News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Is Now Papa Snoop

The Ravens have a new puppy in the fam. Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is the proud papa of his first child, Tyler Huntley Jr.
The birth was the reason why Huntley missed Thursday's practice for personal reasons.
It's nothing new to see Huntley smiling, but he was beaming Thursday getting congratulations from teammates in the locker room and sharing his stories about the birth.
"It's a life-changing moment," Huntley said. "It's just love to see life being brought into this world."
Huntley joked that he's going to start working on Junior's throwing as soon as he can grip a football. He's already bigger than his papa was, born at a sizeable eight pounds, 12 ounces.
Malik Hamm Is an Option to Join Defense
The Ravens do have another player waiting in the wings that could help boost the defense.
Rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm, who has been on injured reserve all season, has been practicing the past two weeks at full capacity and Harbaugh said he "definitely is potentially an option" to join the 53-man roster.
"It's health and how ready he is. I think he'll be ready," Harbaugh said. "He moves well and could help us both on defense and special teams if he gets a chance. Then, with where the roster is, you have to weigh those two things."
Hamm flashed his potential in the preseason and joint practices against the Commanders and could be a situational pass rusher to take some of the load off the Ravens' veteran outside linebackers down the stretch.
With the Ravens so healthy, however, roster spots on gameday are at a premium.
More Bad Weather Predicted in Jacksonville
The Ravens aren't out of the rain yet. After overcoming the elements in last Sunday's win against the Rams, Sunday's forecast in Jacksonville is perhaps even worse.
Rain was in the forecast, though the latest projects are that it may clear out before kickoff. The greater concern is the prediction of winds at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
The Ravens benefitted from practicing in windy conditions Wednesday, and there was some wind again Friday. Harbaugh said they'll adjust the play-calling to the conditions at the time.
"We'll just have to play in whatever the conditions are," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh Not Putting Much Stock in Jacksonville History
The Ravens are 3-7 all-time in Jacksonville and are eager to turn around their fortunes this weekend.
Though most of those games happened before Harbaugh's arrival, Baltimore suffered a frustrating defeat last season when the Jaguars won in the final seconds after a comeback and two-point conversion. In 2011, the Jaguars grinded out a 12-7 victory on "Monday Night Football."
Harbaugh was asked what has made Jacksonville such a tough place for the Ravens.
"For me, just the games that we've played there that I remember, they've played better than us," Harbaugh said. "We have not played our best games down there the last couple times."