Transcripts: Ravens Friday Zoom Availability

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "First of all, I want to express our sincere condolences to the Taliaferro family. Lorenzo [Taliaferro] was just a great young man. He was a guy who was loved here. [He was] humble, hard-working and had a dynamic personality. He was a guy that you just enjoyed being around every single day. He had a couple big games for us; I know everybody remembers that and remembers the Pittsburgh game. He played great for us and played special teams really well. He's just a guy who is close to our hearts, and I just wanted to wish his family all the best going forward. We're very saddened by it. I also want to shoutout [Raiders TE] Darren Waller, after he scored a touchdown, for putting up the '34' symbol for Lorenzo. I thought that was very classy, so thanks to Darren Waller for that. OK, what questions do you have?"

Is it going to feel actually a little different to play on a Sunday at one o'clock, which is kind of the usual for most teams? (Jamison Hensley) (laughter) "Yes, it's going to be different. It's going to be different. We've been playing at night and [on] different days, but we are looking forward to it. It's a big game. So, that's really what we're focusing on."

As you say that it's a big game, does it feel like there's more juice to this time of year? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "Yes, definitely. Definitely. December football is … We talk a lot about it. We have a process that we try to build towards December football. The old saying – we use it sometimes – is, 'They remember what you do in December.' Then onto January, because to put yourself in position to play for a championship, you have to get it done in December. We understand that. Everything is on the line for us here, in December, for us to have a chance to try to make a run. So, that's what we're focusing on."

A story came out in the last couple days with Browns WR Jarvis Landry suggesting that CB Marcus Peters spat in his direction. I know Marcus put out his statement, but when you looked at it, did you feel like you saw that? Was that something you felt the need to talk to Marcus about at all? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I talked to him about it, just because after it came up and became a story, or whatever. He told me exactly what he said in the statement, and that's exactly what I saw on the field. I saw the clip of it after that; I didn't know anything about it until then. I talked to Jarvis [Landry] after the game. I had a great conversation with Jarvis; he's a great guy, and we have great respect for him. But no way would Marcus [Peters] do that. I know Marcus really well – that's not his style, anyway. If he was upset, he wouldn't be doing that. What he did was he spat in a direction, it wasn't in anybody's direction, per se. You can tell that on the clip. So, that's where I stand with it."

There's been a lot of talk about QB Gardner Minshew II coming back this week, but not a lot of talk about RB James Robinson, the Jaguars running back. What have you seen from the rookie running back this season? (Ryan Mink) "He's played really well. He's their guy. He's their bell cow. He's carried the load really well. He's probably a Pro Bowl 'back. [He's] very talented, low-built, hard runner [and] has great contact balance. He can make you miss, also. [He's] a North-South guy who can bounce it [and] has good hands. He's an all-around 'back, and I think he's done a great job for them. He's definitely a huge priority for us going into this game."

One of the things that defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale said yesterday about DE Yannick Ngakoue is that he is getting closer and closer to being a Raven. What's keeping him from actually being a Raven just yet? Why does that term mean so much? I know you like to say, 'Play Like A Raven,' and 'Be A Raven.' (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "If you were around every day, you'd probably understand it. Leave it to us to take a positive and make it into a negative somehow, I don't really understand that. But I think he's a great guy. Whenever you move into a new situation … I think we have a culture here that's very strong and we have things that we believe in, and he's all in. He's all in. He's working hard. He's playing very hard. I'm really pleased with him, and I think he's learning the defense – maybe that's what [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] 'Wink' is referring to. I don't want to make too much out of it. To me, it's not any big, mega observational thing."

You look at the injury report, and there are a lot of cornerbacks on it. Do you have any further clarity on whether CB Marcus Peters or CB Jimmy Smith are going to play Sunday? Or is that going to be game-time stuff? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We're just learning as we go. It's only Friday, so we'll see when we get there."

I have to ask about the three guys who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Is there any change to them? Or are they still options for Sunday? (Aaron Kasinitz) "[They're] still options. Everything is on track at this time, and hopefully, it'll stay on track up until game-time."

What would have happened if QB Lamar Jackson couldn't come back to the game on Monday night? Who is your emergency quarterback? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre) "That was Willie Snead [IV]. Willie was the guy taking snaps. If Lamar hadn't been able to come back in, Willie would've been our quarterback at that point."

G Ben Powers

The Ravens' running game, especially the past two games, has just been clicking. Why do you think this run game has been dominant, not only recently, but it seems like over the past three years? Why do you feel that way? (Jamison Hensley) "It's something we've been grinding for and working for, for a long time here. It's something we take pride in – running the ball well. It's something we're going to try to continue to do."

Evaluate your own play since you've gotten in the starting lineup here. How much more comfortable do you feel, and what strides do you think you've made now that you're getting extensive time? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It starts with … The more playing time, the more comfortable I become. And so, that helps a lot. As the games come on, and the more I play, I get a lot more comfortable out there. Once my play becomes more comfortable, everything becomes a lot easier."

A lot of people talk about how that offseason after your first year and going into your second year is so critical, especially for an offensive lineman. Now looking back, how challenging was it for you not to be able to be at the facility, have normal OTA's, all of that, just in terms of a young offensive lineman's development? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I was looking forward to having a full offseason for a long time – having my first full offseason here with Baltimore. Then, obviously, COVID-19 happened, and that didn't turn out [that] way. But it is what it is. You can't do much about it."

How often do you have lessons or words of wisdom from former Ravens G Marshal Yanda that kind of ring in your head during practice or during a game? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, that's a great question. I was so fortunate enough to have my first year with Marshal [Yanda] still playing here. So, there are a lot of things, techniques, things he's taught, things he told me that stick with me on a regular basis."

What would you say is the biggest thing that you've either learned or that has stood out since you've stepped into the lineup here? (Garrett Downing) "The biggest thing I've learned is that at the end of the day, it's just football. It's the same thing we've all been playing since we were kids, since I've been on the field. It's been a lot of fun. I love being out on the field with my guys and my brothers."

How often do you have thoughts of Mo Gaba that ring in your head? I know you had a special relationship with him. (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I'd say on a weekly basis – if not more. I think of Mo [Gaba] a lot, especially during gamedays when I'm in the stadium looking up in 'Mo's Rows,' and seeing his mom and all those pictures of him, and in the end zone it says 'Mo.' I definitely think of him a lot."

The running game has really been clicking these last two games – over 230 yards in both games. What do you think has changed? Why have things been working so well? (Aaron Kasinitz) "As an offense, we're just hitting our stride at the right time. I think it's time. It's the time of the year where we're getting going, and we're excited with what's ahead of us."