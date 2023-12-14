Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

The Ravens added a fourth quarterback to practice Wednesday but were back down to three on Thursday.

Tyler Huntley, who has been serving as Lamar Jackson's primary backup, was not on the field Thursday as the Ravens prepare to face the Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football" due to a personal reason, per the injury report.

It's the first time Huntley has missed any practice time this season.

The Ravens signed rookie Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad this week. If Huntley isn't able to play, Baltimore would turn to veteran Josh Johnson as the No. 2 with Cunningham serving as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.