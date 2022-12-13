Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

Dec 13, 2022 at 02:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121322-Huntley
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley was back at practice two days after suffering a concussion in the Ravens' win in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday since it's a short week before their Saturday game in Cleveland. Thus, Huntley could still be in the concussion protocol.

Still, it's a good sign for the backup quarterback's availability against the Browns.

Lamar Jackson (knee) was not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media. He did not practice last week before sitting out the Steelers game, but was not ruled out ahead of time and still made the trip to Pittsburgh.

If Jackson and Huntley were not able to play, the Ravens would have to turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown again with Brett Hundley as his backup. Both Brown and Hundley are on the practice squad, so the Ravens would need to elevate them to the active roster for Saturday's game.

In more good news, Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler is back on the practice field after missing the Steelers game due to knee soreness. Zeitler practiced in a limited capacity last week but just didn't feel healthy enough to suit up after a pregame workout.

Seeing Zeitler on the field at the start of the week is an encouraging sign that he's feeling better. It was just the second game Zeitler has missed over the past eight years.

