Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Tyler Huntley will be the Ravens' starting quarterback in Cleveland, as he has cleared the concussion protocol and carries no injury designation heading into Saturday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out after not practicing at all for a second straight week.

Huntley started Sunday's win in Pittsburgh, going 8-of-12 for 88 yards passing with nine carries for 31 yards, but he took a hard hit near the end of the third quarter and was removed from the game with a concussion. Huntley said Thursday that he didn't feel like he even had a concussion, and he moved through the protocol quickly this week, returning to full practice on Wednesday.

Offensive Line Should Be at Full Strength

The Ravens should also have their entire starting offensive line against the Browns, as right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) both returned to full practice on Thursday after being limited the previous two days. Thursday's practice was a walk-through, so it's an estimation on the injury report.

Moses hasn't missed a game over the past eight seasons. Zeitler was sidelined for last week's game in Pittsburgh, which was just the second game in the past eight years that he's sat out.