News & Notes: Travis Jones Turning Heads, Draws Lofty Comparison

Chris Jones wasn't a sack monster in college. He had 8.5 in three college seasons at Mississippi State and never more than 3.0, before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round. Jones has since logged 49.5 sacks in six NFL seasons.

Travis Jones also had 8.5 sacks in three seasons at UConn, with 4.5 last year. The Ravens would love to see him break out the way Chris Jones has in the NFL.

Part of what will help Travis Jones in the NFL is that he'll get more breathers than he had at UConn, where he was on the field for nearly every play. He will be fresher, which should allow his raw ability to take over. Asked what stands out about Jones, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver first said his size.

"He's 330 [pounds], he's 6'3", 6'4", ran a 4.9 [40-yard dash], and you see every bit of it on the film," Weaver said. "The thing that I think is going to surprise people is just how quick he is. He's not just a run-stopper and a pocket-pusher, he has the ability to affect the passer too and win on the edge. So, I'm excited about the kid. When it all clicks, it's going to be fun to watch."