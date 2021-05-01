Transcripts: Ravens Day Two NFL Draft

Eric DeCosta opening statement: "I was told I need to smile more tonight and look happy and not look as tired. So, it was a long day, but I think we're very happy with the outcome. We feel that we got two players that really check a lot of boxes for us and definitely fill some important needs. [The] two players that we had targeted today … Ben Cleveland [is] a big, physical road-grading offensive lineman, power gap-scheme-type of guy that really fits us [and] really fits our identity. We've had a lot of success with guys like him in the past. In [Brandon] Stephens, we got a guy that is a very versatile player. He's a former running back at UCLA, transferred to SMU. He's played some corner. He's played some safety. [He has] a lot of upside potential. [He's] a big guy. He runs very well. He's very physical. [He] should contribute right away on special teams and he's the kind of player that we look for. So, we'll open it up to questions."

John, with G Ben Cleveland being a guard, does he have a chance to compete for a starting job right away? How does that maybe affect where G/C Bradley Bozeman might end up as well? (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh: "Sure, I think the line you're thinking about is something that we're thinking about as well. He'll definitely have a chance to compete at left guard. All those guys will compete. We have our veteran guys there. You talk about Ben [Powers] who played there last year in the offensive line as a starter toward the end of the year. He'll be involved in that. Of course, Ben Bredeson will be involved in that. We'll have to see how the rest of it shakes out, but all those young guys will be fighting and [Ben] Cleveland will be right there in the middle of it. Sure, it gives us the chance possibly to move Bradley [Bozeman] to center. Again, we'll see how that goes. We still have Pat Mekari, who did a great job at center for us, and Trystan Colon-Castillo at center. So, we have a lot of young guys for spots. As a coach, that's just what you want to have. So, I can't wait to see those guys fight it out."

Eric, you talked about CB Brandon Stephens playing running back and playing corner and seeing him maybe playing special teams. Do you see his position being safety or corner? (Kevin Richardson)

DeCosta:"That's a good question. I think I defer to the coaches on that one. Right now, we probably would say that we like his potential as a safety. He's primarily been a corner with some safety play this past year, but he really fits the profile of a free safety-type of player. The thing I like about him when I watch him is with his background as a running back, he really does like contact. He comes up, he's physical. He'll force the issue, and he can close the gap very quickly."

Can you just talk about the kind of fit … You talked about a little bit with the power and gap-scheme that G Ben Cleveland provides you. Did this guy just jump off as looking like a Ravens-type of blocker? (Ryan Mink)

Harbaugh:"Yes, I think we have a pretty well-defined and clear understanding of what we want to be on offense, so you look for players that fit what you're looking for and what you want to be. He fits that. Just as you talked about, it's certainly the gap-schemes. It's the Zone-schemes as well, the combination blocks. He's a pretty good puller, too, for a man that big. That's a big, strong, powerful guy that likes to rough people up, and that's how we want to play."

Eric, you mentioned these were two guys you eyed at the beginning. Take us through, you've said before how excruciating it is to sit through the second round without a pick. Was it difficult? Were you tempted at times to move up worried that you may not get your guys? How did that kind of play out? (Jeff Zrebiec)

DeCosta: "Well, it wasn't as bad as [the] 2019 [Draft]. I think the reason for that was that we had two first round picks this year. So, every time I'd get frustrated, I kept thinking, 'We got two players yesterday. We got two players yesterday that were in our Top 20.' So, I think it was probably easier this year. We saw a lot of good players come of the board, but we knew that was going to be the case. We went into that knowing that was going to be the case. So, we just kind of relaxed, I think, really until we got to the third round. And then we did have some players that we were eyeing up that we were excited about [and] they came off the board. What I can tell you is at the start of the day, if you had told us that we would've gotten Ben Cleveland, we would've turned it in right then and there. So, this has happened in the past. It's incredible to think, but you can actually have a guy, or two guys, or three guys that you target at the beginning of the second or third round, then you get those guys in the third round. That's not usually the case in the first round, just because everybody is picking exactly the same players. But as the Draft grows, you see slippage and other teams start taking other players, and you end up getting really, really good values that you have high on your board at good spots."

Along those lines, it looked like it was pretty celebratory in the Draft room when you guys made the pick for G Ben Cleveland, when they showed that clip on TV. Was that because you guys were kind of anxiously awaiting to see if he was going to make it to you? (Garrett Downing)

Harbaugh: "I've got to make a confession. Ben [Cleveland] was a guy who we really, really wanted to get. I think we all wanted to get him. I know I was being a little bit of a 'Nervous Nellie' there for a bit, and I kind of wanted us to trade up. [Executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], he staved off the temptation, we held tight, and we got our guy, so it was definitely celebratory."

DeCosta: "[Head coach] John [Harbaugh] has been talking about [Ben] Cleveland for like two months, really. So, it was relief for me to actually see him available when we picked. (Harbaugh: "I'm off your back now.")This was John's pick, and this is the type of guy that we look for on the offensive line, and we're all very happy that we got him. We think the competition at the guard spots is going to be fierce. We've got some good players. You can take a guy like Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson and 'Pat' [Patrick Mekari], and we've got a bunch of guys, and they're all really good, and they've all played a lot of football. And this guy is going to come in and get mixed in with those guys, and we should have a really good, deep offensive line."

The narrative around this Draft, and then next year, is that you guys will have more information on prospects next year, so some teams might be looking to trade into the 2022 selection. I know you guys pride yourselves on finding advantages where other teams don't, and I know you're not going to give away your Draft plan, but just your thoughts on what advantages you guys might get by looking to trade to a year where you might have more information? (Jonas Shaffer)

DeCosta: "Yes, I understand that question. We have a lot of picks next year, and I think that we have the best scouts in the league, and I'm proud of our guys. A lot of our guys are highly experienced. We get great information. We've also got an advanced analytics staff that helps us, and an unbelievable coaching staff that really does a phenomenal job evaluating, so that's our advantage. The fact that we care so much, and we have a culture, continuity with John [Harbaugh] as our head coach. We understand what we're looking for in terms of players, and that's our advantage. And so, whether it's this year or next year, I always feel that if we're competing against the other 31 teams, we'll do as well as anybody."

Eric, are you getting the trade itch, possibly, for tomorrow? You haven't' made a trade yet. You have five selections. Do you anticipate any kind of moves for tomorrow? (Jonas Shaffer)

DeCosta: "I was thinking about that, and I don't know the history of us making trades. You'd have to research that. Has there ever been a draft when we didn't make a trade? I don't know the answer. My guess is probably yes. But we did make a trade a couple weeks ago, which was pretty significant. So, I don't feel compelled to make a trade. If it falls our way, we'll do that. I do think that we're excited about potentially getting some good players tomorrow. I think it's a good day for the scouts. Really, tomorrow is a scout's day. We'll pick some players that the scouts like, and that's always a good thing. Those guys deserve it. So, if the situation presents itself, we'll look at it, but to have those picks tomorrow is a really good thing." (Reporter: "For the record, the only Draft I can see is 2017. The Marlon [Humphrey] one was the only one without a trade.")

Joe, can you tell us about scouting CB Brandon Stephens? And what do you like about him, and how did he sort of come on your guys' radar? He was a guy who changed positions and was once a pretty high-level running back recruit. (Jeff Zrebiec)