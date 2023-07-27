Transcripts: Ravens Training Camp Day 2 Availability (7/25)

S MARCUS WILLIAMS

On what he thought of the play he made in practice:"What about it? I get the ball all the time. It's nothing new to me."

On if the forced fumble was hard to make:"I mean, I just look at the ball. When the ball is there, I just attack it. That's what the game is about, right?"

On if he's more comfortable with his role in this defense in his second year, especially with communication:"Every day we just work to get better. Each day I work to perfect my craft and do those little things by communicating, being a leader out there. [I'm] just talking to my guys, and as you see, we all come together. We make plays, and that's just going to help us all get better."

On if communication is a big focus of his entering this season:"I've always been a communicator. It's nothing new to me. I've always done it, even last year when I was here. So, it's really nothing new, but I'll continue to do what I have to do to make sure our team is in the right spot."

On how he thinks S Kyle Hamilton looks entering his second year:"[Kyle Hamilton] looks great. Since he was a rookie, he's always been getting better. He's continuing to get better in the film room, out on the field, getting more comfortable, playing together, side by side. So, as long as he continues to focus, lock in and come out here and do all he can to work, I think he's going to be great."

On if there's chemistry that needs to be built with S Kyle Hamilton on the field even though they played together last year: "Yes, of course. Anybody you go out there with, you want to build that chemistry. But, just being together for a whole year, it gives us that chemistry already. So, just being able to talk to him, him being able to listen – and he even tells me stuff - it's just feeding off each other so we can both get better."

On if his interception following his injury last season gave him more motivation leading into this season:"I got injured? Uh, shoot. If I came back and had a pick, it means I was pretty good. But no, there's always more for me. There's always that next step that I could take. I'm not finished being the best person I could be. I haven't peaked. I'm still working, I'm still young, and I'm trying to be better than every single person who steps out on the field."

On how good he thinks the defense could be:"We could be really good. It's up to us though. We have to put in the time, we have to put in the work, and it starts right here. It starts right now in training camp."

On what the key is to catching interceptions: "Well, shoot. You have to be a ballhawk, I guess. That's what I am. I watch a lot of film. I come out here, I practice hard, and so it translates to the gamedays."

On what he's seeing from the young pass rushers, specifically OLBs David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh:"I think [David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh] are hungry. They are hungry young guys who want to get after it [and] who want to make some plays. They are not going to stop until they get these sacks, get the quarterbacks down and not let anybody get by them."

On what he makes of the big receptions that WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets every time he comes on the field:"I hope he makes all of those in gamedays. You see him – you see it from his past teams. He makes those plays, spectacular catches. [He's a] great receiver. So, hopefully we come out here Game 1 and he's doing the same thing."



What kind of teacher is defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and how has he helped the defense improve from this time last year:"He takes his time to teach us every single day to lock in on those small details. If we have a mess up here and there, he's making sure we correct these [mistakes]. He's not going to wait until the film room. He's going to say, 'OK. This is what you guys need to do right now.' And then when we go in the film room, we correct it again so that we know that next time we come out here it's corrected, and we're ready to go."

On what stands out about WR Zay Flowers:"[He's] a young talent. He's coming out here. He's really quick, fast, gets off the ball, catches the ball. He's going to be a star as long as he puts that time in, that work in. [If he] comes out here each day and works and grinds and never gets complacent, I think he's going to go out there and ball."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

On his new nickname "Joystick" that QB Lamar Jackson gave him: "Yes, I like it. It's the nickname that ran in my family. My brother had the nickname 'Joystick.' So, I guess I get to take it over now."

On the biggest takeaway from working with WR Odell Beckham Jr.:"I would say just working hard every day, going for what you want. Because, you know, he did it as a young player too with a 1,000-yard season, 1,000-yard season. I'm just trying to learn what he did, take a routine from him and trying to use it towards my way and do it my way."

On the specific takeaways from WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s routine:"I'd say taking care of your body [and] making sure that your body is always prepared for the work you do."

On his takeaways from his offseason workouts with QB Lamar Jackson and WR Odell Beckham Jr. in South Florida:"It was with Lamar [Jackson], so we were running our stuff for the team. He [Lamar Jackson] was just teaching me about delaying on routes, being patient and taking my time not always speeding everything, not making everything so fast."

On if he is still riding a high from NFL Draft night: "No. I just like working. I love being out here on the field playing and being with my teammates."

On why he is not a shy rookie: "It's football, man. We're coming to play, and I'm trying to win just like [the veterans] are."

On working with OC Todd Monken who wants to play the receivers at multiple different spots on the field like what Flowers had said he wanted to play previously:"Yes, [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] uses everybody's ability to the best. He puts everybody in places where they are able to make plays. So, you let them play outside. I played outside in college 75% of the time, and [I] said, 'You can let me play outside or inside.' Then, he puts 'O' [Odell Beckham Jr.] outside. Then, he'll put Nelson [Agholor], then [Devin Duvernay] ... We're all just rotating. We all are playmakers. So, he just uses us to the best of our ability."

On how training camp compares from what he expected to reality:"I expected to run into something crazy like being super tired [or] intense, crazy practices. But, it kind of reminds me of college. It's a little shorter, and I feel like it's a little easier."

On how comfortable he feels in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense:"I'm super comfortable. He makes you feel comfortable. My receivers coach [Greg Lewis] makes me feel comfortable and everybody that's around, all of the vets. They help you out so much that it feels like you're just learning, and you're playing."

On how he would describe QB Lamar Jackson's mindset coming into the season:"Win a Super Bowl. That's the same mindset I have. That's the same mindset that I had on Draft night when [the Ravens] drafted me. And then, we got 'O' [Odell Beckham Jr.]. [We] definitely have to go get one [a Super Bowl]."

On how different the learning process has been as a rookie with the playbook compared to when he first got to college:"There's not a difference. I just can't believe I'm an NFL player still, that I'm here. I'm just grinding away every day, staying humble and trying to go to work."

On if the playbook now is more difficult compared to previous ones he's learned: "Not really. It's just getting in the playbook, learning it and applying it on the field."

On what it is like being on the field with players that he grew up watching like QB Lamar Jackson, WR Odell Beckham Jr. and TE Mark Andrews:"It hasn't really sunk in yet. I feel like the first game, it'll sink in when I see them do some crazy stuff. Then, I'll do something crazy. That'll probably be when it sinks in."

On if the heat at practice reminds him of South Florida where he is from:"Oh, absolutely (laughter). I had to use a cold towel today."

On who his biggest mentor has been at training camp:"I'd say all the guys. They all support me and try to help me out with things that they see that I haven't. Nelson [Agholor] helps me out a lot, 'O' [Odell Beckham Jr.] and Lamar [Jackson] helps me out a lot, too. But, everybody just does their part to help me out and try to help me to the best of their abilities."

On if lots of people messaged him after a video of him working out with QB Lamar Jackson and WR Odell Beckham Jr. In the offseason went viral: "No, I really don't pay attention to [the attention], honestly. It's just a workout, and I'm just trying to get my work in and go about my business honestly."

On what he has had to prioritize with taking care of his body compared to college:"It's just the same thing, just taking care of my legs and making sure I'm doing a cold tub, Normatec [recovery boots], just stuff like that."

On advice that he has received throughout the whole process after being drafted until now:"Be yourself. You don't have to change for anybody. Be yourself. There's a lot more media, so you don't change for anybody. You always smile, stay happy and play football. That's all it is."

On what he is trying to learn from WR Odell Beckham Jr.:"Just keeping my body healthy and being consistent every year."

On if his new nickname "Joystick" describes the way he wants to play with QB Lamar Jackson:"Yes, I think it describes me perfect – in and out of cuts fast, do everything explosive, try to make people miss. It's a perfect nickname."

On if "Joystick" is what he prefers fans call him now: "I was thinking about 'Professor X,' but we'll go with 'Joystick.'" (laughter)