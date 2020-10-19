Transcripts: Ravens Monday Zoom Availability

S Chuck Clark

The Ravens are 5-1 and have one of the best records in the NFL. But after yesterday's game, I'm sure towards the end, you guys feel like you could have been playing a little bit better at that time. What is the team's feeling about itself right now at the Bye Week? (Jamison Hensley) "We're happy, because we got the win, at the end of the day. But as an overall team, the feeling and the moral from that game was we should have won it in a way different way [than] we did. That was a team that we felt we could have definitely blown out, or at least not have it be as interesting at the end. And we should have done our work and got out of there a lot cleaner than what we did."

You weren't supposed to have a Bye Week this week, but you do have one. Do you think that the timing for a Bye Week is right, because you get two weeks before you face the Steelers, and you get to heal a little bit? How do you feel about the timing of this Bye Week? (David Ginsburg) "That's just the NFL right now. That's the game. With the way the things are going with COVID-19, it's kind of like you almost don't know who's going to be playing this week, what teams are going to be playing, which players are going to be playing. But it is coming at the right time for us as a team. Going into the [game] we're going into, we're going to have a little more extra time to prepare and study and practice for them. So, that's just the year we're having this year – and I'm not saying us as Ravens, but the whole NFL."

When S DeShon Elliott got into the starting lineup, you and all the players and coaches were so confident about how he was going to play, and it seems like he's done exactly that. Can you just talk about what you've seen playing next to DeShon for the first six games, and how he seems to be getting better every week? (Cliff Brown) "He's just getting his opportunity to shine. He sat around on the bench for two years – same situation as me – and once we finally got out there and showed that we can play, it's like, we're out here to take it and run with it, and that's what we tell each other just about every game. And I'm so happy for him that he's even able to be out there. He's healthy, being able to make plays, get turnovers and just show his spirit out there on the field – and his emotions."

How different is this Bye Week going to be this year? Normally, some guys would have like a mini two- or three-day vacation, right? What's the plan for players this year? (Shawn Stepner) "Honestly, for us, we still have to be here [in Maryland], and we still have to get tested, stay healthy, and keep the game safe. A lot of us are still going to have that time to come up here and take that extra tending and caring to our bodies. So, we'll definitely be able to have that time, instead of going out, getting on a plane or something, [and] a few extra days of doing that to your body and whatnot. But we'll definitely have a little more time to get healthy and attack the rest of this season."

Did you notice any commonalities in some of the big plays that the Eagles had while they were able to make their comeback? And any kind of root to the issue? (Aaron Kasinitz) "I'd just say us not executing, honestly. We were put in a position, but we just didn't execute on the plays – on some of the plays that allowed them to get that close. But we're going to be better with that. Like I said, we have two weeks to clean that up and get better and move forward."

The Steelers game looks like it will be two of the top defenses in the NFL – you and the Steelers. Is that a type of game, especially for a defensive player, that you kind of relish? (Jamison Hensley) "Definitely. As a defensive player, you love looking forward to a defensive battle. You know that their defense is going to give our offense their all, and we're definitely going to give their offense our all. So, I love it. I think any other defensive player loves that, as well."

Piggybacking off of that, do you kind of like that QB Ben Roethlisberger is back? Do you like having that Steelers offense be at full strength and going up against that? (Ryan Mink) "Definitely. If you want to be the best, you have to go up against the best. You have to compete against the best players. So, definitely."

Baltimore and Pittsburgh have two of the highest-blitz rates and two of the highest-pressure rates in the NFL. With this trend toward offenses becoming more and more explosive, does sending more guys after the quarterback have a counteracting effect on what these offenses want to do? (Jonas Shaffer) "We just do what the coach tells us to do, honestly – how it's drawn up. When you have somebody in your face coming at you and you have the ball, you have to make a quick decision."

ILB Patrick Queen

Heading into the Bye Week and coming off of the Eagles game, what are some things you think defensively that you guys want to correct on that side of the ball? (Jamison Hensley) "Everything. We can't look at one little detail of what we need to fix. Everybody has stuff that they need to work on, including myself. That's just what we're going to work on. I could've had a pick that would have saved a touchdown. Some other people could've had picks that could have saved some stuff. So, we all just have to focus in on what we need to improve on and just get better."

For you, are you allowed to travel for the Bye Week? Are you allowed to go anywhere? Is the team kind of keeping you around? What's the status of that for this week? (Andrew Gillis) "We're just doing our simple stuff; going over the film, breaking it down, getting better, try to work through some stuff and just build on for the next week. I'm going to be here all Bye Week; I'm pretty sure everybody else is, too. We're looking for a long season here. We're not looking for any minor setbacks, or getting away from the game, or anything. We're all just trying to stay locked in pretty much."

When you look at a game like yesterday and how it played out, particularly in the second half, and how it was trending yesterday with you guys on defense, and you kind of look at the game from the perspective of heading into a Bye Week – how do you look at that? Obviously, you don't want to have the second half that you guys had collectively, but is it almost a better thing that it happens now with two weeks to kind of prep for the Steelers, rather than earlier or later in the season? (Shawn Stepner) "Things happen. It's the NFL – there are other players just like us playing football and being great at what they do. So, stuff happens, and we just have to fight through adversity and get better. I don't think anybody was looking at it like, 'We have a Bye Week. We want to relax,' or anything. There's just stuff that happens. It could've happened three weeks from now and we probably would've been in the same situation. It's football – it's what happens. We just have to build off of it and know when adversity hits, we just have to push through it and be better."

I know the Steelers game is going to be about two weeks from now, and I don't know if we're going to get another chance to talk to you between now and then. As far as the Steelers, they're undefeated at the top of the division. Do you think … Heading into that game, do you consider that as maybe one of those measuring-stick games? (Jamison Hensley) "They're a great team. Like all the other players, I'm just ready to go play, like I said, a great team. I'm ready to go get after them. I know about the rivalry, so it's going to be a fun game. I can't wait – they've got great, great, great players. [They have] players who a lot of people look up to and stuff. So, it's going to be fun to actually go against those guys now."

How do you look at where things stand with you at this point of the season? There's buzz about you as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. At the same time, you're talking about how you guys, individually and as a team, want to get better. Just how do you assess where you are at this point of the year? (Garrett Downing) "I just look at it as a way to improve every day. Sometimes in a game, people might get tired and then you just look at it as it's another opportunity to make a play. I look at each day like that; one play is another day to get better. When you treat it like that, I feel like there is no limit to what you can do. So, that's what I hope everybody else is doing, because I know the team that we have, and I know the greatness that we're chasing. I wouldn't rather be anywhere else; these are the guys I want to be around. Every day when we come into work, it's just a fun place to be at. I know that game in a few weeks is going to be a fun one as well, so I can't wait."

What do you remember or recall about the Ravens/Steelers rivalries as you grew up kind of watching from afar? (Ryan Mink) "Hard-nosed football – that's about it. (laughter) Growing up watching football, you don't know much about the game, but you just see all the emotions coming into it and the hard hitting. That's what the kids growing up really look at, how people play. That's the main thing I looked at growing up, was just how hard they hit and the energy that they brought every game."

Head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale, they both have talked about just how you're a guy who rarely makes the same mistake twice. I know it's tough to measure just how far you've come since early September or since, I guess, early August, but what can you say about what you've learned about the game and what you understand now that you didn't before you actually got your first NFL snap? (Jonas Shaffer) "That's a great question. I would probably say just slowing myself down, because I tend to want to be super-fast and stuff. In the NFL, you don't really have to be, because you have teammates there that support you play-wise. That's what my main thing was, just being able to slow down on my recognitions. I always wanted to be first in things, but it's not always [about] being first; it's just about making sure that you're doing your job. So, that was the biggest thing for me, and I feel like I've improved on that a lot."

With this whole Steelers/Ravens rivalry, it's always kind of been defined as the strong defenses. It seems this year, a lot of people are talking about Steelers/Ravens again being the Top 2 defenses in the league. Do you kind of relish that when you have a great defense and you go against another defense that people are talking about as well? (Jamison Hensley) "That's what you live for – a defensive game. I know football, everybody wants to see high scoring games now, but at the end of the day, I like holding people to three points, no points, whatever it is. It's a sign of dominance. Being a male, that's what male people look for, being dominant over stuff. That's what goes into football; you just want to dominate everybody all the time. I'm pretty sure that's what everybody's mindset is right now; just going into this game [and] trying to dominate them. Like I said, they have a great team. I know what we do and what they do on defense, so it's going to be a great game."