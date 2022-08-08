News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Does Not Have a Lisfranc Foot Injury

Aug 08, 2022 at 06:22 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080822-Linderbaum
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum

Rookie first-round center Tyler Linderbaum does not have a Lisfranc foot injury, as was reported earlier in the day.

"That's not true. That's not true. It's not a Lisfranc sprain," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

"There's a ligament; it's not that ligament. It's a different ligament. So, he's had the Lisfranc before. There's no separation, there's no Lisfranc sprain per se. That's my understanding. I'm not a doctor, but I play one in press conferences, as you know. But that's what I was told."

Harbaugh said last week that Linderbaum is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after undergoing X-rays and an MRI. Nothing has changed in that regard.

"He just has a soft tissue type of a deal, a ligament type of a deal in his foot that is not a serious thing," Harbaugh said. "But, we want it to be right and healed, so it's going to take a little bit of time. But it's not a Lisfranc."

Veteran Patrick Mekari has stepped in as the first-team center with Linderbaum sidelined. Linderbaum is expected to be Baltimore's starting center in Week 1 against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

Mike Davis Adjusting to Playbook, Looking for Bounce Back Year

The Ravens are Mike Davis' sixth NFL team in eight seasons, so he's seen a lot. However, asked if there have been any surprises at Ravens training camp, Davis pointed to the playbook.

"It's a lot," Davis said. "When you watch this offense, on the outside looking in, seeing guys like Gus [Edwards], J.K. [Dobbins], Latavius [Murray], Devonta [Freeman], you would think it's just run, run, run, until you get here and see how thick and big the playbook is. So, I was just surprised at how big the playbook is."

Davis signed a two-year deal with his hometown Atlanta Falcons last year with the intention of being the top running back. However, receiver/returner Cordarelle Patterson ended up being the Falcons' lead runner with 618 yards. Davis started eight games and ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns.

"It was a lot of disappointment," Davis said of his Falcons tenure. "I want to say, personally, I don't feel like I had my best year, and being in your hometown, you want to do the best [and] be the best you can. So, with that situation going on, I would say, yes, it fuels me."

Davis was released on May 2 and signed with the Ravens a week later, motivated to have a resurgent season. He said being with the Ravens has been great because he's a versatile talent and "the offense, it's not one-dimensional."

Justice Hill Wants to Go Against His Brother

There's a family feud n the AFC North as Justice Hill's younger brother, Daxton Hill, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick this year.

Daxton was a standout safety/cornerback at Michigan. Justice had a long touchdown on a curl route touchdown, getting behind veteran linebacker Josh Bynes. That's the kind of play Daxton will be looking to stop in future matchups.

Justice laughed when asked if he's getting any intelligence on the Bengals defense.

"Yes, he's giving me a little insight on what they've got going," Justice said. "But no, he's having fun up there.

"It's going to be fun, man. We've never played against each other, and so, it's going to be, actually, fun going out there and playing with him."

Ravens End Practice With a Rookie Slip 'N Slide

Harbaugh came up with a new cool down method at the end of another oppressively hot practice at the Under Armour Performance Center Monday.

Players made a tunnel and all the rookies had to chase down a fumble while they were being sprayed by a hose.

"That was an idea that came up last night in the coaches meeting, so we did it," John Harbaugh said.

"It was fun. Recover a fumble in the rain, right? Also, get the rookies good and wet. Spray the hose right in their face, that's what I saw. So, they had a good time with it."

