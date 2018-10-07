Transcripts: Ravens Post-Game Quotes

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh:
Opening statement:
"Alright. Congratulations to the Browns. I thought they played very well. They got a big victory here at home. They did a good job. We just came up short and didn't win the football game. We'll go back to work and try to find a way to win the next one."
On the offense not getting on track today:
"I'll take a look at it and figure it out. That's a big, giant huge question that can't be answered that simple."
On whether it felt like there was any rhythm on offense:
"No, not really. There were a couple of drives – we put some drives together, so if you want to talk about rhythm within a drive, then I thought we did. Over the course the course of the game, though, I would say no."
On how to handle a receiver having trouble holding onto the ball:
"These guys are pros. These guys are the best players in the world, so they go to work on that every day. (WR) Michael (Crabtree) will work on that. All of our players will work on that."
On the run game:
"I'm sure there was too much penetration on certain plays, and other plays there wasn't. We'll go to work on it and when we see it on tape, we'll have a better understanding of it. When you're in the middle of the game, it's not something you work out on the big picture."
On whether the illegal block in the back call was wrong:
"I don't comment on officiating."
On the blocked field goal:
"I thought he (DB Denzel Ward) got a great jump. He timed up the snap and I thought he got a great jump and got it. It was a great play by their guy."
On the Cleveland third-and-8 play in OT:
"I don't know. What did I see? I would need a more specific question than that. I don't remember the play off the top of my head. You mean their 3rd and 8? I don't know, I'm not going to talk about their play. Picking plays out 15 minutes after the game – it's really hard to comment on that in all honesty. It's impossible to put that into perspective right now. There are a lot of plays in a game. I'm not even sure which play you're talking about."
Ravens QB Joe Flacco:
On the offense:
"It was tough. They kind of said it going in. They took some of the big plays away from us and made us go the long, hard way. We turned the ball over a couple times, and we had them getting a little tired. We just weren't able to keep and sustain it for anything significant. We had our chances. In these kind of games when you have little chances, you have to be able to take advantage of them. The couple that we had, we probably just didn't execute well."
On the goal line interception:
"I was just trying to put it at his feet. You guys know whether the ball was kicked or not. It was obviously batted. It was just one of those unfortunate ones. I was just trying to get the ball out of my hands and go to the next down, to be honest with you."
On the WR Michael Crabtree play in the end zone:
"You guys are asking me questions that you know the answer to better than I do. I have to see the TV. I honestly think it was one of those tight plays. I'm sure it could've gone either way.
On the offense being held without a touchdown today:
"We'll look at the film, and we'll find exactly why. We obviously did what we had to do last game. This game, we came up against a team that's playing well and feeling good, and we just weren't able to get the ball in the end zone. There are a lot of things that go into that. We'll have to go in and really grind to see exactly what it was.
On the play balance:
"Listen, we have all of the trust in those coaches to put us in good positions to win the football game. I think we were today. Once again, it's one of those things that you have to go in and look at. I definitely thought there was some ground to make in the running game. We won the game there as far as I'm concerned. At the end of the game, they called a block on (WR/RS) Chris (Moore) where the guy was out of position and gets cut back on. That was kind of bogus, I thought, but what are you going to do?
On if he saw the replay of the illegal block penalty:
"Yeah, I saw the replay. The guy came down, got cut back on and Chris never really touched him. He just tried to avoid him, as far as I'm concerned. That's just one of many plays that we probably could have made in order to get the game turned our way.
On the final offensive drive of regulation:
"Yeah, I mean we're trying to score a touchdown. To be honest with you, you don't want to have to kick a field goal and go into overtime. That's for sure."
Ravens S Tony Jefferson
Opening statement:
"Once again, congrats to the Browns on their win today. They played hard. That's a good football team over there. They have a lot of talent on both sides, all phases. Congrats to them on that."
On what went wrong during the last drive:
"Execution. We talked about it all week. We have to execute regardless of what the situation may be. We have to execute the call, and we didn't in that particular situation. We didn't finish. We've been trying. We've been doing a good job at that, so far this season. Today we fell short of doing that, but we have a good opportunity coming up against Tennessee. We have a week to get back in the lab and try and fix those things so that they don't reoccur in particular situations like today."
On breakdowns and scramble plays:
"(QB) Baker (Mayfield) is one of those guys. We talked about it all week. He's a fighter. That guy can make plays. He's a playmaker. He's has that 'it' factor to him. We were talking a little trash on the field. You have to respect a guy like that, especially a rookie who's coming into a defense like ours. I thought he did pretty well today. We weren't good enough. Like I said, we got to get back in the lab and fix those mistakes."
On losing momentum after today's game:
"It's a 16-game season. I don't think every game is going to be perfect, and I don't think we expect every game to be perfect. I think it comes down to situational football like today. It's all about finishing and making those plays when they matter. I don't think it's going to mess with our confidence at all or mess with our mojo. I still think we did a lot of good stuff out there as a defense. Like I said, we have some things that we need to fix. I think they are very correctable. I don't think it will affect us as a defense."
On the turnovers:
"In a close game, especially in this environment, you can't give up plays like that. Like I said, it always comes down to execution The Browns executed more than we did and they won the game. If you want to win, you can't let that happen. Let's just go fix it. We'll be alright."
RB Javorius Allen
On not getting a lot of carries:
"I'm not the play caller. When my number is called I am going to make the best of it. I can't tell you what they were thinking. I just go out there and play."
On the frustration of not scoring a touchdown in the last two games:
"We just need to play Ravens football. I don't think it's frustrating. There are too many weapons on our team to not score. We just need to call the right things and make plays."
On his fumble:
"I am just trying to make plays, honestly. I just want to be the guy whenever they need a spark trying to make a play. It's not going to happen again. That's why I'm not mad at myself. I was just trying to make a play."
WR Michael Crabtree
On the loss:
"It was a tough one. Started off slow and I put that on me. I had a game winner I could have caught it and I put that on me. Need to get into the lab and get back to the basics."
On the frustration of dropping a potential game winning touchdown:
"I've been there and done that [caught the game winner]. This time around I came up short. I have to get back into the lab and work on this concentration. That's just something football players do."
On if he felt like he let the team down:
"I'm a team player. Letting them down, it hurt me. I have to go back to the drawing board and get my stuff together."
On concentration:
"That's all it is. It's football. You have to see the ball to catch the ball. I need to see it all the way in. If that means that I have to catch 2,000 footballs a week in practice then I am going to have to do that."
On the Browns defense giving the Ravens wide receivers problems:
"They were playing defense. That's an NFL team. They were bracketing us. We saw them make a couple of big plays coming down to the end. If I had just made that catch the game would have been over. I just need to work on what I can control."
DT Willie Henry:
On returning from hernia surgery:
"It felt good. I felt like I was ready a week and a half ago – to come out and play football. The doctors said that they wanted to make sure everything healed properly, so when I do get out here I can play at 110% and go as fast as I can."
On playing his first game back in Cleveland:
"It's like a homecoming. I take it as a homecoming game and a season opener for me also. It felt good. Coming home and playing here in Cleveland. Anytime I can come here, it just feels great to come home and play. I was able to go out here and crack my season open with a game against the Browns. It was just a blessing."
On his Glenville High School roots:
"All my guys up there in Glenville – best of luck for the rest of the season. Those guys should all just know that they can make it to where I'm at. I was in those same seats grinding and dealing with the same teachers, and I'm here now living my dream. It took some of the best coaching – Coach Ginn did a great job coaching those guys up, coaching me up when I was going through Ginn Academy. I have nothing but respect for what's going on down there and I know those guys are working hard, but good luck for the rest of the season. I hope to see those boys at this level."
OLB Terrell Suggs
On the loss:
"It's disappointing, but first and foremost, we tip our hat to the Cleveland Browns. They played a tough game. They just made a few more plays than we did to win 12-9 in overtime, so congratulations to them. It's a long season, but we just have to go back to the drawing board. The things that we missed, the mistakes that we made, we're going to have those same situations later in the season. What separates a good team from a mediocre team is if you don't keep making the same mistakes."
On the highs and lows of the season:
"Don't get too low. It was a hard fought game. It was an AFC North division football game. They played a really good game. [Browns Head Coach] Hue Jackson's got them playing inspired football and you have to respect that. We tip our hat to them. We're quick to get over wins, and we have to be quick to get over losses. We're going to get back to the drawing board and come Wednesday, this one's going to be behind us. We're going to be ready for Tennessee."
On the Ravens' mentality heading into OT:
"When you get another opportunity to win the game you think you're going to, but the ball just didn't roll our way this time. I don't think it's anything to hit the panic button on. It's more fun for you guys [the media] when we lose. You guys get to talk about how we stink, but it's cool. The path that we're on is a force. It's not a straight line. I'd have loved for us to go 15-1 this year, but 14-2 is still up there. I still say it – the path we're on is a force, it's not a straight path."
K Justin Tucker
On what went wrong today:
"I think at the end of the day we win as a team and we lose as a team. The fact is we just didn't pull out a victory. We just didn't come through as a team in the moments that we needed to. That is not to say that we aren't a good football team with a bright future. I think we have all the right men for the job. It's just a matter of getting back up and working at this. We are trying to get a 'W' against our next opponent."
On his field goal attempt that got blocked:
"It looks like the guy just made a play off the edge. It's hard for me to tell. I might be able to tell a day or two from now when I get a chance to look at it. Being out there on the field, I am looking at the ball. You hear that first thud coming off my foot and then you hear a second one, that's never good. It is what it is. Fortunately, we were able to keep the game going by making the rest of our kicks."
On the feeling in the locker room after the game:
"It is just that we win as a team and we lose as a team. We have our best football ahead of us as long as we work. That is all we can do. The only thing you can do after a loss is go back to work and grind on the details and fundamentals and the scheme. Everything we know that produces winning football."
S Eric Weddle
On differences in the Browns this season:
"They won. They've always had players. They always play us tough, so it shouldn't be much surprise that it was a close game. We fought like heck, but they made one more play than us."
On meeting with Browns QB Baker Mayfield post-game:
"I'm happy about where [QB Baker Mayfield]'s career has started and I'm excited to see where it ends up. I just had words of encouragement, nothing more than that. I respect this game. I give it my all, and I respect good players. He did a good job. He made some throws that were really good, and he made some other throws that were really bad – that we could have capitalized on. As soon as the game was on the line, he made a great throw and the guy made a great catch and run. As good as our defense played, they made one more play than us and that's unfortunate, but credit to the Browns."
On challenges Mayfield presents for the defense:
"He made some good throws, and he could have easily thrown three or four interceptions today. That's just how the game went. It was a tight game. He moves the ball well. He's hard to see back there because he's short, so on some of the throws I couldn't even see him. Sometimes my breaks were a little late. It's a good team. They have a lot of talented players, not just Baker. Look at their offense – they have great weapons all over – they have a great offensive line, they have a great coaching staff, and they have a great defense. It's not out of the realm that this is a really great team. We had our chances and it's unfortunate we didn't get the road win. It was out there to take, but we didn't get it done so we move on."