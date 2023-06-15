Transcripts: Ravens Minicamp Media Availability (6/15)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"OK, great seeing everybody here. Thank you for being here the whole minicamp and throughout the offseason. We sure appreciate it, and it's been very productive. Spirits have been high: body, mind [and] spirit. Guys have been doing a great job trying to take care of themselves in every single kind of way. [They are] being the best player they can be, the best teammate they can be, and that's what we try to strive for. This is the end of this part of it, and then we'll start the next part of it when the guys get back. This interim time is some time that they need to … Like Marlon [Humphrey] talked to the guys about right now: Think about what you want to accomplish this year – and what you need – whatever it might be. Everybody has somewhat of a different motivation. Whatever that thing is, think about it and think about how you're going to get that accomplished. I thought that was a great message to everybody going forward. So, what question do you have?"

You mentioned CB Marlon Humphreys' message, but did you have any particular message to the team? (Jamison Hensley) "I did. I did. The main one … I'll tell you the main one now that I remember – it was brilliant by the way – I just said preparation pays off. We reap what we sow. And let's make the most of the next few weeks and be ready to roll. I did say the days are long, the years are short, the weeks are even shorter. The days are even going to be shorter as we get close to camp, so the time is coming. Let's roll."

We haven't seen RB J.K. Dobbins out there the past three days. Do you have any updates on him? (Rocco DiSangro)"I really don't. I expected J.K. [Dobbins] to practice, and it just wasn't in the cards apparently. [He will] just get ready for training camp."

We saw over the course of the spring, a lot of balls batted down at the line of scrimmage. Do you view that as a positive for the defense or a negative for the offense, and offensively, how do you change that? (Bo Smolka)"Yes, you try and … That's a little bit of a dilemma, because we're not in pads, so the offensive line can't do what they would do to keep those hands down because it's a non-contact thing. So, in a lot of ways, the offense has big advantages because the defense isn't contesting any passes. So, you see a lot of passes completed that the defense would contest in a regular environment. This is one that goes to the defense, because the offense can't do what they've got to do to block those guys and get their hands down. I don't want to keep the hands down because I want the guys to practice batting the ball down. I think that's a learned trait and it's a reaction. So, we go ahead and let them do it, and then to help, we figure we put the ankle weights on the quarterback in a sense that you've got to learn to throw through those hands with the ankle weights on."

Through six weeks of camp, do you have any injury concerns entering training camp for RB J.K. Dobbins or OLB Tyus Boswer? (Brian Wacker)"I don't have any issue with J.K. [Dobbins]. He should be ready. Tyus [Bowser] should be ready. [Patrick] Ricard won't be ready to start. He'll be on PUP [physically unable to perform list] to start, but he should be ready shortly thereafter. He said he had hip surgery, so there's a certain timeline to that one. Jayln Armour-Davis should be ready to roll. That's the ones I can think of off the top of my head."

What has OLB Tyus Bowser been rehabbing? (Childs Walker) "He [Tyus Boswer] just came back [and] his knee kind of bothered him a little bit. He was ready to go. He was rehabbing full speed, and then when he came back, his knee kind of flared up for some reason."

With RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards not being on the field this spring, RB Justice Hill seems like he took all the reps with the starting offense. How do you think he looked and how pleased were you to get him back? (Luke Jones) "He [Justice Hill] did. He did a good job. All those reps helped him. I think he was looking … Repetition is the name of the game. [It's an] opportunity to get better. You get better or you get worse. It takes 100% effort to get 1% better. You're going to say, 'Well, he's throwing all these cliches out.' Yes, but they are cliches for a reason; there's truth involved. Some of these are self-evident truths. Justice made the most of it."

Along those lines, we saw rookie T Sala Aumavae-Laulu take a lot of first team reps at left guard. I know it's hard to judge without the pads, but has he put himself in a position to compete for the starting left guard job? (Childs Walker)"He has. He has done a great job, and he's in the mix right now. You saw him with the first-team. We wanted to get a look with him in the first-team and see how it looked with him in there. One thing we always try to do – and I think this is a little bit rare – but we want to see what guys look like with the first group. What does it look like? You can speculate all you want. If they start doing a good job with the second group or the third group, and you feel like they are up to it, I want to see how that fits. It looked like it fit well."

How close is what you had heard about offensive coordinator Todd Monken before you hired him to what you see here, including your sister's scouting report? (Chris Bumbaca)"Man, there's nothing like the real thing, right? Seeing [offensive coordinator] Todd [Monken] in real life is even better than reports I would say. He's a very good teacher. He does it in a very energetic kind of way, the way that we love to see around here. He's just very relatable. He's also a very detailed coach – especially in the passing game – but not just that: the protection, the run game, the quarterback reads, everything. He's very involved, very hands on. Our coaches over the years have all been like that. Todd is unique in his way of doing it. You guys get a chance to see it. How can I describe it? You guys just watch it. What you see out there is what he is all the time. That's his personality. It's a great way to reach guys."

A couple weeks ago, QB Lamar Jackson said that he believes he's going to throw the ball more in this offense, and of course, people were like, "What's that going to look like now?" How do you envision that? Do you feel like this is an offense where you're going to throw the ball a little bit more? And if so, how much more? (Jamison Hensley) "It's not a comparison. It's a comparison question – what you're asking me – and you know … It is, it is – very well veiled. (laughter) And you do what you've got to do from year to year, from game to game, based on what you need to do to try to win the game. That's the way we've always looked at it – whether it was last year, especially towards the end of the year … What was done, was done because it gave us the best chance to win in our eyes, and we were playing pretty good football right there at the end. But this is a new year. We have new players; we have new opportunity; we have a new system; we put a whole new system in. I like this system, because I like the tempo of it, I like the way it communicates, the way it operates, and within that system, we're going to be able to do whatever we need to do. So, we're going to be able to run the ball; we're going to be physical, for sure – that's going to be part of it – but we're going to be able to throw the ball, too. And then as far as Lamar [Jackson's] 6,000-yard thing, I heard that quote; I was there; I know what he meant. He was saying, basically … 'How many yards are you going to throw for?' or whatever the question was; he's basically saying, 'How about 6,000, if you want a number?' And what he was really saying was it doesn't matter how many yards we throw for. We could throw for 10,000 yards, but the point is we're going to try to win the game." (Reporter: "Oh, so you're saying 10,000 yards?" – laughter) "Someone is going to misconstrue that. Someone is going to misconstrue that. (laughter) We could throw for 2,000 [yards]. Who cares? Who cares? Nobody cares. What we care about is what we need to do to win the game and play winning football, [with a] winning offense, and I know that's what Lamar was saying, which he tried to explain yesterday again, and I'm sure those who were listening, they understood it. But thanks – thanks for the opportunity." (Reporter: "That's OK. I'm just Tweeting out now that John Harbaugh said 10,000 yards" – laughter)

How much progress have you seen from OLB David Ojabo, with him being in the building and being healthy again? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, great question. All those pass rushers, for sure. Odafe [Oweh] and [David] Ojabo – you kind of put them together. But David has done great. He looks great to me. I told him today [that] I'm just really excited to see him when the pads come on [and] see what he can do. Those guys … We've definitely been holding those guys back; it's a pass-rushing technique camp, but we're staying away from the quarterback – and we will be in training camp, too, but we'll have one on ones and things like that. I can't wait to see those guys roll for the games. Preseason games are going to take on a big-time added interest [with] watching those guys rush the passer."

You mentioned revamping the wide receiver room after last season. Did you envision this? You have like five former first-round picks in that room. (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it's exactly what we had in mind, of course. (laughter) I envisioned us doing the best we could and ignoring much of the media reports that receivers didn't want to come here and all that nonsense, and that's what you do. I feel like this is a great destination for any player – all the time – especially [for] guys that love football. Now, if you don't like football, and you don't like to practice, you don't like to lift weights, you don't like meetings and that's not your thing, then you definitely don't want to come to Baltimore. But if you like football, you love football, and you like to compete and you're tough and you're smart and you like to be a good teammate, this is definitely the place for you, and those guys saw that. Now we've got to go get good. I mean, 'OK, how good are we?' We're as good as we play, and that's the next step."

Do you embrace the attention on this team right now? You can't walk past the TV in the morning or the afternoon without seeing a block on the Ravens. Do you tell your players not to look at that? (Kirk McEwen) "Do you tell your kids not to look at the TV and social media, right? I mean, they're going to look at it, to your point. So, the answer is no. I think it's a great question. I think our guys understand what it means to be a professional. There are a lot of things that are said that aren't positive either, and you're not going to live in that world either. So, I think we focus on being as good of a football team [as we can be] and get our execution to where it needs to be, then go out there and let it rip on gameday and see what happens."

Did WR Odell Beckham Jr. and T Ronnie Stanley have vet days today? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, no, they had issues. Odell [Beckham Jr.] – I think he got ahold of some bad fish or something yesterday, and he was very sick. And Ronnie [Stanley] – he got stepped on, and I think he wanted to … It was Ronnie's choice just to play it safe a little bit, and I was fine with that."

I know it might be very premature, but you kind of alluded to maybe seeing a guy like OLB David Ojabo in preseason. We didn't see any starters in the preseason last year. Have you thought about that? (Cordell Woodland) "Did we not play [David] Ojabo in the preseason last year? No? I have a short memory; I'm an old corner – goldfish." (Reporters: "He wasn't healthy.") "Oh, Ojabo. I was thinking of Odafe [Oweh]. Did we see Odafe last year?" (Reporter: "Maybe a little.") "I think we did. We did. Pass rushers, we did [see]." (Reporter: "It was a few [snaps].") "OK, yes, thank you." (Reporter: "He did play.")"He did play. (Reporter: "But not much.") "OK, so, with that context, because you were kind of taking the context in another direction …" (Reporter: "I don't even know if you've thought about it, but have you thought about how you want to handle …") "Well, those two guys [Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo] are going to get out there. Yes, they'll get out there."

Did limited snaps or absences from some of those top receivers get in your way of evaluating this passing game? (Jonas Shaffer) "I would say we're not evaluating it yet. Zay [Flowers] had a soft-tissue thing [that] he was fighting through for the last couple weeks; that's not unexpected for rookies that come in and do a lot of running. Although, he's in great shape. And we're going to have a lot of bodies in here – all competitive guys – fighting for either spots on the team or practice squad spots. So, as long as our numbers stay high, it won't be a problem. I do want to see all the starters out there in training camp, obviously. We need that. They need to be out there practicing, and when they're not, that's something you have to overcome. So, hopefully, they'll all be out there and be rolling the whole time."

Where do you think this roster stands, and what do you think it might need? (Jonas Shaffer)"Right. To me, the roster is good enough to go play – with no changes – and it's never so good that it can't be improved. So, if there's an opportunity, I'm sure that – because that's how [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] thinks – we'll make the most of it."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

On his message to the team and what motivated him to deliver it: "Actually, what motivated it [was] me and Lamar [Jackson] were talking in the training room the other day. But just talking about – a quick message – just to win a Super Bowl, you've got to put a lot of time and effort in, and I think, while we got in some good work [during] OTAs [organized team activities], minicamp, you've got this big break, [and] whether you want to hang out with your dog a lot, want to hang out with your girl a lot, want to hang out with 'this,' try to do as much of that as you can, because when we come back, we want everybody to be putting in as much time into football as you can. The offseasons are long – plenty of time – but when you don't … These days, these practices … Being in the NFL, it's a very short span compared to the rest of your life. So, I know that's one of the things that I plan on making different in this season – putting as much time as I can [and more] than I ever have before. So, I think, if we can all echo that, be on the same one accord, I think special things can happen with this team."

On if he envisioned being in the leadership role he's in now when he was a rookie: "It's definitely come full-circle. When I first got here, I had 'Sizz' [Terrell Suggs], [Eric] Weddle, B-Carr [Brandon Carr], Jimmy [Smith]. I honestly didn't see it then, because there were just so many guys that were those leaders for me that I still look up to – guys that just put so much in my ear. But the last year or two … You start realizing, you're telling stories that nobody else was here [for] other than you. (laughter)You feel like a young guy, and then you realize you're not a young guy. You've got guys coming up; 'Man, I watched you in high school,' and I'm like, 'OK, like what are you trying to say?' So, you kind of just realize it's kind of your time to do that now, and I think being here for so long and getting a second deal, I think that was something that kind of was the unwritten thing that they expected me to do. It's a challenge at times, but with these … It's a challenge with these young guys sometimes, but it's kind of my duty to do that, so I just try to do the best I can."

On what he's seen from this new offense when lining up against it this spring: "It looks good. We've had a year or two, to me, to where on paper, we look scary. I think the product we put out, that's really all that really matters, but on paper, man, we look very scary, and that's … I know, when I go into the season, obviously, before the season even starts, you look at everybody you play; you're like, 'OK, they've got a core, they've got a core, they've got this, they've got this,' and we're one of those teams. So, the only thing I feel for us [is] we've got the pieces; it's just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works and putting out a product. It's really easy to talk about all the great receivers we've got, all the great running backs we've got, all the great DBs [defensive backs] we've got, the good D-line, but I think this is the year of just proving it. Lamar [Jackson] gets a big contract; let's prove it. I get a big contract; let's prove [it]. Roquan [Smith] gets a big contract; let's prove it. So, I think we've got a lot of good players, but, to me, I just want to prove it."

On what it's been like to go up against WR Odell Beckham Jr. in practice: "It's been good. [I met] him [Odell Beckham Jr.] in the offseason, actually, at [professional boxer] Gervonta Davis' fight. Meeting him then and then … Any time I meet a guy that just signed to our team and the first conversation you have is about a Super Bowl, is a really good thing to me. I know his mind is right. I've been talking to him as he's been training up there with Saquon [Barkley] and everything. So, I know his mind is right, [and] I know, when we come back, we're all going to be just ready to go [for] training camp [and] get the battles going [with] him and all the guys we've got. I'm just really excited to get some really good work in, in training camp, with some really elite receivers – him and along with the other guys that we've had here and the other guys we've signed. So, I'm really excited for that."

On if he and WR Odell Beckham have discussed their on-field scuffle from a few years back: "He [Odell Beckham Jr.] said in training camp [that] he's going to have to throw me a jab, so I'm not looking forward to that. (laughter) But once we get that out of the way, it'll just be competitive battles after that."

On if he's had time to reflect on last season and the team's continuity coming into this season: "Yes, we haven't had those conversations, but I was very … And that was actually one of the messages Coach 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] and 'EDC' [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] had with us when we started minicamp – was just [that] this offseason, they felt more than ever – and I felt, as well, [from] the outside looking in … They felt, more than ever, we've put a roster together that should be able to compete for a Super Bowl. And I think that's … To me, I think Ravens fans [and] everybody has seen a difference in that; you pay the best quarterback in the league, you get Odell [Beckham Jr.], you put all these pieces together. The talent is there; it's just putting it all together. So, I've been very pleased with the front office – what they've done this offseason. So, that's the biggest thing. That was the whole point of my message; 'Let's not waste this window. We all know windows open, and they close very quickly, so let's not waste this opportunity, because we've got a really good opportunity in front of us.'"

On his impressions of CB Rock Ya-Sin: "He [Rock Ya-Sin] looks good. I've really liked some of the corners we've signed. I knew we were probably going to sign one or two. We got 'Tray' [Trayvon Mullen], got Rock, K-Y-U [Kyu Blu Kelly] – it's actually Kyu, but I call him K-Y-U. (laughter)But I really like … In the secondary, man, we just want to figure out who can be … It doesn't matter if you're a safety, it doesn't matter if you're a safety playing this, it doesn't matter if you're a corner; we want to get the best six DBs [defensive backs] on the field. How you can do that? We've got a lot of different pieces, so how you spin it around … We kind of want to be to where anybody can play any position, and so I think we've got some really good pieces to be able to do that."

On what has stood out about CB Rock Ya-Sin: "He [Rock Ya-Sin] is a strong guy, so I'm a fan of how strong he is. He plays really tough, as we've talked [about]. We're both kind of built from the same cloth, as far as the physicalness, [and we] don't really care if you get beat. You want to have corners and DBs [defensive backs] that don't have any egos. You get beat, you get to the line, you play the same way. You're not worried about this, you're not worried about that, [and] you don't care who makes the play; you're just wanting somebody to make the play. So, I really like Rock's mindset. Marcus [Williams'] mindset – I've been a year with him – I love his mindset, as well. So, the guys we've got, we lead them the right way, we get going, and there are going to be a lot of good battles."

On if he's worried about the NFL's gambling policy and if there is a lack of clarity on what is permitted and what isn't: "Yes, there's a lot [that's] been going on. But yes, Coach [Harbaugh] did talk about that. Coach and 'EDC' [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] talked about that in the meeting, so, hopefully, that's the end of that."

On if he's interested in seeing how QB Lamar Jackson will elevate his game with the new weapons around him: "Yes, he [Lamar Jackson] has got a lot of good pieces, obviously, but I'm really excited for how all that meshes. Obviously, we all know the talent Lamar is. [We have a] new 'OC' [offensive coordinator Todd Monken and] a lot of new things, so I think camp will be really good to get a good vision. Everything looks good on paper right now, and I'm so excited for us to just put in the work and really earn that and just go out and prove it."

On if he still has individual goals that he wants to achieve: "Yes, there are [goals that I want to achieve]. For me, it's just … It's always really accomplishing to feel like you're one of the best in the league, and I feel that we all know it's a passing league. It's a passing league, so if you can defend the pass, you're going to have a pretty good chance. So, for me, I know if I can play my best football, we have a really good chance at winning football games. So, that's the biggest thing for me. My dad [Bobby Humphrey], all the time … [He] played in that Super Bowl [XXIV]; I don't know how bad they lost, but it was pretty bad. So, I'm trying to do that – trying to get out of those footsteps – but be on the other side, celebrating. Individual accomplishments are great, but for me, I just want to be able to play my best football to give our team the best chance at winning."

On his conversations during practice with owner Steve Bisciotti: "You know, we have some good conversations [with] Mr. Bisciotti … Honestly, if I'm really being honest, we were talking about ladies, specifically my lady. (laughter) He [owner Steve Bisciotti] was giving me some advice on love, actually, believe it or not. At football practice, we were talking about love. (laughter)So, he gave me some good advice there. I have a very unique relationship with Bisciotti, 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh], 'EDC' [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta]. I've actually told all three of these men about my love life. (laughter) So, I've got a special lady [that] I've been … Just about everybody in the building knows, now, really. But, yes, that's what we were talking about. It was a pretty good conversation. I just love it here, honestly. I can't really stress it enough – how they've brought me in. I came in at 20 [years old]. I've really tried to earn these guys' respect, honestly. I've just tried to come [and] do things the right way. I say often … I really don't say often, but I said it the first time the other day: I just feel like I'm a product of my parents. I got lucky enough to be fortunate enough to get a really good mom and dad, and I just try to not shy too much away from their teachings, and [I'm] a product of my environment, as such. So, just being able to come in and be honest and talk to guys like that – that have welcomed me like their own – it's really just been a blessing to me."

On if he's gotten to know offensive coordinator Todd Monken: "I haven't gotten to know him [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] that much. I was actually … You learn [about] coaches a little bit by what they wear – they're a sweater [guy], they're a shorts guy, they're a hat guy. Todd, he's a little bit of a runner. Usually, when he's running, that means we did something bad. And he's a Georgia guy, so we're not on the best terms as of now, but, hopefully, he can do more running during the season [and] less in training camp – for us – and we can be on a really good foot."

On how important it is to embrace the Baltimore community, attend special events and feel settled here, and if he tries to encourage others to do the same: "Yes, it's really cool getting to go to Orioles games, meeting Orioles players, going to the 'Tank' [professional boxer Gervonta Davis] fight. I saw this guy celebrating [at the fight] really aggressively, and then it's Ray Lewis right in front of me. I'm like, 'I don't know how I didn't see this still-swole guy in front of me; it's Ray.' But it's really cool to do those things in this city. It's just the more I hang out, you just realize Baltimore and the Ravens are just one, so that's been the really cool thing [with] going to different events and Preakness. It's really cool. When I was coming from Alabama, it's all about Alabama football, so just having a pro team to root for, playing for a team [where] it's nothing but love, it's pretty cool. And then moving downtown has really sparked a lot. I've really gotten to see the city a lot more [from] just going out to eat [and] different things – just being able to walk around. So, it's a cool city for me. I've really enjoyed it and look forward to this being home for a really long time."

On what he's learned about himself these past couple of weeks: "These past couple weeks … Past couple weeks … Football?" (Reporter: "It doesn't matter. I see you're a lover boy; not a city boy this summer." – laughter)"Communication – a lot off the field with the lady, but also in the building, as well. Communication breeds understanding. I had a couple poor communications on the field a couple times, but that's OK. That's going to be a big thing, I think, going forward and coming back on the field – just communicating, communicating, communicating as loud as you can – and I'm already a loud guy, so [it] really shouldn't be too hard for me to communicate. But I think communication is key, whether you're telling somebody to jog off [or] whether someone is telling you to jog off the field – little things, [like] standing your break. Just communicating [and] talking unnecessarily is never a bad thing in football So, the past couple weeks, love-life communication, football communication, and everything goes – just communicate it. Be loud and proud. That's all I've got." (laughter)

CB ROCK YA-SIN

On his first impressions since joining the team:"[It's a] great environment, great team. [I] like the vibe. [There are] a lot of hard workers, a lot of good players. [It's a] great organization overall."

On why he chose to sign with the Ravens:"I liked the fit. I liked the defense, liked the culture. I liked the organization. [There are] a lot of really good players to compete with, guys to learn from, a great locker room. [It's a] great organization. I just felt like it was a good fit for me."

On if there was anything that stood out about the Ravens during the process:"Just watching the film, [I was] seeing how those guys play, seeing the kind of locker room those guys have. You have guys like 'Marlo' [Marlon Humphrey], Marcus [Williams], 'Ro' [Roquan Smith], Patrick [Queen], Odafe [Oweh]. The list goes on and on, on defense. Then, you have probably the best player in the league in Lamar [Jackson]. It's just a great situation for me, I believe."

On what stands out about the personalities he has met here:"[There are] a lot of different personalities. Everybody comes in with the right attitude. [They are] hardworking, competitive, tough, skilled, and everybody's competing. Everybody is trying to get better. Whenever all of us are competing and we're all getting better, that's great for the group."

On if he expects to play mostly on the outside:"I'm just going to do whatever they ask me. I'm not sure right now. I'm working mostly outside now, but things [can] change."

On if he has a preference playing inside or outside:"For myself, I've been playing outside [for] my first four years in the league. So, I mean I probably prefer to be out there, but like I said, we'll see how it goes."

On if he feels like he is playing at the top level of his game:"I feel like I've put together a solid last two years of ball; in 2021 in Indy [Indianapolis] and then 2022 last year in [Las] Vegas. I feel like I put together a decent two years. I just want to keep getting better though. I don't want to become complacent at all. That's one of the reasons I wanted to come here, [to] play and learn from guys like Marlon [Humphrey], his coaches, guys that got him to the place where he is. So, I'm trying to learn and continue to ascend."

On what he's learned from defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson so far:"His [Dennard Wilson] knowledge of the game is outstanding. Being around him – just the small things – in the meeting rooms and then out there on the field, even after practice, you could hang out with him for five or 10 minutes and you just talk ball with him. You feel like you learn so much in such a short amount of time, so I love being around him – him and [pass game coordinator/secondary coach] Chris [Hewitt]. Their wealth of knowledge is amazing."

On the explanation of his nickname "Rock":"'Rock' is definitely not my given name. My given name is Abdurrahman Ibn Ramadan Ya-Sin. It's an Arab name. I'm actually a Muslim, so obviously, we have Muslim names. But, 'Rock' came about in high school. Abdurrahman is kind of a tongue twister, a little bit hard on English speakers. So, I had a coach – he couldn't get it for [anything] in the world, so he ended up just calling me 'Rock', and it stuck all the way until now."

On if he called any current or former Ravens to confirm the feelings he had about the place and culture:"I was actually in Vegas last year with Anthony Averett. So, we were talking about the culture here – the guys, the locker room – all the time. You know how it is when you're teammates with a guy, and you're playing on the side of the field, talking about the places you've been. So, I had a good idea of what Baltimore was like."

On if there are any Ravens wide receivers that stand out to him:"They are humming, man. They're playing really well. Lamar [Jackson] is getting them the ball. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] is getting them the ball. Nelson [Agholor] is looking great. Odell [Beckham Jr.] – obviously – Sean Ryan, [Tylan] Wallace, 'Pro' [James Proche II], 'Duv' [Devin Duvernay], they all look good. They're running really good routes. They're being coached well. They're competing and taking the ball out of the air. Iron sharpens iron out there. So, as they get better, we'll get better. As we get better, they'll get better. So, that's always good for the team."

G KEVIN ZEITLER

On his initial impressions of the new offensive scheme:"[It's] very fun, like meeting [offensive coordinator Todd] Monken for the first time. Obviously, me and him were supposed to work together back in 2019 in Cleveland, but that didn't work out as planned. So, [it's] kind of fun to … Everything comes full circle, and we get a chance to work together now. [He brings] great energy, a bunch of new concepts, a lot of potential. Obviously, [we] had a good start today, [but] a long way together. A nice, hard training camp coming up, and I'm excited to see what we can do."

On if going into the last year of his contract is on his mind:"When it comes to that side of this business, of course you always would love to … When you're in a place this good, you'd love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. But, honestly, that side doesn't really matter. When I'm here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl."

On the importance of continuity along the offensive line, especially under a new offensive scheme:"It matters. Playing on so many different teams over the years and having a lot of places that didn't have continuity, it really does make a difference. The fact that I just came back the last couple of days and it's just like last year just ended. We were talking, [it was the] same communication. We knew what each other meant. It's going to be a great thing coming into training camp."

On the most unique part about this offense:"It's going to be pretty fast. We're going to attack, and attack and attack. [We'll] just keep tempo and all that good stuff. We'll see if it works out."

On if he's comfortable with his leadership role on the offensive line:"Yes, absolutely. I try to stick with the O-line – all these young guys – because there's so many different ways to play O-line nowadays. [There are] a lot of different ways to describe things; I've done it a bunch of different ways. Anytime a young guy comes up [to me], it's great to help him out and try to make him figure out what's right for them."