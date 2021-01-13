Transcripts: Ravens Wednesday Zoom Availability

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton

With K Justin Tucker … Obviously, he missed the first one [field goal], I believe it was 52 yards … Missed it just wide right. Of course, he came back and hit the 51-yarder – nailed that one. On the miss that was from 52 [yards], did he mention anything that something was just a little bit off? Obviously, it's a hard kick, but did he mention anything that made it just not hit it right away and drill it down the middle? (Jamison Hensley) "He didn't really mention much of anything. It's Justin Tucker. I think we all know when he goes out there, he wants to make every kick. He missed it. It was 52-yarder. Then he came out and hit the 51-yarder, literally from almost the same spot. This guy is mentally tough, he's mentally strong, he plays the play that's at hand. He doesn't worry about anything. He just goes out there and his job is to make kicks."

Bills WR Andre Roberts has been one of the better returners in the NFL over the years. When you prepare for these guys in the opposing return game, is he as aggressive as anybody you've faced – just in terms of wanting to get up field and not staying in the end zone and not fair catching? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Andre [Roberts] is an All-Pro, Pro Bowl returner for a reason. Obviously, when you have a guy like that, it allows for you to take more chances returning the football. So, that's why you see these things from him, [Bears] Cordarrelle Patterson, all these guys – they bring the ball out from pretty deep. We understand what type of returner he is and the capabilities that he has when he has the ball. We just tell our guys we're going to play football like we've been playing all year. We're going to do our jobs, and we're going to try to be as fundamentally sound as possible, and make sure we play that play."

Regarding the weather on Saturday night – maybe snow, it's going to be cold. But the wind in that stadium is always a factor no matter, really, what month you're playing in. What are the challenges of playing with some winds, maybe, swirling? How are you working on that this week? (Shawn Stepner) "The one thing for us is we try to go outside and just really just try to kick in those elements. It's been pretty cold here. We typically get some wind on our field. When you're going up to Buffalo, you can't really replicate those kinds of winds in that stadium. But what you can do is just go out there, trust your technique, and really, when you get out there in pregame, just making sure that you try to figure out those wind patterns. Now, for us, we actually had an opportunity to go up there and play last year in December. So, it was pretty windy. And we've got three great specialists that they know how to handle the game, and they'll make sure that they do the things necessary to go out and play at a high level on Saturday night."

We around here respect K Justin Tucker as the best kicker in the game. So, to see him make second-team All-Pro was a bit of a head-scratcher. Was it for you guys? Did you guys talk about it in the room at all? I know that you're not worried about personal accolades, but I've talked to a lot of people that didn't see that coming. (Kirk McEwen) "I think it was [Dolphins] Jason Sanders, right, that made first-team All-Pro? Jason had a really good year. We also understand that [Justin] Tucker, he's probably the best in the game. He had a couple misses this year, and Jason didn't really miss a kick until, I think, late in the year. So, rightfully so, we always give credit where credit is due. We don't worry about those things. We go out and we just try to play football, try to play winning football, and do what we do. On those same lines, we definitely want to congratulate Morgan Cox on making first-team All-Pro. He's finally getting the recognition that those guys deserve. There's only 32 of them [long snappers], right?. And amongst his peers, he's the best guy out there. So, definitely want to give some recognition there, now that we're going through that. But we don't worry about those things. We just try to go out there and play our game, and try to dominate, and be a dominant football team – and those things take care of themselves."

I saw a stat that opposing field goal kickers have the worst field goal percentage against the Ravens this year. I'm curious, how much of that do you think is external factors – wind or tough kicks? And how much of that is what you guys do maybe on the field goal blocking unit? (Aaron Kasinitz) "It's probably a little bit of all of it, right? Think about it – opponents had the worst kicking percentage against us, and we only blocked one kick [this season]. So, I think it just comes to us in how we execute that play, how we want to get off the ball, and things like that. There's all kinds of pressure you can apply. You might not block a kick; it could be mental pressure. It can be when you do block kicks, but that's a testament to everything – wind-related, how hard our guys are working on that phase. Again, just turn on the tape – our guys are giving it all to try to block kicks."

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

With QB Lamar Jackson, some of his teammates and head coach John Harbaugh have talked about how he spoke up the night before the game. Have you noticed this year a more vocal QB Lamar Jackson? Do you think that's just the natural maturation of a young quarterback? (Jamison Hensley) "I definitely have, and I think it's happened over the course of this season, as well. Playing quarterback is probably the hardest job in pro sports, or the most involved. He's doing a great job. He's growing all the time. It's just a natural, organic growth. I'll give you an example; today, I showed our offense all the things they finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in last year, statistically, and it was a long list. Then I showed them all the all-time records they set in the history of the NFL, which was pretty extensive as well. Then I made the point that [with] that being said, they are much more equipped to go win in these playoffs this year, because of the growth and maturation that has taken place. I think that can't be understated."

We talked to G/C Bradley Bozeman yesterday. We were talking about how teams have been stacking the box; they know you're going to run, but you've still been able to run over them or run through them. He talked about your play-calling that plays a big role in that. What's been the strategy to have been able to run so well, even if teams have sort of focused on locking you guys down? (Todd Karpovich) "The success of it comes down to the players on the field. Believe me; I've called a lot of good plays over the years that didn't end up good, and I've called some bad ones that ended up great. So, it's really about them getting it done on the field, having their preparation [and] understanding the problems when a team stacks a box. There are a lot of different ways to stack that box. So, for the players to put the study time in and understand certain adjustments that might have to happen on the fly when that happens … I think that's really the crux of it. Going into a game, you have to be … Especially us, we have to be ready for everything. That's what part of this season has really been about, especially during the early and mid-part of the season, was seeing how people were playing us, running some things against those things and seeing how it would end up, and then gathering information for playing the long game. So, I think that factors in as well and factors into our evolution."

You're kind of indicating that you feel like this offense this year is better than last year's offense. Can you explain a little bit more about why you think that? (Ryan Mink) "I never said it was better, but it's more equipped to win in the playoffs – I think that needs to be clarified. So, that's pretty good; I kind of like an offense that's equipped to win in the playoffs. But how do you measure it? I think really what I'm saying is, like I spoke to earlier, our maturity and the experience we've accrued has gotten us to this point, which is really … If we keep working at that trajectory, I think it really will serve us well in the playoffs and [in] these different types of ball games you encounter in the playoffs. Last year, we were able to go out and just boat race teams quite a bit – and that's great. I love that; those days are fun. I love those postgame locker rooms when that happens, but the reality of it is that doesn't happen all the time. You might fall behind. You might end up in a tough situation. [You might] get a couple whatever kind of calls out there [or] the ball bounces a funny way. You have to be able to overcome that and find different ways to find success in a game. So, I think those are all very important things."

There's been a lot of talk about the weather; QB Lamar Jackson mentioned the snow. You've obviously been in it before. Do you think that'll be a factor? And if it is, do you think it could aid QB Lamar Jackson in the fact that his speed in the snow may be an advantage? (Jerry Coleman) "I definitely think it can aid somebody with his skillset, as far as the footing of the people trying to corral him. As far as the snow, I think the snow will be much easier for him to deal with than some of the heavy sheets of rain [and] some of the torrential downpours we've played in the last couple of years. (laughter) A nor'easter just happened to blow in when we went to New England. Last year, you guys remember the [San Francisco] 49ers game. Do you remember that? There was flooding everywhere. So, those are the games that really, really impact it. Snow? Not so much. Wind? Yes; wind can be a major factor."

Was there any exhale factor of winning that first playoff game after a couple of defeats and getting that narrative erased for QB Lamar Jackson? Now, you can just go out, play your best football and get that out of the way. (Kirk McEwen) "Any time you lose in the playoffs, it's devastating. I don't care what team you coach for [or] play for. So, the last couple years have been really tough endings in that regard, and I'm certainly not used to it. So, getting that first playoff win was huge; credit to everybody involved in that. Tennessee was a tough team [and] a really well put together team. Getting that win, and Lamar [Jackson] getting his first win, obviously, that's what it's all about. So, that was great. Now, it's time to move on."

That really good, creative drive that you guys reeled off coming out of halftime on Sunday, was that just a product of everybody sort of being able to get together and trade inputs about what had happened in the first half? Or were a lot of those things that you had been thinking about going into the game? What sort of led to that drive in particular? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I think it definitely was stuff that was in the gameplan. There was one thing that we had to pull out of the pass that we hadn't done since, I think, we played New England last year. I think it was the Sunday night game; we ran it one time early in the game. [We] hadn't shown it since, and we had three big plays off of it later in the game. But that was a little bit of an adjustment. But really, no; it was really kind of the style they chose to play us. They kind of narrowed what we really should have tried to do with what they were doing. It just kind of fell into place that way."

This is kind of a big picture question; a lot of the stuff that you guys do with the run game seems premised off of the idea of it being a 'Zone' read or a 'two-way go' for the quarterback [and] the running back. But people smarter than me have said that a lot of times it is decided before the snap who's taking the ball. You don't have to go into, I guess, how often that happens, but could you just explain why it's not always up to the quarterback and mesh point, and that sometimes it is predetermined where you go with the ball? (Jonas Shaffer) "That's an excellent question. I think sometimes, there are plays called that involve a decision by the quarterback based on how a defender or defenders react. Then, there are other plays that you want to have that look like you're doing that, but [you're] really not; we're reading a guy, and then all of a sudden, he thinks he's getting read and he's getting trapped – that type of thing. So, you're trying to create a little bit of conflict, trying to make things look same as, but obviously, you don't want your quarterback carrying the ball every play. So, you have to do things that allow him to hand the ball off, but still put pressure on the defense and make them consider, even if it's for a second, 'What's going on here? What's my responsibility?' – that type of thing."

In November, WR Marquise Brown had a little bit, at least statistically, kind of a swoon there where he wasn't making as big of an impact on games. What about him and your offense has allowed him to kind of reemerge and have a [109]-yard postseason game? (Aaron Kasinitz) "I think it's all about Marquise [Brown], you know? I think it's just a credit to him. He showed up big for us last year in the playoffs – in the playoff game we had – and low and behold, he does again the other day. He's been working hard. I really think he's gotten better and better. He had a few drops there, but we work through that. Really and truly, from the last five [or] six weeks, he's really improved. We see it in practice. I think our timing – his timing with Lamar [Jackson] – has improved. So, we need him. We need him to show up. He's a big part of what we want to do."

Obviously, you put a lot of time into building a playbook and calling plays, but the nature of football is things just break down and stuff has to happen. What is it like for you to be in the booth and say, "Oh, no," and then QB Lamar Jackson does something and it's, "Oh, yes?" (Mark Viviano) "Yes, that does happen. I'll say; on his big touchdown run the other day, the Titans chose to play a coverage we call Cover 7, which is man with doubles, which essentially was able to take away our dig routes, our deep dig routes, which we've hurt them on in the past. They've had quite a bit of success with that coverage against us, primarily in the red zone. Watching the film from that prior game, there was huge opportunity – the prior two games … We watched the film and it was really pretty obvious that if they're going to play that coverage, [if they're going to] play man coverage and do that, then look at what would happen here if you just tucked it and ran. Low and behold, that's what happened. Lamar [Jackson] saw it, did it and then took over from there. That's a good story about him taking his film study to the field and applying it. So, yes – those are great moments when you go, 'No. No. No … Yes. Yes. Yes.' (laughter) You have to love them, but I'm just happy for the organization to get a win. We have a great owner in Steve Bisciotti, [Ravens president] Dick Cass [and] everybody in this organization. It's an unbelievable organization, and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale

Looking at QB Josh Allen, and his remarkable transformation from his second year to his third year in terms of completion percentage – 10 [percentage] points better – it's just unheard of. What are you seeing when you look at the game film from the last time you faced him? And getting prepped for this time, what's different with him other than the obvious, that he's completing more passes? (Pete Gilbert) "You hit it on the head; that is the obvious. That's the most important thing. Usually when you evaluate a quarterback, and he's not accurate, it's hard for them to shed that tag. And what he's done in the offseason, and what he's done this year with [Bills offensive coordinator] Brian [Daboll] and those guys, it's amazing to see – with his accuracy. And it's accuracy on the move, it's accuracy out of the pocket. Everything that he has done, he's become more accurate with it. To paint a picture for you all, it's young Ben Roethlisberger, because of his size and how he extends plays, with like [Dan] Marino's arm – is what I told the secondary coaches and the defensive staff."

Because of QB Josh Allen's mobility and his ability to escape pressure, how is that chess match, because I know you like to be aggressive; you like to blitz, as well? How does that factor into the gameplan when you're dealing with a guy who is mobile and can get away from pressure? (Jamison Hensley) "It's exactly what you said; it's a chess match. You've got to pick your spots. And it's a chess match on their side, as well, when they're looking at us. That's why I always look forward to these types of games. So, it'll be interesting to see. But he knows that there's going to be pressure – that's for sure. That's who we are. That's what we've done."

When you guys drafted ILB Patrick Queen, executive vice president and general manger Eric DeCosta and some of the other guys talked about how impressive it was that he played his best football down the stretch of that championship run [with LSU]. When you evaluate him, is he playing better and better? Is he the kind of guy who plays better when the stakes are higher like that? (Aaron Kasinitz) "Yes, I think so. It's not just the stakes are high, but it's everything that I've referred to when some of you thought that he wasn't playing as well as he should; that he's just getting more reps at it. And Sunday, he played really well, as all of them did."

Everyone when they first talk about your characteristics, they say, "He loves to bring pressure. He's aggressive. He's always going to blitz." How much do you enjoy that reputation and just being an aggressive defensive play-caller? (Jeff Zrebiec) "How much do I enjoy that? It gets back to, it always has been, [and] it always will be, about the players. And when you match people up … It's a thing on personnel … A couple weeks ago I was asked about 'Double A' [Anthony Averett]; he played the most reps he has in his career. It's because that's what the matchup was. The offense predicts the matchup just as well as we do. So, it gets back to that 'NBA-style' of matching people up and how you're going to play. And the same thing with pressures. I think that that gets blown out of proportion at times, too, because there are times we rush four, there are times where we rush three, but just different guys are doing it, so everybody just puts it in the 'pressure cupboard.' But yes, I like it. You've got to be known for something, don't you?" (laughter)

There was a play in the first quarter that didn't necessarily make SportsCenter but was really impressive to watch; it was DT Justin Madubuike taking on a double team against an inside-zone run. It looked like they had him swallowed up, but he got low, got skinny, and slipped into the backfield and took down RB Derrick Henry for just a one-yard gain. Do you remember that play? And how impressive was that, to see a guy like that just basically come out of nowhere and take him down? (Jonas Shaffer) "He's been doing it all year. With each game, he keeps getting better and better and playing more and more, and we're really excited we have him. He wasn't the only one who did that. But he knew what type of game it was going to be from the start, and he made plays when he was out there."

You've got some players on defense who are clearly aggressive and confident; some would say they have some swagger. In some ways, that might describe you. Is there a personality match between you and your players? And is that of any significance, if so? (Mark Viviano) "We're just a family in there. I love this unit that we have here, and I've told them that several times. When a player is really good, it's going to come off as swagger, and I don't know what it comes off as if they're not good, but it won't come off very long – I know that – if they're not good. But I just think that it's not just me, it's not just myself; it's the defensive staff, it's Coach [John] Harbaugh. It's all the above that makes them have the confidence that they have and play the way they play."

It takes a lot of "want to" to get RB Derrick Henry on the ground, and you guys really took away his will. What was the scheme going in? You were able to hold him to a season-low 40 rushing yards; that was really a key to the game, I thought. (Kirk McEwen) "It's one of those things that I'd like to sit here and B.S. you, and say that it was this great scheme, but it wasn't. It was just all 11 players on the field ready to play. It was about those guys on the field. And once those things get rolling, you just sit back as a coordinator, as an assistant, and, really, you just get out of the way and watch it. And they were locked in and focused just like they are this week. They weren't going to be denied. As a group, they weren't going to be denied. And I think that's why you saw the celebration at the end, because it was building up all week. I said there were no sub-plots; I didn't think there was a sub-plot, because we were staying focused on one play at a time. I guess there was a sub-plot."

You've been coaching for 30 years now, and I was wondering what has changed over the years with trying to stop a mobile or dual-threat quarterback like QB Josh Allen, who you're facing this weekend? (Martenzie Johnson) "That's a good question. The older quarterbacks sort of sit back there, and especially the older they get, they don't want to get hit, so they'll get rid of the ball quick. Just like with all the young quarterbacks in the AFC, you've seen a lot more college-type plays, so you have to stay well-versed in college to see what are the next wave of plays coming. The thing that they have done is they've taken some of our plays that 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] runs here and our offense, and they've mixed that in with him. And it's a tough challenge, because, to me, tackling him, you better throw big bodies at him, because he's a big body. And I told the defense earlier, we need to tackle him like you tackle [Derrick] Henry, because that's the way he runs. He's a tough challenge that we have."

You have on your practice squad S Jayron Kearse. How has he learned your defensive scheme, and do you see a scenario of him being called up to the active roster? (Kevin Richardson) "I don't know when he'll get called up. I know that he knows the system. He's done some good things on both special teams and when he's out there on the field with the defense. But as far as when he's going to get called up or anything like that, I have no idea when we could do that or how it fits on the gameday roster."

CB Jimmy Smith

After Sunday's defensive performance, when the defense held RB Derrick Henry to 40 yards rushing, a season low, head coach John Harbaugh said that may have been one of the best performances he's seen, overall. With defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale leading that group, what has impressed you about the way he's been able to gameplan and set you guys up for success week in and week out? (Daniel Oyefusi) "Coach 'Wink' [defensive coordinator Don Martindale], he's very smart when it comes to figuring out how to limit other offenses. In our room, the way he speaks to us, talks to us and just relates with us, it translates to how we play for him – if that makes sense. We have a lot of different packages, different things. Guys can do all kinds of stuff, and he makes sure everybody knows that. He puts everybody in position to play at their strengths."

When you go against a quarterback like Josh Allen, who can do a lot of damage as a passer when he gets out of the pocket, how does that change or affect your job as a defensive back? (Childs Walker) "It makes you have to cover longer. You've heard the terminology 'plaster' before. 'Big Ben' [Ben Roethlisberger] is a person we've had to do that a lot with when they had Antonio [Brown] and all those guys back in the day. But when they extend plays, you've got fast guys running all over the field, and you have to 'plaster' them for four, five, six seconds; while an athlete like Josh Allen can still launch the ball 50, 60 yards down the field."

Obviously, it's been a long time since 2012, but when you look at this team and everything you've been through, and what had happened in 2011, before 2012 … Do you see some similarities with this team being so much more tested and having gone through adversity, really, going back to the end of last year? (Luke Jones) "Yes, absolutely. Being a part of that team … And the first year in 2011, we went [to the playoffs] and kind of didn't make it [to the Super Bowl] – kind of similar to last year; got all the way up there, basically, and didn't make it. And then, coming back and having, pretty much, the same team, but still hitting some adversity that year; dropping like four games in a row, then squeezing into the playoffs and then making that run. It's similar. I'm not going to say it's the same; nothing is the same. But it's very eerily similar to us hitting a little adversity, and then going on a hot streak, and then being a Wild Card in the playoffs. That's kind of the route we took then, and we're kind of on pace, but we'll see."

Head coach John Harbaugh has eight road wins in the playoffs – the most in NFL history. You've been part of most of them, certainly starting in the Super Bowl run in 2012. What makes him such a good coach, taking you guys on the road and making sure that you play your best away from home? (David Ginsburg) "I think it's just the mentality that he has – mentality of the team. We kind of take on the challenge of being in the 'Lion's Den.' And you're right; since we've been here, he's won a lot of them. I feel like we've won a lot of road games since we've been here. But he's always had the same mentality of just, basically, being a warrior; going into the 'Lion's Den' and coming out victorious."

Last week, the defensive line was faced with the tall task of slowing RB Derrick Henry, and you guys have to face WR Stefon Diggs in the secondary now. Just what do you see from him, and how challenging is their air-attack, not only with Diggs, but QB Josh Allen's mobility, and then you add WR Cole Beasley on top of that? (Morgan Adsit) "They have a lot of skill, a lot of speed. You didn't mention John Brown, but he's out there as well, and Gabriel [Davis] – No. 13, they have. All their guys are really good, they get active, and Josh Allen has taken a major step this year as far as what I've seen in his game. So, he can really escape the pocket, can run it, can throw it. What [Stefon] Diggs is capable of doing, and also [Cole] Beasley is good at moving the chains and running underneath routes. It's going to be a tough challenge for us. We're a man-to-man team, and we're going to have to get our hands on these guys and try to slow them down."

You mentioned adversity, and it was just early December that you guys lost three-straight games, fell to 6-5 and had about 23 players that had gone on and off the COVID-19/Reserve list. Was there a moment for you that it kind of hit you that everything was going to be OK? Everything seems like it's crashing down around you, [but] it's going to be fine – was there any moment like that for you? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes; when everything stopped going crazy, that's when it finally hit, I guess you could say. (laughter) The COVID-19 thing was pretty crazy that it just kind of trickled on and trickled on. The way we missed those games, and had to like kind of not practice, and then jump right into a game, that was pretty tough. You don't really know how it's going to go. A lot of players kind of bet that the season would never even finish or get to this point. So, the fact that we're even here right now during this time is pretty rewarding, but it's been difficult. That adversity stretch with the COVID-19 [outbreak], losing players, players coming back and not being at full strength, really, you can really tell with how they're moving and breathing and all of that … I'm happy it happened then and not now, obviously, but it definitely was a tough time for the team. I'm glad that it's over."

It seemed that in Tennessee, you guys really showed a different level of confidence, even that celebration there towards the end [and] a bit of a swagger. You played with LB Ray Lewis. You played with OLB Terrell Suggs. This is a different team with a different personality. How would you describe this group and whatever swagger or confidence you guys might have? (Mark Viviano) "I think it's still the Ravens, to be honest. We make sure that anybody that comes in here plays Ravens ball and knows how to uphold the legacy [of] what we do here. So, the swagger may be a little different because there are different names, but the bravado [and] that confidence we all have has remained here my entire career, and I'm sure it will when I leave."

I was wondering what's the difference, I guess, in preparation when you're going against someone as mobile as QB Josh Allen compared to someone who stands still in the pocket? (Martenzie Johnson) "Like I eluded to earlier, it's definitely the 'plaster' element of the game, because once he breaks the pocket, he can throw it on the run. He has receivers that can get open. So, after that first two and a half seconds [or] three seconds, boom. He went through his couple reads; it's not there, and he breaks that pocket. That's something that you kind of have to practice in practice a little bit, just 'plastering' people and making sure that he doesn't have anywhere to throw it [and] try to force him to throw it out of bounds. As far as up front, you don't want to give him lanes to go run, because he'll crease you, and he's a big dude to take down in the middle of the field. So, preparation for that is just like I said, just trying to keep him corralled – you don't want to let him get out."

With that in mind, is it harder or easier to play against someone mobile or against someone who's not mobile? (Martenzie Johnson) "[It] depends. Peyton Manning not mobile? Tom Brady not mobile? Or [Lamar] Jackson mobile? You know? You pick your poison. You can get diced up, or you can get ran by. (laughter) Either way, it's going to be tough."

We haven't gotten a chance to talk to you since your contract extension. You've been open and outspoken about the fact that you only want to play for one NFL team. How much did that mean to you? How excited are you to not have to kind of go through the whole free-agent process? (Jeff Zrebiec) (laughter) "I think I'm way smarter the second time around. When the Ravens offered me the previous time, I declined thinking that maybe I'd go out and get a bigger offer, so I could get them to give me one, or something like that. I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to be a Raven for life. It was one of my goals coming here. I'm happy to do it and have another year to be able to play for the Ravens."

It's such a strange time. Obviously, the COVID-19 you talked about … You guys are coming off, I think, the best defensive performance, collectively, we've seen really in years. It was an amazing effort in Tennessee, and as we speak, I think the President is being voted on whether or not they're going to impeach him. All of these things going on, do you talk about with your teammates about staying focused? How do you do that? Or do you say, "Let's just talk about everything, and then we can get back to football?" What's that like? (Pete Gilbert) "In this building, we focus on football. We have the Bills, Josh Allen, [Stefon] Diggs [and] all of those guys. So, all the conversation is about how we're going to stop them and compete against them. We watch TV, but that's not really the main topic in our facility right now."