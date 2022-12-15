Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Tyler Huntley will be the Ravens' starting quarterback in Cleveland, as he has cleared the concussion protocol and carries no injury designation heading into Saturday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out after not practicing at all for a second straight week.
Huntley started Sunday's win in Pittsburgh, going 8-of-12 for 88 yards passing with nine carries for 31 yards, but he took a hard hit near the end of the third quarter and was removed from the game with a concussion. Huntley said Thursday that he didn't feel like he even had a concussion, and he moved through the protocol quickly this week, returning to full practice on Wednesday.
Offensive Line Should Be at Full Strength
The Ravens should also have their entire starting offensive line against the Browns, as right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) both returned to full practice on Thursday after being limited the previous two days. Thursday's practice was a walk-through, so it's an estimation on the injury report.
Moses hasn't missed a game over the past eight seasons. Zeitler was sidelined for last week's game in Pittsburgh, which was just the second game in the past eight years that he's sat out.
"I definitely do not prefer for that to ever happen again, but for the best interests of the team and everything, the decision was made," Zeitler said. "We have a lot of season left still and we have to look to that. Hopefully it never happens again."
Amari Cooper Will Play for Browns
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will play Saturday, according to Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, despite getting in just one limited practice Thursday.
Cooper is dealing with a hip issue that he also played through last week when he caught just two passes for 42 yards on seven targets.
"He's going to go," Stefanski said. "Again, it's one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he's going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today."
With Cooper hurting, Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones saw a team-high 12 targets and caught eight passes for 114 yards against the Bengals.
Browns wide receiver David Bell (thumb/toe) is questionable after not practicing throughout the week.