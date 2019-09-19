Transcripts: Thursday Podium Availability: Week 3 at Kansas City

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

Opening statement:"Thanks for coming out. We're very excited about the challenge this week, going into Kansas City playing a very good football team. Looking at their defense, we played them last year, but there have been a lot of changes. I think they're playing really well, really good football. They're well coached, fundamentally sound. They kind of revamped the secondary, and they've got a D-lineman [DT Chris Jones] who's playing at as high a level as anybody in the league that I've seen. So, we've got a lot of challenges. The guys are dug in, having a great week of preparation and looking forward to having a great Thursday."

What do you do to prepare for crowd noise? _(Garrett Downing) _"It gets loud there, for sure, so we've been working on various cadences starting, really, in the spring. And there'll be a lot of visual communication going on. We'll mix in some cadence, but we'll probably use a lot of what we call 'silent count'. There are a lot of various cadences we have in the silent count, and we've been working them for a while. We've kind of been preparing for this for a while, so I think guys have a good feel for it."

How do you feel QB Lamar Jackson handled loud environments last year and this year so far? _(Ryan Mink) _"I think he's doing really well with it. We're always looking to get better at everything we do, but I think we're on track. He's doing a nice job."

QB Lamar Jackson showed some frustration a few times last week. What improvements does he want to see? _(Gabi DiPaula) _"Lamar is – which I love about him, we all love about him – he's a bit of a perfectionist. If he misses something here or there, he's going to really focus on that. When he might not do something the way he'd like to do it, he's the first person to be critical of himself. It's a great leadership quality, really. We're always striving to get better, and that's what we're working on right now, to just play as clean a game as we can."

QB Lamar Jackson has talked about having kind of an unspoken connection with TE Mark Andrews, especially when a play starts to break down. How important is it for a quarterback to have a guy like that? _(Childs Walker) _"I think we've got a lot of guys like that, really all of them. We practice those unscheduled plays quite a bit, and I think he's got good rapport with everybody. But specifically, with Mark [Andrews], there have been some times when they've hooked up on some of those, so that's always big. But every week is a little bit different. Everybody has to be ready for those moments. If Mark is over there and the play flushes out this way, it'll be somebody else. So, we're constantly working to get everybody on the same page, and guys are doing a good job with it."

What's the key in the offseason for a quarterback after his rookie season looking to make a jump in Year Two? _(Aaron Kasinitz) _"I do think it's a bit of a natural progression, and if it's going to happen, you see it start to happen. Our instance is a little bit different in the sense that we put in a new system. So really, he [Lamar Jackson] was up against it when we got back together in March or April, I can't remember. I think it was April. The experience he had last year is invaluable though. While we created a new system, there are a lot of similarities from a conceptual standpoint that he can apply. But I just think the more you understand, the more you have experienced, that next year things will slow down for you a little bit. But it's a process, and we've just got to keep pushing at."

How much do you have to continually tweak the offense to stay ahead of opponents vs. having scheduled additions to the offense as the season goes along? _(Ryan Mink) _"You just kind of play it by ear a little bit. It's a good question. You're going to do things week to week that best fit your opponent and your own strengths. Every defense is a little bit different, but at the same time, you want to really focus on what you're good at, too. You don't want to get too far away from that. So, every week is a little bit different like that, and it'll just naturally evolve and progress. And also, whatever you see after the game, the plays that were run for example or the style that we deployed, that might have been totally different if the defense had chosen to do something different – the play selection or the outcome or who got the ball. So, there's a lot of stuff maybe last week we didn't use that may or may not apply this week. It's not like you're calling everything you're bringing to the game, and you might have to adjust and go back to some things that your guys are really good at."

How has QB Lamar Jackson avoided INTs as a young quarterback? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I just think he has good natural field vision, which is hard to coach. He can move through progressions like a lot of guys, but really, we felt this way about him since last year, that he just saw the field well – his depth perception, spatial relationships, just seeing guys, seeing different leverages out there. Some guys have it, and we've always kind of touted him as having that ability to see the field. So, it's a work in progress, and he's young and he's got a long way to go and keep experiencing, which is even more exciting."

QB Lamar Jackson does sometimes try to fit the ball in tight windows. Do you get worried and then relieved in those moments? _(Jamison Hensley) _"It's one of those, 'No-no-no-yes!' moments. 'No-no-no-yes-yes-yes!' I think everybody has a few of them, yes."

There was a play in the Arizona game where QB Lamar Jackson was staring down TE Mark Andrews and then opened up and threw the ball to RB Mark Ingram II at the last moment. Jonas Shaffer"That's a great example of that." (Reporter: "How tough is that play to make? And is that indicative of great footwork by a quarterback?")"It is footwork, but it's also vision and awareness. You have to be aware of a corner trying to trap a route like that, and he experienced that some in training camp in practice. So, those are all great experiences. I don't know that it's happened in a game until the other day, but it's happened in practice. And he was able to draw on that experience."

Do you think good field vision is a natural instinct? _(Garrett Downing) _"I do. I do think it is, yes. Some guys are just really great machines, but they can't really see things. They get surprised by things. They're very robotic and in some instances very good at that, but some guys just have good field vision. I think that is natural."

Why is DT Chris Jones playing so well, and what's the key to stopping him? _(Aaron Kasinitz) _"I haven't seen anybody stop him yet, so we've got our hands full. I think he's a very good player, and he's playing at a very high level. And he can wreck a game if you let him. I think our guys were watching the tape, and we have to really work hard this week and focus in on that challenge. We're excited for it."

Special Teams Coach Chris Horton

Opening statement:"Just to recap the [Arizona] game, I thought our guys again continue to play well. When we turn on that tape, it's fun to watch. Our specialists are doing an outstanding job. Justin [Tucker] came up big at the end of the game with that field goal. It was fun to watch. Morgan [Cox] is doing a great job. Sam [Koch] is punting the ball well. Our coverage units are playing well, and that's fun to see. Our return game – outside of two penalties we had there with some things we got corrected this week – our guys are getting some yards, and that's fun to see. That's what special teams is. It's all about flipping the field, and that's what we've done the past two games."

On kickoffs, what goes into the decision of trying to kick it around the 1-yard line vs. kicking it through the end zone? (_Jeff Zrebiec) _"It's a kick-by-kick decision. We kind of get a feel for the game, how the game's going. I talked to you guys earlier when I stood up here about how we want our coverage units to play, and our guys are playing well. I think we can utilize those guys, and those guys have done a really good job. So again, it's a kick-by-kick decision. You'll see us kick some short; you'll see us put some in the end zone. It's really based off feel. It's kind of how I feel going into the game."

Will you need a young player who maybe hasn't played on special teams to step up in S Brynden Trawick's absence? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"There will be some guys that are going to step up. With his situation, who knows? But there will be some guys. And you'll see [that] we won't lose a step with those guys. The guys that we put in there, those guys have worked hard this spring to give themselves an opportunity go out and play, so whoever we put in there, we're going to expect the same kind of effort, the same kind of physicality. And those guys will go out and play."

How much do you monitor weather conditions on gameday? And does that affect strategy going into games? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Obviously, weather does play a big part in special teams: how you kick the ball, where you can kick from, returners fielding punts and things like that. Coach [Randy] Brown, I can guarantee you right now, he'll know what kind of weather we're going to get. He stays on top of it, so I rely a lot on him to take care of that for us."