Transcripts: Tuesday Training Camp (8/30)

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH/DEFENSIVE LINE COACH ANTHONY WEAVER

How do you like the additional new title of assistant head coach? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Oh, man, it is surreal. To be back at, essentially, my first NFL home, and to have that title, it means an awful lot to me, and I don't take the responsibility in it lightly. So, whatever I can do to help this team in any aspect that I can, I'm going to do, because I think this city deserves it, I think Coach [John] Harbaugh, [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], [owner] Steve Bisciotti, all of them [deserve it]. … I've been in a multitude of places now, and there are very few of them that do it right, and this is one of them, and they deserve a championship."

How comfortable are you in your pass rush getting to it up front and why? _(Mike Preston) _"I'm extremely comfortable in it, because of the players we have. There are guys like, shoot, Calais Campbell – he's got 90-something [93.5] career sacks – Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh – I think you're going to see the best version of him this year – and then you've got other guys that are on the come [up], like Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington. So, I feel extremely confident in our ability to get there; now it's just a matter of … We've practiced that way, we've practiced that way, and I think you've seen it so far in the preseason, and you'll see the dividends of that work come game day."

You've got four defensive linemen in their third year. Is that big? Is there some kind of special bonding between those guys? _(Mike Preston) _"Yes, I think so, I think so. It's like anything – if you have a graduating class or a draft class – whatever it is – you feel a bond with those people. So, those guys that are all in their third year, they feel the kinship, that they all want to go out there and prove themselves, and they've had some incredible leadership that they've taken bits and nuggets from – all of them. And now to see it kind of all come together, I think you're going to see the absolute best version of them all."

A guy who has really come on in our eyes is NT Isaiah Mack. Has he made that impression on you? _(Childs Walker) _"Yes, I love Isaiah [Mack], and I've loved Isaiah since he was at Tennessee-Chattanooga. We tried to get him as an undrafted free agent when I was with the Houston Texans, and we had a coach that said his arms were too short. Well, I don't think you see it hindering his game here. So, I'm happy we have him, and I'm just so pleased just to see his continued growth."

What have you seen from him on the field that really stands out to you? _(Ryan Mink) _"He [Isaiah Mack] is disruptive, and I think that's one of the biggest compliments you can give any football player. If you're going out there and the opposing offensive coordinator has to gameplan for you, because you're messing stuff up, that's a good thing."

How do you keep DT Travis Jones engaged as he's on the sideline – a rookie like that who's still learning? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"That kid [Travis Jones] is incredible, so the same youthful enthusiasm you see out here on the football field, he attacks the training room the same way. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see him defy the odds of the timetable they've given him. He's not a kid I'm counting out."

There were so many times last year when we see DT Calais Campbell run a stunt at someone and just knock him over. A lot of times those sacks didn't get home, but what does he bring that makes him so dangerous? (Jonas Shaffer) _"So, he [Calais Campbell] has got grown-man strength, outside of his age. _(laughter) He is just a massive human being. When I stand next to the guy, I feel small, and that happens not very often at all. But outside of that, his knowledge of the game … So, he can take in everything from a pre-snap perspective and use it to his advantage, where a lot of younger players can't. So, some of that disruption that you see is certainly his talent, but it's also just his 'FBI' [football intelligence] and knowing when to take those moves."

How much do you bounce off of DT Calais Campbell? _(Mike Preston) _"I think that we [Calais Campbell and I] played together in the league, so there are not many guys I can say that about. Duane Brown, who we're going to play, at the Jets, I played with him my first year in Houston. But I have a tremendous amount of respect for Calais, so guys like him, whether it was the J.J. Watt's I've been around, the Kyle Williams', I'm going to let them do their thing. I'm always going to refine and tweak and make sure that everything is right. You're always making sure the car is in alignment and it's going straight, but they have the things that will work for them, and I'm just trying to make sure I can mold what we do around that."

Is "FBI" football intelligence? (Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, football intelligence." _(laughter)

Now that you've had NT Michael Pierce here for the full summer, what have been your impressions, and how much of an impact can he make? _(Luke Jones) _"I love Michael Pierce. I've been on really good defenses where you've had that piece in the middle, and he's a guy that needs to be that guy for us. If you think about noses [nose tackles] here historically, he can be another line in the great ones that we've had. When you don't have that piece in the middle, it makes run defense very difficult – just ask your MIKE 'backers [linebackers]; he keeps them clean, and they can run around all day and make plays. So, he's an invaluable piece. I think a lot of the things he does won't necessarily show up on the stats sheet, but with his talent and ability and just sheer football instincts, he's going to make a lot of plays."

How close is NT Michael Pierce to being in 100%, top playing condition? _(Mike Preston) _"I think he [Michael Pierce] is 100% right now. If you put on the practice tape, he's all over the film, just constantly around the quarterback, in the backfield and keeping our guys clean. So, it's just a matter of us letting him loose now to the rest of the public."

PASS GAME COORDINATOR/SECONDARY COACH CHRIS HEWITT

What is it like to have CB Marcus Peters back out there and ready for the season? _(Luke Jones) _"The thing about Marcus [Peters] is one thing that he does is bring a lot of energy to all of the guys. He breathes confidence into the guys. He told me a couple of weeks ago, 'I've always gotten an A in football.' So, he brings a high IQ to our football team, and just the whole communication and everything that goes on back there – it's huge having Marcus back."

How quickly can CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams acclimate himself to the secondary? _(Todd Karpovich) _"He's a rookie, and rookie have to go through what rookies go through. Like I said previously before when I was here in the spring, was the kid has a whole lot of energy, and I'm going to bet on a kid like that all of the time, because he's such a hard worker and just a good football player. There's a lot to be said about guys who just know how to play football. It's not always about the height and speed, it's always about the heart that the kid brings to the table. So, we'll see where he ends up as the season goes along, but again, he's a rookie."

When DB Brandon Stephens was drafted, there was talk of moving him from cornerback to safety. Now he's playing more at cornerback. What do you like about him and where has he grown this summer? _(Bo Smolka) _"The thing about him is Brandon [Stephens] is interchangeable. Obviously, you've seen that, where he can play safety, he can play Nickel … He has a whole lot of veteran understanding of our scheme. Wherever we need him to fit in, he can do that. He can play Nickel, he can play safety and he can play the corner position. Guys that are big, and athletic, and physical, they always have a place on our team."

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis is a guy that fans haven't been able to see this preseason. You've been able to see him on the field. What kind of player should fans expect to see? _(Cordell Woodland) _"He has all of the attributes for him to be a really good corner. He's big, he's fast, he has quick feet, quick ball skills and tracks the ball well. But it's just yet to be proven, because he hasn't been able to get out on the field. But he has proven it on the grass here in practice that he belongs. So, we'll see as the season goes along, him going out there to go play. We'll see where it ends up."

How much more comfortable does S Marcus Williams look in this scheme now than at the beginning of training camp? _(Ryan Mink) _"Well, that's all about the chemistry that he builds with all of the other guys that are around him, going from Josh [Bynes] at the middle linebacker position, to Chuck [Clark] playing safety and all the other guys. The chemistry of the guys being able to communicate. There are a lot of things that he used to do in New Orleans that sometimes falls over here, and we correct it, and we move on. But he's totally locked in and he's making plays every day. So, I'm really excited about where he's at right now, and look forward to the challenge of the season."

With CB Marlon Humphrey being able to play all over the field, do you have any preference to where he plays or is he going to be a chess piece where you move him around as needed? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Marlon [Humphrey] is one of those guys that it's like, 'Where do you put him?' He's our best corner, he's our best Nickel. Whatever the guy needs to play, again going back to football players, he's one of those guys that's just a really good football player, and you want him on the field all the time. So, again, he'll be a chess piece and we'll find out where we're going to move him. [The cornerbacks] are getting plenty of reps inside, outside. Guys [like] Kyle Fuller that we just brought in, all of those guys have the opportunity that they can play inside and play outside. But we'll decide going into the game where we're going to get our best matchups versus the competition."

S Chuck Clark was very candid a couple of days ago, saying that at one point he thought about requesting a trade away from Baltimore, yet he was out here every day. How have you seen his demeanor and how has he carried himself? _(Bo Smolka) _"Chuck [Clark] has always been a guy that is a professional. When he shows up in the building, he's going to be attentive in the classroom, and when he gets on the grass out there in practice, he's going to do his job. I don't see anything different as far as that's concerned. He's locked in; he's all in for the season. So, no changes; nothing is different. He loves being around our players [and] everyone here loves him. So, he's locked in for the season."

How optimistic are you about the secondary's ability to force turnovers? _(Cliff Brown) _"That's the goal. That's the goal. Again, it's yet to be proven. We have a long way to go as a secondary. We have a long way to go as a team. We're just working on ourselves right now. But we have a lot of playmakers on this defense that can turn the ball over. I expect those guys to turn the ball over this year and be one of those highly-ranked teams turning the ball over this year. We practice it, we preach it, and we have the guys that can do it. So, I expect it."

You've made reference to the learning curve for rookies. Where is S Kyle Hamilton on that curve right now? _(Bo Smolka) _"[He's] still a rookie, still making those rookie mistakes. But along with all the other guys we have here, he's not an error repeater. He learns from his mistakes, and he doesn't make the same mistake twice. So, that's kind of what rookies go through [their] first time seeing something, a new play, or a new defense, 'How do I react to this? How do I react to that?' So, they have to go through those growing pains, and sometimes you have to get burnt by that stove a couple times before you know it's hot."

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense at Michigan last year featured a lot of man coverage in the secondary. What would the advantages be of using more of that in your secondary this year with all the talent you have? (Jonas Shaffer) _"I don't really want to speak too much on scheme and all of those things; we're trying to keep it a surprise. _(laughter)But to go along with what you're saying, we do have all of the people to do those things. We have the guys who can play man, we have the guys who can play zone and try to make all things look the same … Rush and coverage working together. So, that's the goal. Try to surprise the offense, and we'll see what happens."

Is making all things look the same a big part of what this defense can do this year? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Absolutely. Absolutely, it's all about disguise and not tipping your hand on what you're doing."

You mentioned that S Kyle Hamilton isn't an error repeater. During the Draft, there was a lot of talk about how smart he is. Have you seen that in the classroom and on the field? (Ryan Mink) _"Absolutely. Absolutely, he's a bright young man. But again – I keep saying it – but, they're rookies. They don't know crap. _(laughter)So, again he just has to go through the season and see how it is. He's never been a part of the big stage in the National Football League yet, so they all go through it. But, if there's anyone I'm going to bet on, it's a guy like Kyle Hamilton. He has every attribute that you need to be a great player."

Is S Kyle Hamilton the kind of guy who doesn't get down on himself after bad plays? _(Cliff Brown) _"Absolutely not, absolutely not. Playing back there in the secondary, you have to have a short-term memory, obviously, and you have to have a whole lot of confidence. It's not being bravado or anything like that; you have to have confidence to play back there, and short-term memory is all about it."

TE MARK ANDREWS

On if today feels like a different day in terms of the urgency and unknown with some of his teammates, given that it's cut-down day:"Yes, first off, I want to say everybody that we have here in this organization, all of them, throughout this training camp, throughout OTAs [organized team activities], they've put in a lot of hard work, and we have a lot of great players and a deep, deep team. So, this a tough day, but it's also a culmination of all the hard work that people put in. We have a lot of great players, and I'm excited about this roster and this team."

On if TE Isaiah Likely got much better during the offseason and training camp:"I've said it before, he [Isaiah Likely] has just got a natural football gift; not many people have that. He doesn't play like a rookie. I try to tell you all, he's just got that 'it' factor to him. He's going to be big for our offense, so I'm excited about him. He's going to continue to grow, but his game is already very, very high. He doesn't play like a rookie. It's going to be great to have him in there, playing with him and making plays."

On if it's been a different preseason for him after not getting any game action, or if he's fine with it and just ready for the games to count:"Yes, it is a little different, but I've made sure [on] some of those pad days to come out and act like it was a game – so being extra physical, running my routes like it was a game – and that's a switch that you can turn on. There were some days I came out here and turned the switch on and felt good. So, I feel ready."

On what makes TE Isaiah Likely slippery:"He [Isaiah Likely] has got a great feel. He's got a great feel, he's got quick feet, he wins his one-on-ones, he finds the zones – there's really not much he can't do – and he's a very, very willing blocker. He's going to continue to get better and better at that. So, he's a complete tight end. In Baltimore everybody knows him, but he's going to shock the world."

* On how he can benefit from playing alongside a guy like TE Isaiah Likely:*"Just having great players on the field helps out. He [Isaiah Likely] is a guy that's going to require attention, he's going to make plays, and for me, that's big – being able to find spots, get open and have some other guys take attention. There's him, but we have a really great receiving corps, so don't sleep on those guys. Those guys are going to do their thing, and I'm excited about this offense, to be honest with you. We have everything going on – our line, tight ends, running backs, receivers, quarterbacks, obviously. This is going to be a fun, fun year, and I'm excited about it."

* On what he's seen from TE Nick Boyle, in terms of his effort to get back on the field:*"He [Nick Boyle] looks really, really good. You look at some of his preseason games, and the first one looked really good, but then he starts playing a little bit more, and he's bringing the wood, he's flying around, making big-time blocks. He's a physical player, and he's coming into his own again."

On if he anticipates seeing different defenses and garnering more attention due to his production last season:"I don't know. I'm not too sure. And to me, I'm just going to go out there and try to help this team win. It's not one of those things you can worry about. I'm going to adjust to whatever they give me, [and] I'm going to do what I can. So, I'm not too worried about that. I know that the coaches will put me in a good position, and I'm going to work my butt off to get open."

On if he's noticed anything different about QB Lamar Jackson compared to previous years:"That's a tough question, just because Lamar [Jackson] has always been Lamar. He's just such a special talent, but like you said, he's extremely motivated, and you can see it [in] the way he's commanding the huddle. The way he's doing everything is just top notch. This is going to be a big, big year for him. He's extremely hungry; he's always been hungry, though. So, you all just … Not you all … But let this man live; let him live his life. He's a good dude. So, he just has fun with it."

On if there is a feeling amongst the tight ends room that this offense can run through them:"Well, I think that we have a great group of guys. All that guys in that room [are] very versatile, and he [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] does a great job of scheming things up. But it's going to be everyone; it's going to take all 11 guys on the field at the same time. We may go big packages; we may go 11 personnel. So, we'll see, but there are going to be guys in every area of the room, every area, every position group making plays."

On what he's seen from TE Charlie Kolar:"Yes, he [Charlie Kolar] is a smart, smart kid. It kind of reminds me of myself a little bit [in that] I was kind of raw when I first came in. He's going to continue to get better and better, and that's the beauty about being in the NFL – is that you're able to learn so much – and he's a very willing learner. So, when he comes out here, and he's able to get reps, and he's able to play football, see how things look and get acquainted with the offense, his upside is really big."

On his goals this year, given the standard he set last year:"I just want to win, I just want to win – that's really all that matters to me – [and] helping this team get better and making this team better. So, I'm all for the team. Like we say, 'The Team, The Team, The Team.'"

TE ISAIAH LIKELY

On his excitement for turning his attention to Week 1:"I'm very excited. I come out to practice like every day is a game, so just critiquing myself day in and day out, and just being where my feet are and learning every day. Being a sponge is going to prepare me for what's soon to come."

On what his phone notifications were like after his performance against Arizona in the preseason:"It was buzzing. From family, to friends, to my old college, everyone was just proud of me and saying, 'We always knew what you could do.' But, I'm on to the next page."

On if he anticipates the game speeding up during the regular season:"Yes, I anticipate it, but that's just all coming to practice and showing the 'ones' that if I can do it against my defense, I can do it against anyone's defense. So, just doing what I do in games in practice … Consistency is going to have the game be that much easier for myself."

On showcasing his ability to break tackles and gain yards after the catch in preseason games:"Yes, just showing them my game's not done at the catch point, it's done after the catch. Just showing that I'm consistent, whether it's a five-yard hitch where I can go for 30 yards, or a 30-yard bomb where I can take it to the house. It's just showing that consistency in and out."

On if he was taken aback by the sophistication of the TE routes in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's offense:"It did at first, and then you get out to practice and you see Mark Andrews and you see what he does in the offense. It just shows that when you have a playmaker like Mark, it's hard to stay away from the playbook when you get in-game. So, as much as I can, I try to be a sponge when I see Mark on the field and try to pick his brain as much as possible, so in-game I already have his thoughts mixed with my thoughts and it's a dangerous combination."

On how much of a confidence boost he got from sitting out the third preseason game against the Commanders:"It was a little blessing off my shoulders. [It] just gave me a jump start on looking at the New York Jets, and just being able to really connect with my teammates, and encourage them on the sideline because at the end of the day, they're all my brothers."

On what details he is focusing on the most to improve as a run blocker:"Really just steps and hand placement, and really just taking the same aggression I have in the passing game toward the run game to be able to have the passing game a lot easier. Because if they don't know if it's run or pass while you're in the game, it's very dangerous, especially for this offense."

On if finding ways to get open has always come naturally to him:"I'd say a little bit of both. Getting screamed at in practice a couple of times will obviously do that at a young age. Just trying new things day in and day out, and then when you get in-game, you're already prepped on what you can and can't do. So, just finding the holes and going about them differently when the next time comes around, so the defense is always on their toes."

On what it is like having QB Lamar Jackson running the offense in practice as opposed to QB Tyler Huntley during preseason games:"I'd say it's a blend of both. They're both fantastic quarterbacks. But out here in practice, you can just see really the differences in the swagger that both of them bring. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] is just a great quarterback, and we clicked in tandem play-in and play-out. When I come out here in practice, me and Lamar [Jackson] probably have some fine tuning to do, because I'm still a rookie, and it's just his offense. So, just picking his brain as much as possible and picking Mark's [Andrews] as well, because their connection is just undeniably great. So, just hearing the things that I can do after practice with Lamar to be in tandem the same way."

On which teammate he saw in the locker room that made him go, "Wow, I'm in the NFL now.":"Definitely, Lamar [Jackson]. I'll say that, because in Madden, you play with Lamar and you see him do all of the things in Madden that you can do with scrambling out of the pocket, running downhill [and] outrunning DBs. Then, you get out here in practice, and he's doing the same exact thing. (laughter) So, it's just definitely something that's a blessing in disguise."

On how much he's looking forward to playing alongside TE Mark Andrews, and how much he envisions the duo helping each other:"I feel like it's going to be fantastic. In practice, we definitely have our days where we're just clicking play-in and play-out, and there are obviously days where we've got to fine-tune some things. But I've felt like, for the most part, we play off of each other, and as much as I can help him, and as much as he can help me, that's definitely going to be a win for the offense at the end of the day."