Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

Lamar Jackson (knee) was not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media. He did not practice last week before sitting out the Steelers game, but was not ruled out ahead of time and still made the trip to Pittsburgh.

If Jackson and Huntley were not able to play, the Ravens would have to turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown again with Brett Hundley as his backup. Both Brown and Hundley are on the practice squad, so the Ravens would need to elevate them to the active roster for Saturday's game.

In more good news, Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler is back on the practice field after missing the Steelers game due to knee soreness. Zeitler practiced in a limited capacity last week but just didn't feel healthy enough to suit up after a pregame workout.