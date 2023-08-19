Transcripts: Ravens Training Camp Availability (8/19)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"OK. [It's] great to see everybody here. [It was a] great day with family and friends. James Proche [II] is out there saying hi. (Calls over to players and coaches) Hi James [Proche], Kyle [Hamilton], good. Ronald [Darby]. Good seeing you guys. Hi. Oh, that's 'OBJ' [Odell Beckham Jr.], right there. Hi 'OBJ.' [Running backs coach] Willie Taggart. What did he say?" (Reporter: "He's exhausted – just running us.") "Yeah, I just try to ignore all that.(laughter)So, [it was] family and friends day out here, and it was great. The guys had their people here and [I] really appreciate that. It means everything to us. I want to give you an injury update right away on today. I'm going to be forthright with it. [Team photographer] Joey Pulone, the photographer who got run over, is OK. They're checking him for a concussion probably. I think he got a knee to the head there. He opened his eyes, looked at me, and I said, 'Good morning,' and he laughed. So, I think he's going to be alright. So, we're going to be OK there." (Reporter: "Is he questionable for Monday?") "Well, pending further testing. He's in the [concussion] protocol, right. He's in the protocol. I thought that was somewhat humorous, I don't know. (laughter) You guys respond to me the exact same way the team does." (laughter – Reporter: "We were just concerned about him at first.") "Were you supposed to laugh now? What [questions] do you have?"

You're down to two healthy quarterbacks; QB Lamar Jackson isn't playing, and QB Tyler Huntley is dealing with an injury. Do you have a breakdown as far as how long QBs Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown will play? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, we're probably going to [play] Josh [Johnson] half and Anthony [Brown] half. That's the plan right now."

How did OLB Jadeveon Clowney look, and how did it feel having him out there with the defense today? (Luke Jones) "'JD' [Jadeveon Clowney] looked good. He was quick. He looks like he's in shape. You can tell he's been working hard. He says he had, and you can see it. I thought he fit right in. He's learning the defense, but how much defense is there? It's fronts and a little bit of coverage, and he has to learn the blitz patterns. Oh, yes, we do drop into coverage a lot. So, I guess there is more. But he's up to it. He's played a lot of football. He's a very smart player. [We're] very excited to have him."

You've had a lot of stars come through this building, but this season especially you have some of the biggest names not only in football but in sports. Do you have to change your approach at all coaching or interacting with some of the younger guys with the extra attention that's put on this team this year? _(Kyle Barber) _"I would say no. We always feel like you have attention. I don't feel like it's any more than it ever is. My sense isn't that it's any different. It's just different guys sometimes. Obviously, 'OBJ' [Odell Beckham Jr.] walked by. He's a guy that gets a lot of attention. I think everybody enjoys it. It's fun, and he's a great guy. That helps a lot. If you bring the right people in, and they care about football, and everybody respects each other, you get what you want, and we've got that right now. I really like the team. I really like the players. [I] like their method. I like how they work. They're not afraid to have fun [and] laugh a little bit. You enjoy that, so now we just have to get out there and keep getting better every day, and then go out there and let it rip on gameday."

Does QB Tyler Huntley's status complicate the No. 2 quarterback spot, or do you feel like you've seen enough to know basically where that's headed? (Jeff Zrebiec) "You have to, because that's just the circumstance that we're in right now. It would have been great if Tyler [Huntley] hadn't had that happen and could have played in this game; I would have loved that. But we'll just make the decisions based on what we see, and, going forward, what we know. Tyler is going to be fine. We just have to get it right, so that's the good news. [In the] regular season, he should be more than fine by then. I'm not too worried about it."

How's DE Brent Urban doing? We didn't seen him out here today._ (Luke Jones) "Yes. Brent [Urban] had a baby. His wife had a baby, actually. Yes, it was a big baby – a big baby boy as you might imagine. _(laughter) He'll be back. He'll be back tomorrow. Thanks. Congratulations to the Urban's, and it's awesome for their family."

You talked about OLB Jadeveon Clowney and what he can do as a pash rusher. Looking back at 2021, he had a lot of success producing inside. Is that something that you think he can do for you?_ (Jonas Shaffer)_ "Absolutely. [Jadeveon Clowney] can go inside. Odafe [Oweh] can go inside. We have some real options there. [Justin] Madubuike is rushing the passer really well. I feel really good about our pass rush. I can't wait to see it go. Obviously, they have to go do it, but we definitely have the guys to do it. As you guys have written, we do believe in those two young guys. And we know Tyus [Bowser] is still getting healthy, but we do believe in those two young guys. We think they're going to do really well, and that guy right here, No. 95 [Tavius Robinson], he might surprise you, too. So, I'm looking forward to that."

We had some fans ask yesterday if having OLB Jadeveon Clowney here might impact OLB David Ojabo's role at all. What is your take on that? (Childs Walker) "You get kind of where you want to get. We don't want to … We want enough guys. You want to have enough guys. There are a lot of snaps. You're getting about 1,200 snaps in the season. You need all of those guys."

DB Brandon Stephens is consistently around the ball. What's the next thing for him to develop and to make more plays and be more involved? _(Kyle Barber) _"Right, I'll tell you, at corner, you'll see [Brandon Stephens] is making a ton of plays – all week and then today again. So, we've had him all around, and one of his strengths is his versatility. I feel like, right now, he's back at corner, because we needed him back there, and because he's good at it, and he's done nothing but play really well. Maybe he's played better outside than anywhere. I think he's played well everywhere, but I think his best plays, in my eye, have been outside, even. So, that's not a bad thing; that's a good thing."

Was that the best one-handed catch from WR Odell Beckham Jr. that you've seen since he's been here? (Jonas Shaffer) _"No, [Odell Beckham Jr.] has had like … He's had five or six. That's kind of his thing. Did you know that? _(laughter) The one-handed catch."(Reporter: "But was this his best one?")"I don't know – I don't. I can't rate them. Any time they're caught, I'm happy. Was he in bounds on that? We'll see it. It's under review. We'll see it on our team meeting later." (Reporter: "You guys moved the ball on that.") "Did we? He must have caught it then, yes." (laughter)

Was there a development with CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, or is that just all part of his plan? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"It's just trying to get [Jalyn Armour-Davis] back. He's getting there; he gets a little sore then the next day. So, I'm really … I'll tell you, I'm anxious. He's anxious; he wants to get back out there. And he'll be out there. He might play Monday. If he doesn't, he should be fine next week, but we're very hopeful for him to get out there and play."

DT TRAVIS JONES

On his biggest strides from last season to this season: "This year [it's] with my pass rush [and] having to play when I'm rushing. [Outside linebackers coach] Chuck Smith has helped me out a lot with that from last year."

On anything specific about his pass rush strides like moves:"[It's] moves. I can't say it right now. I don't want to put it out to everybody." (laughter)

On what his signature pass rush move is:"I like the chop drive. Yes, I like that a lot."

On what it was like for him in the weight room this offseason: "During the offseason for me, I was up here the whole time training with [strength and conditioning coordinator] Scott [Elliott] and them [the strength & conditioning staff]. They were just up here getting me right – me [and] 'Broddy' [Broderick Washington] – just working together and building that brotherhood."

On if there was an emphasis on any certain area that he was working on:"No. I just wanted to get strong in everything, bench, squat. I especially wanted to get a little bit stronger in my core."

On the persona of the Ravens' defensive line:"Yes. For the D-line, our attitude is to just go out there and dominate and always try to get the last push. Don't let them push you last, and that's it right there."

On the excitement level of bringing in such an accomplished player in OLB Jadeveon Clowney:"I just met [Jadeveon] Clowney yesterday, and he already fits the room perfectly. He's a good guy. [He's an] open book. You ask him anything, he's going to tell you the truth. Yes, it's going to be fun this year having him on the team."

On what kind of impact his injuries had on his rookie year: "There's no excuses. I feel like I could've played better my rookie year, but that knee injury, it held me back a little bit but I'm moving on from that now."

On if there will be situations where him and NT Michael Pierce will be on the field at the same time:"Probably [in] goal line [situations] or something like that, because we're both big bodies. Yes, it's going to be hard to run the ball against us."

OLB TAVIUS ROBINSON

On how is first training camp is going:"It's been really good so far. I've been learning a lot [and] getting better day by day. We have a great room of veterans. I've just been learning so much from Odafe [Oweh] and [David] Ojabo day by day. And both Coach 'Weav' [assistant head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver] and [outside linebackers] coach Chuck [Smith], I've been learning a lot from them, as well. So, it's been good so far."

On what he he's picked up on from outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith:"Lots of pass rush moves and how to set up different moves and stuff like that. Using my power to compliment off of my finesse. And really, when we get into the film and get into the details of pass rush, he's been really great at that, for sure."

On what's it like seeing OLB Jadeveon Clowney on the field: "Great. Me and [Jadeveon Clowney] have been chopping it up already [and] talking pass rush already. We were doing one-on-ones today, so it's good to have another vet in the room to pick his brain and learn as much as I can, for sure."

On what strikes him about OLB Jadeveon Clowney: "[Jadeveon Clowney] is fast. He has a great get off, which I saw today, and he has good moves. He's been in the game for a long time, so he knows a lot. And, again, I'm just excited to learn from him, as well."

On what the workload has been like throughout camp:"It's been very similar to college, I feel like. At Ole Miss, we had around the same schedule, so it hasn't been too bad. Of course, the body is a little sore, but it's the grind, [and] it's what comes with it. So, it's good, for sure."

On where he thinks he'll make his mark on the field this season: "Really, wherever. [In] special teams ... I want to be a dominant special teams player wherever I can. [I want to] be physical on both defense and special teams. I'm on kickoff right now. So, just really being physical [and] dominant at the point of attack and coming in with heavy hands – that type of thing."