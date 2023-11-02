Transcripts: Press Conference (11/2)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening Statement:"It's good to see everyone today. I think for our guys, it's just been a really good two days of work outside. We're doing a good job [of] just really trying to execute so we can go out and really just continue to put together some good football. We're doing a lot of good things. Every now and then, there might be a little hiccup here or there, but for the most part, I'm really encouraged by what our guys are doing on Sundays. Questions?"



Can you go through the first onside kick and what you guys were thinking was going to happen and how it wasn't executed probably like you wanted?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "Yes. Just from that standpoint, we got the guys out there. If you noticed, before [the play], we took the timeout, so we have a pretty good idea of what's about to happen. Then, from there, it's just like anything else; you have to go out, and you have to execute the play. You saw … There was no different kick from the first one to the second one. We just … Our end that is in that position, he just has got to go attack the football. Other than that, there is nothing else behind that play."

On K Justin Tucker's upright kick, it feels like any time you're indoors and it's a field goal from 50 yards, it feels like a chip shot almost. To see that the kick had a little draw to it, moving right to left, which is atypical, is that Tucker's plant, the field, or just every once and awhile, it's going to happen?*_ (Pete Gilbert)_* "I think it's one of those things [where] when you look at the play – and I think 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker] could probably answer this better than I can … But for him to miss a ball to his left, maybe he got a little bit too tight to the ball [or] something like that. But other than that, the kicking part of the game, it's such a technical thing, that if you plant [your foot] one way or the other, or you maybe overswing, those things will happen, so that's why the details of kicking are very important. That's why they try to be as consistent as they can through each kick."

What do you feel like is the biggest adjustment for P Jordan Stout, who probably had the best game of his career? What do you attribute to his performance lately?*_ (Jeff Zrebiec)_* "That's a good question. I think what it comes down to is Jordan [Stout] is one of those guys … When we watched him, we understood what kind of talent he had coming into the draft and coming out of college. And I think it was just one of those things where he's spending all this time with [special teams coach/specialists] Randy [Brown] and with [consultant] Sam [Koch] and just being able to be that punter that he was in college. What you guys are seeing is you're seeing the player that we saw. He's gaining a lot of confidence. Last week, he had a really good game – pinning four punts inside the 10-[yard line] which really flipped the field [and] had the [Cardinals'] offense backed up for us. Those things are huge. Just for him, it's a lot of confidence, [and] he's starting to feel it, and then, it's just understanding that every rep is going to be different, and because every rep is going to be different, you have to approach them that way. Each kick is not going to be the same, so [if] you execute [and] go through your fundamentals, you'll get the results you want, and I think that's what he's doing."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

You guys have played the Lions' offense and the Cardinals' offense, which are a little more spread out and include run-pass options – college style, almost. Now you're playing Seattle, and they're more of a zone team, not necessarily like Detroit. Is that why you tend to have a defense that can kind of shapeshift every week? You guys play a bunch of different coverages and a bunch of different fronts. Is that the idea behind that?*_(Steven Ruiz) _*"Yes, I definitely think that goes into how we set up a gameplan, for sure. You're always watching it through the lens of what you feel like their offense does really well and what put you in position to stop those type of plays. I think that just goes back to how you build it from the get-go and how you practice it in the offseason, so when you do see different offenses throughout the year, you feel like you're well equipped to do things that the guys know how to do and can tailor it to that team."

I know NT Michael Pierce deservedly received a lot of attention on Sunday, but do you feel like DT Travis Jones is putting his imprint on games more consistently this season than he did as a rookie?*_(Childs Walker_*) "Yes, Travis [Jones] has improved a lot. You've always seen it on tape, and it's become more consistent as we go, and the challenge is to just keep on putting together consistency. But he's doing a great job. 'Weav' [assistant head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver] is doing a great job with him. And like you said, [Michael] Pierce just had a really great … He just dominated the game. But Travis is right there, right behind him, and he's on his way."

Not many players go from running back to cornerback like DB Brandon Stephens has over his career. How high of a level is he playing at right now, and what do you think he's done that's enabled him to make that transition?*_(Ryan Mink)_* "I'm really excited for 'B-Steve' [Brandon Stephens]. He's put in a lot of work, and he's been moved around a lot, and it's great to find him a home, where he can feel like he can dedicate his craft and his skills. He has an awesome skillset; we've always known that about him. But it's not easy moving around. Going from the beginning of his football career, and then all of a sudden you're in the NFL, and then you're asked to play defensive back; there is a lot of stuff going on back there, and he's handled it tremendously. So, definitely shout out to him, shout out to the coaches for getting him to roll. But [he] puts in a ton of work – does it every day. It seems like everyone you ask me about, every week, the common denominator is their daily approach, and he's right there with the rest of those guys, so [I'm] excited for him. Obviously, we're halfway through the year, so there is a lot of work to be done, but he's on his way, for sure."

In your opinion, is cornerback DB Brandon Stephens' forever home at this point? Has he kind of proven that?*_(Ryan Mink)_* "You know me; it's hard for me go jump in headfirst on that way one, but there's a pretty good chance he's going to stay here.

Do you like players that have versatility in their background? You've mentioned the challenges of it, but when you think about global understanding of the game, do you think helps players in the big-picture sense, when they have moved around?*_(Luke Jones) _*"Yes, absolutely. You think about guys that used to play quarterback and how they see the field and things like that – absolutely – [and] understanding distributions and stems and things like that from a safety perspective. Yes, absolutely. I'm sure he'd tell you that, that would be helpful."

When Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale was here, he would talk about how in a lot of ways basketball kind of informed what he thought about interchangeability on defense. Did any of that kind of rub off on you, in terms of wanting to guys to be able to guard one through five?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "I don't remember [defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale] saying anything about basketball." (laughter) I understand the spirit of the question; I'm messing with you. Yes, we talk about interchangeable parts a lot. I think those are things that go great when you're in the offseason and you can start moving things around. Obviously, as you get into this season, having consistency from a week-to-week basis, so guys are used to playing next to one another is important. So, you don't want to move it too much, but having the ability to do that, especially when guys go down or different matchups and things like that, absolutely. I think that's really important. How [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] have built the roster to generate those different type of skillsets definitely gives us flexibility on a week-to-week basis.

With S Marcus Williams returning to the practice field, the question that everybody is asking this week is about the interceptions leader in S Geno Stone. Does your use of three safeties – last year and even this year – make it a lot easier to say, "Hey, we've got a lot of good players here that we can get snaps for?*_ (Ryan Mink) _*"Yes, absolutely. It's a great problem to have – to find where to put great players. I think we mentioned it last week; you'll start to see some guys moving around probably. And again, alluding to matchups and things like that, those are definitely things we're considering, for sure."

How much does DT Justin Madubuike's emergence as a pass rusher just make it more stressful for the offensive line to worry about what you guys do before the snap, because now there is someone to worry about inside, outside, slot or wherever?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "It's great; it's awesome. I think Odafe [Oweh] said it last year, 'It just happens faster.' You can affect the quarterback quicker in there, so definitely there's a time element, for sure. And if the guys outside of where 'Beeks' [Justin Madubuike] aligns can't do the things they're doing, it doesn't allow him to have those opportunities and vice versa. If Justin is not playing at the level he is, then that doesn't free up the single blocks on how we scheme up the rest of the stuff, so it all works hand in hand. But having an asset like that and a guy playing at that level, especially inside where it gets to the quarterback quicker, definitely is a big difference maker for us."

You guys have traditionally rotated a lot on interior, but less so with the starters in the secondary. With the secondary guys, is there a worry that you lose something in communication if you're rotating guys in and out constantly? What's the reason that you do it a lot with one group and not with another?*_(Childs Walker)_* "With the guys up front – to your point – I don't think that having the consistency from week to week and from play to play, necessarily, is as important. There is a little less communication going [on up] there and obviously a lot less space, and we have a lot of guys that we want to keep going, and you want us to keep them fresh throughout the game, as well, so there are some things going on with that. In the back end, we're definitely open to playing multiple guys. The ways that our … Who has been available [and] when has definitely factored into how we've played the guys back there. And I think it's a tribute to Brandon [Stephens], and when Marlon [Humprey] was coming back, they were playing at a level where you really don't want to take them off the field. So, [there are] multiple things to that, to answer your question."

I know he's still dealing with the ankle a little bit and has been on and off the field, but what have you seen from OLB Odafe Oweh since coming back from missing about a month?*_(Luke Jones) _*"I know [Odafe Oweh] has battled back to get back there, but you don't see a drop off from when he came back. You're seeing the explosiveness – having the sack [in] the one game. I say it every time, but if he gets a great get off and he gets his feet in the ground, he's a hard guy to block, and his skillset is there, and it's just about doing it over and over again. As he gets more opportunities, I think you'll see his production continue to spike."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TODD MONKEN

With having WR Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland for a year and now here, how close is he to getting more in sync with QB Lamar Jackson*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "It's always going to be a work in progress, just because [Odell Beckham Jr.'s] been in and out of practice and in and out of the lineup. You have a limited offseason together, so you're constantly trying to work [on] that chemistry. It doesn't matter who it is. 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] has been out for a little bit, then working [his way] back. Zay [Flowers] is a rookie. The player that has the most banked reps together that's continuing to practice you can see, because that's Mark [Andrews]. You can see that consistently."

You guys are passing more on first down and spreading it out more compared to what the offense was in the past. How has that allowed QB Lamar Jackson to showcase elements of his game that maybe he did not get to show before?*_(Steven Ruiz)_* "Well, it's more fun when it works, I can tell you that, other than being [in] second-and-10. I don't know that. I don't know in the past what they did, per se, outside of just looking at it. Lamar [Jackson] has been diligent and working in terms of his drop [back], where his eyes are in terms of the pass game, and it shows. It's a credit to him and [quarterbacks coach] Tee [Martin] and [assistant quarterbacks coach] Kerry [Dixon], the guys that work with him. Our guys still have to be more consistent. There are moments where you really like what we're doing, and there are moments we certainly need to be better."

What can you do as a coordinator to help get WR Rashod Bateman from making a great play every once in a while to fully break out?*_(Childs Walker)_* "I think with [Rashod Bateman], it's more being healthy. I think that's the biggest thing. Any player, the development ... I shouldn't say it's a player. All of us improve with the amount of time we're able to spend on our craft. It's just the way it is. [It] doesn't matter. The more he's able to get out there and practice, then get in the games, he's able to sustain that. He's only going to continue to get better. He's no different than a coach. [With] any job that you have, it's just [about] consistently staying healthy. When he does, you can see that on the field."

Do you ever game plan to specifically get a player more opportunities to get the ball?*_(Childs Walker)_* "Sometimes. Sometimes, you have on your call sheet where you'd think there's opportunities for a player, but sometimes the defense takes that away, other than a screen [or] other than when you know the ball's going to a specific player. A number of times, coverage could dictate that, and then you have to go somewhere else with the football. Then, being able to move players around can help that, when you're expecting certain coverages. So, that's why it's certainly more advantageous the more weapons that you have, because when the ball finds them, you have more playmakers. That's just the way it is. It's harder to take certain guys away or at least scheme up where they might be, so you're constantly trying to move guys around when that's possible. It's not always possible, because you have to practice. [You] have to be able to rep things to be able to carry it over to games."

Are you partial to a running back by committee approach, or do you like the idea of one running back getting 20+ carries each game?*_(Jeff Zrebiec)_* "Well, sometimes I don't even know. I'll be really honest. You're subbing guys in and out. You have certain packages that you like [certain] guys in the game like most teams. Certainly, I think with the way the game has gone, I don't think any team … I should not say that. I don't know that specifically, but I think if you look across the league over the last few years, it's been more, with a lot of teams, running back by committee, because it's a position of extreme contact in terms of the volatility of the position. I think it's in your best interest to consistently develop and have a number of running backs that can touch the ball and take the load off just one player, specifically."

Because QB Lamar Jackson has a unique style of play, when you play teams outside of the division, is there an adjustment period for those defenses because they are not used to playing a quarterback like him?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "[There is an adjustment for] some, but I think over the years, they're not Lamar [Jackson], but there are quarterbacks that skillset-wise that might resemble that. You play the [New York] Giants, and you're playing Daniel Jones. There's going to be some aspect of his game that they would have to prepare for with his ability with his legs. I think any quarterback, when you go against that, it's still how they're going to play Lamar [Jackson], and the type of plays that you may run can vary. Then, [because] he's played for a number of years, you can go back and see how they thought they would play or try to scheme up against the style of play that you're at. We're a little bit different than they've been in the past, so you try to dissect a little bit early on what you're getting."

QB Lamar Jackson probably saw the Cardinals drop eight players into coverage than he probably had in a game this year. Are you grateful for the opportunities, the ups and downs with that experience coming from a win and not a loss? What do you take away from that?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "What saved us on Sunday was we were outstanding in the red zone. That's what saved us. It's that when we got down there, we scored touchdowns. We had other opportunities. We just didn't take advantage of them, but when we did get down there, that certainly saved us. Certainly, we saw a little more drop eight [into coverage] than what we had seen when we went five-man [pass] pro [protection]. That's when it came up. You release the back, or we went five-man protection, so it came up a couple handfuls of times of when we were throwing it. Again, I think anytime that you're able to see something and still come out of it with a win, still have some things that you felt like you did well and a lot of things that you certainly can continue to build on, [it's good]."

Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals felt like a step back from an execution standpoint. Is that relative to playing four of your last five games on the road or their particular defensive scheme? What do you attribute that to?*_(Pete Gilbert)_* "Most of the time, there's a combination of that. I don't know. Four out of five [games] on the road and the travel and all of that … Did that have anything to do with certain aspects of us not getting lined up [or] not functioning at a high level at times? No. Heck no. We went to London, and we stayed over there [for] a week. To me, that's not the issue. The issue is the [lack] consistency. The reverse of that is did we expect against the [Detroit] Lions that everything would go so well at the beginning [of the game]? Well, of course not, and you're playing against the best players in the world and the best coaches in the world, and they [the Arizona Cardinals] have played better at home. Obviously, the Dallas Cowboys are a good team and they beat them at home. It's those things that are a part of it. [There were] certain opportunities that you had that you didn't take advantage of that you certainly could've coached better [and] certainly could've played better. Luckily, like I said, when we did get down in the red zone, we did score touchdowns. Again, when you do that, I wouldn't say it was … There were some similarities to that game and the Cincinnati [Bengals] game in some ways, where the opportunities that we did get, we scored touchdowns. That gives you a chance. Then, you're in the 20s, you're at 28 [points], you're close to 30. You're at least going to put … [If you] don't score touchdowns, it doesn't nearly feel as well. That's the biggest part of it is when you are a little bit choppy, and you're not taking advantage of some opportunities that you had, then you better score touchdowns."

There was a lot of excitement about what this rushing offense would look like when you spread teams' defenses out. In 11-personnel, you are much more passing inclined, and maybe some of that is situational. What has gone into the decision-making process to use 11 personnel more often on passing downs than rushing downs?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "Personnel does that. Some of it is who you have in the game, whether it's utilizing Pat Ricard, utilizing your tight ends, the run game that you can have when you're in spread out personnel [and] how much you want to run Lamar [Jackson]. That becomes part of that as you continue to build and try to scheme other defenses. Certain teams give you different fronts that might not be as much of an advantage to be in a spread set. So, we certainly are trying to be as best as we can and be as balanced as we can per personnel set, but it doesn't always work out that way. But, that's a good point in terms of being spread and still being able to run it, for sure."

In your experience, is being a first-year play caller with a team different than being in a place for a third or fourth year where maybe you're adding layers to the offense rather figuring out what you're good at and honing in on that over the second half of the year?*_(Steven Ruiz)_* "For sure, and I wouldn't even say [it's] a play caller as much as [it's] our first year together, and you don't want that to be an excuse, because there are none. We're already into playing eight games, and I do think we're starting to play better. There are a lot of things we can improve on, but over the last few weeks, we've moved the ball more consistently. I like where we're headed. Again, we're not there yet. We need to get there. That's part of what you do, but as a new staff, players [and] system, you're always … Even two or three years from now, we'll be still striving to be elite in everything we do – how we meet; how we teach; the notes we take; how we practice; how we take care of our bodies; how we carry that over to the field; how we get lined up; how we execute at a high level. All of those things are a big part of that [and] fall under that umbrella, and no one really gives a [expletive], to be honest. They really don't, and we shouldn't. We don't care. Ultimately, it's what you show on Sunday that matters. That's what we're paid to do, and that's what we're always striving to do – is to have a high level of execution. It starts with how we gameplan it, how we prepare during the week and then [how we] execute against the best in the world, because they're paid to do everything to stop us. That's one thing that I think we forget at times – is that they've got good players and coaches too, and then, how are we going to do it better to execute at a high level, especially [in] the most critical situations in the game."

Overall, through eight games, are you pretty pleased with how your team has run the ball? Sometimes the running game later in the season takes on more meaning. Do you feel that there is another level to get to?*_ (Cliff Brown)_* "I was pleased … I have been relatively pleased, in terms of how we've run the football. [There are] certain times [where] we could be better. We certainly, Sunday, felt better; we ran the ball better in the second half [and] called it better in the second half. We had a few more RPOs [run-pass options] early in the game that got thrown when we had opportunities to run it, and that really … The drive that got [the score] to 24 and the drive that got [the score] to 31, really, if you said, throughout the game, outside of the first time we scored, made you feel good about … We wanted to end the game on our terms. Now, we didn't end it then, but it was the last time we got on the field and were able to run the football. And I like the way we scheme it; I like our guys. I think we are certainly capable of that, and we need to continue that. You can't control the game if you can't run the football. You can't control the game; your play-action game is not up to speed [nor] your short yardage or goal-line [situations]. We've been good in the red zone, because we've been able to run it. That's a fact. When we've been able to run it well, we've scored running the football, and that adds to a lot of areas [like] short yardage, converting third downs, [when] you get into four-minute, goal line [and] red zone. Those are all things that lead into situational football that helps you win, and it gives your defense a blow. You're able to take time off the clock, and like I said, everything starts with that, and Lamar [Jackson] is a part of that. Whether it's schemed up or he takes off and runs, that ends up on rushing yards. So, he is certainly … Even though we haven't used him as much maybe in the quarterback-driven stuff, his ability to get outside the pocket and run, or even on short yardage, has added to that."

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR.

On how he would describe his season to this point:"Obviously, I'm not where I want to be, but when I signed here, I said I wanted to come here, win a Super and win, and we're 6-2 and on the way to that, so [we've] just got to keep going. [It's] a long season."

On what he means by saying that he's not where he wants to be:"I don't know how to explain it. I've got high expectations, high standards, but ultimately, it's a team game. [For] as much of a bad rap as receivers get, they're actually the most selfless people on the field. You've got to wait for the offensive line to block; you've got to wait for a pass play to be called; you've got to wait for blitzes to be picked up; you've got to wait for a good ball to be thrown – all for just one opportunity in the game. So, I think a lot of receivers get a bad rap for wanting the ball, but [there are] 60 plays out of a game, and you're running around all 60, it's not the easiest of positions."

On his frustrations after the second defensive pass interference call last week:"I mean, at the end of the day, we're 6-2. We keep it pushing [and] keep it rolling. I didn't come here with the expectation that I'd be going for 2,000 yards. We're trying to win a Super Bowl, so it is what it is at this point. It's just walking that fine line of being grateful to be back on the field, but definitely not being content with where I'm at or how I feel internally about what's going on. So, [we've] just got to keep pushing."

On if he takes pride in causing defensive pass interference penalties:"Not really. I wish the numbers went into the stats, but they don't, so … It's good for us; we keep it moving, keep the chains going and get a new set of downs and then go from there."

On why he thinks he's getting held so often and what he can do about it:"I don't know. Just get open, catch the ball – that's all I can do – and just do a better job at that."

On if he believes he's getting close to that breakout performance:"Yes. It was very hard earlier in the season, with what I had going on just kind of unexpectedly, and it just was very hard to have that initial burst. This is the National Football League; everybody is good, everybody is skilled, everybody is … There is a reason they're here. And when you go out there, and you don't feel like you're 100 [percent], it's very hard – with the things that are going on – just to be who I know I am. So, it feels good to just be able to consistently … Over time, it gets better and better and better, and again, it's a long season. [There are – what – nine games left? God-willing 10 [games] at least. So, you've just got to prepare for that."

On his health and how his body has held up:"I mean, like I said, earlier in the season, it was tough, with what I had going on. You've just kind of got to push through and find ways for us to all work together, and [if] you need a day here, you need a day there, then that's what it is. We're here to play on Sundays, [and] you've just got to do your best preparing for that. So, I'm definitely feeling better, definitely … I think people tend to forget [that when] a new coordinator comes in, a new offense, new players, everything is all new. Teams, usually around this time of the year, start to really know exactly who they are; they find their groove; they find the plays that work for them; they find out what they're going to use going forward into the big games; It's kind of like trial and error earlier on in the season, and it's been a great trial and error for us, and I still think that there have only been a few games where we've really put it all together; other than that, it's just been finding ways to win, being a resilient team, the next man stepping up, and it's just a big testament to this team that we have."

On if having the year away from football, then a strong training camp, but then not getting the immediate results has been challenging:"I mean, yes. If you want me to answer honestly, of course. We want to come here and jump off the bat. You feel like you've worked hard, [and] you sat out a long time. But again, I don't think many of us are sitting where we are at in our lives and expected to be exactly where we're at and [for] things to go exactly how they went. It's just … It's a matter of understanding life is life, and it's going to continue to do that. It doesn't stop; it's going to keep rolling. It's like surfing; some waves you crash; some waves you ride all the way in. You've just got to get back up on the board, continue to do that, stay resilient, and that's really that. Other than that, you can only control emotions [and] energy, but you can't control what God has planned for you. He's bigger than all of us. So, [you've] just got to stay in the light. We're 6-2, we're at the top of the league, and this is a team in here that's … Like I said earlier, I feel like we haven't put it all together. [We] lost two games that we feel like we shouldn't have lost. We [feel like we should be] 8-0, and I still know if everyone in here would be content with what we have going on, so that's a great characteristic of this team that we have. Nobody is content or happy with where we're at – like, we're always searching for more – and that's a big quality to have."