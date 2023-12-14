Presented by

Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

Dec 14, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

The Ravens added a fourth quarterback to practice Wednesday but were back down to three on Thursday.

Tyler Huntley, who has been serving as Lamar Jackson's primary backup, was not on the field Thursday as the Ravens prepare to face the Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football" due to a personal reason, per the injury report.

It's the first time Huntley has missed any practice time this season.

The Ravens signed rookie Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad this week. If Huntley isn't able to play, Baltimore would turn to veteran Josh Johnson as the No. 2 with Cunningham serving as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) was a limited practice participant again, continuing his positive momentum toward playing in Jacksonville. Hamilton is still wearing a brace on his left knee.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (back) was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Two Jaguars starters in the secondary, cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad) and safety Andre Cisco (groin) returned to practice as limited participants Thursday. Their return would be huge for Jacksonville's defense, which had communication breakdowns last week without them and ranks 31st in the league (265.2 yards per game).

