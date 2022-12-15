News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says 'I Don't Think I Had a Concussion'

Tyler Huntley spent part of the week in concussion protocol, but doesn't believe he suffered a concussion.

Huntley was a full participant in practice Thursday for the second straight day and has been cleared to start at quarterback when the Ravens visit the Browns on Saturday. With Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out against Cleveland, Huntley has no doubt he'll be ready to start his second straight game.

"I've been good. I don't think I had a concussion," Huntley said. "They were doing their job, making sure I was safe. Clearly, I'm safe enough to play this week."

Huntley understands why the league is being more cautious regarding player safety, especially with quarterbacks. The NFL's concussion protocols have been updated this season after an episode that involved Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3. Tagovailoa briefly staggered on the field after hitting the back of his head on the turf while being tackled against the Bills. After returning to play in that game, Tagovailoa had to be carted off the field on Thursday Night Football four days later, after hitting his head on the turf again.

The scary scene raised concern. After an investigation, the NFL enacted the "Tua Rule" ahead of Week 5, which has added motor instability to the symptoms that mandate a player to be immediately removed from the game.

Huntley was happy to clear concussion protocol this week, and he's planning on doing more to avoid taking big hits, as Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has suggested.