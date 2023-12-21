Transcripts: Press Conference (12/21)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Do you have any plans for Christmas with your family?*_(Cordell Woodland) _*"The way the schedule was set up for us, we'll get an opportunity to be at home with our families one day before we leave on Saturday [for San Francisco]. [I'm] just looking forward to that. It's that time of year just to be at home with the family. My wife understands [that] we have to go take care of business, and then you spend time out west with your other family – your football family. [I'm] just looking forward to that, and [I'm] really just focused on the game."

You have had to use a lot of different punt return gunners because of injuries. Has that been beneficial this late in the year because you have players that have done it and can jump in for an injury?*_(Jeff Zrebiec)_* "Of course. It's always good to have guys that are on your team that can play those positions where you don't really feel like you have to go start from scratch, bringing guys in and working guys out in order to fill those roles. Like I've said before, when we get those guys due to certain situations whoever we can put out there – if those guys can go out and just perform to the level that we expect them to play at."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

When you look back at this win over Jacksonville, are you more proud of a consistent habit you displayed, like winning pass rushes, or of an individually great play, like the one S Marcus Williams made at the end of the half? What kind of lasts with you longer?*_(Kyle Goon) _*"I think you're always looking at how we play. When we play the right way, and our focus is in the right spot, those are the things you're proud of – how you handle situations that come up throughout the game. We can deal with all the rest. To win a game like that, you've got to be great in situational football, so [I'm] proud of how we recognized those situations. Obviously, [there was] the play at the end of the half [that kept them out of the end zone], but just any given third down, red zone, every play in of itself is a different situation. So, those ended up being in our favor and helped us win the football game."

When you have to plan for a team with as many elite playmakers as the 49ers, is it more invigorating to try to figure out what to do, or is it more anxiety inducing?*_(Childs Walker) _*"I know it sounds weird, [but] they're all the same. I mean, every team presents challenges, because it's the NFL, and everybody is really, really good. As we know, these guys [the 49ers] are really, really good, so [do they present] different challenges than you normally see on a week-to-week basis? Yes, absolutely, but the approach is the same."

How unique is RB Christan McCaffrey?*_(Shawn Stepner) _*"[Christian McCaffrey] is obviously a great player, and I think the way that they use him is a little bit different than how conventional running backs are being used, because a lot of times, he's playing a receiver role for them. He's a part-time receiver, part-time running back, blocker – lead blocker. So, the way they're able to make those guys interchangeable parts is impressive."

We've seen that the 49ers are an offense that has had some of their premier playmakers running wide open. What do you see when you watch them, schematically, as to why they're able to get some of those guys into open-field situations?*_(Cordell Woodland) _*"There are a few things. One: Sometimes it's an extended play where they're running away from people that had matched them, [and] the quarterback does a good job of finding them, and they've got good chemistry late in the downs. So, that's one thing. I'd say, on the other hand, diagnosing what defense you're in and having certain route concepts that put stress on it [and] on those coverages; that's another one. And then just the way they operate through their progressions and running away from leverages and things like that, and everyone is on tune with the windows that they're trying to hit and the spots on the field, [so] it can sometimes seem like guys are consistently open. So, they've got a great scheme. Obviously, [they're] really well coached, and the guys are executing at a high level."

You were just identifying some of the things that San Francisco does with its quarterback. People are talking about QB Brock Purdy as a "game-manager" in a sense. Is there something about what you've seen on film that you think complements what the offense is trying to accomplish in San Francisco? (Kyle Goon)"I'm not going to get into all that. [Brock Purdy]'s a great player, man. He's a great player. He's a great quarterback, is in charge of what they're doing on offense [and is] fully in control as all the great quarterbacks are, so I'd put him up there with all the great quarterbacks."

Everything that San Francisco do before the snap is kind of a headache to deal with. How does that kind of interplay with how narrow of a formation, relative to other NFL offenses, they are. Does it create more traffic for you guys as you try to handle coverages distributions and get off blocks?*_(Jonas Shaffer) _*"Yes. A lot of the formations are condensed. How you count and who you relate to – and things like that – [are] definitely testing your eye discipline, definitely testing your communication – which is obviously one of the reasons why they do it – [and] changing the run fits. Every play [and] every motion really should have a rhyme or reason why they're doing it, based on what they're trying to achieve. You just don't know in real time until after the play. But yes, having the condensed formations make it easier, because the numbers change faster, rather than being spread out. You have longer time to react."

When we talked to pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt a few weeks ago, he said you guys try to lie to the quarterback as much as possible. Was there someone, some game or some team that was seminal for you in teaching you that was of utmost importance in pass coverage and the secondary? Was that something you got from former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "Now that I'm thinking about it, I think it came from ... Like I said, [someone] in my introductory press conference asked about aggressiveness. You're trying to put pressure on the offense. That's something that's seminal to hear. That's a Raven principle on how we want to operate. I think the way that you see the game has evolved, being so pass heavy – especially in critical situations – and the offenses are so good, and the quarterbacks are so good, how do you consistently put pressure on them to make them make grave decisions in real time? I think that's what the thought process was."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TODD MONKEN

How excited are you for this challenge of your offense going up against the San Francisco 49ers' defense?*_(Cordell Woodland) _*"Yes, they're really good. It's a heck of a challenge, but it feels that way every week. Every week I feel like when you coach, [or] when you play at this level, it's the ultimate challenge against the best coaches and the best players in the world. So, I think our guys are excited."

What can RB Melvin Gordon III bring beyond just experience to the offense?*_(Luke Jones)_* "I think if you go beyond experience ... First of all, [Melvin Gordon's] made plays for us. At the [Cleveland] Browns game [in Week 4], we had a huge third down that he converted. Obviously, he had a big run early in the game. Over his career, he's made plays. He's been a powerful, downhill runner. He does show flashes in the pass game, so we're excited. That's one advantage of ... Last time I was in the NFL [in 2019], a guy like Melvin Gordon, you couldn't have on practice squad. Who knows where we'd be. That's one of the advantages of whenever that rule came into play when you can have some experienced veteran guys on practice squad be able to step in and be able to help you win games."

What have you learned about QB Lamar Jackson's ability to run an offense and manifest your offensive scheme?*_ (Kyle Goon) _*"[I've learned to] expect the unexpected, I guess. I've said this a lot – [Lamar Jackson's] highly competitive, loves football, hates to lose, is an elite player, wants to be an elite player [and] wants to grow as a player. He has a unique ability to see the field and a unique ability to make plays off schedule. That's just all the things you see. So now, you're just trying to ... Every day, he's trying, and we're all trying to ... 'How do we get the ball out on time? How do we do a better job schematically, system-wise, to not have him take some of those hits and not put himself in that position?' He's unique, that's for sure. It's fun to watch."

Is there anything that has surprised you about QB Lamar Jackson besides his talents?*_(Brian Wacker)_* "I don't know if there's anything that's really surprised me. [Lamar Jackson's] been awesome to work with. Like I said, he's highly competitive, strong-willed, loves playing football, loves his teammates [and] wants to be coached. And, it shows up."

How much of a worry is it that both of your starting tackles, Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, are banged up facing a talented 49ers' defensive front?*_(Childs Walker) _*"The guys have been playing all year that way. [Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses] have been awesome. Morgan and Ronnie have battled through a lot of bumps and bruises and nicks here and there, and they've fought through it. We've had to deal with other [defensive] fronts, and this is just another one of those challenges. [The San Francisco 49ers] do a great job up front. They're awfully well-coached, and they're very talented. We'll have our work cut out for us just like we did last week [against the Jacksonville Jaguars]. Both those [defensive] ends were talented guys [Josh Allen and Travon Walker] and [so were the ends] the week before. When you play against any NFL team, you have to be prepared for that. It's been good to get those other tackles [Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele] some work. They've done a great job spelling those guys to try and help us make it through the game. Hats off to all of them."

It took some time last week to get the wide receivers involved in the pass game early on but came out with an aggressive run game approach in the second half. How much of the ability to switch identities and beat teams in different ways is tied to QB Lamar Jackson as a player?*_(Kyle Goon)_* "It's tied to your quarterback in a lot of ways [with] what they can do with their arm and what they can do with their legs. Then, [it's] the guys that you have around them and then how the game goes. Sometimes, a game goes a certain way. The week before, we had two different two-minute [drill] opportunities. We talked about that last week where the numbers are going to be skewed in terms of throwing it right before the half and then at the end of the game against the [Los Angeles] Rams, where last week [against the Jacksonville Jaguars] the game, as it went on, was more about, 'How can we churn out yards, continue to run the clock and give ourselves the best chance to win?' We did a good job of that. Obviously, the teams and the offenses [that] give themselves the best chance to be successful can do both if you're able to run it and throw it successfully, because you're going to need both. You're going to sometimes be in two-minute [situations]. Sometimes, you're going to be in four-minute, and it is. It's hard to control the game if you can't run the ball effectively. Sometimes, the ball goes to the wideout, sometimes, it goes to the back, [and] sometimes, it goes to the tight ends. It's just the way it is."

What was it like on the first drive of the Jaguars game when QB Lamar Jackson had communication issues inside his helmet?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "I don't even know the best way to put it. At first, you get that through the headset that Lamar [Jackson] can't hear you. Then, it's like, 'Alright, [quarterbacks coach] Tee [Martin], then signal to him,' because that's the next line of operation. 'Hey, you're going to signal to him.' Then, [it's] making sure that he gets the signal correctly. I think one of the plays, he used as an excuse because I think he just wanted to throw it. He called his own number. I said, 'Well, that's going to work out from now on. You can just say, I didn't hear you, so I just called whatever the heck I wanted.' He did a great job. Coach Martin did a great job. He did a great job of making sure we were in the correct play. Then, we got [the helmet] switched out, and we were fine. It ended up not really being an issue."

What was it like for you during the course of QB Lamar Jackson's play where he got out of a potential sack and completed a jump ball to TE Isaiah Likely as you are watching it happen?*_(Cordell Woodland)_* "The first thing when [Lamar Jackson] extends plays when you're throwing is your eyes go to the skill guys that are down the field in terms of their scramble rules and how far we've worked to come when you have a two-play quarterback. To me, we're unique. We have a two-play quarterback. They have to defend the first play, and they have to defend the second play. We have to continue to work to be elite in terms of our scramble rules. Early on in the game, we did that. [On] the very first drive, we had two scramble plays that converted. Obviously, we had another one that led to a touchdown – the one to Isaiah [Likely] down the field. You'll see that throughout. We were playing the [Cincinnati] Bengals, and we had a touchdown to [Rashod] Bateman. We had one against the [Cleveland] Browns to Zay Flowers the first time we played. When you're a two-play quarterback, as I say this all the time with a guy like Lamar, there isn't one pass play we're going to call more often than scramble. There isn't. I don't care [if it's] four vertical [routes], curl-flat [routes], three-level routes. It does not matter. There will not be a route we'll call more than our ability to handle when he gets outside the pocket and our scramble rules."

What is your role in the collaborative process of fourth-down decision making? Is there a level of execution that you want this offense to hit where we could see it be more aggressive in punting situations?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "Sure, and I think that's a great point. As you get further into the season, when you play better teams. I shouldn't say that; that is a dumb statement. Every team in the NFL's elite. But, as it becomes more competitive [and] as it gets close, and there's more on the line, you're going to have to be able to go for it on fourth down to keep the football. You're going to have to feel confident in your game-planning, whether it's fourth-and-inches, whether it's fourth [down] and two feet, a yard, two yards [or] three yards to be able to keep the football and score points and keep it away from your opponent. So, for sure, and we're all a part of that. 'How'd it feel? How do you like the plan? Where are we at? What do you guys think?' Coach [John Harbaugh] is always in communication with us. But for sure, that is a huge point."

What have you seen from QB Lamar Jackson's competitiveness trying to get yards on the ground while also protecting himself knowing he has to be healthy down the stretch?*_(Chris Bumbaca)_* "He wants the ball. He wants the ball in his hands. When it's crunch time, he wants the ball in his hands. It's pretty obvious. As competitive as he is, and he gets fired up, when it comes out most, is he wants to win more than anything for not only himself but for his teammates [and] for this organization. When the game's on the line, Lamar wants the ball in his hands. He wants the opportunity to make a play. That's what he's done his whole life. It makes sense that he would want that. Take any great player [or] elite player, they want to be at bat when the game's on the line. They want the last shot. They want that opportunity. When he gets frustrated with me is when I take it out of his hands. That's when he wants to choke me. That's when he wants to wring my neck. 'What are you think there?' He's right. 100%. He wants the ball in his hands, and he should."