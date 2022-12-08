Late for Work 12/8: Stephen A. Smith on Tyler Huntley: 'This Brother Can Play'

Smith cited the Ravens' improved defense as another reason why he isn't concerned about how the team will fare without Jackson. The Associated Press' Noah Trister also believes the defense will help to keep the Ravens in playoff contention.

"Lamar Jackson's injury may put even more pressure on the Baltimore Ravens' defense. Lately, that unit has been up to the challenge," Trister wrote. "Baltimore has held two of its last three opponents without a touchdown. If that keeps up, the Ravens can still win despite their offensive concerns.

"The Ravens rank 13th in the NFL in total defense, but the advanced stats tell a more promising story. They're ninth on that side of the ball in Football Outsiders' DVOA stat — sixth against the run and 11th against the pass. Baltimore has come a long way since Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens 42-38 in Week 2. The Ravens have added players like Roquan Smith and Jason Pierre-Paul and welcomed back Tyus Bowser from an injury. In its past nine games, Baltimore has allowed an average of just 288 yards."

Ryan Shazier on Ravens-Steelers Rivalry: 'There's Respect, But Also Disrespect'

Ahead of Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game in Pittsburgh, former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier appeared on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" and was asked for the defining moment for him in the intense rivalry between the AFC North foes.

Shazier referenced a playoff game in Pittsburgh between the two teams in the 2014 season, which the Ravens won, 30-17.

"My rookie year, we played them in the playoffs, and so this is why I got a bad taste in my mouth for the Ravens. … In the playoffs at home, Justin Tucker hits like a 58-yard field goal to win the game, and I was just like, 'Yeah, I hate these guys,'" Shazier said.