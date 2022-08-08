News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Does Not Have a Lisfranc Foot Injury

Mike Davis Adjusting to Playbook, Looking for Bounce Back Year

The Ravens are Mike Davis' sixth NFL team in eight seasons, so he's seen a lot. However, asked if there have been any surprises at Ravens training camp, Davis pointed to the playbook.

"It's a lot," Davis said. "When you watch this offense, on the outside looking in, seeing guys like Gus [Edwards], J.K. [Dobbins], Latavius [Murray], Devonta [Freeman], you would think it's just run, run, run, until you get here and see how thick and big the playbook is. So, I was just surprised at how big the playbook is."

Davis signed a two-year deal with his hometown Atlanta Falcons last year with the intention of being the top running back. However, receiver/returner Cordarelle Patterson ended up being the Falcons' lead runner with 618 yards. Davis started eight games and ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns.

"It was a lot of disappointment," Davis said of his Falcons tenure. "I want to say, personally, I don't feel like I had my best year, and being in your hometown, you want to do the best [and] be the best you can. So, with that situation going on, I would say, yes, it fuels me."