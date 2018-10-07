Transcripts: Ravens Post-Game Quotes

RB Javorius Allen

On not getting a lot of carries:

"I'm not the play caller. When my number is called I am going to make the best of it. I can't tell you what they were thinking. I just go out there and play."

On the frustration of not scoring a touchdown in the last two games:

"We just need to play Ravens football. I don't think it's frustrating. There are too many weapons on our team to not score. We just need to call the right things and make plays."

On his fumble:

"I am just trying to make plays, honestly. I just want to be the guy whenever they need a spark trying to make a play. It's not going to happen again. That's why I'm not mad at myself. I was just trying to make a play."

WR Michael Crabtree

On the loss:

"It was a tough one. Started off slow and I put that on me. I had a game winner I could have caught it and I put that on me. Need to get into the lab and get back to the basics."

On the frustration of dropping a potential game winning touchdown:

"I've been there and done that [caught the game winner]. This time around I came up short. I have to get back into the lab and work on this concentration. That's just something football players do."

On if he felt like he let the team down:

"I'm a team player. Letting them down, it hurt me. I have to go back to the drawing board and get my stuff together."

On concentration:

"That's all it is. It's football. You have to see the ball to catch the ball. I need to see it all the way in. If that means that I have to catch 2,000 footballs a week in practice then I am going to have to do that."

On the Browns defense giving the Ravens wide receivers problems:

"They were playing defense. That's an NFL team. They were bracketing us. We saw them make a couple of big plays coming down to the end. If I had just made that catch the game would have been over. I just need to work on what I can control."

DT Willie Henry:

On returning from hernia surgery:

"It felt good. I felt like I was ready a week and a half ago – to come out and play football. The doctors said that they wanted to make sure everything healed properly, so when I do get out here I can play at 110% and go as fast as I can."

On playing his first game back in Cleveland:

"It's like a homecoming. I take it as a homecoming game and a season opener for me also. It felt good. Coming home and playing here in Cleveland. Anytime I can come here, it just feels great to come home and play. I was able to go out here and crack my season open with a game against the Browns. It was just a blessing."

On his Glenville High School roots:

"All my guys up there in Glenville – best of luck for the rest of the season. Those guys should all just know that they can make it to where I'm at. I was in those same seats grinding and dealing with the same teachers, and I'm here now living my dream. It took some of the best coaching – Coach Ginn did a great job coaching those guys up, coaching me up when I was going through Ginn Academy. I have nothing but respect for what's going on down there and I know those guys are working hard, but good luck for the rest of the season. I hope to see those boys at this level."

OLB Terrell Suggs

On the loss:

"It's disappointing, but first and foremost, we tip our hat to the Cleveland Browns. They played a tough game. They just made a few more plays than we did to win 12-9 in overtime, so congratulations to them. It's a long season, but we just have to go back to the drawing board. The things that we missed, the mistakes that we made, we're going to have those same situations later in the season. What separates a good team from a mediocre team is if you don't keep making the same mistakes."

On the highs and lows of the season:

"Don't get too low. It was a hard fought game. It was an AFC North division football game. They played a really good game. [Browns Head Coach] Hue Jackson's got them playing inspired football and you have to respect that. We tip our hat to them. We're quick to get over wins, and we have to be quick to get over losses. We're going to get back to the drawing board and come Wednesday, this one's going to be behind us. We're going to be ready for Tennessee."

On the Ravens' mentality heading into OT:

"When you get another opportunity to win the game you think you're going to, but the ball just didn't roll our way this time. I don't think it's anything to hit the panic button on. It's more fun for you guys [the media] when we lose. You guys get to talk about how we stink, but it's cool. The path that we're on is a force. It's not a straight line. I'd have loved for us to go 15-1 this year, but 14-2 is still up there. I still say it – the path we're on is a force, it's not a straight path."

K Justin Tucker

On what went wrong today:

"I think at the end of the day we win as a team and we lose as a team. The fact is we just didn't pull out a victory. We just didn't come through as a team in the moments that we needed to. That is not to say that we aren't a good football team with a bright future. I think we have all the right men for the job. It's just a matter of getting back up and working at this. We are trying to get a 'W' against our next opponent."

On his field goal attempt that got blocked:

"It looks like the guy just made a play off the edge. It's hard for me to tell. I might be able to tell a day or two from now when I get a chance to look at it. Being out there on the field, I am looking at the ball. You hear that first thud coming off my foot and then you hear a second one, that's never good. It is what it is. Fortunately, we were able to keep the game going by making the rest of our kicks."

On the feeling in the locker room after the game:

"It is just that we win as a team and we lose as a team. We have our best football ahead of us as long as we work. That is all we can do. The only thing you can do after a loss is go back to work and grind on the details and fundamentals and the scheme. Everything we know that produces winning football."

S Eric Weddle

On differences in the Browns this season:

"They won. They've always had players. They always play us tough, so it shouldn't be much surprise that it was a close game. We fought like heck, but they made one more play than us."

On meeting with Browns QB Baker Mayfield post-game:

"I'm happy about where [QB Baker Mayfield]'s career has started and I'm excited to see where it ends up. I just had words of encouragement, nothing more than that. I respect this game. I give it my all, and I respect good players. He did a good job. He made some throws that were really good, and he made some other throws that were really bad – that we could have capitalized on. As soon as the game was on the line, he made a great throw and the guy made a great catch and run. As good as our defense played, they made one more play than us and that's unfortunate, but credit to the Browns."

On challenges Mayfield presents for the defense: