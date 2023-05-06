Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts

The Ravens' third-round pick, Simpson is a versatile linebacker who can play inside and or outside. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Clemson product is very fast with excellent closing speed to track down ball carries and quarterbacks.

"I came in eager. I was ready to get to work. I couldn't wait to wake up Thursday morning and fly here and get started with ball again," Simpson said. "All the nerves are down now and I just feel like I'm playing football."

Robinson was Baltimore's fourth-round selection, a big-bodied Ole Miss product by way of Canada. He could be an impact pass rusher as a rookie.