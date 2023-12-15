News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Is Now Papa Snoop

Malik Hamm Is an Option to Join Defense

The Ravens do have another player waiting in the wings that could help boost the defense.

Rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm, who has been on injured reserve all season, has been practicing the past two weeks at full capacity and Harbaugh said he "definitely is potentially an option" to join the 53-man roster.

"It's health and how ready he is. I think he'll be ready," Harbaugh said. "He moves well and could help us both on defense and special teams if he gets a chance. Then, with where the roster is, you have to weigh those two things."

Hamm flashed his potential in the preseason and joint practices against the Commanders and could be a situational pass rusher to take some of the load off the Ravens' veteran outside linebackers down the stretch.