Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts

The Ravens inked two more rookie draft picks Saturday, as inside linebacker Trenton Simpson and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson signed their deals.
Five of the Ravens' six-man 2023 class are now under contract, leaving first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers as the only draft pick unsigned. Top picks typically take the longest.
The Ravens' third-round pick, Simpson is a versatile linebacker who can play inside and or outside. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Clemson product is very fast with excellent closing speed to track down ball carries and quarterbacks.
"I came in eager. I was ready to get to work. I couldn't wait to wake up Thursday morning and fly here and get started with ball again," Simpson said. "All the nerves are down now and I just feel like I'm playing football."
Robinson was Baltimore's fourth-round selection, a big-bodied Ole Miss product by way of Canada. He could be an impact pass rusher as a rookie.
"He looks good. High energy, high energy," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I think his skillset is going to really express itself with the pads on. But he's a tall, rangy guy with heavy hands and a lot of energy."