me?"

What was the thought process behind some of the sky kickoffs?*_(Jamison Hensley) _*"I think the first one, we just felt like [it was] an opportunity. We had that wind blowing in our face. We just felt like if we couldn't get the ball in the end zone, just not knowing early on, [we wanted to] give us an opportunity [to] put a ball in play. That's something we haven't done in a while, so just give us an opportunity, let our guys cover down there [and] just try to make a play."

What is the importance of WR Tylan Wallace coming back from injury?*_ (Brian Wacker)_* "Tylan [Wallace] has done a very good job for us. Like I said before, any guy that's at our disposal, we're going to use him, so it's good to see him back out here [at] practice running around [and] getting himself caught back up. Obviously, what he brings to the table has been really good for us. We missed having him out there. He's a good football player. He's a good gunner. He's a physical player. [He has] all of those things that we talk about, and we preach from our special teams and what we look for."

What's the difference for P Jordan Stout in a game where he only punts twice compared to a game where he's punting a lot more?*_(Valerie Preactor)_* "That has happened to [former Ravens punter] Sam [Koch] a few times throughout his career, and so for it to happen to Jordan [Stout] on Sunday ... I think that first punt came [with] two minutes left in the third quarter. For him, it's just a mindset thing. He has that net over there. He has to keep himself locked in [and] in tune to the game, so when he goes out there … It could only be one punt, and we expect that punt to be high level. That first punt, it was outstanding. The guys covered it well."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

As a coach, do you try to do things to keep things in check and not have players buy into the hype after a performance like that against the Detroit Lions?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "You're not making the decisions based off of the weather and the way the wind's blowing. I think you're just going off of what the tape told you, and the tape told us that we did the things that we needed to do to win the game. That was really good; starting fast – things like that, but the tape also told us that there were some things that we definitely have to make sure we get cleaned up moving forward. That's the message, and it just depends on a week-to-week basis. Honestly, this was no different than any other week."

What has clicked for DT Justin Madubuike for him to be playing so consistently at this stage of his career?*_(Pete Gilbert) _*"I don't see an impetus, per se, of something clicking. I think you've seen [Justin Madubuike's] work ethic over the course of the offseason. Let's take this whole calendar year for example. [He] just had a great offseason. [He was] here all the time, put in all the work, always a great attitude. Then, anytime you're watching one-on-ones, and the things that we're stressing up front in terms of the pass rush, [he] was executing at a high level the whole year. Go back to last year – just like I've said, just that effort, energy, focus – that's always been there with Justin. Maybe the results hadn't been there as much for whatever reason whether it's opportunity or not, but [we're] obviously seeing it come together now. It's like when someone says, 'You're an overnight success,' it's really like 10 years of hard work. I think that's a good example with Justin."

When you are getting consistent pass rush production from an interior lineman like DT Justin Madubuike, how important is that in terms of the overall plan to keep the opposing quarterback off balance?*_(Childs Walker)_* "It's a great question. It's huge. People think of pass rushers as guys just on the edge, but obviously there's some great ones throughout the league. There are more gaps than there are rushers the majority of the time, so interior rush is going to be very important to push the pocket and then understanding when you have a two-way go [pass rush], when you can make a move, how you counter at the level – things like that. There's a lot that goes into it, but definitely a guy like 'Buikes' [Justin Madubuike] up front doing what he's doing is great. I'd be remiss if you don't mention guys like Michael Pierce and 'Broddy' [Broderick Washington] and Travis Jones and the other guys that are rushing inside, because a lot of times those guys are taking the double teams and pushing the pocket, and that allows for other guys to have single blocks. That's what makes the whole thing go as well as matching the route so the timing is right. It's a team effort – it's all 11 [players] really. It's great to have a guy inside that can do what he's doing."

How do you approach game preparations with QB Kyler Murray practicing fully this week after not playing at all this season as a defensive coordinator?*_(Ryan Mink)_* "Well, you have to be ready for it. You have to be ready for him. Obviously, there's no reps [on tape] of him this year in this [offensive] system, so you would try to marry his skill set and what you've seen in the past with what they're trying to do. [It's] not an easy task. We'll see what happens throughout the rest of the week, but it's definitely something you have to be ready for if he is out there."

Does the production of S Geno Stone this season change what you are able to do on defense, or is it a continuation of the plan you are trying to execute?*_(Chris Bumbaca)_* "I think it's a continuation of the plan. To Geno [Stone's] credit, I don't want to take away from what he's doing, but the plays are coming to him through the scheme and through his responsibility. I'm commending him by executing at a high level. It's like the ball finds energy. If you're doing things the right way all the time and playing with high energy, the ball will find you. When it does, he's been able to make a play on the ball. He's doing a great job, but we have to keep it rolling."

When you are looking at the Arizona Cardinals offense, how important will it be to keep former Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown in front of the defense?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "He's an explosive player, and he's someone you have to account for both in the vertical game and in the catch-and-run game. He's I wouldn't say unique in that matter, but there's not a lot of guys that have both skill sets. That's something that we definitely have to account for, for sure."

How does the experience of practicing against a mobile quarterback like QB Lamar Jackson prepare you to face either QB Kyler Murray or QB Joshua Dobbs on Sunday?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "That's a good question. I think when you're practicing the things throughout [training] camp, he gives you a realistic look of, 'If you could make the play or not, you stay away from Lamar [Jackson].' Sometimes, there's some plays where you're like, 'We would've tackled him,' and you probably wouldn't have, but you can get on to the next play. I wouldn't overdo it much, but obviously having an elite quarterback like that that you're seeing every day – really in any scheme – iron sharpens iron in that manner."

There were moments during the game against the Detroit Lions where defensive linemen like NT Michael Pierce dropped back into pass coverage. What did that group show for you to entrust them with such a play call?*_(Kyle Barber)_* "We're blessed that we have a unit that plays together, and you can do a lot of different things where different guys are getting credit for stuff. There's a lot of heavy lifting going on where you're not necessarily making the play, but you're setting your teammate up for success. When you have 11 guys playing like that, you have a really good chance to be pretty good. That's something that we're focusing on – something that we've harped on as a unit. Our coaches do a great job of just like pick games, for example – setting the other guy up, not being selfish and playing team football. When you do that, you have a really good chance to win games."

Is there a name for the for the specific kind of rush or drop when NT Michael Pierce engages the center or the guard just long enough before he drops back into pass coverage?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "Yes, there is." (laughter) "[We'll] maybe talk privately on it, but there probably is a call for it, yes."

Throughout the last few weeks, defensive players like OLB Kyle Van Noy have spoken on how well the defense is gelling this season. How do you see the defense gelling, and how does it benefit the entire unit?*_(Ryan Mink)_* "Well, it's great to hear that. I didn't catch that, but [it's] awesome to hear. Again, that's something that goes unnoticed. We talked about in our meeting earlier in the week – it's about the little details that you don't necessarily see is what makes the difference and camaraderie and selflessness and effort and execution are things that aren't necessarily shown to the naked eye when you're watching the tape. To answer your question, those are the things that you see in a play-in and play-out basis is execution, guys doing the things they're coached to do, playing really hard, having great energy in the meeting rooms and focus and taking a day-to-day mentality. Those are the things that as a coach, you're striving for all the time, and we're chasing it still. We're not there by any means, but we're chasing it. You can feel it on a day-to-day basis for sure."

How has the way that CB Arthur Maulet has played in the slot solidified things and has changed what you do with the defensive backs in your scheme, since originally it seemed as though CB Marlon Humphrey would be moved there after he returned from injury with the emerging play of CB Brandon Stephens?*_(Jeff Zrebiec)_* "A lot of the decisions we've made in the back [of the defense] is a function of one, who's available and just the overall skill set that you're working with. But to your point about Arthur [Maulet], he's been playing really good football for us. That would drive some decisions on not having to shake things up, per se. It's not out of the question moving forward. We have a lot of good guys back there that we want to get on the field and that have deserved chances to be out there. I think you'll see us mix it up over the next few weeks based on matchups, and who's available and things like that, but definitely Marlon [Humphrey] going to the slot [position] isn't out of the question. That's nothing against Arthur [Maulet]. He's obviously playing really good football, but you're always looking for ways to get your best guys out there based on the situation."

What was your reaction to the news coming out of the University of Michigan this week?*_(Chris Bumbaca)_* "I appreciate the question. I've been here two years, and I'm a Raven now. Obviously, all our focus is on the [Arizona] Cardinals this week, but [I] appreciate the question."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TODD MONKEN

When they showed the inside the locker room footage after the game, it kind of looked pretty*meaningful to you. Can you talk about whatwas going through your mind?_ (Jonas Shaffer)_* "A lot of things, frustration. Like I said in there, that's the way it should look. I don't think you ever anticipate scoring touchdowns in your first four drives, but that's what you're paid to do. You're paid to put a product out there; maximize your players' potential, and we did that. It feels good, and it feels like crap when it doesn't. I don't know how else to say it. That's just the way it is. So, from that part of it, it was a chance to enjoy it. So, [there's] no other way to put it. At the end of the game, you play well enough, you hold up your end of the bargain, [and] guys play [well]. You play like you're capable of playing. We really hadn't had a game like that since the Bengals [in Week Two]. We really had played like that against the Bengals. We had spots here or there, but now we're looking forward. We're through Week Seven, and now it's on to Week Eight, and hopefully we can stack those type of games together."

When you get a picture of what this offense can be, do you think that can kind of act as a springboard to doing that more regularly?*_(Ryan Mink)_* "I hope so. That's what you're looking for. What does it look like, in my opinion, on Wednesday and then Thursday and then on Friday, and how do you carry that over [to the game]? That's not only on the practice field, that's [also] when you're game-planning. That's when you're deciding what you're going to do in any down and distance, any part of the field, and then [you're] making sure that the players … You detail it out exactly what you anticipate and what they can anticipate from play calls. Sometimes it just goes your way, [and] sometimes it doesn't. I wish it was that simple, but sometimes it just goes your way."

Those RPO designs specific to QB Lamar Jackson, running out like he has the designed run. How specific was that to a quarterback like him that has those unique talents?*_(Kyle Goon)_* "Some are, [and] some aren't. Some are part of a read scheme with that built in. It just happened that one play call forced him to keep it, and then obviously a defender squeezed to him, and he spit the ball out. So, again, we had a number of those in the plan, and we've had those up, it just sometimes, it just didn't present themselves. They were more chase mechanics. We've had games where they've been mesh charge, [and] we've had games where they've surfed. So even though some of the calls might have been up, we just didn't get the same look."

Do you feel like QB Lamar Jackson has a special ability to get the ball where it needs to go while he's running, or while he's making it look like he's about to run or just on nonstandard foot presence?*_(Kyle Goon) _*"For sure, you guys have seen it. His off-platform arm angles, ability to get the ball in space and see the field is unique, and he's done a great job – he really has, and we're just getting started. We really are just getting started, and we just have to build from here."

The offensive line was very good in pass protection in Sunday's game and also the luxury of having FB Patrick Ricard as a left tackle essentially and block like that. How has that maximized your creativity when you can move him up like that?*_(Pete Gilbert)_* "I thought the whole line did a great job in protection. Obviously, we used 'Pat' [Patrick Ricard] in a number of ways – he has a unique skill set. So, we use him in pass pro; we use him in protection. Sometimes the defender that had him man [coverage] added, so you don't count on a 40-yard gain to Patrick Ricard on a checkdown, but you'll take it."

It seemed early on, there was a lot of pre-snap movement. Were you looking for something specific, or was that part of what you go through?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "We've had some pre-snap movement, and we've had a little bit more on third downs this past week, but we've had it, maybe not as many RPOs in the past. The way [the Lions] defense played kind of presented that to us a little bit more."

Other than the end result, is there a common denominator of some of the mesh-point issues between RB Justice Hill and QB Lamar Jackson that have reared with some of the fumbles on the exchanges?*_(Jeff Zrebiec)_* "We have to get it fixed. That one [fumble in Sunday's game] is different than the one in Cleveland, which was a miscommunication in terms of the play, but obviously, it doesn't matter who the back is. When you have some QB-driven runs with Lamar [Jackson]'s ability to pull it and get it on the perimeter, you have to be elite at that part of the game. If you're under center, and you're really not QB-driven, that isn't a factor. There isn't the read part of it. That element comes into play with the athletic quarterbacks, the guys that can attack the perimeter, and we have to be elite at that, no matter who that is. Whether it's a receiver coming into motion, if it's one of our running backs – we have to be [elite] – because you don't want to get to the point ... because you can't take that out of your plan. It's a big part of what you do."

From your perspective, why did it all come together and look so good in Sunday's game?*_(Ryan Mink)_* "If you asked our team, I thought last Wednesday was our best practice. Again, I thought over the last few weeks, we practiced well, [but we] didn't play as well against Pittsburgh, obviously. We played better against Tennessee, we just didn't finish in the red zone. I think they had started to see that and started to see that the things that we were doing … I think that last Wednesday and Thursday were a couple of our best practices, that doesn't always mean that it's going to carry over, but I thought those guys saw that the energy level was great. I thought that they started feeling better about the things that we were doing, and it just carried over to [Sunday], and we made plays at critical times. Even when we didn't get one of the third downs, we came right back and got it on the second one. We had an offsetting penalties and got the next one. On a third-and-11, we hit Zay [Flowers] on a deep out route that converted and kept the drive going. So even when ... We didn't have a number of third downs in that game, but when we needed third-down [conversions], we converted early in the game and kept drives going. Sometimes you have to make a play when you get to the third downs, and you're not being explosive, to convert. And we did a much better job scheming it [and] calling it in the red zone. We were explosive; we were aggressive, and that's the key. How do you find a way? Once you get those drives, convert on third downs and then get touchdowns in the red zone, which we had a little lapse there, obviously, [in] a couple of games. But we had been good up until that point and we were good the other day and would have had a chance, if the other one … We had a little holding call, but the guys were on point."

A lot of the players after the Lions game were saying things they could have done better. As a coach, do you like to hear that?*_(Childs Walker) _*"Sure. You're always looking for perfection. You're looking to be elite at whatever you do. So, I think there was some frustration before the half that we turned the ball over. We could have finished the half on our terms, and then at the end when we had an opportunity, we ended up kicking the field goal, then when we put in some of the other guys, we could have finished the game on our terms. So, we didn't finish the half on our terms, and we didn't finish the game on our terms, no matter who's in the game, and not give it back to their offense and put our defense back out there. To me, ending both halves on our terms is what you're looking for."

The offense passed for 350 yards, and Kurt Warner's breakdown said that there were still some issues with spacing in the route concepts. How would you assess the process of what was out there?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "I don't disagree with some of the things [Kurt Warner was] saying. I think in terms of making sure that we're on point, in terms of your spacing, in terms of everybody being on the same page, but do I think that's any different than most weeks? No. You can break down anybody and say, 'Hey, I think that was maybe taking the other side of the narrative.' Because there was so much one side, so you go to the other side of the narrative a little bit. I don't think either side's wrong. There were certain things we did that were really outstanding that you look at and say, 'Wow, we can build on it.' And there's other things that can get glossed over because you won, and you look at it and go, 'That has to be a lot better, or we can't be who want.' It's the same way when you don't play as well. There's things that you won't look at, and you'll look at it go, 'Boy, you did that really well,' and yet, there's things that you won't look at it that way because of the way you finished. I don't disagree with either side of it. There were some elite things that we did, and there were some things for sure we have to clean up and not just counting on that [No.] 8 is going to run around and make a play, right? He is going to do that. That is what he does, but that's not my job. Our job is to be elite and getting guys in the right spots, calling it, being aggressive, getting the guys in the right spots and letting our talent shine."

Can you give an example of things that have to get better on this offense?*_(Brian Wacker)_* "It's more than just one thing. It's consistency in terms of route depths here and out of the huddle, if we're changing a play. There's just, over time – and this is no different than any game – there's a missed assignment here, getting lined up here, how we're doing it here, so we're hearing it out of the huddle, getting lined up, [and] our spacing's right. So again, so we don't count on some ad lib, not an ad lib, just Lamar [Jackson] making a play and making up for it, which can occur in the run game, too. It could occur in the RPO world where all of a sudden, he ends up just making the play. Those are things that he has a unique ability to do, but when you really take off is you shrink those other things and again, you let your talent shine, and everybody's executing at a high level including Lamar, including how we call it and how we scheme it, all the above."

Making up for it in the RPO, in that 80-yard pass to RB Gus Edwards, QB Lamar Jackson looked like he wanted to go left off the read and then saw something, was that Lamar just being Lamar?*_(Pete Gilbert)_* "No. That was a naked to the left, and he ended up coming back to the right and then Gus [Edwards] was there. I'd love to say that we designed that and that we dumped in the back for 80 yards." (Reporter: Was that Lamar Jackson just seeing it differently?) "It ended up [being] we were running a naked, and we were going to go left, and he ended up seeing a defender to the left and didn't end up getting it to Mark [Andrews] and his nature took it to the right, and he found Gus [Edwards]. Those are things that he is going to do outside of that. Those are the things and the plays that he's going to make, and getting him on the perimeter, getting guys out routes is a good thing for Lamar because he does have a unique ability to see people down the field. So as long as you can protect him, he is a natural playmaker – you guys know that, and you have to embrace that on certain things. That's why we're pushing everything in the direction of, 'Alright, let's have that be a bonus. Let's have that be a bonus. Let's be elite at execution. Let be elite at how it's supposed to look.' And then the other part is a bonus."

WR NELSON AGHOLOR

On the biggest growth area that he's seen from the offense:"We have time under task for a lot of stuff. We've been preparing, and I think at the end of the day, it's [about] executing what you prepare. I think last Sunday was an example of that. Then, the previous week was a similar situation."

On how he approaches the next week after such a great game:"[Be] consistent about your preparation. That's something that has to be consistent throughout because situations vary. Defenses play hard, [and] they adjust, but how you prepare, what you watch on tape, the corrections [you make] in the meeting room, the effort at practice [and] the attention to detail at practice has to stay consistent to at least give yourself a chance to be consistent on Sundays."

On if he felt that last week the team had some of their best practices all year:"I thought our attention to detail was there. We just practiced hard. We had great energy. I think that energy is the most important part. Practicing with enthusiasm and joy plays a big part in how it looks because we always … Guys always do the right thing, run hard, go here and there, but the excitement you practice with and the energy you practice with gives everybody a good feeling."

On how the practices have been this week: "[They've been] similar. We've practiced with great focus and enthusiasm, and we're just trying to get better."

On if it was a good feeling watching offensive coordinator Todd Monken get a game ball:"It definitely means something to me because I know he cares. He cares about what we do. He cares about what we look like. He cares about our production, individually and as a team, so I have a lot of respect for him, and he deserves that. We need to just continue to put out performances like that for him, for the quarterback, for the O-line [and] for each other. That's what it's about."

On how receivers are able to get so open on extended plays and what goes through his mind: "You stay alive. It's a scramble drill. Every team does that. We stay alive. I think our coaches do a good job about telling us about different voids, playing off of each other, having a feel for where the next guy is, keeping your eyes on the quarterback and things like that. So, you have to practice that, too, all the time because when you have an electric quarterback like we do, we understand that it's important to give [Lamar Jackson] a target."

On what he saw in terms of the void on his touchdown reception:"I just kept my eyes on [Lamar Jackson] and tried to just keep on moving around. When I found space, I took space, and he was on the same page. He has great vision. That's something that is unique to him. He's instinctive. He has great vision even though he's moving around and moving guys with his eyes. He's shifting guys with his body. He's looking for people, and that's good."

On why he thinks WR Zay Flowers is off to such a historic start: "[Zay Flowers] practices hard. He practices hard. He prepares with great attention to detail. I'm super impressed with him; I always have been, and it's important that he has this type of performance because it's a great example of proper preparation and proper work ethic."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

On how he's feeling after missing practice yesterday:"As long as the sun rises, I'll be there."

On if the shoulder injury was something that lingered after the game on Sunday:"It is what it is. As long as the sun rises on Sunday, and as long as I have breath, I'll be on the field."

On how he's feeling today:"I feel amazing. Yes, I feel amazing. I'm excited to be out there with my guys today. [We got in] some good work preparing for the Cardinals – [they're] a good team. [We're] going out there to Arizona, so [we] look forward to it."

On if not knowing the Cardinals' starting quarterback affects preparation this week:"No, it doesn't really make any difference, because, at the end of the day, they're going to run their offense the same way that they do – maybe a little different if [Kyler] Murray is out there and whatnot. But I expect them to run their offense the same exact way, so [it's] nothing that I would be concerned about or [that] we're concerned about."

On what a performance as complete as Sunday's does momentum-wise:"It's amazing just to be able to go out and hit on all cylinders. That was Sunday, but we're well past that right now, so we've just got to focus on this week and try to make it a statement as well. We've just got to go out and play our best brand of football. And I feel like if we do that, the sky is the limit, as I always say."

On what he believes has enabled OLB Kyle Van Noy to come in and be as effective as he's been:"Yes, [Kyle Van Noy] is a great veteran presence around the locker room. But I just think it's being in the defense. Being in the defense, you get your opportunities throughout the game – every single person, I feel like. You get an opportunity, and are you going to take advantage of it? I feel like he takes advantage of his opportunities, and that's basically what it is in a nutshell."

On what he sees from DT Justin Madubuike:"Yes, I've got a lot of respect for that guy – Justin [Madubuike] – and the things that he does out on the field, as well as just being a teammate [and] being able to just hang out with him and just see how he is and what he cares about. He just truly cares about the team [and] whatever it takes to get the win – whether that's him making a play or him setting up the play for someone else. I've got a lot of respect for him and the way he works day in and day out. So, I'm just excited to be on a team with him and have that guy fighting for me up front; I wouldn't want anyone else."