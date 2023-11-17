Transcripts: Ravens Postgame Quotes (11/16)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening Statement:"A couple of things. First of all, I want to give credit to God and glory to God. We appreciate the opportunity to play in a game like this and the opportunity to be victorious. I also want to give credit to the fans. Our fans were really great. Our fans were loud. [The Bengals] had to take delay of games. They had a tough time communicating out there. They couldn't get lined up numerous times as result of the crowd noise. Our fans were there. It was fun; it was a great environment to be in. The stadium [entertainment staff] that put the stadium together and all that – the fireworks, and lights and everything else and darkness, it was really just an amazing, amazing night. It was just a fun night in Baltimore. Our team played exceptionally well, and I'm proud of them for finding a way to win this game and play their best football. I do have one injury announcement to make, unfortunately, on the negative side – Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season-ending injury. Our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews, so this is going to be hard for him, but we're going to be there for him all the way. What questions do you have?"

(on how impressed he was with QB Lamar Jackson finishing the game through an ankle injury)"[It was] very impressive. The ankle [injury] over there in the sideline where that deal happened to bounce back and play the way he did and still have some mobility with hanging there to make those throws, it's impressive. We have a purple heart award. There will probably be two of them; it will probably be Mark [Andrews] and probably be Lamar [Jackson] for gutting through those … For that injury for Lamar."

(on the receivers having a good game tonight after TE Mark Andrews went out of the game and is there a basis to build on that) "Yes, exactly. The guys played really well. You say next man up, it's not just the next player in that position, it's all the men, it's all the players stepping up and filling that … To replace a player like Mark Andrews, it's going to take everybody. It's going to take a team to do it, and our guys will be up for the challenge and up for the task, but those receivers are obviously going to be a big part of that. They played really well. I thought offensively what happened there, the two drives to end the first half, the two drives to start the second half – touchdown, field goal, field goal – and I think they had a field goal in that span. That's what really turned the game. Then the one drive where we overcame the holding penalty down there and still got the touchdown with the Nelson [Agholor] play, that was a huge drive. So, the guys did a great job."

(on what kind of ankle injury TE Mark Andrews has)"I think it's a form of a high ankle [injury], but more than just a sprain. So, I don't know any more details than that."

(on the change in the running game from the first half to the second half and if there was a commitment to it) "No. Sometimes, the [Bengals'] defense did a good job. They played good run defense and I thought they made some plays. [In the] second half, we opened up a little bit, so you have to keep pounding, keep smashing in there, and our guys are blocking hard, and it opened up for them."

(on how big it was to have all the receivers involved in the action and step after TE Mark Andrew's injury) "That's a good point. That's what we wanted; that's kind of part of the plan. You want to be able to spread it around [and] give Lamar [Jackson] options like that. Lamar does a really good job of seeing the field and spreading the ball to where the ball's supposed to go, and then we have a bunch of guys that were able to do something with it. You look at [Rashod] Bateman, the catch he made in the end zone. You look at Odell [Beckham Jr.], the plays he made. I think Zay [Flowers] set a [Ravens] record for rookie [single-season receptions] ever. I just thought all those guys played outstanding. Even the young tight ends came in there, and Charlie [Kolar] got a catch, and Isaiah [Likely] played really well, too."

(on the hole TE Mark Andrews' absence will leave on the team and in the locker room as a leader for the team)"Well, it's definitely something we're going to have to fill in. Like we said, it's going to be kind of like, I don't know maybe it's like sand or water [where] everybody's going to have to fill that hole in and just smooth it over, and that's what they'll do. Those tight ends [Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar] are going to do great. Those guys work hard every day, [and they're] very talented, but everybody else is going to have to step up as well. As a leader, he's going to be missed as a leader. He's a fiery, emotional guy. He's an energy-bringer every single day, so we're going to have to all make up for that, too."

(on if it was a hip-drop tackle that injured TE Mark Andrews and is it representative to him)"Well, yes, it was definitely a hip-drop tackle, to your point, and it is being discussed. It's a tough tackle. Was it even necessary in that situation? The other one on the sideline … There are always plays you send into the league to have them look at and have them interpret for you."

(on QB Joe Burrow being ruled out in the second half of the game and how it changed things defensively for the team)"Our defense played outstanding. You're playing against their offense [and] you're playing against the fact that they run the same offense with whatever quarterback is in there. They kept running their offense and he got out of the pocket a few times too. I thought [Jake] Browning did a good job in that sense, but our defense played outstanding again led by [Patrick Queen] and all the other guys. [Patrick] was all over the field, he had 11 [or] 12 tackles and I thought we did a great job with the zone pass coverage as far as running and tackling and keeping the ball in front. We didn't miss very many tackles at all. [There was] a lot of good tackling and nothing got over our head. (Calls out to Patrick Queen: You guys are mad about the last drive, aren't you?) [The defense] is ticked about the last drive and right now they're looking at that. They've already have their iPads out looking at that. So, I love that. I love that about these guys, but it's tough when you lose your quarterback. We've had some experience with that especially against this team. So, that's part of it."

(on what it is that makes the team so successful on primetime games at home and specifically on a short week like Thursday night football) "We're just experiencing some good favor, I guess, at home at night. Our crowd's amazing at night. Our stadium people do a great job. There's just a tradition here. These night games are special. We'd like to get a few more of them. I would just say it was an electric atmosphere out there."

(on how good DB Brandon Stephens did in today's game without CB Marlon Humphrey playing)"He did a great job. We did play a little bit of man coverage out there quite a bit, and I thought everybody did a good job. [With] Brandon [Stephens], before the game, I saw him kind of getting off by himself, and he knew the challenge that he was going to be faced with, and he just did a phenomenal job. He keeps stepping up and meets every challenge."

(on how it feels seeing S Kyle Hamilton grow into the player he is now)"He gets better every game. We put more on his plate every single game and a lot of the time is what we were doing is we were showing some zero pressure and some different type of loaded zero pressures, and we brought a couple of them. Then we ran out of them a few times, and I thought he was the main guy in terms of selling the disguise, he did a great job with it."

(on WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury in the game)"It doesn't look too bad. I'm sure it will be something he has to deal with. These guys all have stuff to deal with, but it doesn't look too bad."

(on the two administrative stops in the game) "Yes, there were drones. We heard there were drones. Is that what you guys heard? We saw them up there. That's a first. I thought I'd seen it all with the Super Bowl [in 2012] with the lights going out at the Super Bowl. Now we have drones flying around."

(on with the way QB Lamar Jackson is going to the ground and was it something he or offensive coordinator Todd Monken talked to him about)"He wouldn't listen anyway. He does it how he does it. He made some smart plays there as far as getting down."

(on OLB Odafe Oweh having four sacks in five games since he came back from the ankle injury) Does he really?"(Reporter: Yes.) "I should've given the game ball. He's going to be mad at me right now. I'm going to get him one, he's playing great." (Reporter: What have you seen from him?) "He's playing great. He has energy. He runs around [and] chases the screens down. I love Odafe Oweh. He's one of my favorite players, people. I just love how much he cares. We have a bunch of guys like that. I go on about our players. I'm telling you, these guys are a special group of guys, and you guys would get mad at me if I just listed … I'd just list every single guy on the team. I'd list every guy on the practice squad. It's just fun walking in the locker room before the game. It's tense [and] we had energy. These guys are coming up off … They played four days ago in a tough game; a disappoint loss; a fourth quarter loss. They didn't listen to anything you all wrote. They didn't pay attention to you. They listened, to us and not to you." (Laughter) "They just got ready to play a really important division game on Thursday night at home and they do it and they work, and they just play hard, and they care about each other, and they want to do it for each other. That's what a team is all about. I love every one of these guys and you bring up Odafe, it makes me think about him and everybody else."

(on what it means to see the team win in a short week following a loss and then have another long week for Sunday Night Football next week)"We'll be excited about it. The guys get a little time off [and] get a chance to get a little breather, and they'll rest a little bit. Then, they'll come in Tuesday afternoon, and they'll be ready to go to work and get ready for the Chargers."

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR

(on how it feels to have such a big game)"It's good. It's just been a long time coming – a lot of hard work. I've definitely got to take this moment and thank God. I remember talking to him before the game, asking for this exact moment – that I'm standing here in front of you. I just told him [that] I'd remind the world of how much he means to me and what he is for my life, so I'm just thanking him for this moment."

(on his shoulder)"Like Coach [John Harbaugh] said, it's not that bad. That's what he said; that's … I've got to toughen it up, and we'll figure it out."

(on losing TE Mark Andrews to a potential season-ending injury)"We got the news while we were in here, and it's just tough. It's the hardest part about this game. These guys put in endless hours of work, rehab [and] the things that people don't see. They only see the final product, [but] for a guy like Mark [Andrews], I know exactly [that] he's in the training room, he's getting his work, he's in the weight. It's just tough, so just as brothers, you've got to be there for him. I've been through it; it's not easy. It's very unfortunate. It's a big hit for this team. Mark has been an integral part of this team since [he] and Lamar [Jackson] have been here. So, we've just got to find a way to step up, but right now, I think the moment is to be with him [and] his spirit. Prayers up for his mentals, and I pray over his heart."

(on if the big performance from the WRs is a sign of the chemistry the receiving corps has built with QB Lamar Jackson)"It's just a step in the right direction. We can sit up here, and the game could have went a completely other way, and the questions might be different. I try not to put too much into the moments and [instead] just be grateful for them and what they are. I definitely think that there are guys in this receiver room who can make plays, but there is never any replacing. It's not even [about] what Mark [Andrews] does [from] a stats standpoint; it's just who he is as a person for this team. So, my prayers go to him. Like I said, [I'm] praying over his mentals and his heart."

(on how he's feeling in this offense)"[I'm] just keeping my head down [and] continuing to work. Early on in the season, I was hurt, and I just couldn't be myself. I didn't have the explosion; I couldn't move the way that I wanted to. I don't think people really knew what I was dealing with, and it just was hard for me to come out and speak on it – nor will I speak on it, really, now. It's just more about moving forward [and] being the very best that I can be for this team. However I can make plays to help us win, I've got to do that. I'm still upset about the blocking [penalty] on … Me and my mom talk about this all the time; you can score all the touchdowns in the world, but we talk about that moment where you spring the block for your boy to score, your brother to score. It's unfortunate. I was the happiest, just seeing [Zay Flowers] on the jumbotron, running and scoring. So, we've just got to find ways for the boys in the room to make plays."

(on what this win means for the team)"It's a big, divisional win. I've been in this division; I've been on the other side, playing against the Ravens, so I know how tough this division is as a whole. But it's just a good step in the right direction for where we want to go. [We've] got some time to recover and heal, and [we've] got a big game in LA, and [then] you get a bye week. So, this season was set up perfectly to have some success, and hopefully, we get the opportunity to make a run."

(on QB Lamar Jackson gutting this one out)"We all know who [Lamar Jackson] is. There is never [any] questioning his toughness. I didn't think for a moment that he wouldn't be coming back in; just how many plays? Is it one play? Is it two plays? He's the leader of this team, and everybody feeds off [of] him. So, when we see him come back out, it makes you … Whatever you have going on, you feel like you're hurting, he's out there, [so] we've all got to be out there. It was a big leadership moment by him, but I definitely wouldn't expect him to come out, not in a game like that."

(on WR Rashod Bateman recording his first touchdown of the season)"I'm not taking the credit, but I told [Rashod Bateman that] tonight was going to be the night. You just need those things to get that monkey off your back, and I'm just so happy for him – just to see him smile. We work so hard, and again, like I was saying earlier, people don't see the little things that you do all for that moment [in order] to score a touchdown – the hours of rehab outside the building, the preparation, the sacrifice, dedication [and] all those things. I was so happy for him. I was happy for 'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor]. I feel like I'm happy but disappointed, because I know Zay [Flowers] was supposed to have one. The guys in the receivers room, we were due for a big game, so I'm just happy for all of them. There is a lot of hard work that goes into it."

(on if he feels an uptick in his speed)"I don't know; you might have to ask the other teams and see." (laughter) "But, definitely, I feel better, personally. It was very hard for me early in the season. The best thing that [executive vice president & general manager Eric] DeCosta and 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] did [was when] we were playing the Bengals last time, and they were like, 'It's a long season. Just sit down,' and that changed the entire trajectory of my season. I had the time to get my legs underneath me, and we're just trying to go up from here."

RB GUS EDWARDS

(on if he's getting used to finding the end zone)"No. [I'm] not getting used to it." (laughter)"But my offensive line, like I've been saying all day, they have been doing a great job down there. [I give] a lot of credit to them, too. It's not a one-man thing. They've been getting great push and making my job easier."

(on why he jumped into the crowd after hist first touchdown) "I scored, and they [the crowd] kind of were calling me. Everybody was calling me, so I went ahead and just jumped in there."

(on what it means to have two wins against Cincinnati this season and where it positions the team in the division)"It was a win that we needed at this time. It kind of felt like a playoff atmosphere out there. It's a team that always plays us hard, and we played a great game in all phases. We have to keep building off this momentum."

(on the impact of potentially losing TE Mark Andrews for the rest of the season)"It's [really] crushing. I've been saying, that's one [of] our leaders [and] one of our best players. That's a guy that we would love to have out there, but [I'm] going to say a prayer for him. I know that, with his work ethic, he'll be back, and he's not going to miss a beat."

(on what's going so well for him right now)"Like I said, I feel like we're playing good football. We're playing [with] a great balance. The run game is coming together. We've been putting a lot of emphasis on that red zone and how we have to get points there, and everybody has been coming together."

(on his mentality in the red zone) "My mentality is, when my name is called upon, [I] just have to do my best, lower my pads and get in there. That's what they want me here for, and that's what I have to do."

(on if his teammates are pressuring him to get more creative with his touchdown celebrations) "Yes, they are. They are. They want to get a dance out of me, but that's not really my thing. Maybe one day [I will] though."

S KYLE HAMILTON

(on the quick turnaround, having two games in five days) "It's not easy, but I think our guys attacked it really well. Obviously, we got the result we wanted, and now we get a chance to get a little break and regroup."

(on Burrow leaving the game and Browning coming in) "It didn't really change what we do. Losing a guy like Joe [Burrow] is tough on them. Obviously, he's one of the best in the league, no offense to the backup. He did a really good job, but I don't think it changed a lot for us. We ran everything we usually do, and I thought we ran it very well."

(on the play of Ronald Darby) "He played great, and it just goes to show how deep we are on this team. He hasn't really played the past few weeks, and for him to come in and play as well as he did tonight, that's impressive, and it shows what kind of pro he is."

(on his versatility)"I feel like I'm trying to help the defense as much as I can, wherever they put me. If that's at safety, so be it. If that's at nickel, so be it. If he wants me to play D-tackle, that's OK, too, but hopefully it doesn't come to that. Moving me around gives us variety and complexity to the defense and lets us do a whole bunch of things we like to do."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

(on TE Mark Andrews' apparent season-ending ankle injury) "It's very tough. I was just telling the [Amazon Prime] primetime crew out there that that's the guy who I entered the league with. We've been bread and butter, peanut butter and jelly – whatever you want to call it. It's very tough, because that's my boy. That's receiver [No.] 1 sometimes, and for him to go out [in the] first quarter … He's been having a remarkable year. [He's] one touchdown away from a record, I think. That's tough, but we have to somehow do it without him. We have [Isaiah] Likely. We have Charlie [Kolar]. We have guys who are going to step up, but it's tough."

(on what it is going to take to get on a nickname level with his other receivers) "We're going to see as the season goes on. I was just saying whatever you guys want to call it with me and Mark [Andrews], because our connections [are] there. We'll see when the nicknames start rolling in."

(on how he describes the victory and the stadium environment)"I would describe it as a must-win [game]. We really needed that after the defeat to the [Cleveland] Browns [and] what we went through Sunday a few days ago, but I like how our team responded and bounced back [on] Thursday night, under [the lights and] this crazy crowd we had. It was electrifying tonight. I think I had to tell them, 'Calm down' a little bit. Our crowd … It was just outrageous tonight, and we enjoyed it. We're looking forward to it throughout the season."

(on how he is feeling after being visibly limping off the field and going into the medical tent)"I'm feeling good. Coach [John Harbaugh] gave us a few days off, so I feel like I'll be good for the [Los Angeles] Chargers [game]."

(on if there was a moment where he was worried after getting checked out in the medical tent)"No. I was trying to get back out there. I'm telling them [the trainers], 'I'm good.' They're going to do what they do to try to get us back out on the field as fast as they can, but I'm good."

(on if the blue wrap around his ankle was a heating pad) "Yes, it was a heating pad, but I'm good. We need to stop talking about this ankle. I'm good. You see I just walked up here. I'm good. We're not going to talk none of it into existence. I'm good."

(on if his connection with WR Odell Beckham Jr. is finally starting to click) "Yes, I believe so. As we keep going, keep practicing, keep getting better each and every week and him [Odell Beckham Jr.] keep doing what he's doing, I feel like our chemistry's going to be skyrocketing."

(on how he makes sense of Bengals QB Joe Burrow's and Browns QB Deshaun Watson's injuries)"I'm not happy that those guys got injured. I don't want to see [anybody] in the league get injured, especially a season-ending injury because those guys have to feed their families just like I do. Those guys are quarterbacks as well. Even though we're going against each other, division rivals, stuff like that, at the end of the day, I don't want to see anybody go down with a season-ending injury. [I] pray [that] God is on their side. They keep God first at all times, and hopefully those guys have a safe and speedy recovery."

(on if he sensed by the way TE Mark Andrews was tackled that it was a serious injury) "I pretty much [saw] it. I was hoping he was going to get up. I know how he [does], but when he went down, he was just laying there with that confused look on his face. I was like, 'That's my boy.' I don't want to see that happen to anybody, not just him. That's my boy."

(on how big of a challenge it is moving forward after losing TE Mark Andrews) "I believe it's going to be a huge challenge, but like I said we have Charlie [Kolar] and [Isaiah] Likely. Those guys are going to step up, and they've been playing their tail off as well, but we're going to build chemistry. I don't want to say it's like Mark [Andrews] isn't there, but he's not going to be there, because it's [likely] a season-ending injury. Those guys are going to step up and do what they're supposed to do."

(on if his different falls at the end of his runs were to avoid and extra hit)"I was just playing it safe. I don't want to get hit, a crazy hit. I was just trying to get as much yards as I could [and] just get down and get there for the next play."

(on how beneficial the stretch is of having just one game in 23 days) "I can't call it. We just have to win this upcoming game [against the Los Angeles Chargers]. [Then], we have the bye week and just see how it goes. Hopefully, we keep our foot on the gas."

(on his vantage point was on WR Nelson Agholor's touchdown catch)"When I saw Zay [Flowers] doing a middle post [route], I'm trying to zip it in there in a little small window. [Germaine] Pratt deflected the ball, but 'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor] did the right thing by telling that play in. He was off to the races. He was flying. That's a Florida boy. We're known for speed, so he turned on the jets. He turned on his jets. He did his thing."

(on if he gave WR Nelson Agholor some tips on his backflip touchdown celebration)"No. He needs to give me some tips on how to do the flip, because last time I did it, I hurt my butt when I landed." (laughter) "He needs to give me some lessons, because he did a whole somersault. That was crazy."

TE ISAIAH LIKELY

(on how difficult it is to see TE Mark Andrews get injured)"It hurts. Mark [Andrews] is like a big brother in my eyes, so everything I do, I try to talk to Mark about it. Whether it's running plays, blocking [or] passing plays, I try to do the same thing to my guy on my side. We're just like that for each other, so seeing him go down, seeing the news on him, [it] ruined my night.

(on whether he's ready for the responsibility)"Yes, I feel like I'm ready. Yes sir."

(on what it will take to make up for the loss of TE Mark Andrews) "I really just feel like me holding on to little details on how Lamar [Jackson] sees things, and then getting that same input on how Mark would have probably done it for him, and then just really trying to incorporate it into my game, and how I do things and going from there."

(on what he remembers from subbing in for TE Mark Andrews last year)"It's the same thing. Like I said, when I saw him go down last year, it was the same thing. He was the first person to come see me after my touchdown, so that just shows you the type of effect we had on each other. And then, this year, when he went down, I was the first person to be right next to him and make sure what it was and what he was doing, and I really just went from there."

DT JUSTIN MADUBUIKE

(on the injury to TE Mark Andrews) "[It's] devastating. I don't even know the right words to describe it. Mark [Andrews] is a great teammate that everybody loves, the players, the coaching staff and the fans. For him to go down, that's tough. I knew he was hurting a little bit when he stayed down that long. Mark is one of the toughest guys around, so we'll be praying for him [and] showing him some love, because he definitely needs it right now. He loves this team, and he loves football. It's just so unfortunate, but we're going to fight for him."

(on QB Lamar Jackson's performance on a hurt ankle) "[Lamar Jackson] prevailed. He came through and made plays when he needed to. He threw some beautiful deep balls today to his receivers, which gained great yardage. He kept us charging downfield, and I commend him for that. He's our quarterback, and he's our leader. That's one tough dude."

(on the defense today) "Defense definitely stepped up. [We did] much better than we did last week against Cleveland. Today, we made plays. Marcus [Williams] made a bunch of plays. Ronald [Darby] made a bunch of plays. A lot of guys chipped in [like] Roquan [Smith] and [Patrick] Queen, really everybody. I think, as a whole, we played great and just got it done tonight."

(on it being his eighth-straight game with a sack) "Personally, [it's] just a lot of hard work, and it's showing its fruits now. I worked a lot in the offseason in just trying to find ways to get better, not only in the pass rush, but also in the run game. I also want to be a better teammate, and it's taken a lot of time to be here, but it's paying off. It just makes me more hungry, keeps me more focused, and I know there's more in the tank I can give. I really don't feel like I've done a lot, and I know I can always do better. That's just my mentality. So, I'm going to keep working, and that's my goal."

OLB ODAFE OWEH

(on how big the win was for the team)"It was real big. We knew what type of game it was, with [potential] playoff implications. Joe [Burrow was] back there. It's just a team we always want to beat, especially coming back after a loss, too. That's why you saw the type of energy that we brought, and I'm proud of the guys."

(on what this win says about the team's character and resilience after losing just four days ago)"That's like Super Bowl strength, in terms of mentality, so we knew that we let one slip [last Sunday against the Browns], and we were not going to let that happen again. Kudos to 'Ro' [Roquan Smith], the leaders of the defense [and] the leaders of the offense as well for getting the guys ready [and] prepared. When we went into halftime, we knew what we had to do. We can't let it slip away. We had to stay focused. I appreciate the guys for staying locked in."

(on how he would describe the crowd's impact on the game) "That's 'The Bank.' [It's] always loud, always have your opinion on stuff like that, so we appreciate them. We appreciate them stopping Joe [Burrow]'s rhythm. It's always good to have that, and they always have our back. Whenever a big play happens, you can just feel the energy. After my sack, I just felt the energy, [and it] made me want to play stronger, play faster [and] play even better. So, I really appreciate 'The Bank.'"

(on how pleasing it is to be making plays) "It was tough, obviously, last year getting injured. I felt like I was hitting my stride, but I just thank God that I'm making plays [and] leaving a little on the table as well. There's just more to build on, and I'm just blessed to be where I'm at right now."

(on if anything was said knowing it was a statement game against the Cincinnati Bengals) "We wanted to make a statement, not just win. I know for myself, I'm mad Joe [Burrow] didn't finish the game, because we wanted to make a statement with that. We know pundits are going to try to say it's because Joe wasn't there, but doesn't matter who's out there. We try to dominate and try to win, so [I'm] just happy we got the W."

(on the impact TE Mark Andrews has in the locker room and his potential season-ending injury)"It's a big blow, but we have a next man up mentality. I feel for him. He's always working hard. He's usually quiet, but you can tell his leadership is a type that shows through his actions. I'm praying for him – speedy recovery. [It'll] definitely be up to other guys to fill that role."

(on what it means to beat the Cincinnati Bengals twice this season)"That's big, especially a division rival like that. It's big to beat them [with potential] playoff implications. Now, we're going into a break. [I'm] just happy. That was a big win."

(on the message on the sideline once they built a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter) "Just to keep the lead [and] don't mess up doing dumb stuff, I think we did a good job. We still have more levels to go, so I think we did a good job just keeping the intensity. Like I said, we have more ways to go."

ILB PATRICK QUEEN

(on the team's emotions in the locker room at halftime) "The one screen play that they hit, I had a chance to make a tackle. [It was] a heck of a play. I wasn't even supposed to be right there. I just saw it and tried to make a play, and I missed that tackle. That's why I'm frustrated. [I] just hold myself to a high standard. I caught myself having my brother's back, and I didn't have it in that place so that's why I was frustrated."

(on what it means to come back after an emotional loss to the Cleveland Browns and put the game away in the fourth quarter) "It's tough. We know the standard that is held here, and we're going to obtain that and excel that. We had a chance to do that [last week], and we didn't do that on the last drive. It's just something that we have to go back to work on. We all trust each other. We all love each other. We all have each other's backs. When you have a team like this, I think we're capable of doing those things. I think we just have to go back to work and keep hammering at it."

(on what it means to beat the Cincinnati Bengals twice this season) "It means a lot. They had a lot of stuff to [say]. We put that to bed. It's still a long season. There's still a chance we may have to play them again, you never know. We definitely just have to keep working, but it feels good."

(on if he had a problem with the hip drop tackle on TE Mark Andrews' apparent season-ending injury) "At the end of the day, we play football. I hate that Mark [Andrews] is hurt. Prayers for him, but at the end of the day, we play football. We play a tackling sport. I don't think a hip drop tackle is that bad of a thing. How else do you want us to tackle? Just let the guy run past you? I hope Mark [Andrews] has a speedy recovery. I pray for that, and, at the end of the day, we play football. We have pads on. We have all that stuff on for a reason."

(on if he was surprised with the Bengals' approach to run right at the defense early in the game)"No, it didn't [surprise me]. It was just the looks that we were giving them, and they were doing the right things with those looks. We just have to be better. That's what I was talking about earlier. We have to have each others' backs. We call each other brothers, so we have to have each others' backs. Those plays [are] easy stuff – one person here [and] one person there – things that we didn't capitalize on. That's what we just have to go back to work on, just knowing our assignment and just taking advantage of our assignment."

(on if Bengals' QB Joe Burrow going down with an injury changed anything that the defense did to defend QB Jake Browning) "It didn't change. The game plan is going to be the game plan. They're still going to run the same plays, depending on who they play, honestly. With this team, we just kept it the same [and] did everything the same."