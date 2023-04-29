Late for Work 4/29: Trenton Simpson 'Could Develop Into Steal of the Draft'

'Excellent Value Pick' Trenton Simpson 'Could Develop Into Steal of the Draft'

Given the Ravens' track record, no one should be surprised that they got great value with their lone pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

With the selection of Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, General Manager Eric DeCosta adhered to the organization's best-player-available approach and came away with a freakish, versatile athlete who was expected to be gone before they were on the clock with the 86th-overall pick.

The selection was given high grades from pundits:

The Athletic's Scott Dochterman: "Grade: A. The Ravens did what the Ravens do: Find great value and select it. That's what happened here with Simpson, who was [The Athletic's Dane] Brugler's No. 38 overall player and went 86th."

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Grade: A. The Baltimore Ravens do it every time. The organization remains patient and lets the board come to them. In this case, they landed a top-three linebacker in this year's class after Simpson slid to a degree."

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: "Grade: A. Baltimore used its second-round pick this year (as well as a fifth-rounder) to acquire Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith last season. Selecting Simpson in the third round was still a good pick, though, because he's going to explode into the backfield and chase down plays outside in the Ravens' scheme. He could replace Patrick Queen if Queen has his fifth-year option declined and leaves in free agency next year."

The List Wire’s Barry Werner: "Grade: A-. It took until pick 86 in the third round for the Ravens to make a sound. They have done plenty in the offseason already, so no one is going to scoff at them. Trenton Simpson of Clemson was the choice. The linebacker joins Roquan Smith. The Ravens have had their share of greats at the position. No one should doubt that."

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano: "Grade: B+. Simpson, one of the best inside linebacker prospects, could develop into the steal of the draft for Baltimore. He has a nose for the football and possesses sideline-to-sideline speed. He'll form a solid duo with Roquan Smith."

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: "Grade: B+. Explosive, in-space linebacker who's a better athlete than a LB right now."

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: "A classic Ravens value pick for a player who was projected to crack the top 50. Simpson's speed is his superpower, and he closes on the ball in a hurry. His take-on strength is only average and there are some limitations to his game, but he'll contribute in a meaningful way."

The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker: "Trenton Simpson is an excellent value pick for the Ravens, carrying a borderline first-round grade from some analysts. His production at Clemson did not always match his physical ability, but 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebackers who run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds aren't easy to find. Simpson, who played both inside and outside in college, was the best prospect available on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s board."