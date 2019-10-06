Transcripts: Ravens Steelers Post Game Quotes

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening Statement:

We make plays like that in a rivalry like this and a game that means so much early in the season I think that's what big time players do. Right? Big time players make big time plays in big games. That's what Marlon Humphrey just did. Wow. The Steelers, I thought that was another chapter in this incredible rivalry. We have much respect for the Steelers. I though they play a very good game. Well coached. Great strategy and good plan and it amounted to a really good game. They got turnovers, made plays; had a lot of momentum. They had us backed up at the one and the place was going crazy. That brings me to our team. When you have heart. When you've got that kind of character and play as hard as we do then you get a chance to accomplish anything. We can do anything with that. Now we just work to get better. We work to improve and become a better team in all three phases. Different things that happened today I thought our defense stepped up with a couple stops after the turnovers and first field goals. That was huge. Of course, [Justin] Tucker kicking the field goals. We just stepped up in so many different situations and found a way to win the game. A lot of things were going against us. Lot of things did not go our way. Our guys keep their poise. Our guys didn't get overwhelmed by the moment and found a way ultimately to win the game. I told Lamar [Jackson] after the last play before the field goal. I said that was the best play you made all game. We had a play that wasn't organized quite the way we wanted for whatever reason. They were throwing every kind of front look in the book at us to stop the run there and Lamar found a way to go forward and get a couple yards. That might have been the play of the game for him. I'm just proud of our guys. We're young but we're figuring it out. We just need to keep getting better. We need to keep improving. It's still early in the season and we can become a lot better in terms of doing the things that we need to do. Okay what do you have?

How tough is it to kick in that direction to win the game?

Well that's the point and I think that's a good observation by you because that's why they did what they did. Because it was an opportunity of us, and we didn't do anything with the ball which is disappointing. Give Coach [Mike] Tomlin a lot of credit he knows this place better than anyone. I think we probably know it the second best because we play here so much. For our kicker to be able to make that kick in that end with the wind blowing says something about him, Sam Koch and Morgan [Cox] and our whole field goal protection team because it was an all-out rush as well.

Re: Ball punching at practice.

We have turnover takeaway drills everyday since OTAs started all through training camp and the punch drill is one of them. He executed it perfectly I will say when you're a coach and you work on drills and the defensive coach sets up those drills you feel pretty good about it when you win a game like that.

Does Tony Jefferson have an ACL injury?

Thank you he does. He has a knee. He's done. He at least has an ACL and probably more. So he will be out for the season as it stands right now. For the record we said a prayer over him. All things are possible, and he will find a way to come back stronger than before. I need to give you the end of that too; All things are possible through Christ who strengthens me. My catholic friend (points to reporter) I see you in church all the time.

What are your thoughts on no pass interference on the pass to Mark Andrews and is it your understanding that all plays are reviewed?

Right, I think it went to New York. My understanding is that they did look at it. I didn't see it I was told by the people in the box that they thought it was a clear pass interference. But they didn't obviously see it that way.

So, are you saying you couldn't challenge the play?

No, we can't challenge that. We had that a couple times. We had it twice in the Chiefs game. Once on the interception the play Antonio Jefferson, there was a pick play and once on a touchdown that they had where it went to New York and I don't think they even looked at it because they couldn't see it. I think that's one thing in replay they are looking at right now is finding on the scoring plays when they review them those kinds of things.

Did you ask for a review?

I asked for it, I ran down and told them make sure you look for that. After that you'd have to ask them what they saw.

Re: Defensive special teams

I think Josh [Bynes] played a lot more defense. He played Mike Forrest and looked like he played well in there. We'll see on tape. Fort played really well on special teams. Our special teams played well. They had the one play where they pinned us down on the one-yard line, so you give them credit on that one.

What was the decision on Bynes? He wasn't even on the team a week ago, now the starting linebacker?

We just felt like we needed to fit the runs better. We needed experience, to be honest with you. I put L.J. [Fort] in the same category. We just have to play on defense better. Those two guys are experience guys who have played there before. They were available fortunately for us, and I thought it was a good signing by Eric [DeCosta].

Did you feel like the defense did a better job?

Yes, we still had some chunk plays out there that we still need to keep working on. They have some great receivers, they run good routes, they had a little more time to throw the ball, which is challenging, but we didn't have it thrown over the head, so I think that's in the right direction.

Re: Injuries

I thought the team did a good job about moving onto the next play. You see another player, from another team out there, this is a brotherhood, they all care about each other. They never want to see that happen. Guys are playing hard. You have to brush it off and move on. I thought they did that with Tony [Jefferson] injury as well.

Were you able to see the hit with Earl Thomas?