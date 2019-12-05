Transcripts: Wednesday Availability: Week 14 at Bills

WEDNESDAY AVAILABILITY: Week 14 at BILLS

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement:"A couple of announcements: As you know, it was announced, we extended Pat Ricard. I'm very happy with that. Pat has done a great job and is a real factor for us, and we're very fortunate and blessed to have him for the next couple of years. [We] activated Brynden Trawick off of the [Injured Reserve], which was asked earlier, so we went ahead and did it. So, we didn't wait. (laughter) I didn't really know what we were going to do [at the time], to be honest with you, (laughter) but I knew he was going to be up this week. So, he's up, and I anticipate him probably playing. We had to release, unfortunately, Bennett Jackson, who was doing a really good job for us. [We] really liked Bennett, and unfortunately, he went to the Jets, back to the Jets, and we play them next week. That's where we're at."

It was shown that Pope Francis now has an autographed jersey, by QB Lamar Jackson and yourself. Is it just a case of … (Jamison Hensley)"I heard he asked. (laughter)No, I'm just kidding." (Reporter: "Is it just good to have fans in high places?")"I don't know. I heard he knows what American football is, though. My brother actually met him in Rome a couple years ago. So, I guess they're tight. (laughter)I don't know. But it's great. Baltimore is the home of the Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church. It first started here in the New World, here in Baltimore. So, it's an honor to have Pope Francis here, obviously, especially as a Catholic. I appreciate that. And it's kind of neat. We'll see if he's wearing his jersey any time soon." (laughter)

Last year, QB Josh Allen and QB Lamar Jackson both got in the game when you guys played. We've seen how Lamar has taken off. What do you see, some of the strengths of Josh Allen over the past year?*_(Todd Karpovich)_*"I'd say Josh [Allen] looks good. He's really developed well. They're doing a great job with him there, developing him and building the offense around him. He does a lot of really … He's built around his skillset. He's a big, strong-arm thrower. He sits in the pocket; he'll make every throw. He'll hold the ball to make the throw, so he'll scramble out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. He leads the NFL in yards after contact. I think he averages 6.8 yards after contact as a quarterback. That's pretty remarkable. He's a hard runner to bring down. So, that's going to be a big challenge for us. He's a good player doing a great job for them. He's one of the reasons they're 9-3."

Can we assume that you don't want QB Lamar Jackson to lead the league in yards after contact? (Peter Schmuck) "Yes, that's a very good point. We don't want that. That's not the goal. Maybe after missed tackles, but not after contact."

Does QB Josh Allen's ability to scramble, how much does that affect how you attack, as far as pass rush? Does that change how you rush the passer? It seems like he is very apt to run. (Jamison Hensley) "Joe Cullen [defensive line coach] does a great job of teaching the different nuances of that. We have various pass rushing rules and patterns that we use. Joe builds that into the gameplan every week. Our guys are very diligent about learning it. Russell Wilson would be a little different than Josh [Allen], different than Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson. They all have their nuances. And Joe really goes over the guys pretty thoroughly with that, and we've done a good job with that so far. How we do it with Josh is different. He's different than the other guys, so it will be interesting to see how we do against him."

When you look at Buffalo as a whole and see their record and where they are, they're only a game behind you guys. Is that kind of the message? Like, "We're playing for the same thing they are at this point."? (Jerry Coleman) "That's probably part of it, but I don't think that's the main message. The main message is that they're in our way, just like any opponent is week to week. And the message is how good they are, and the message is more about the gameplan. It's more about what they do – offense, defense and special teams – their players, their schemes, and preparing to play the game. That, really, is what we spend our time with."

With FB/DL Patrick Ricard, what specific ways have you seen, offense or defense, that he's elevated his play this year? (Bo Smolka) "I just think it's what he does. He's gotten better across the board. He's improved in every area. We've probably used him more this year than ever before. He's certainly a great fit for what we do offensively. He's played a lot of defense, too. He's played well on defense, too. We've had to manage that more than last year, in terms of … Because he's played more on offense, we've had to manage his defensive reps more this year, probably. That would be a good difference. And he's more involved in the passing game. He's caught some balls. So, all of those things are part of his expanded role."

With FB/DL Pat Ricard – and I know he was going to be a restricted guy – but with him getting extended, pretty much every player on your offense, except WR Seth Roberts, is signed through next season. How important is the continuity in building a young corps? Obviously, they're all contributing this year, but just for years ahead._ (Jeff Zrebiec)_"That's definitely part of our plan. It doesn't just mean offense. We'd like to do the same thing on defense and special teams as much as we can. You want to hold on to the guys as much as you can. We like our guys, and sometimes it's not possible because of the financial situations that happen. But it's a big part of our … We're happy with that situation on offense. I know Eric [DeCosta] is. I know I am. Hopefully, we can do more of that."

Just because you hired him from Buffalo, assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley, [through] 12 games, what have you seen is the difference? Where does his influence show up on the offense? (Aaron Kasinitz)"His influence shows up on the offense across the board. First of all, he's a great leader. Coach [David] Culley is a high-energy guy. You guys see him on the practice field. You know how he takes charge out there and has an influence over every player on our football team. That's what I like about him the most. He can relate to every guy on the team – offense, defense, special teams, offensive line, defensive line. He's involved in a lot of ways with all of our players. That's probably the No. 1 thing. It's a great trait. Also, in our offense, he's a very experienced coach – run game, pass game, all the different things, RPOs. He's been in great systems, of course, with Andy Reid, so he has a great feel for that. I know 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] leans on him very much, in terms of putting stuff together. And the last part of it is he's just a great teacher – a great motivator of his guys, great teacher. The wide receivers are playing really well. They're doing things that a lot of wide receivers don't do well, in terms of the unselfish stuff. David has done a great job of … One of the measurements of a great coach is the ability to get guys to do the things that it's not normal that players would want to do – the hard things. That's what the great coaches probably do the best."

WR John Brown, obviously a guy you guys are familiar with. Can you talk about what you've seen with Buffalo, how they're using him and the threat of him with QB Josh Allen's ability to throw the ball deep?_ (Cliff Brown) _"They're using him really well. They're doing a great job with him and with [Cole] Beasley as well. Those are the two top targets. They spread it around with everybody. [Devin] Singletary is doing a good job of getting [yards]. And the young tight end as well, 88 [Dawson Knox]. So, they're all doing a good job, but John [Brown] is their guy. He's the guy downfield. He's the guy on the crossing routes. [In] zone or man coverage, he's just been an explosive factor for them. So, he's one of the targets that we have to definitely get stopped."

Now that we are getting all of this attention, what aspect of our team do you feel is going unnoticed? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre) "I just don't even really think about that. I would like for all the aspects to go unnoticed. (laughter) That would be my goal, that we would fly under the radar. (laughter) It's a good question. It's a very good question. But I haven't been successful of tamping that down as much as I'd like. All of our guys deserve credit. The main thing, to me, is that the players get the credit. The players are the ones out there playing. They're the ones out there making the plays and winning the games. It's a player's game. It's a player's game; it always has been. On gameday is the players' day, and that's when the game is won. So, I'm just happy with the way those guys are playing."

To follow up on that, I don't want to use the words "too much positivity," but you're being talked about as a Coach of the Year candidate. You have a quarterback that's an MVP candidate. You guys know where you are in the standings. Is it too much, in terms on inhaling it all? Is it something you guys feel like you can handle? Are you turning the TVs off and telling guys to ignore what we have to say? (Jerry Coleman)"To play off of your choice of words, which is always most interesting (laughter), we don't inhale. (laughter)I think that says it all. (laughter)It's just not something that we're … I know our guys don't care. Our guys don't care. We're not falling for that. We know that that's kind of a trap, and we're not interested. Our guys got beat up enough [previously]. So, we use that, too, to our advantage. So, we're not going to fall for the bait, as we said last week."

With QB Lamar Jackson, since the first day you got to coach him, is there an area that he's come the farthest, in terms of every player in the NFL has to grow and learn? Is there one area where he's been best in that, in your mind?_ (Kim Jones)"It really hasn't. I have been asked that question a lot, and I really think the right answer is because of the position he plays, you can't be a one-area player at quarterback. And really, not any position, but especially the quarterback position. It's the hardest position to play in sports. The most goes with it – physically, mentally, handling situations. All the things a quarterback has to do, we could run the list here, it's almost mind-boggling what the quarterback has to deal with. So, the quarterback has to improve dramatically as a young player in every area in order to go out there and have a chance to be successful. And that's what I think Lamar [Jackson] has done the best. He's done a great job across the board of improving every part of his game, and that's where he deserves a lot of credit." _(Reporter: "Either live or when you watch tape, do you ever say, 'Wow!'?")"Sure, absolutely. Yes, regularly, absolutely. Every day. Every day."

Does the departure of S Eric Weddle and OLB Terrell Suggs and LB C.J. Mosley … There was a question of where the leadership was going to come from. RB Mark Ingram II's leadership is off the charts. Are you getting the leadership from where you thought it was going to come from, or are there other areas that you're getting it from? (Kirk McEwen)"Both. It's been from the guys you thought you'd get it from, and it's been in other areas. Mark [Ingram II] wasn't a guy that I really knew coming in, although Ozzie [Newsome] had a great feel for Mark as a leader and a person, and he was very positive about that. But you never … With Mark, you have to see it to believe it. He's just off the charts that way – post-game in the locker room, some of which you see and some of which you don't see. We don't let all of it go out, do we Kevin [Byrne]?" (Kevin Byrne, executive vice president of public and community relations: "We do not.") "Just all of it. So, yes, across the board, some young guys have really stepped up and led. We have leadership everywhere. Every single guy, in my opinion, has an opportunity to lead in their own way. And every single guy has a responsibility to follow as appropriate. I do believe our guys have found that formula really well."

I know you've talked about trying to block out the noise, but this team had certain goals heading into the season. If you win in Buffalo, you clinch the playoff spot. Is that something that will be mentioned to the team this week? (Jamison Hensley)"No, I haven't mentioned that. We know the goal is to win the game, and what follows with that is what follows with that. I did mention to the team, I said, 'Where are we? We're nowhere until we get there. And when we get there, we'll be there. And we'll take it from there.' How's that? That's actually pretty good. (laughter) I didn't say it quite that well to the guys. I hope you recorded that."(laughter)

Why do you think that, culturally, we place quarterbacks in such a high, rarified position in all of sports? You talked a little bit about it's the hardest position in sports, but there's also something about it that sort of elevates it beyond the sport, whether it's movies or entertainment or the way we look at it. Why do you think that is? (Kevin Van Valkenburg)"That's a great question. I haven't given that a lot of thought. My guess, off the top of my head, would be that it's because we all recognize how hard it must be to do it. Play quarterback in the backyard with your friends and it's not even easy. So, that's probably why, I guess."

Last week, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that you wet the footballs to prepare for the rain. As it gets colder, I know it's not supposed to be freezing in Buffalo, but are there other things you do to prepare for the elements like that? (Aaron Kasinitz)"We have wind coming tomorrow. I'm happy about that. There's supposed to be some wind in Buffalo. You just take it as it comes; that's really all you can do."

There were two roughing the passer calls on QB Lamar Jackson on Sunday, and there was one late hit that they called it and then they didn't count it. Whether within the rules or at the edge of the rules, do you have any level of concern about teams wanting to take out your quarterback? (Mark Viviano) "Sure. I don't think it's new. I don't really believe that anybody wants to … I don't think that they want to hurt another player. Certainly, they'd never admit it. No, I don't think that takes place. I don't believe it does. They play hard and they want to stop your team. They want to stop your good players. We want to do the same thing on defense. As I said at some point, it's our job to protect our quarterback. It's of course his job to protect himself, and he's done a really good job of that. And it's the officials' job to officiate the game according to the rules, and you trust them to do that. So, that's where we put our faith on that part of it."

I know you guys have always believed in S Chuck Clark, but how much progress do you feel like he's made in getting the start, day-in and week-in and week-out, where he knows his role and he knows where he's going to be?_ (Jeff Zrebiec)_"A-plus. Chuck [Clark] has been A-plus, as far as that goes. He's played the position and he's handled every aspect of it. And he has a lot of responsibility, you're right. He's a signal-caller. He's kind of the quarterback, in some ways, of the defense. He's done it just exceptionally well, and he's established himself as an NFL starting safety, and a good one. Now it's kind of his beginning that way, and he takes it from here."

What do you see as the biggest challenge in the final stretch of the season? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre)"The biggest challenge is to finish. We have to finish. We have to finish everything. We have to finish practice. We have to finish weightlifting sessions. For some of our guys that need to gain weight, they need to finish lunch before they move on to the next thing. But we need to finish the season, the regular season, and then take it from there."

T Orlando Brown Jr.

On the concerns about this offensive line coming into the season and on how proud he is of how the line has played this year:"Ultimately, as a group, I think we have great chemistry, obviously, with a great leader in Marshal [Yanda], great leaders in guys like James Hurst and Ronnie Stanley, Matt Skura. I've just been really following their lead. Obviously, we put in a lot of work this offseason as a group. Joe D. [offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris] pushes us every day to get better, but where we are … We expected to be a great group this year. That's just our mentality. That's just our approach with our confidence and swagger. We're not as concerned with maybe statistics of not giving up sacks and less penalties. More so, [it's about] dominating our opponent every play. And I think as a group we understand that we're playing well, but there's still a ton of room to grow, especially, for me personally and for the other guys, too."

On how impressed he's been by the way C/G Patrick Mekari has stepped in: "We expected him to play well. He's a guy that came in and [has] been stout since Day One since he's been here. He picked up the offense really well. I'm incredibly proud of him, being someone who's in his second year. I've been in that position before, obviously, coming in a little bit later in the season and taking over for a guy. But he's playing really well."

On how the O-line dealt with the 49ers' defensive front: "That's a great group, and we don't take any win for granted around here. But overall, that defensive front – that front seven and the four or five guys that they played were rotated. I mean, they were great, probably the best we've seen this year. They played us really well at the point of attack. 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] did a great job scheming some stuff up for us, so a lot of guys were in really good position. Not too many guys [were] in bad position. But overall, that was a great group."

On the 49ers mocking QB Lamar Jackson's touchdown celebration:(laughter) "I just had seen … I think it was Deebo Samuel had started doing the dance, but it's all good."

On how much he enjoyed TE Mark Andrews' flag-plant celebration:(laughter) "I enjoyed it a lot. I wish they would have told me they were doing it. I would have come over there. I would have planted a flag, too, (laughter) but they didn't tell me they were doing it. So, it's all good. We have each other's backs, and if you mess with the University of Oklahoma, you mess with all of us."

On the conversation on the bench after QB Lamar Jackson's fumble: "We just tried to tell him straight up, 'It's not your fault.' We all make mistakes. I've given up sacks this year. Guys have gotten beat. Guys have fumbled. We understand that it's all about the next play and the next series. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson] puts a lot on himself, because he wants to win. And he wants it to be perfect, and he wants to have a perfect game and all those different things. But I think it's just a part of what makes him great. It's how much he wants to be a perfectionist, and as a teammate, I respect that. As a friend, I respect that. But at the end of the day, we're all going to make mistakes. We weren't too concerned. We knew that he was going to bounce back well."

On the strengths of the Bills' defense: "I think they're very talented. I think they play very hard, and they've got a great scheme and a ton of great players in great positions. Their defensive backs are playing really well. They have a great group of front seven, again. It seems like we can't get a break, (laughter)but it's all good. It's the NFL. But they've got a great D-End in Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson and Trent Murphy. Those three guys are all playing really well and inside with Jordan Phillips. We're going to have our hands full, as usual. But they're talented across the board."

On if there is a concern that defenses may be looking to hit QB Lamar Jackson and knock him out of the game: "I don't want to sit here and say that anybody is out there really trying to hurt him, because I don't know. I will say that [when] guys make a tackle on him in the openfield single-handedly … I mean, I've seen guys celebrate forever. (laughter) Lamar [Jackson] is a generational talent, in my opinion, running the ball, and a lot of people understand that. And people want to stop him. People want to slow him down and all those different things. People haven't really figured out how to do it yet. I'm sure there isn't an answer. (laughter) Last week, I think he did take a [few] more hits than he normally does."

On the offense communicating on the sideline after QB Lamar Jackson's fumble and on the offensive unit's communication when it is off the field in general: "We're always talking, always talking ball, always asking questions. If we installed a new play, I'm going to ask Lamar [Jackson] where he's setting up at in the backfield or ask Mark Ingram, if we installed a new run, 'Hey, bro, what are you looking at? What are you looking for?' We're always communicating through the good and through the bad. Obviously, with the fumble, we all make mistakes. I don't hold that over his [Lamar Jackson's] head. He doesn't hold my mistakes over my head. We just move on to the next play."

On what comes to mind when he thinks about the NFL's 100-year celebration: "For me, because I've always loved ball and I've always appreciated all that it offers, I just think about the greats that pretty much came to this game and gave me a position to do what I do today for a living. Obviously, there's been a ton of great people coming in and out of this league – coaches, football players, staff, all that different type of stuff. But for me, I just really think about the greats."

ILB Josh Bynes

On the team building confidence during this winning streak: "The thing about this team is that we're very humble, and we know for a fact where we need to get to and what our ultimate goal is. We're not looking at everything like, 'Oh my gosh, we're unstoppable,' or anything like that. Because it's any given Sunday, and we know how this league works. Any team can come out and beat you at any given moment. We've won what, eight-straight games now? So, all we're focused on right now is just winning one game at a time and just taking it day by day and game by game. We have a great group of guys that are on that same mindset."

On the challenge of facing Bills QB Josh Allen: "Yes, he's a big, tall quarterback [with] a really good arm. He's very talented. I see why he was, obviously, a top draft pick, and we definitely have our work cut out for us. We just have to go out there and be successful on the plays we need to get to and really be efficient on first down and do our job and be focused and limit the plays he can make. Because he's definitely made some really good plays for them. They've had a very good year, and we know it's going to be a playoff-type atmosphere going into Buffalo."

On the need to be really focused on sound tackling against Bills QB Josh Allen: "Yes, because he's a big quarterback. It's not like he's a pipsqueak or anything like that. He's a big, solid quarterback, and he runs like a running back. That makes it a little bit more challenging, because he's a quarterback, as well. So, we just have to make sure we wrap up and we bring our pads with us and bring our feet and just make sure we get him to the ground."

On if practicing against QB Lamar Jackson helps the defense prepare for Bills QB Josh Allen: "Yes, I guess so, in a sense. [Josh Allen is] a Lamar [Jackson], but a little bigger. (laughter) Josh is, obviously, a lot bigger, but we definitely have to make sure we're sound on our technique and focus on making sure we know where we're supposed to be at, and when he takes off running, we have guys rallying to the football."

On if he thinks other teams would ever try to take QB Lamar Jackson out of the game: "I hope that's not the intentions of the other team. At the end of the day, we play this game. We want to win football games, but I hope guys in this league have the right intentions of not intentionally trying to physically put someone out by doing illegal stuff. I hope that's not in the mindset of a lot of guys in this league. I hope not. But at the end of the day, we just have to not let our emotions take over the game, and then you start doing things that are uncharacteristic. I think we did a good job of that. At the end of the day, we have the ultimate goal, which is to win the game."

QB Lamar Jackson

On his wristband exchange on the sideline during the 49ers game: "When I got tackled out of bounds, one of the plays, the cards slipped out. So, I didn't want to go on and Coach [Greg Roman] calls a play, and I don't know which number he's calling, and it's on the sideline. So, I looked down, numbers were out of order, and I just told them, 'I need a new wristband.'"

On if he got to know Bills QB Josh Allen during the draft process:"Yes, a little bit. I talked to him a little bit here and there. But [I talked to] all of the quarterbacks, really."

On if he keeps tabs on how his quarterback class is doing as they move forward in the NFL:"No, I'm focused on what we have going on, what we have in front of us. I focus on myself and my teammates. I don't really care about what other people have going on, to be honest."

On being on pace to break QB Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback and if that means anything to him: "It would be an honor. Like I said, Michael Vick is my favorite player. For me to do such a thing, it's incredible. He had that record for a long time, and it will be pretty cool. But I'm focused on the win, regardless."

On if he has any specific memories of watching QB Michael Vick growing up: "No, I'm not really old enough. It's kind of a blur. But I watch those highlights, still, to this day."

On how he stays focused on the next game when the team is having such a hot streak: "When I was younger, my teammates and I, we would probably have a season like we're having now, even though I was younger. But we would probably be having a great season, and then we would hit a hump, underestimating a team, going in there like, 'OK, this is just a little blowout game,' and then walk in and play a disciplined team and they outplay us. So, I just stay focused on the next task. I don't really care about the big thing until we're there, so I'm focused week-in and week-out, Sunday to Sunday, Thursday to Thursday. I'm focused on the next opponent, and right now we have the Bills."

On juking 49ers CB K'Waun Williams and if he saw that happening in real time: "Yes, I saw him." (Reporter: "Do you chuckle to yourself? Do other people know that you know?") "No. They're trying to hit me, and my job is to not let him hit me. I'm staying safe. I'm trying to get positive yards. I had to make a guy miss, and that's what it was. And I just move on to the next play."

On the amount of production the Ravens' tight ends are having and if that involves first-reads or improvisation for him: "[They're not] one-reads. I'm going through my progression. Sometimes, you have to take what the defense gives you. Sometimes, they do a great job at covering everyone downfield. You have to just check it down, let the tight ends do their work. So, that's just how we're playing ball."

On the Ravens extending FB/DL Patrick Ricard's contract and if he feels like the Ravens are building a young, special offense that will be in Baltimore for a long time: "I feel so … Guys work hard, and Pat [Ricard], he does a great job. He's playing all phases of football – special teams, offense and defense. So, that guy should've had another contract extension a long time ago, to me. But yes, we have a young team, fast team. We have a difficult system we're running, and the guys who are here, we're running it smoothly. We've been progressing each and every week, each and every day, so it's best when everyone is doing their job and keeping the guys here."

On what first comes to mind when he thinks about his youth football game vs. Bills RB Devin Singletary:"I remember he got a toss, and I was at corner. They had me at corner; I had never played corner before. He got a toss. He was like a little stocky, cocky running back. So, I'm like, 'I'm not about to hit him by myself.' So, I tried to like brush off, and he just ran up the sideline and scored. I was hot by the next play. It was like, 'I can't let that happen again. I was like a little punk.' (laughter) So, I kind of just played ball. He was a great running back then; he still is right now."

On how much he looks forward to or does not look forward to cold games:"I don't really care about cold games. I played at Louisville, so there were a lot of cold games there. And last year, I played here, so it is what it is. But I'd rather it not be raining and cold. That doesn't mix. Cold and snow, I've never been in that. So, I'll find out what it's like, and I have to play ball."

On potentially clinching the division title this weekend: "That would be dope, but we can't peek ahead. We have to focus on winning. That's all I can say right now."

On if he feels that the 49ers' defense showed how to stop the Ravens' offense: "That's a great defense we played. That's a great team all around, but we came out with the victory. We're not worried about somebody stopping us or anything like that. Like I said before, that's a great team. We came out with the victory. I'm glad we did. But we just have to move on to our next opponent, play another game and see how it is."

DT Michael Pierce

On facing Buffalo, another team in the playoff picture: "It's going to be a good test. I think it'll be another playoff-type atmosphere there on the road. They're 9-3. Josh Allen is playing really well, and we know the kind of back Frank Gore is. And [Devin] Singletary is pretty smooth, too, so yes, they have a good team. It'll be a good game."

On the challenge of bringing down a big, mobile quarterback like Josh Allen: "You just have to be fundamentally sound and make sure you wrap him up, drive your feet if possible. With the penalties, you have to be very careful. But he's a physical dude, big, 6-4 guy, so yes, you have to be fundamentally sound and bring your pads with you."

On tuning out the increased media attention: "You have to attack each game with a mindset of, 'We have a goal. We have a vision.' And you have to execute that, no matter the media coverage, no matter what's going on on the outside. Each and every Sunday, you have to go to work."

On his first game playing with DT Justin Ellis, DT Domata Peko Sr. and DT Brandon Williams all together: "It went well. We have some things to work on, obviously. We gave up some runs. But as far us, I told them when they first came in [that] I learned a lot from [Domata] Peko, just watching his film; I learned a lot from 'Jelly' [Justin Ellis] when he was in Oakland. So, it's a unique group. We definitely bounce a lot of things off [each other]. Peko has been in the league for [14 years]. Jelly has only six or seven years. So, for me, I'm the youngest guy in the room. I know a lot, but it helps to have those kinds of guys around you, for sure."