Transcripts: Tuesday Training Camp (8/9)

WR DEVIN DUVERNAY

On how the team is holding up in the heat and if it will pay dividends later in the season:"Yes, I think we're holding up just fine. It's part of it; part of football, part of training camp. I think we're all probably accustomed to it growing up, playing college football, high school football and things like that. I think it will work out well for us in the long run."

On competition within the wide receivers group with WR Rashod Bateman and WR James Proche II:"It's good. The competition only allows us to push each other further and further. So, we feed off one another, and we all come to practice with an edge."

On what he wants to get out of the preseason games:"Just getting comfortable. It's just a chance to play the game against another opponent before we get into the regular season. So, just getting comfortable. Just taking it from practice to [a] game, I'd say."

On if the wide receivers feel the pressure knowing there are only so many roster spots available:"Not really. We all just really focus on going out there, and every time you're on the field just doing your job, making a play, catching the ball when it comes your way, running the right route, running a good route. I let the rest fall into place, however it will. We can't control what's going on up top, or what the coaches are doing. We just have to take care of ourselves."

On how good it is to see RB J.K. Dobbins back on the practice field:"It's great to see him back. [He's a] great person, funny, great player. We're happy to see him back, and I can't wait to see him in his future."

On how he would describe the running backs group:"I would say dynamic. Gus [Edwards] and them are big. Mike [Davis) [has] power. You have Gus [Edwards], 'J-Hill' [Justice Hill], [Tyler] Badie. They're all different types of runners, and it's pretty interesting."

On if the young players have extra excitement for the preseason since it was canceled in 2020 due to Covid:"Yes, they're definitely excited to go out and play someone else. I tell some of the young guys, 'I wish I had preseason games just to go against other people, kind of feel the game out before the regular season started and get my feet wet a little bit.'"

On if he has seen any difference between WR Rashod Bateman this year as he steps up into a bigger role:"I'll definitely say he's a lead by example, chime in here and there. But [he] leads by example, does the right thing all the time. [He] knows where to be, he's in the right spot and he just encourages the young guys to be on their 'Ps' and 'Qs' when they're out on the field. This could be taken away from you any day, and you just have to continue to work and play every day like it's your last."

On if anything has changed about WR James Proche II's game:"He's just being comfortable. He's taking advantage of his opportunity, his moment, and he's having fun with it. I think he's doing a great job."

On if he worries about fatigue as a player who could play extensive snaps on offense and special teams:"No, fatigue is not an issue. I feel like hot days like this get you in shape. Going long stretches, things like that. I'm not worried about it at all."

On if he is excited to show off his complete game this season and not just his skills on special teams:"Yes, I'm super excited. Being All-Pro, Pro Bowl or whatever just encouraged me to be better. [I] continue to keep working, keep grinding and be a better receiver, and maybe one day that leads to being an All-Pro receiver. I just keep my head down, I keep working, and want to be the best player I can be."

On his thigh injury at stadium practice and if he figured right away it would not be a big setback:"Yes, I figured it wasn't. I just knew in the moment with no pads on and things like that it was going to take a little while to get over, just with it being right on the muscle. But, yes, it's nothing major."

S TONY JEFFERSON II

Opening statement:"Good seeing everybody. It's been a while, been a while. What's going on?"

On what it took for him to get back to this point in his career:"Well, a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of faith in God and a lot of leaning on my support of family and friends. So, I'm just grateful. I kept the right mindset through it all. I could have taken the easy road out, but I didn't, and I found myself back here – a place I consider home – and I'm just happy to have the opportunity to go back on the field and continue my dream."

On how much fun he's having in the position he's in:"First and foremost, it's pretty humbling. You start off … Like you said, I was a high-end free agent coming in, and then you end up on the practice squad on another team in San Francisco, then you come over here, where you were a high-end free agent, and you're on practice squad again. But I took it all in stride, because, like I said, I'm just grateful. I figured out and I got to experience what it's like to have the game taken away from me; 2020 was the first year I've ever missed football in my life since I've played, since I was five years old. So, it was a tough journey, but like I said, I'm just happy. And what better situation could I be in than this one?

On what kept him going throughout his journey:"Just the ability to understand that I love this game with all I've got – that just kept my drive. And when I was watching everyone play, I think that gave me even more hunger. In 2020, just watching the teams, I'm like, 'I think I've still got some gas in there, in the tank.' So, I was able to come out at the end of the year last year and prove that I can still make a play or two here or there."

On the Ravens' safeties, Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark and Kyle Hamilton:"My scouting report is we've got all safeties who can start all around the league. It's a pleasure going to work with them every day – being able to pick each other's brains. Marcus [Williams], in particular, [is] just a guy who knows football [and] is really good at understanding the game; I could pick his brain a lot. We sit next to each other in meetings, so we have the ability to – like I said – just pick each other's brain and see what each other's thinking. So, it's a great situation, I think, for all of us – just the fact that we're able to learn from each other. And like I said, I think each and every one of us has starter ability in the league."

On if this feels like a S Tony Jefferson 2.0:"Yes, it's a whole new feeling, like I said. I don't know if it's because … I don't know what it is, but I just feel refreshed and brand new, fresh slate, just coming out here worry-free. I'm just out here, like I said, just having fun, enjoying the moment, and I'm not too concerned or worried about all the other stuff that can get in your mind and create negative thoughts. I just come out here with a positive mindset, bring positive energy to everybody on the team and just go from there."

On if he expects to play in the preseason game Thursday night:"Oh, I hope so, I hope so. I'm pretty sure I'll get a good amount of plays in there. I can't wait to get out there and play – play fast, make some plays, show my worth, really. So, I'm not shying away from that. I want that."

On how he thinks S Marcus Williams has handled being a Ravens' highly touted free-agent acquisition, given he was once that guy:"It's not as easy as you think, because … Especially … Like I was, he was with one team prior to this, so you're kind of used to that regiment that you had over there. Then you're coming to a new predicament, with a bunch of new people that you don't really know and stuff. But luckily, here, everybody is pretty outgoing and accepting – not just from a player's standpoint, but from everybody in the building. So, it makes it a little easier coming in here, but, like I said, it's just [that] a lot of things are different, scheme-wise, different stuff, so I just try to be there for him as much as possible, because I know [Eric] Weddle was able to help me out being here. So, I try to give him some of the thoughts that I got from Weddle."

On what makes Baltimore home for him:"I can go on for hours of why I consider this place home. But when you know it's home, you just know it's home, and you just have that feeling of just being comfortable, being around everybody, knowing that everybody truly cares about you – not just on the field, but off – and just having the ability to have the resources if you need help with anything. It's just a family-oriented deal that we've got going on here, [and] it makes you feel like family."

On if he senses or feels a change with the team knowing that the first preseason game is on Thursday:"I think so. I think it does matter. I think preseason is very important, especially for young guys and then guys in my position who are trying to show that they've still got something in there. So, I think you have to turn it on once it's game time, because it's life or death, really, for a lot of guys. You never know what's going to happen after; you can't just assume [that] if things don't work out here, you're going to get picked up somewhere else, so you just want to put out the best tape you can possible. So, this last week before the game, you really just want to hone-in on your technique, make sure you have the plays down, so you can go out there and play fast."

On why he thinks the Ravens have won 20 straight preseason games and been so good in preseason play:"Oh, yes, I forgot. I think it starts with preparation. I think we prepare just with the way we practice. When we go out there, we really [have] got to hone-in on the details, and everything we do is 100%; we want to run to the ball. [We] really kind of … If you make a mistake, correct the mistakes and not be a repeat offender, and a lot of times, that stuff can go through one ear and out the other, but it's true. So, as long as you're not making the same mistakes, I feel like that gives you the ability to play fast, and I think that's kind of the main key when you go out in preseason games – just play fast. It's not like a big gameplan that you really have to study or gameplan against the other team; it's pretty vanilla, so go out there, play fast, and that's what I'm hoping to do on Thursday."

DT JUSTIN MADUBUIKE

On how practicing in extreme heat during training camp will pay off in the long run:"Yes, for sure. I think it will pay off for us in the long run, just like feeling that heat. Going into different environments and feeling that heat, too, will be something we'll be adjusted to, and know how to prepare and perform in. So, I think it's pretty good for us."

On how much extra hydration the team has had to do in the past week:"Yes, it's been hot. People have been cramping up. [Head] Coach [John] Harbaugh's like, 'If you're cramping up, it's your fault.' (laughter)So, we have to definitely take care of ourselves, making sure that we're getting the right nutrition, and hydration and stuff like that. Drinking the right stuff, and just doing everything we can not to put ourselves in a position to cramp up, because you can't get better if you're cramping."

On what he has seen from OLB Odafe Oweh during training camp:"Odafe [Oweh] is just transforming and becoming a better player. He's better with his pass rush moves, better on the run, setting the edge. He's doing great for us, and he's going to keep getting better."

On how well-rounded and talented this defensive line group is:"I couldn't agree more. We have old, we have young, we have guys that are hungry, ready to work every single day. We have great energy. The only way is up, so I think we have a great D-line, [and] we can do great things."

On working with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald:"Working with [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] is great. He definitely brings that mindset for us on the defense to set the tone. He has different schemes and different fronts for us to punish our opponents, so I'm excited. I'm really excited."

On if there is excitement for the first preseason game and the chance for live reps against an opponent:"For sure, it's exciting. We have a game in two days, and it's definitely going to be great to see the young guys, and how they perform against other people that they haven't met before, and other people who aren't their teammates. So, I'm looking forward to it."

On what he is focusing on to take his game to the next level:"For me, it's just like one percent every day. I wrote on my wrist today, 'Elbows up and just knee drive.' Focus on the little things that I can definitely add on [and] add on. I don't try to make it too complicated; I try to just start small, and over time those little pebbles will add up and form a big boulder, in my opinion. So, I just take it one day at a time, and just try to focus on the little things."

On what DL Calais Campbell brings to the group:"For sure. [He is] a veteran who has played this game for a long time. He knows the ins and outs of how to carry yourself on and off the field, so he's definitely a great teammate for us, for sure."

On if he believes the defensive line will have more opportunities to rush the passer this season:"Yes, for sure, I believe so. We have a lot of pass rushers on the D-line, and we're just getting better every single day, creating that chemistry, getting on the same page when it comes to games and stuff like that. Utilizing those games and practice."

On how he thinks NT Michael Pierce will help in the defensive line's pass rush ability:"Michael Pierce is a force. This is my first time playing with him, meeting him. I've heard so much about him, even when I was a rookie here, because he played before me. I see why they raved about him; he's great, and definitely a great teammate as well."