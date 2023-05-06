Presented by

Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts

May 06, 2023 at 03:09 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
(From left to right) LB Trenton Simpson & OLB Tavius Robinson

The Ravens inked two more rookie draft picks Saturday, as inside linebacker Trenton Simpson and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson signed their deals.

Five of the Ravens' six-man 2023 class are now under contract, leaving first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers as the only draft pick unsigned. Top picks typically take the longest.

The Ravens' third-round pick, Simpson is a versatile linebacker who can play inside and or outside. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Clemson product is very fast with excellent closing speed to track down ball carries and quarterbacks.

"I came in eager. I was ready to get to work. I couldn't wait to wake up Thursday morning and fly here and get started with ball again," Simpson said. "All the nerves are down now and I just feel like I'm playing football."

Robinson was Baltimore's fourth-round selection, a big-bodied Ole Miss product by way of Canada. He could be an impact pass rusher as a rookie.

"He looks good. High energy, high energy," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I think his skillset is going to really express itself with the pads on. But he's a tall, rangy guy with heavy hands and a lot of energy."

