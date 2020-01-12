Transcripts: Ravens Titans Post Game Quotes

QB Ryan Tannehill

(on the importance of getting off to a good start) "It's huge. We talked about it all week. They've outscored a lot of opponents. … I don't know exactly by how much, but it was a lot to a little. We knew coming in that was going to be a critical point in the game for us … to get out early, score points and move the ball and get some stops. We knew we had to do that, and we did."

(on the touchdown to WR Kalif Raymond and if it was overthrown) "No, I felt good about it. He did a good job. They rolled late. The safeties stayed back in the middle. He kept it thin away from them, and I had great protection, great blocking, and I was able to step up. He made a great catch. It's not an easy catch when the ball is going straight over your shoulder down field. He made a heck of a play."

(on RB Derrick Henry as a passer) "As a passer? Well he's 1-for-1 with a touchdown, so that's pretty good, right? That's a play we've had in for a few weeks now and finally got it called. It looked great in practice. We got it called, and it's a touchdown. It was a big play for us, obviously. It was a great throw. Corey [Davis] going up making a contested catch in the back of the end zone was huge."

(on his reaction the play call for RB Derrick Henry's jump pass) "I was excited. Like I said, it looked great in practice all week. Derrick [Henry] has actually done a really good job in practice putting the ball in the spot. I had a lot of confidence going in. I wasn't even looking at Derrick. I was looking at Corey [Davis] to make sure they bit on the fake on the back side, and they did. Corey made a heck of a play."

(on if he saw TE Jonnu Smith's contested touchdown) "He had tight coverage. The guy was underneath him. I put it high. I saw him go up, he made a stop with one hand and then grabbed it with two on the way down. He's made some big catches for us, some contested catches. The one in Oakland was another one that jumps to my brain. There was a lot of confidence with Jonnu [Smith] in tight coverage. He has the ability to go up and make a play."

(on having two playoff games with under 100 passing yards in both games) "Yes, it's definitely unusual. I can't say I've seen it before, but that's kind of the way the games have played out. Not dropping back much, not throwing the ball much, but we're moving the ball up front on the ground. Derrick [Henry] is doing a great job making big plays. The offensive line is doing a great job moving around on the line of scrimmage, so at this point in the season, it's about doing whatever it takes to win. Whatever it takes to win, that's what we're going to do."

(on if he imagined getting to the divisional playoff when taking over at quarterback when the team was 2-4) "I'm always dreaming, but my mentality is one week at a time. Just get the win that week, and then just get the next one after that. Just get the win that week, and then we'll move on to the next one after that. Big picture, you dream of winning the Super Bowl. But as the season goes on, it's one week at a time doing whatever I can each and every week to come away with a win."

(on the scene in the locker room after the win) "It was a fun locker room. That's one thing I love about playing football. It's the locker rooms after, that special time you get to share with each other, especially after a win like this in the playoffs. Everyone dancing and having a good time, that's something I'll always remember. It's a special group."

(on how comfortable it is to have RB Derrick Henry in his backfield) "It's huge. He's running his tail off. It's unbelievable. The runs he makes, physical, the finishes he has, the stiff arms and the speed he has to get behind the secondary and make those long runs. It's been fun to watch him, and it's been incredible for us."

(on the importance of getting a quick lead) "It's huge. It's complementary football, something we talk about all the time. The defense, like I said, made big plays all day, multiple fourth-down stops, multiple turnovers, and the ones early that we were able to turn into points. And then the one in the second half, too, they had a fourth-down stop, and we got points. The score changes quickly, and it puts us in a good spot."

(on when he learned that the formula for winning is RB Derrick Henry running the football) "Yes, I think it's as the season has gone on, right? We've won multiple ways, right? There have been games we've thrown it more, obviously lately, we've been running it more. It's something we started, I guess, three weeks ago, when we said our playoffs started going against the Texans. Teams that can run the football, stop the run and take care of the football win in the playoffs. Every game is a little different. We've shown we can win multiple ways, but lately, it's been with '22' [Derrick Henry]."

(on why it's important to run the football in the playoffs) "Dominate the line of scrimmage, control the clock, control the football. Keep your defense off the field. All those factors go into it. Just being a physical team, a physical team that can finish."

(on exacting revenge for Titans' teams that have lost in the past) "I hope we brought a good feeling to those guys. Obviously, I know there are a bunch of guys that I watched in my younger days and respected. Hopefully, we made former Titans proud and Nashville proud."

(on if he remembers past Titans games against the Ravens) "I don't, I'm not going to lie, but I saw some clips that they played during the game."

(on the potential of returning to Miami to play in the Super Bowl) "That's obviously the goal, but as you go throughout the week, you're not thinking past. I don't at least. Some guys might be able to do that, but I just focus on what's in front of me. Like I said, doing everything I can to come away with a win. And no matter who we play, it's a good football team, and it's going to be on the road again. It's going to be a tall challenge for us, but I like our team, and I like our chances."

(on if he will watch the playoff game tomorrow) "Yes, I probably won't watch every second of it. I'll go through my postgame routine tomorrow and do the things I do to put this game to bed, take care of my body and start taking care of the next one. [I'll] definitely try and catch some of the game and see who we'll be playing."

(on how important it is to have WR Kalif Raymond back from injury) "It's huge. He's a guy that's come up big for us a few times this year. He's a guy we believe in, have a lot of trust in, I have a lot of trust in. He works his tail off every day in practice. He's a quality guy and a guy you love having on your team. To see him make a big play in a playoff game is huge. He ran a great route. Obviously, he's extremely fast, and he made a heck of a catch."

(on if he could describe RB Derrick Henry in one word) "Special. I'm going to elaborate on my one-word answer. I think he's special because he has the size. That is extremely rare in a running back, and then he also has the speed to go with it. He has the size to run those physical 2- and 3-yard runs in the middle where there's no hole. And then he has his speed where he takes it to the next level. He can take it 60 or 70 yards, and for that reason, he's special."

(on if he talked to QB Lamar Jackson after the game) "Briefly, yes. Lamar [Jackson] is a guy I respect. I remember watching him in college at Louisville. He's a special player. He's fast. He's elusive. He can fling it. [This was the] first time I got to see him in person, so he's a special player. He's going to be fun to watch, and I wish him the best."

DT Jurrell Casey

(on the win) "It was definitely a great win. To come in here and play against a dominant offense and a dominant team like that and come out with a victory is definitely great."

(on containing the Ravens' offense) "The biggest thing was to keep him [Lamar Jackson] from running sideline to sideline. Don't let him get going downhill. When we let one of those plays happen, you saw what he could do. The whole gameplan was to get him going sideline to sideline as much as we could. We knew if we could make him throw the ball, we would win the game."

(on winning the turnover battle) "That's everything. We forced them into turnovers. That came with stopping the run and making him [Lamar Jackson] throw the ball. Our DBs did a great job of getting tips on the overthrows."

(on his sack and forced fumble) "It was beautiful. They made a check on the front line. I kind of knew it was a pass coming. I had been beating these guys all day. They tried to bring the running back and chip me, and it actually helped me out. When he chipped me, it bounced me into the inside gap and the tackle had overset. Next thing I know, I was on top of the quarterback. Coach [Mike Vrabel] said, 'We need a turnover,' to make sure we kept the lead, and I was able to execute."

DL Jeffery Simmons

(on the win) "It is big. It is hard winning on the road, and it's in the playoffs, which is much harder than winning in the regular season. The best teams are in the playoffs. This was a great team we played. Our defensive mindset was to come in, stop the run, stop Lamar Jackson. Overall, as a team, we played great. There are a couple things we have to fix, but it really was a great win."

(on containing the Ravens' offense) "We just had to be disciplined – not even just playing zone teams or read-option teams. In every game, we need to be disciplined. This game, everybody played disciplined and stayed on their keys."

(on starting the game strong) "It was big. Coach [Mike] Vrabel told us, 'They have outscored their opponents in the first quarter.' That was our thing, that we had to win the first quarter. We did a great job of that."

(on being plus-3 in the takeaway category) "That's another thing Coach [Mike] Vrabel talked about. It's playoff football. We have to be able to run the ball and stop the run. The team with the less turnovers will win the game."

(on their pregame routine of running to the midfield logo) "We meet in the middle of the field. We don't change, no matter if we're home or away. When we go out, we lock the gate no matter where we're at and treat it like we're at home. We have another to go. We're not done, yet."

OLB Kamalei Correa

(on the win) "I give all the glory to God. We're here for a reason. This team believes that. We go out each day in practice and then take that all to the game. We bust our ass week in and week out. For me, I'm not surprised that we're here. We have a bunch of guys that have grit. We're grinders. We're blue collar. We're underdogs, and we like it that way. It's better that way because you get to shock the world."

(on the defensive performance) "I give everyone on this defense credit. The main objective for this game was to do your job. Don't do anything extraordinary. Keep it simple. It was all 11 out there doing our job, stopping them on fourth down, and really playing our asses off."

(on the good defensive start to the game) "It was huge, because it was a road game. The environment is already against us, so the main objective was to come out and start fast. Hold them and don't let them get explosive plays. That's what we did. We came out and we weren't getting crazy. We just did our jobs. The coaches came up with a great gameplan for us. We trusted in it, and we're here now with a win."

(on his sack) "I give all the credit to DaQuan Jones. I actually ran a game with him. He freed me up well, holding that guard up for me so I could wrap around. I give all the credit to DaQuan. He sacrificed his body, and the glory came to me. Without him doing that, I wouldn't have gotten the sack."

T Taylor Lewan

(on the camaraderie of the team) "The camaraderie on this team is closer than I had in college. I remember being in college, and people telling me, 'Hey, when you get to the NFL, guys have lives and they're not going to be that close.' But this is the closest team I've ever been a part of. When the outside world doesn't have any confidence in you, the only people you can rely on are the people you work with every single day. You can't ever fault us because we care."

(on controlling the line of scrimmage) "They have a great defense. We played the No. 1 defense last week and the No. 2 defense this week. I don't know who we're playing next week, but this is cool. We just have to keep it going, because this is sick."

CB Logan Ryan

(on the play of the defense) "Shout out to [defensive coordinator] Dean Pees. He's the best defensive coordinator in football. He's one of my favorite coaches I've ever had, and I've been coached by some good coaches. To go into New England and not allow a touchdown and to come into tonight's game and only allow one, it's been impressive. We're a bunch of guys that are not picked to win and probably won't be picked to win next week either. To come in as underdogs and not fear the group you're facing, we had to play a fundamentally sound game and assignment football... Obviously, knowing about the option, Lamar Jackson and stuff. Guys showed up. Adoree' Jackon had four PBU's. 'KB' [Kevin Byard] recorded his sixth interception or maybe seventh. Kenny [Vaccaro] played out of his mind. I'm happy for the group. We're playing at a high level."

(on whether the team plays up to its underdog role) "I just think you have to go out and play like you. We believe we can win. I don't think it's arrogance. I just think its preparation. You have to go out and believe in yourself, or else you'll go out and get blown out like the Ravens blew out everybody this season. We believed we could win from the first snap. We got a turnover early and we never looked back."

(on the playoff run) "I love the beauty of it. Last week, we played New England with a pro-style offense and Tom Brady. We had to get him off the spot and make it harder on him and not let him get set up. This week, we played Lamar Jackson and the leading rush offense. It was a completely different defense we used. That's two completely different defenses in back-to-back weeks. Next week, we'll have to play [Patrick] Mahomes or DeShaun Watson, who both have big arms and can run. They're both completely different than the quarterbacks we've seen the last two weeks. It's the beauty of trying to get a championship. You have to be versatile and have a lot of depth. A lot of players made plays tonight. It takes everybody, plus a creative coordinator like Dean [Pees], so I think we're rolling."

(on whether this run feels similar to either of his Patriots' Super Bowl teams) "This feels like a special team. I said that during the season when they tried to split us in the locker room. I said then we weren't going to split, and we didn't. It takes a special group to win a championship. Just because you have a special group doesn't mean you'll win a championship, but it's needed. This is a special group of guys that work hard and care about each other. We've been happy for each other's success. To be 2-4 and have a quarterback change but end up here, says you have a bunch of guys that are team-first guys."

S Kenny Vaccaro

(on slowing down QB Lamar Jackson) "He's a dynamic player. We play as a team. We play together. He might juke one guy, but then there's the next guy and the next guy. It's not going to be just one guy doing it. Our plan was to string him out to the sideline and not let him get downhill where he's spinning and going for 60-plus. He's a dynamic player, and those players are hard to stop."

(on the turnovers) "Yeah. I got me one. It felt good. I actually saw the same play earlier in the game, and I said, 'I'm going to pick it off next time he does it.' I have a lot of trust in our secondary. 'KB' [Kevin Byard] is a ballhawk. Logan [Ryan] is a ballhawk. I try to get some picks when I can. I smack people, but it's what we have to do. It's a team game."

(on the win) "It's huge. The Ravens were 14-2. We weren't supposed to be here. Nobody had us to win it. That's why it's huge."

(on starting the season 2-4 and going to the AFC Championship) "It represents this team. It's exactly who we are. We were 2-4, and everybody said we're done. Now we're in the AFC Championship."

(on the possibility of turning the interception into a pick-six) "Yeah. I got too thirsty, and I don't know what happened. I was slipping and sliding."

S Kevin Byard

(on how big the win was) "It's on to the AFC Championship game. We'll see who we got tomorrow, and we're going to start preparing for those guys the same way we did this team."

(on QB Lamar Jackson) "We understood he was the No. 1 key to this game. He was the heartbeat. He makes everything run. He's an elite athlete. We understood that, but I think we did a great job coming in and playing with poise. He did run a few times. We made him run lateral. Of course, he got a couple good runs because that's the type of player he his. But, to get two or three interceptions, force him to fumble, stop them on fourth down … those were crucial. I'm really proud of our defense playing with a lot of poise today. We did a great job understanding the situations and understanding what they like to do in certain situations. When he did try to run the ball, we stoned-walled him. We talked about the run game edge wall swarm, and we did a great job of that today."

(on starting the season 2-4) "It's amazing, just the resolve of our team. I talked about it earlier in the year. There was no panic in our guys. We just kept fighting. We just kept improving, and now we're here … two games away from the Super Bowl. We've got to finish. I'll watch the game tomorrow and see who we've got, and we'll prepare for those guys just like we did the Ravens."

TE Jonnu Smith

(on his touchdown catch) "I just went up and made a play and just tried to establish possession all the way throughout the play. Once I saw I got that left cheek down, I saw them put it up."

(on trying the same play later in the game) "I'm a little frustrated and upset on that one. I get my opportunities, and I'll learn from my mistakes ... how to adjust to the ball. I give all the credit to the defender. I could have made that play too, but we got the win, and that's all that matters."

(on replacing TE Delanie Walker) "Delanie's been like a big brother. He's been a big brother to this entire room. Being able to come under a guy like that and learn so much from him and just steal some things from his game...it's been a blessing to me. My goal has always been to outperform. If I'm not in it to be the best, why do it? That's just my mindset."

WR Kalif Raymond

(on the win) "It's amazing to be out there with those guys. We had to run and claw and scratch to get to this point, and we're just going to keep pushing. I'm excited."

(on his touchdown catch) "Those guys gave Ryan [Tannehill] so much time back there, and he threw a beautiful ball as he always does. It was just taking a shot down field. We wanted to make an explosive play in the game, and we made it."

(on going into the AFC Championship game) "We'll just keep pushing and running like we are and build momentum through the week. And, hopefully, we'll get the win."

(on making the touchdown catch and then going out and playing special teams) "Whatever they ask me to do. I just want to be here and help this team win. It could be running down on kickoffs, gunner, punts, whatever they ask me to do. I want to be sure that I can do it."

WR Corey Davis

(on getting the win on his birthday) "It's huge. AlI I wanted for my birthday was the 'W'."

(on the touchdown pass by RB Derrick Henry) "He threw a good ball. He's a jack of all trades. He threw a good ball, and I went up and got it. We practiced that play every week. He jumps up and hits me with the ball, and it's up to me. I knew where I was on the field, and I knew it was going to be kind of tight. So, I tried to keep my feet in bounds the best I could."

(on getting turnovers) "It's huge. We try to play complementary football. When they get a turnover for us, we've got to make it happen and try to put some points up on the board. And that's what we did. The defense did a phenomenal job of holding that offense. [The Ravens] are a great offense. We're real happy with the win."

(on being 2-4 at the start of the season and now going into the AFC Championship) "That's the type of players we have in this room. They're resilient players. I'm proud of each and every one of these boys."