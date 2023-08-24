Transcripts: Ravens Practice Availability (8/24)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening Statement: "OK, [it's] great to see everybody. I appreciate you being here. [We had a] good practice. We're going to kind of get pointed toward Tampa here, in a quick turnaround, so that's going to be our focus going forward. But we're really happy with the last two days of practice – execution and timing practices. I thought the guys did a really good job. The other thing is Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the [Ravens'] Ring of Honor. So, I want to congratulate Terrell and his family – 'Sizz.' We've still got a defense called 'Sizz.' Did you know that? Yes, it's a pass rush, of course. (laughter)I had a chance to text with him today, and [I] couldn't be more happy for him. Nobody is more deserving. Obviously, that was a no brainer, right? And what he meant to this organization and to our team and to our defense … I'm just personally very grateful for Terrell Suggs and what he's done for the Ravens. What questions do you have?"

DE Jadeveon Clowney just said that the reason he came here was that he always thought it would be fun to play for you. When he came to visit, did you find it easy to strike up a rapport with him? Did you have a sense that he would fit not just as a player, but culturally? (Childs Walker)"I would say yes to all those. It was a really easy conversation when we first met. We may have shaken hands after games and when [Jadeveon Clowney] was getting drafted, maybe, but I doubt it, because we weren't drafting nearly high enough probably to even talk to him – if I remember right. But it was easy, because we had so many shared experiences on the other side of the field, right? And we [got] a chance to talk about that stuff, and it was kind of a big smile from both of us and a hug, and we were just rolling and talking about family and about football. It did feel like a perfect fit. It felt like a perfect fit football-wise, before we even got a chance to talk. Then when we talked to him, and he kind of expressed what he's looking for and what he wants to accomplish, and we kind of explained what we were looking for and what the need was, it just was over, as far as I was concerned. He took a couple of days; they figured it out, and he's here. He's practicing really well, and it's been nothing but a joy to be around him every single day."

You've talked about the versatility of DE Jadeveon Clowney, OLB Odafe Oweh and OLB David Ojabo. Do you see those guys as all interchangeable parts? (Ryan Mink)"One hundred percent; I think that's what they'll be. They all bring … They play the same positions, but they all do it [in a] slightly different way, but they're all explosive in the same kind of way. I really just … I'm excited to see those guys working together, and I'll put the rest of the group in there, too. But those three guys are the obvious guys right now, and they're going to be out there rolling. I can't wait to see them work."

When it comes to the last preseason game, how important is it when it comes to the bubble roster guys? Do you kind of have an idea going into the game? How much stock do you put into the last preseason game? (Cordell Woodland) "That's a great question. It just depends on the situation. It kind of goes both ways sometimes. Sometimes it doesn't mean a lot because you pretty much know where you're at. Other times, you know, it can put somebody over the top. I don't think it's ever really going to hurt anybody. Anybody that's ever put themselves in the position to make the team now, I don't see anything they did in the game that they would jeopardize him at all. But I think it could take somebody to the next level, possibly, if you see something you've been looking for."

S Ar'Darius Washington made a leaping interception today in practice. Some people talk about his size and him being undersized. What does he do well that allows him to play bigger than his size? (Bo Smolka) "He does play bigger than his size. One of the things he does well is he jumps really well. I mean, he's really explosive. He's found where his vertical jumps his, but I've seen him go way higher to get a football. The play he made in the game against [the] Washington [Commanders] – on that zero blitz where he threw the ball up in the air, and you got the ball out – that's as good a play you're going to see. He has a knack for exploding, covering ground to go make a play. So, he's done really well. I'm really happy for him. He's taken a lot of steps as a player, and I'm excited for his future."

How do you think C Sam Mustipher has performed this summer? Do you think he can handle the backup job behind C Tyler Linderbaum? (Luke Jones) "[That's a] great question, and the answer is affirmative to all of that. Sam [Mustipher] has played very well. He's picked up the offense very well, but he's a guy that has started numerous games, so he's been there. He understands the concepts. He's held up really well from a base and an anchor standpoint. And he's moved his feet well in reach blocks and things like that's. [He has] very few mistakes. He's definitely put himself in the position to be a contributor for us. He definitely has."

What have you seen from CB Ronald Darby in the practices so far and do you want to see him in game like situations to close out the preseason? (Gerry Sandusky) "That's a good question. Yes, I want to. I'd love to. I'd love to see everybody in a game situation to close out the preseason. What have I seen from [Ronald] Darby? Ronald has done well. He looks like a starting corner. You know, he's been there. He's very talented. He knows how to play. He's a great addition to our team."