Transcripts: Ravens Saturday Training Camp Transcripts

BALTIMORE RAVENS SATURDAY (8/18) TRAINING CAMP TRANSCRIPTS

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "Two very good days. Excellent practice. I love the way we played. I thought our offense – I was on the offensive field – I thought our offense had a very good day, and [I'm] just proud of the guys. I appreciate the Colts. [We] got a lot of good work done, and we're ready to move on to Monday night and take care of what needs to be done in the game."

John, you guys have done a good job of not having melees in joint practices. Did you see what started those fights? (Cliff Brown) "It cracks me up! Is this a healthy obsession that we all have with fights in training camp practices? (laughter) It's really – it's nothing. It's much ado about nothing. It got broken up pretty quickly, and we're moving on."

You mentioned getting away. This has not been the normal training camp with two joint practices and a longer preseason for you. How do you think you guys are adjusting, because you guys have been at work for a long time now? (Cliff Brown) "Well, we've been getting a lot of work done, and our guys have done a really good job. I think probably about as good as I've ever seen. I'd have to say our best camp in terms of guys focused on improving every day, and becoming one percent better at what they do from one day to the next and keep building on that. That's what I'm proud of."

John, you guys have 12 draft picks, the biggest draft class ever. How tough is that to balance when you're making the roster decisions? I know you want to give these guys every chance, but that's a lot of guys to find spots for. (Jeff Zrebiec) "It is. We've had a lot of draft picks in the last three years, as you know. I think it makes for a young team. It's a healthy competition. We have a lot of good players, and I think we're actually a very deep roster. It's just going to be who plays the best and makes the best plays. The football will decide who makes the team in the end."

QB Joe Flacco

On the takeaway from joint practices: "It's kind of cool to go against a different style. It gives our line a different look, it gives our receivers, it gives myself a different look in the back end. It's been fun being out here. We got to spend some time as a team and it's been a lot of fun."

On if a team benefits from spending extended time together on a road trip: "It's tough to say. We've been in camp for a really long time. I think I can typically say that this would break up camp a little bit. I think it helps in the way … Like I just said, I think we've been able to bond a little bit the last few nights, go out together, have some fun. It's always good to spend time with the guys. I'm tied up a lot now with family and all the kids I have, so it's not like back when I was 23. It's nice to be able to get out and really hang out with the guys a little bit."

On the over/under on what the tab will be at the team dinner at St. Elmo's: "90 players? And there's coaches, too … I'm thinking it's going to be … Even with only a couple drinks? … (laughter) It has to be at least 15 [thousand]. I don't really know – we'll see." (Reporter: "I'm setting the over/under at 20 thousand.") "I'm saying that 15 [thousand], I think it's probably going to end up being over, but I don't know if it's going to be 20 [thousand]."

On if he expects there to be scraps in practice with guys being ready to play: "I was 150 yards away, but, yeah, for the punt period I came over and watched, just in case. I wasn't going to do anything, but thought it would be fun to watch."