Transcripts: Ravens Friday Zoom Press Conference

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

The playbook offensively - last year, you had to rework the whole thing. What's the task this year? Obviously, put in something to keep other teams guessing, but is it more of a tweak? How are you going to work that this year offensively? (David Ginsburg) "When you talk schematically, it's a back and forth game of football, sort of. I guess the analogy is chess, but I would say it's even more complicated than chess. The pieces can actually all move in different directions with different personalities, mindsets and skillsets. Whereas chess pieces, they're all the same. No matter where you have a chess piece, he does the same thing according to what he is. It's like that – there's strategy and there's counterstrategy and there's strategy back again. We love playing that game and being a part of that. I think our offensive coaches are the best in the business at that part of it. We'll be playing that game going forward, just like we always have."

I know during the season, it's "on to the next game – win or lose." I'm wondering, how much carryover is there from the sting of that early playoff exit last season? Is that in the rearview mirror or does that drive the players and the coaches? (Kirk McEwen) "It's both. I mean, it's history – you move on and you move forward. But it informs us; shared experiences become part of your culture and part of what we grow into going forward. So, we take it with us, and it definitely motivates us, and we learn from it. You win or you learn, and we learned a lot from that game."

With the challenges you have at training camp and what you're going to need on special teams, is it going to be difficult to carry three quarterbacks this year? I know you've been able to do it the past two seasons. (Todd Karpovich) "That's a good question; we'll see. We historically didn't carry three quarterbacks, just because you can use that extra roster spot [for] special teams, extra lineman, a specialty player, pass rusher and things like that that we've done in the past. We've had the three guys who we like, and we didn't necessarily think the guys we had would make it to the practice squad – in last year's case, Trace [McSorley]. So, that's what we did last year. This year, I would say that's the plan, and we'll just have to see how it shakes out."

With what you're doing on the field right now and in the meeting rooms, is that giving you much insight into your depth chart? Or do you have to wait until you put on pads to really get a sense of where guys stand? (Gerry Sandusky) "Again, it's both. It's the fact that we learn a lot, but we're teaching. We're really not … Nothing is competitive. There are no contests out there right now. Nobody is going against somebody else in a contest. They're really going against themselves, their ability to learn the offense, execute, play fast and do the right things – not jump offsides, for instance – things like that. So, we're working on all of those sort of things as we go, and then the contests will happen once we put the pads on in training camp."

Without the preseason games, how do you approximate the physicality and how do you actually gauge if guys are ready for that or not? How do you judge them, too? How do you make those evaluations? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "That's exactly right, it's a challenge. The veteran guys won't be an issue; they've got a body of work. It's the young guys, rookies [and] second year players, they haven't played as much. So, we're going to have to put those guys in those situations as much as we can. It won't be like a game. There's nothing like a game. But practice – probably in football – you can approximate football. It's a practice sport, it really is. We'll put them in scrimmage situations, probably. We'll have periods that are live, we'll have that for the young guys. Not too many, but enough hopefully to get a good feel for where we're at with those guys. It's a great question and I don't think you'll ever really know anything until we line up and play the real games. There will be a lot more questions that will be answered in the real games than ever before."

Do you think you'll hit more this camp than you do in regular camp, just because of that? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "Yes, because of that we will hit more in practice. We won't hit as much overall, because we won't have those preseason games. That's where most of those live reps come. So, it won't be overall as much hitting, so to speak, but we'll have more in practice than we normally do, yes."

You're known for developing and having one or two of these undrafted rookies land with the opening roster. Because of the lack of spring and because of the lack of preseason games, how much more difficult will it be for a lot of these undrafted rookies to make that season-opening roster this year? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't know how much more, but it's certainly tougher. There's no question. Those guys have been put in a tough spot. The toughest spot is the 320 players who got released before they ever got any kind of a chance. You feel worse for those guys. At least the guys who are here have an opportunity."

We're talking to DE Calais Campbell right after you. When you get a player of that stature joining your culture, which is already well established, do you find that it's pretty seamless? (Childs Walker) "Yes, it's been great. He's a leader. He's already a leader. He knows structures of defenses – there's nothing he hasn't seen before. He needs to learn terminology; he's doing that seamlessly. Absolutely, it's more seamless. It's been great."

Have you guys talked about possibly quarantining a quarterback or a player at a certain position to prepare in case of the pandemic? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We've talked about it. Sure, those are all options on the table. There are options from … I'm sure the league will continue to talk about those things. You can quarantine your whole team from Tuesday until game time, then give them a couple days and get them back in quarantine, if necessary. All those types of moves come with counter issues. There are consequences to everything that you do, and you have to balance all that out the best you can. It's no different then what the country deals with [and] what the government deals with. You have to balance things out. You have to use common sense. It's easy to nitpick and criticize, but one size fits all for every player. For instance, if you were going to quarantine the whole NFL for six months … Yes, if you're a doctor and say, 'We want the best chance to keep everybody safe and healthy,' that would be great, but I kind of want to see my wife at some point in time in the next six months, and she doesn't have coronavirus, and she's being safe too. So, you have to live with a certain amount of risk in order to live your life. We don't want to forfeit all these guys' lives, and they're not willing to do it – as I'm sure the players association (NFLPA) would say – and I wouldn't want them to do it. So, you have to have some balance to everything that we do."

Are you going to continue training with the loudspeakers without fans at training camp? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre) "Yes, we are. Now, we'll probably do mostly music, but we may put some crowd noise out there. I don't know why, because I don't think we are going to have any this year. But our players and I, we like the music, so we'll put the music out there, and we'll make that part of the distraction. I think it's good to have to concentrate and cut through the sounds and the music. Plus, as long as the songs are good – as long as I like the songs – then it's all good. But when I start not liking the songs, then we have to adjust." (laughter)

In the last couple of days, you have had a national publication say you have the No. 1 defense and the No. 2 offense. You had a national radio host say he expects you to go 16-0. Do you like being the favored champ? Is that something you have to cut-through or something you need to talk about with your guys? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "I get all that. I'm provided with all those things. I've also seen where Pittsburgh is going to win the division. I saw Cleveland has been picked by some people to win the division, as far as the changes they have made there. [I've seen] that Lamar [Jackson] is going to regress [and] our defense is going to regress. So, everybody says a lot of things, so it doesn't matter. It's all noise. Who cares?"

As we learn more about COVID-19, I think we have seen how it can disproportionately affect people with obesity and high BMI. Obviously, your team has players with high BMI, but it's a different body type than those who are affected. Has it been an education process for you and your team – just learning how this could potentially impact someone? (Jonas Shaffer) "We don't have anybody who has more than 26 percent body fat on our team. That's our highest guy, so I think that's pretty darn good. Some of our heaviest guys are in the low-20s, which is phenomenal – the muscle mass that these guys carry. So, if you could educate me on what the science is according to a certain percentage of muscle mass, I'd love to hear it. But that's up to the guys. I think the guys do that. They look at their own situation. No two people are alike; they're unique. … (Inaudible) … Just figure all that out, and that's how we do it. That's what we need to know. Everybody makes their own choices."

I saw C/G Matt Skura is starting on the Active/PUP list. Is that simply procedural, and there is no change in his timetable? When do you think you might get him back on the field? (Bo Smolka) "He is on his timetable. We were going to put him on that [Active/PUP list]. That was our plan and work him in as we go. We want to make sure that he's moving the right way. Then, you want to put him against some pressure, where the knee has to react to certain movements with pressure. We want to do all that before we put him on the field. This is a really slow ramp-up period anyway, this year, so we have time to do it, and we're going to bring him along. But he's still right on schedule, and we expect to see him out there soon. If that changes, then it would be a change. But he'll be out there – I don't know what the exact timeframe is – as soon as the trainers clear him, but it won't be too long."

I know a lot has changed since a couple months ago, when you said the 'humanly impossible' things about the COVID-19 guidelines. Now that the players have been back for a week, is there anything that stuck out to you as surprised, good or bad, about procedures and how the players are going about their business? (Aaron Kasinitz) "No, it's been great. I stand by what I said; to follow the procedures 100 percent is humanly impossible. I can't imagine there is any safer place than an NFL football team, right now – NBA basketball bubble. We're pretty darn safe. If you want to rank them, we are in the Top Five – I'll tell you that – across the country. So, we're right up there with anybody. We get tested every day, and we are wearing masks everywhere. For us – there are some things that you have choices [with] – we ask our coaches, when they teach, to where the mask. So, I'm coaching like this (puts mask over mouth and nose). And all of our coaches are coaching like this in meetings and on the field. And we're OK with that. We just have to speak clearly. We have to annunciate what we say. And in some ways, I think it helps us become better communicators. So, we are looking at it as a plus. You do everything you humanly can, but that doesn't mean you are going to win 100 percent of the time, so if something does happen, don't come rolling in here and saying, 'Oh,' and pointing the finger, saying, 'You didn't do something the right way.' And that was my point way back when the protocols first came out, and I think it's pretty clear. You can't test your way out of this, [and] you can't protocol your way out of this either. This is going to run its course. All you can do is the best you can do and mitigate it to great extent. I think we've done a really good job of that, so far. There are no guarantees going forward. We have to stay vigilant, like we have done. Again, you can't let it run your life. We can't let it run the operation. We are a football team. We are trying to build the best football team we can, and we'll go about our business doing that, with and around the obligations that we have to one-another in terms of respecting the situation with COVID-19."

WR James Proche returned some punts in college. Without WR/RS De'Anthony Thomas in the picture, I'm just curious who else you might see competing with James for that role this year? (Cliff Brown) "I'll tell you what, it's James' role to win, and he has to go win it. We have Willie Snead IV, and I know Willie would like to do it, too. He's back there all the time. Marquise [Brown] catches punts every day. We'll see as we go, but I really like James. He's a really dedicated, motivated guy. It's tough for a rookie to do it – a rookie doing it without preseason games. I exactly know where you are coming from. Believe me, I think about that too, and that will be a challenge. I believe he's up for the challenge; he's the man for the job, but he's going to have to show us that he's ready to do it. I'm pretty sure that there will be some competition run at him as well, so we'll see where that goes in the next few weeks."

DE CALAIS CAMPBELL

What's it been like for you? Normally, you'd have a minicamp and everything. You're just meeting your teammates now. Has it been weird? Or has it been an easy transition for you to step right into being a Baltimore Raven? (David Ginsburg) "It's been a pretty easy transition, for the most part. Obviously, it's unique circumstances, and you've got to just make the best of what it is. I think the team has done a really good job of giving us opportunities to get to know each other. The coaching staff has put us in position to really communicate and get that brotherhood established. So, I feel good. It's only been a couple of … I guess it's almost two weeks now, but it's definitely been a lot of fun in the locker room. Guys have been practicing safe and wearing our PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) equipment, but still communicating and having a good time."

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Bart Starr Award – everybody knows you're great on the field. I want to know if people know how great you are off the field and in the community? You've only missed five games in your career, and then you do all this stuff off the field. Why? Where does that come from? Why do you do all of the other things? (Kirk McEwen) "I feel like it's our duty to help people in need, and I've been very fortunate. God has blessed me with a great opportunity, great resources, a great platform. Honestly, it's just in my nature. I grew up … My parents really were strong on just being active in the community. I try to make my presence felt in whatever community that I'm in, and I'm excited for Baltimore. I've already done some things here and there, and I have some plans to do a lot more, and hopefully, utilize the team, the 'CR' – the community relations team. Just trying to get to know the city. It's a brand-new place. I haven't really spent much time here, but I know there are a lot of people who could use some help that I'm trying to give. Take it one day at a time and try to help the people the best way that I can."

You've been, certainly, on teams before that have big expectations, and there are big expectations around this team coming in from the outside, and I'm sure internally. How do you, as a veteran player, handle that and keep it from adjusting how you guys approach things, or might get too caught up in the hype and all of that? (Garrett Downing) "I think the biggest thing is staying in the moment. You can't win the Super Bowl today. I don't care how good you are in August; you've got to go through the process. You can't even win the first game today. The first game is still a good month away. Right now, it's just trying to make sure that we take advantage of what's in front of us, and try to get better each and every day, and staying in the moment. A part of that is just setting small goals, daily goals, and just trying to embrace the process."

You've changed teams before with great success. When you do enter a new situation, how do you go about it, in terms of balancing learning your teammates, but also asserting yourself? (Childs Walker) "It really is a balance. The first thing you do when you come to a new team is you want to just establish … You want to show people your work ethic and just how hard you're willing to grind, try to earn their respect. That's been the last couple of weeks, and really even the offseason program that we had virtually. Just trying to earn my teammates' respect. And I do know that I have a history that gives me a little bit of an opportunity. I think I came in with a lot of respect from the guys, which was nice. But to me, history doesn't really matter. It's what have you done for me lately, and what can you do for me today? Just try to make sure that the guys understand I'm a hard worker, I put my head down and grind, I'm going to work as hard as I can to give advice where I see it – when I see guys that can use it, in a sense. Trying to just establish myself as a guy who's here to put my head in the pile and just try to win some ball games. Hopefully, win enough to be where we want to be at the end of the year."

QB Lamar Jackson had said he sees an upside to no preseason games, because it's less chance for injuries. But for someone that's coming into a new system, is that difficult for you? Or do you, sort of, kind of agree with him that there is an upside to not playing any preseason games? (Todd Karpovich) "Yes, I think there's definitely an upside to it. Obviously, each team is different in how they approach preseason games, and everything is circumstantial. I feel like the teams that are most prepared, the teams that are going to be able to practice smart, have good practice habits, are going to have an advantage with no preseason games. I think who really gets hurt with no preseason games are the young guys; it's really the undrafted free agents. There's probably, usually, a couple of diamonds in the rough that are going to be a little harder to be spotted, found, given the circumstance. But then you raise the practice squad a substantial number, so those guys will be able to hang around a lot longer and be able to show what they can do as time goes on. But for me, personally, I don't need any preseason games. I'll be ready to go Week One – no doubts in my mind. This is football. It's the same game I've been playing since I was six years old. It's a new playbook, a new terminology, but there's only so much you can do. I pretty much have the playbook down. I think a couple more days and I'll feel real, real good about it. It's just trying to really get a feel for my teammates and how I can add value in different places."

You talk about the playbook and you talk about playing football for so long. When you look at [defensive coordinator] Don 'Wink' Martindale's defense, what is different about it than any other defense? What's the biggest challenge for you, for DE Derek Wolfe, for young guys, for the young inside linebackers? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "Coach [Don] Martindale is a defensive genius. He's really created a system that's … It's been around for a while, but he made it real … He simplified it where you can do a lot. There's not a whole lot that you can do, but the way you do it, everything can change based off of terminology on the call. But it really is only so much that we're doing. I think it's a very – I guess I'll say intelligent way of designing it, so that we can simplify it, so that all of the players can really pick it up faster. I'm sure, down the road, a lot of people will be doing it the way he does it. He's put together a blueprint of how to simplify a system for the defense. I think that's going to be huge, too, because we have young players who have to step up. So, it gives them an opportunity to be able to be aggressive and understand what's going on, just by communication. It allows everybody on the field … Even if you don't get the call, with the way our communication is, you can know what to do just by hearing everybody else and the way they communicate – which I think that makes it so much easier when we're out on the football field. Because a lot of times, when things are flying, we practice situations in hurry-up and try to get a call. And being new, I have to … It's like a new language, because the terminology is different. So, I have to process it a little bit. But then, sometimes, when I hear other people talk through with them, or communicate to whoever I'm supposed to, I remember what I have just based off of when [Matthew] Judon says something. I think that's, probably, the coolest thing."

But the way that [defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale] blitzes, is he more aggressive than, perhaps, anybody else you've worked with? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "Oh, yes. Yes. His biggest thing is taking advantage of matchups – not just matchups – but take advantage of the overall overloading sides, putting pressure on people by sending more than they can block. He does a really good job of the simulated blitzes, which I think are pretty cool, because you're still only rushing with four, but it can be any four. Of the 11 guys on the field, pretty much eight of them can go at any time, and you might still be only rushing four. He's definitely creative, but to do that is very complicated. To have all of these different blitzes in are very, very complicated – where he made it very simple, which I think definitely shows his genius."

With the NFL opt-out deadline passing yesterday, I'm sure you noticed there were a lot of linemen who opted-out. What do you make of that disproportionate number? For you, how important was it to educate yourself on the risks that, as a bigger guy, you might be encountering in this season? (Jonas Shaffer) "I was part of the executive committee that was setting up all the … Trying to get everything together in that process. I definitely considered it – you have to. You can't play football with this [pandemic] going on, and not think about the risk you're going to put on yourself and your family. So, going through that process, I realized talking to the doctors and just setting up the protocols and everything we have to do to keep each other safe, I feel like the risks were mitigated as much as we can. You can't get rid of the risks all the way, but we definitely lowered the percentage of catching it based off of the protocols we put in place. For me, I feel like that was enough. Obviously, being a bigger guy, it puts you at a higher risk, if you do catch it, to have more severe symptoms, which is kind of scary. A lot of guys still have underlying issues, which is also scary. My family and I have some underlying issues. But at the same time, I feel like given the circumstance … I've never really gotten sick much. I don't get the flu much. I've been very healthy throughout my life. With the protocols in place, I feel like you have to make mistakes for you to really catch it with the way the system is set up for it. I'm confident that I can go through the season, play at a high level and stay safe."

What is your secret to staying within the Top 100 players of the NFL? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre) (laughing) "My secret … I think that it's cool when you get to know a lot of the guys; when you all get to watch each other's tape when we play against each other. You study tape so much that you see all the other guys around the league. I think there's a lot of mutual respect that goes on with a lot of the top guys. I feel like my secret to staying at a high level really isn't a secret at all – it's just hard work. The formula has always been the same. It's just continuously putting the work in. I know when you get to the wrong side of 30, everybody is looking for you to deteriorate and fall off. I feel like there were a lot of guys that played great football over the age of 30. Some guys played into their late 30s at a high level. So, to me, I'm going to continue to work as hard as I can and put myself in position to be successful. As long as, God willing, my body continues to hold up, then I'm going to go out there and try to be the best that I can be. I feel like the formula is simple – I put the work in, train and continue to stay in good shape. But also put the work in, take care of my body and making sure I'm doing all the stuff necessary to stay healthy out there, and then prayers that it's God's will that I can still play at a high level."

You mentioned you hit that age of 30. The Ravens have several other veteran defensive linemen, DT Brandon Williams [and] DE Derek Wolfe. What do you make of those guys? I know you haven't played with them before, but how do you think you three might mesh together? (Aaron Kasinitz) "Oh, we're going to be great together. Just these first couple of weeks, getting out there with the guys and just seeing the level of understanding of the game is pretty great. To have that kind of veteran talent in one place, and guys who are physically strong and just have imposed their will time and time again – but also have the knowledge of how people try to attack us and where we have to be strong, and just that whole process of disguising and all the different things that goes through playing football. Just that chess match while we're out there, when we can be on the same page, and communicate and be able to use our minds to our advantage – it's going to be huge. I love playing with guys who are old and wise, like myself. That wisdom definitely plays a big role."

Have you tried the protective face shields, and have you decided whether you'll be wearing one this year? (Jamison Hensley) "I haven't tried it yet. I'm going to be trying it here pretty soon. The answer is I don't know; it depends. I want to try to be as safe as possible, but I do want to be able to play the game at a high level. We're getting in the trenches, and we definitely get a little close for comfort, so I want to give myself as much protection as possible. I'm going to try it out to see how it works and see if it works for me, but if it doesn't, I think I'll be OK still – it's football. Hopefully, it's going to be a little bit of an honor system, but if other teams have the same protocols that we do and they abide by them, it's not really a bubble, but guys can stay pretty safe. And then, when guys do get exposed to it, I feel like if we act fast and we have a good system in place where there shouldn't be a big outbreak. So, I think on Sundays, statistically, I should be OK to go out there and just play football the regular way."

Calais, if we could go back to the opting-out … You do have a brand-new baby at home, and you do have a pre-existing condition. How much did you and your wife actually consider your opting-out? Was that ever really a conversation? And when you talk about the honor system and what you're expecting from every NFL player, do you agree with this idea that it's conduct detrimental if you're behaving in an irresponsible way? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "That was actually one of the few conversations, where usually when you're going back and forth on the negotiations with the ownership – it's a lot of back and forth – but that was one of the things where all the players wanted people to be held accountable to a degree. Obviously, the NFLPA's responsibility is to protect the players at all costs. Even when they're wrong, you have to try to help them through that process. All the players were pretty much unanimous in making sure there was some kind of consequence, holding guys accountable for when they purposely made mistakes. Obviously, you want to live your life and do as much as you can to keep your routine the same, but you can't just go and put everybody at risk by doing something dumb. So, that was important to us.

"As far as my conversation with my wife, she's kind of … We had a conversation. I put a lot of thought into it on my own, too, just because of my own underlying issues. I definitely put a lot of thought into it, but I'm pretty confident in my ability to follow the rules. When we're in meetings and stuff, the mask is on. When we go to walk-throughs and stuff, that's really the only time it can slip through. But when you go through it with the doctors, it really comes down to the false negatives. You can't really get into the building being positive; the tests come back pretty quickly, and by the time you've built up enough virus to become contagious, it should be caught, and you shouldn't be in the building. It really comes [down] to the false negatives, and that's like five percent or lower. Then just guys following the rules, and when we're in the building, I use the protective equipment and stuff. So, I feel like the chances are a lot lower – they're still there – but it's a lot lower, and I feel like as long as I'm washing my hands regularly, not touching my face and wearing my mask, I should be OK."

As you have gotten to meet your teammates, who do you feel like you've gotten to know best so far? Who have you found most interesting to talk to? (Childs Walker) "I've had some relationships with some of the guys before, but I do think this has been … This locker room is great. A lot of guys, you talk across the ball. I like to listen to the conversations that Lamar [Jackson] and 'Hollywood' [Marquise Brown] have. [Mark] Ingram, they're always in there talking and having good conversations that I like to eavesdrop on. The guys I've really talked to … I try to work with the rookies a little bit and try to get a good relationship going with [Justin] Madubuike and [Broderick] Washington and try to help those guys develop. We're going to have to depend on them and I want to make sure they're ready. Patrick Queen as well, try to get in his head a little bit and talk to him and make sure to see his development. I think I've got a good relationship with most of the guys. I've known Jimmy Smith for a while. Marcus Peters is a guy I've had a couple conversations with. I like him and he's a very smart guy. You don't realize how smart he is until you start talking to him. I've known Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley from the NFLPA meetings, and we have some mutual friends and stuff, too. So, I know a bunch of the guys already, but in the D-line room is where most of the relationships are happening. That's where we spend the most time, and that's every team anyway. You're going to spend more time with the D-line, or your position group, so you're going to know those guys the best. So, really, just Derek Wolfe and 'Big Baby' [Brandon Williams], having those conversations. We've definitely strengthened our bond. We compete when we're training. We're doing strength and conditioning right now, and those guys, they work hard. They compete, and we're out there trying to be the best we can, and I love to see that competition amongst us, because it goes to show you our competitive nature and how good we want to be. Brandon Williams takes pride in being the best run-stopping D-line in the league, so that's his mentality. I told him, 'Hey, I pride myself on being the best run-stopper in the game, too. So, let's go out there and dominate.'"

What are your thoughts on playing with this secondary behind you? CB Marcus Peters, CB Marlon Humphrey, S Earl Thomas … I know you've played with good secondaries before, but this group seems like it could be pretty special. (Garrett Downing) "Yes. When you have a secondary like we have, you see a lot more stats; you get a lot more stats. To me, I've always appreciated just playing the game the right way. I never really cared about the stats. If they come, they come; if they don't, they don't. You beat your guy in front of you over and over again. But when you have a secondary like this, the stats usually come with it. I'm excited to see what happens this year, but they're incredible. Watching the tape, when you start studying last year, and then even just seeing the way they prepare in practice, it's like, 'OK. Let me make sure my game is on point, because you get an extra split second to rush the passer.' If we shut down the run on first down, sometimes, especially with the offense putting up points, you might get third down twice. Or second and long is like a third down. It just gives you a chance to pad the stats a little bit. But, to me, one game at a time. I don't care if I get zero sacks; I just want to affect the game any way I can. Obviously, I feel like I'm going to make some plays, and the coaches told me they want me to have the best year of my career. So, I guess I've got to strive for at least 15 [sacks]. We're taking it one day at a time, but right now my mindset is earning the right to rush the passer. You don't get to just rush the passer because you have a good secondary and a good offense. You've got to shut down the run and make teams one-dimensional. Then you get to rush the passer. Until we're the Number One rush defense … Then we'll go to the sacks."