50 Words or Less: Tyler Linderbaum Handled Minicamp Without Hiccups

Mandatory minicamp is over and training camp is still several weeks away. But that doesn't mean we stop thinking about the upcoming season. To help satisfy your appetite for football until the start of training camp, here are summertime thoughts on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum looked sharp and decisive during OTAs and minicamp. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman joked that he wanted to keep Linderbaum "laying in bed shaking every night" worrying about his responsibilities. But the Ravens are resting easy with the decision to draft Linderbaum.

Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle leading the tight end room is a major plus for rookies Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Being around Andrews and Boyle every day will give Kolar and Likely a clear example of how an NFL tight end should approach his job.

Speaking of Likely, his acrobatic catches at the end of minicamp were a tantalizing glimpse of his potential. The Ravens want all their young targets to get open and make the easy catches. But Likely showed he can also make the difficult catches.

I like how defensive players talk about Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's teaching approach. Players say they are learning fast, which helps them play fast. The Ravens had a ton of injuries last season, but it will be crucial for their defense to force more turnovers.