Transcripts: Ravens Training Camp Availability (8/16)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening Statement: "It's good seeing everybody out here. [I] appreciate the scene. You look around, and you see the fans … Both teams had fans here, obviously, they had some fans that came up which was fun. [I] appreciate [Commanders head coach] Ron Rivera [and] the Commanders organization for bringing the team up here. [I] appreciate their team for the good competition, good practices. [They have] just a first-class coaching staff there and all that. So, I'm just really happy that we got a chance to see … I think we got better as the … because of the practices and all that. I hope they feel the same way. Now, we'll be on to our next routine, we'll play them Monday night, and we'll be going forward from here. So, what questions do you have?"

There's a report out that CB Marlon Humphrey is going to require foot surgery and he might have to miss some of the regular season. What can you tell us about that? (Jamison Hensley) "I can't comment on how much he'll have to miss because I think that … That timeline is indeterminate right now. It's just hard to determine. It's not going to be a long-term deal, though, and he is getting foot surgery today. That's confirmed."

Did CB Marlon Humphrey get hurt in practice yesterday? (Bo Smolka) "No. It's been a lingering thing, and they took a look at it and said, 'You know what? It's something we want to take care of now instead of waiting.'"

TE Charlie Kolar had a really good day. Can you tell that he's developing?_ (David Andrade)_ "That's good. I was kind of managing a lot of things, so I haven't seen the tape yet. So, to hear that makes me happy that [Charlie Kolar] had a really good day because that's what we've been shooting for. Charlie is a big, physical, talented guy. I want him to express himself out there that way as a player. That's good to hear that he did it. I can't wait to see the tape."

Do you anticipate the same setup for the preseason game where starters won't play at all, and it will be mostly the younger guys?_ (Bo Smolka)_ "It will be in that neighborhood. I don't know exactly which way we'll go with certain guys, but it will be along the same lines."

Have you ever in your career gained an advantage from seeing another team's practice or feel like you've lost advantage from someone seeing yours? _(Kris Rhim) _"It's a really good question. It's certainly an advantage. How significant is the thing you have to decide. If anything's out there – I'm sure that this was live streamed – so I'm sure that other teams will have those plays that they see and all that. They'll look at that, just scouts will look at the players on it just like they would [in] a game. We do the same thing with other practices. You have to make a determination for the organization. Do you want to shut it all down and not let your fans see any of it, or do you want to give your fans a chance to see it? You weigh it out. Coaches, we're obviously more concerned with the information, but I also feel like it's worth the work. It's worth getting out here [and] going against another team and getting to work. We're pretty conscientious about what we allow, what we call and what we run."

Obviously going up against a different team, you get different types of matchups. Was there a specific matchup against the Commanders that allowed you to look at a specific group on your own team more in depth over the last few days? (Cordell Woodland) "That's a really good, in-depth, precise question, and I would have to say that I was thinking more big picture, probably. Now, you go back, and you watch the tape, and you start to see … There are players we're looking at on our team and on their team, different things like that that we want to learn, but nothing to that point really per se."

How similar or drastically different is the change with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken? Is this more of an evolutional building? (Adam Kilgore) "I would have to say it's both, to be honest with you. I do think it's evolution because so many of the schemes are similar, and a lot of the words and terms are the same. We kept a lot of it. Todd [Monken] has done a really great job of trying to blend it all together to create what we're going to be going forward. That's what you try to do. Does it become something different [or] something new? Yes, [in 2019], it really was. How new and how different it will be, we'll find out, but it will be what we feel we need to do to be most successful. That's what you try to do."

You've had injuries with CB Rock Ya-Sin and now CB Marlon Humphrey. What's the level of concern of the secondary? (Noah Trister) "There's two levels of concern. The one level is long term. There's no long-term concern, and that's good. Then, there's the short-term concern. There's plenty of short-term concern. We've got to look at that, and it starts with the guys you have. We have guys that are ready to play and now have an opportunity to get out there and continue to improve and get the reps. We'll see what they can do. And, of course we're always looking for players, too."

When a specific position gets hit with injuries, what's the messaging to that room or that position group even though they're going through it and missing guys? (Kyle Goon) "I don't think it's any specific messaging needed because these guys are pros. They know what they're … They know what the situation is. Most guys look at it like an opportunity. 'Here's my chance. I'm going to make the most of it,' and that's what you want them to do."

Are you going to continue to look at cornerbacks and defensive backs that are available because of all the injuries? (Brian Wacker) "Oh, yes. We'll look at them, but you have to understand, it's late. Most guys are on teams right now, so part of that with the guys who are veteran guys is, who's in shape? Who's been working? Who really wants to play this year, because if you're guy that's out [there], and you've got some pedigree, you have to be in shape. You have to be ready to go. When you look at that, it's really on those guys to be ready to play."

We didn't see WR Rashod Bateman out there. Was it just a rest day or did he have a set back? (Brian Wacker) "No, [there was] no setback. There's a process. There's a process to getting guys back. He's on schedule."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

On how things have gone for the team in the joint practices:"I thought things went great. [I] put some good work [in] versus the Commanders. We came out [and] did what we had to do, and I felt like we became better as a team. That's all you can ask for in these joint practices, and I'm sure these guys will say the same."

On what it was like being able to hit a different jersey today since he won't be getting as much preseason action: "Absolutely. It's always great when you're having an opportunity to go out [and] hit guys on an opposing team as opposed to hitting your own guys for three weeks or so. So, it was great just being able to get out and work against people who may not know your moves as good as someone from [your own] team may know. I enjoyed it, and I thought it was great work, and we all became better."

On how it impacts the defense with CB Marlon Humphrey being out for a period of time:"Yes, it definitely hurts the defense when a leader like Marlon [Humphrey] is not out there with us, but I know he'll get back as soon as he can. We'll try to pick the slack when he's not out there. But I'm looking forward to him being up there pretty soon."

On what he thought of the performances of OLB David Ojabo and OLB Odafe Oweh:"I think [Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo] are getting better each and every day. Watching [No.] 99 and [No.] 90, the guys are coming out ready to work, and it shows going up against the Commanders and the reps that the guys are getting. So, I'm looking forward to seeing what those guys are able to do come Sundays in the regular season."

On whether he talks to the cornerbacks or other groups about stepping up in the absence of starters: "No, you really can't put much pressure on guys' plates like that, because at the end of the day, we're all opportunists. So, guys will get opportunities that may have never gotten an opportunity before, and when you take advantage of that and just show the coaching staff exactly what you can do when your name is called on. And when the guys are down – we're rooting for the guys to get back as soon as they can – but when the guys are out here with us, they're part of the team. So, we're here to cheer them on, and we expect them to make the same type of plays as a [Marlon Humprey] as well."

On his impression on the progression of the offense:"You should probably just watch [our] offense versus [the Commanders'] defense, and that'll let you know for sure. From what I watched on film – you know, the eye in the sky don't lie, as they say – but I think it's good work going up against our offense. They give us so many different pictures, getting big balls, can spread you out and can do so many different things and that can prepare you for just about any opponent you may face throughout the year. So, I'm excited to see what our offense is going to do week in and week out."

On has he seen the progression of the relationship between QB Lamar Jackson and WR Odell Beckham: "I see those guys kicking it as well, so that's a good way to have that chemistry amongst those guys. There's going to be a lot of great things. [There's going] to be a lot of deep balls, intermediate balls, and balls all over the field for those guys. I know they're going to be sharing amongst each other. So I'm excited about that connection for those two."

On what his biggest takeaway from joint practice and does he treat it like a preseason game:"It's the most realistic work, and I'm not a rookie. It's not my first time not having reps in the preseason or anything like that. So, I know how to play ball, and it's always good just to be able to go out here and get game-like scenarios versus a quality opponent in the Commanders. So, it's never bad, [and] you can never turn down good work."

On his impression of ILB Trenton Simpson since he returned:"You can tell he doesn't have the 'camp legs' unless he's just twitched up like that. But, yes, I'm excited for the guy to keep learning and keep growing into his body. There's a lot of great things in store for him and [inside linebackers coach Zach Orr] and [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] are just going to keep molding him into the player he's going to be."