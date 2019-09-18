Transcripts: Wednesday Media Availability: Week 3 at Kansas City

QB Lamar Jackson

On what QB Patrick Mahomes is if QB Tom Brady and QB Aaron Rodgers are the G.O.A.T.s:"He's on his way. Those guys have Super Bowls. He's a dynamic quarterback. It's his third year, and he's been doing a tremendous job. [He is a] former MVP. I just can't wait to compete against him again."

On the Chiefs' changes to their defense this offseason:"[They have] new faces in the secondary, new ends. They got one from Seattle this year, speed rush-type of guy. We're just going to have to see when we get on the field. Film can't tell you anything [about game speed]."

On what he makes of the talk that this matchup is him versus QB Patrick Mahomes: "It's Ravens versus Chiefs. I don't really look at it like I'm competing against him. I'm competing against his defense, if anything. I depend on my defense to do a great job of stopping him, and my job is to score points. That's what I'm going to do."

On what it means to play street ball with TE Mark Andrews:"Just having a great chemistry on the field, great connect. He finds a way to get open. I just have to throw him perfect passes. That's street ball."

On if playing street ball is knowing that TE Mark Andrews is in-sync with him:"Exactly. It also started in OTAs. He was doing a lot in OTAs, different plays, different schemes and defensive runs. He finds a way to get open. I just call it street ball."

On how he and TE Mark Andrews see the game similarly:"Like I said, it started in OTAs. We'll start finding holes in defenses. I'll see it, and Mark [Andrews] does just a great job of seeing it himself. He'll give me the 'open' hands, and I have to give him a great ball and let him get some yards after the catch."

On the fact that he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season: "Now you want to jinx me. (laughter) You're not supposed to say anything about it, we're doing good, baby!"

On the key to avoiding turnovers:"[You have to] try to complete every ball, try to hit your receivers on the helmet with the ball, hit them in the hands in stride. I try not to throw interceptions. My job is to not have any turnovers."

On if he did anything in the offseason to work on his ball security: "Absolutely. We went with the running backs, on our spare time, the individuals [drills], to work on ball handling and not fumbling. But interceptions, you just have to throw accurate balls."

On how much last year's game against Kansas City has stuck with him:"It's still with me right now. It doesn't go away until I get that opportunity again and perform very well."

On if there were things that he took from last year's game against the Chiefs that have helped him in his development:"I felt like our team was great. We went out in that atmosphere [and competed]. Kansas City had a great fanbase that game. The crowd was pumped. We just have to finish the game, that's all."

On if part of his job is to keep QB Patrick Mahomes on the sideline: "That's not my job. My job is, like I said before, to score touchdowns, drive the ball downfield. I'm not really worried about him. My job is to worry about my team, my side of the ball, offense, scoring points."

On if he learned anything from his experience in Kansas City last year: "Win the game. Like I said before, finish. That's what we have to do in that type of environment – finish."

On what helps in making the jump between a rookie season and Year Two: "Just grind. Get with your teammates. Build chemistry. Build a unit. Build a union with your teammates, and just grind. That's what we've been doing since the start of OTAs – grinding and showing up on the field. We've been doing a great job at that, and we just have to do the same thing on Sundays."

On why he hasn't seemed surprised at how quickly rookie WR Marquise Brown has made an impact on the offense: "That's his job. That's why he got drafted first round, to come in and make an impact. He was doing it a lot in college. He did it all of his life. So, I look at him just like myself: just go out there and do what you've been doing. Play football."

On if the offense feels pressure to score points knowing how good the Chiefs offense is:"No, not at all. We'll just do what we've been doing, go out there competing. The job is to win the game, and that's what we're going into that environment to do."

On what factors into him seeing the ball and throwing the ball well with differences in the Ravens' personnel:"Like I said, I was thrown in in Week 11 [last season]. I didn't really have chemistry with those guys. They were with [Joe] Flacco the whole time, and I was with the other guys. I tried to turn it over during games, but sometimes, it didn't work. We came out with victories, but this year, I had an offseason. I got my guys, worked very hard through the grind and OTAs. We got better. It's just showing up on Sundays."

On how meaningful it is that the franchise built a system that exploits what he does well: "It meant a lot. They believe in me. They trust in me. My job is to just show them up and do what I have to do. Win games – that's why I'm here."

On if the excitement around the Kansas City game reminds him of the Louisville-Clemson game his sophomore year: "I lost that game. I don't want it to remind me of that. (laughter) Every game is exciting. We're just going on another road game, just like Miami, trying to pull off a victory."

On if it means anything that the Chiefs are a Super Bowl favorite: "No, you can't control that. My job is to control what I can control, and that's my offense. I don't really care about the hype. I don't even care about the hype they're giving us now. They were just doubting us the whole offseason. Like I said, we're just going to go in there and perform."

S Earl Thomas III

On containing QB Patrick Mahomes: "You just have to understand his explosive plays and that he's going to come with some exotic stuff. We're going to try to make them one-dimensional, stop the run, as usual, but it's going to be a tough task on the road against him. He's coming off a big game, I think a four-touchdown game. It's going to definitely challenge us."

On how the Chiefs' speed on the outside will affect what the Ravens do on defense:"I think that comes down to personnel. Luckily, the Ravens have me playing free safety, controlling the deep end. I plan on eliminating all the big plays."

On what kind of statement QB Lamar Jackson can make against the Chiefs:"I think he can just continue doing what he's been doing. I think he's been very consistent. He's basically been the big energy ball that we need. Whatever he's doing – whether he's running the ball, if he's passing, if he's on point with the passing game – he's making it happen for us. Us on defense, we just have to keep trying to give him the ball."

On his assessment of how the defense has played in the first two games:"Miami was Miami. They're struggling this year. But last week, we kind of felt a little type of way, because we didn't dominate like we wanted to dominate. But it was a lot of well-schemed-up plays. We got to watch the tape, and we learned from those mistakes. And hopefully, we get them corrected once we get out there against Kansas City, because it's a copy-cat league."

On if he considers this to be a big game, even in Week 3, given what it could mean down the line:"I don't think that far. I don't think we're going to think that far [ahead]. I think we're just trying to stay in our groove and keep this thing going."

On what the defensive approach will be against QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense:"Luckily, I got to watch the tape from last year, so that gave me a good idea. I know it's going to be a close game. It's going to be a dog fight. We just have to execute when it counts. A couple times on fourth-and-9, we had them. We kind of let them slip away. The thing about [Patrick] Mahomes is, once he scrambles, he's looking across the field, down the field, and he's not scared to make those types of throws. Most quarterbacks won't try that."

On what defenders have to do differently when they know QB Patrick Mahomes can make those throws across the field:"I think it's all about awareness – just be aware of what he can do and just play your role in the defense."

On if he's excited for Sunday's matchup:"I was excited last week. When you've got a team that throws the ball that much, you expect to make some plays on the ball, so that will be great."

G Marshal Yanda

On if he considers this game at KC to be a measuring stick:"Not really. We focus on the gameplan. We focus on practice and sharpening things up, just getting better every single day. Obviously, we know that they're a good football team, and we're going to respect them. But we're just more worried about what we can control in this building and just getting better every day."

On if he thinks the experience of playing at Kansas City last season will benefit QB Lamar Jackson:"Yes, I think when you're a young player and you're in that environment – that hostile, on-the-road environment … Kansas City has a great home crowd, and they're extremely loud. So yes, I think that those loud games for young players are important. So yeah, he should be able to build from that."

On if this is the fastest offense that he's played with in Baltimore and how exciting that is:"Yes, obviously, just with the zone-read stuff with Lamar [Jackson], there's more stuff going on, and we're running a lot of plays. But, I always get back to the fact that, hey, as long as we're winning ball games, it really doesn't matter. As long as we're being successful and we're doing what we want to do and we're relevant in December, that's all that matters. So, you sign me up for winning football, and we'll get 'er done."

On TE Mark Andrews and the attitude he plays with:"I think he's doing a great job. He's making big plays for us and catching the football and doing his job at a high level for a young player, and that's good to see. You want him to continue to build. Obviously, he's still a young guy, and he still has a lot to learn. But we all like what he's doing, and he's a big part of our football team. He just needs to continue to stay humble and work extremely hard every day and just keep grinding."

On how it's decided who gives the pre-game speech after warmup:"That's kind of been a moving target. Last year it was 'Sizz' [Terrell Suggs], and then this year we decided we were going to spread the love a little bit so certain guys are going to do it. It's not going to be just one guy all year."

On what his message was in his pre-game speech last week:"I just talked about being mentally tough and mentally focused for the game in that four-hour time block that everybody needs to be locked in and ready to roll, and, obviously, I was a little bit more fired up than a Wednesday getting ready for practice. (laughter)But yes, you want to do your part and fire guys up, and it also gives a chance for the young guys to understand where my mindset is at during that time and what we expect of the young guys, what we expect of everybody on the football field on Sunday. So, I try to do my part and give them a little insight."

On if he likes giving the speech:"Yes. I guess I'm not used to doing, but I also understand that I want to be able to … I know I'm an old guy now, and I want to be able to help the young guys. I want to be able to show them what we're doing and how important it is to all of us, no matter how old you are or whether you're a rookie or you're a 13-year vet, that we all play this game because we love it, and you're fired up on Sunday. So, I didn't mind it at all."

On making sure the team isn't buying into the hype that's building from the outside:"I feel like when you have a young football team, when you win two games, people automatically start looking ahead and not understanding that every single week is an ultimate battle, and you just have to take them one game at a time. And if you get complacent, complacency kills. And [for] a lot of young guys, that can start to creep in, the success. But we've been trying to do a good job, and I think the guys – coaches and players and everybody together – are understanding that it's a week-to-week season, and win, lose or draw, we have to move on. If we were 0-2, 1-1, whatever we were, we have to just continue to work hard, and it's a race to get better. Everybody is young in this thing right now. It's still September football. We're all building. We want to go like this every single week. It's a race to get better. Nobody is peaking in Week 3. We all understand that, and we're trying to keep the guys humble and hungry."

On how C Bradley Bozeman has held up so far as the starting left guard:"I think he's done a good job. It's two games in. I think that he's playing hard, and he just needs to continue to get reps. Like I said, for young guys reps are just the most important experience that you can get, those live-speed game reps. You're going to get them in practice, but they still can't ever simulate game speed. So, he's doing a good job. He just needs to continue to grind. He's done a good job."

On where Arrowhead Stadium ranks in terms of hostile environments:"I don't know. It's definitely always been a hostile environment when we've went there. We played a playoff game back there in '10. We played there in '12, and it was just loud. Their fans are great fans. They have a great football tradition, so we know it's a loud place to play in Arrowhead, for sure."

On if lots of Iowans he knows will be attending the game:"Yes, about 80. Yes, 80."

On if this game brings the most friends and family out from back home in Iowa:"Yes, because it's like a four-hour drive from my home area of Iowa, so yeah, about 80 friends and family. They'll be cheering us on."

On if they understand that he doesn't get comped tickets:"Yes, they do. Everybody knows the deal by now, for sure."

CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID CONFERENCE CALL

(with Baltimore media)

You've faced the Ravens under John Harbaugh a couple of times now, but what is it like going head-to-head against somebody who came up under you in the coaching ranks and has gone on to have the success that he has had? (Daniel Oyefusi)"He's done a heck of a job. It's so unique in how he and 'Oz' [Ozzie Newsome, executive vice president] and the whole group there have been able to retool and bring new people in, and everybody excels. So, you know you're in for a well-coached football team that's going to be physical."

What matchup do you most look forward to watching on the field? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre)"Fortunately or unfortunately, I look at all of them. I don't have a favorite player either way. I just go out there and try to coach them, make sure we're doing the right things and try to make adjustments off of the other things."

You've seen the Ravens change their defense from the team that you saw last year. What do you think of the current unit that they're putting out there? (Dave Ginsburg) "They're a heck of a defense. You start at the back end with [Earl] Thomas. He's a veteran player that's a future Hall of Famer and does a heck of a job. So, they're good. That's what I'm saying: Guys leave, and new guys fill in, and they just go."

What do you notice is different about QB Lamar Jackson compared to the guy you faced last year? (Ken Weinman) "He has a full, complete grasp. Not that he didn't, [because] he played a good game against us last year. He has a full grasp of the offense, and there's just a certain comfort that you get when you play like he has, and you can see that in his play."

After you drafted QB Patrick Mahomes, how did you build a system and a team around him? What's the importance of that once you identify who your quarterback is? (Adam Kilgore) "You're kind of saying it. You take his strengths and you play to his strengths, and then you work on the things that he needs to work on and get him better. And people don't even recognize those things, because the coaches don't put him in that position. That's the trick. And [offensive coordinator Greg] Roman does a heck of a job with that. He's phenomenal. John [Harbaugh] is phenomenal with it. And most of all, the kid [Lamar Jackson] is a heck of a player. He's a talented kid to work with."

How much better is a quarterback's life when he has a really good tight end to throw to? Obviously, you have a great one there. (Childs Walker)"[The tight end is] the closest guy to him that's not coming out of the backfield, most of the time. So, it's always good to have a good one."

QB Patrick Mahomes had a big jump from Year One to Year Two, and QB Lamar Jackson seems like he's showing signs of doing that. What are the keys in that first offseason for a quarterback to have a breakout second season? (Aaron Kasinitz) "It starts before that. They go back and look at all of their plays from the year before, and that's priceless. You put the cut-ups together, and they can study it, see themselves doing this and that. They know. Quarterbacks are pretty real guys. They look at it and go, 'I need to do this better and this better,' and then they go do it."

Have you noticed teams being more open-minded or more creative about how they build an offense around guys they draft? (Adam Kilgore)"Throwing is a big thing on that, right? I think it's great what the colleges are doing, throwing the ball around, so when we get them, they kind of know how to do that. And then you can evaluate them. You're getting all of these kids that come in and are playing, and there's a whole influx in the National Football League right now. I think it's great. I think it's great for the game."

Out of all of the mobile quarterbacks you've coached, does QB Lamar Jackson remind you of any of them? (Ximena Lugo-Latorre) "I believe that these guys put their own name on their game. Every quarterback I've had has done it his way. None of them are the same. I try not to compare. People have asked me about Brett Favre and Patrick [Mahomes], and I stay away from that. I never go there, because they put their own personality to their game."

What has it been like to have RB LeSean McCoy back around you, both on the field and in the locker room? (Aaron Kasinitz) "He's a great kid. I've known him for a long time, and he's getting up there. He's 31 years old, but he can still scoot around. He knows the game and loves to play, and I appreciate that."

When you hired Steve Spagnuolo as your defensive coordinator this season, did it matter to you at all that he had been a head coach? Is there any benefit of that to you with calling plays on gameday? _(Adam Kilgore) _"No, but I have full trust in him. I didn't worry about that part, plus or minus, but I would tell you that it surely doesn't hurt. That's for sure. I have a lot of trust in him, but I've known him forever. So, that's the main reason I have trust in him."

I know it's a two-game sample size, but how much more are the Ravens asking of QB Lamar Jackson as a complete quarterback this year compared to what you saw on film before last year's game? (Jonas Shaffer) "It's wide open. There are a bunch of things. That's what I'm saying – the coordinators and the quarterback coaches, they've opened the gate for him. They're doing a million different things, and he's doing it well, and it looks like he's loving doing it."