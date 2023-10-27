Presented by

Part of Marquise Brown Trade, Tyler Linderbaum Is Taking Off in Year 2

Oct 27, 2023 at 03:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102723N&N
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum

When the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to Arizona, they acquired a first-round pick which that positioned them to draft Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown will be the Cardinals' top receiver when the Ravens face them on Sunday. But in Linderbaum, the Ravens found an anchor for their offensive line who has quickly become one of the NFL's top centers. A starter from Day 1, Linderbaum was named to the All-Rookie Team last season and has built on that this year season, adjusting seamlessly to a new system under first-year Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez took note of how Linderbaum is communicating in the middle of Baltimore's offensive line, working out the protections to help his fellow linemen and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Linderbaum said the biggest difference from his rookie season is that fewer things are new.

"The more you're around this league, the more you learn and you build off that," Linderbaum said. "Plus, I'm around a lot of guys on this offensive line that are really good. I'm still learning from them, and I'm getting bigger and stronger as I work on my technique. I'm still working very hard to get better."

Jackson didn't get sacked once last week by Detroit. He only took one sack the week before that in London. That's no coincidence, as the Ravens' offensive line has gotten healthier and had all five starters the past two weeks. Linderbaum, who missed two games in Cincinnati and versus the Colts, has held up his end of the bargain and more.

"We didn't have Ronnie for a few games early, but now that we're stacking games with the whole unit together, it's huge," Linderbaum said. "There's chemistry to offensive line play, working next to each other. The more games we can do that, the better we're going to be."

Linderbaum said the Ravens are eager to produce another efficient, high-scoring game in Arizona to keep the momentum going.

"The first five games, we were putting some good stuff out there, but we were putting some bad stuff out there," Linderbaum said. "It's a matter of putting four quarters together. Even last week there was some stuff we need to clean up. This is another opportunity on Sunday to put a clean game out there, be as efficient as possible."

John Harbaugh on Preparing for Two Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, who has not played since injuring his knee last season, was a full practice participant Wednesday and was removed from the injury report Thursday, indicating that there are no more limitations on his surgically repaired knee.

Arizona Head Coach Jonathan Gannon answered, "We'll see" when asked if Murray will play against the Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh smiled when asked how the Ravens were dealing with the possibility of facing either Murray or Joshua Dobbs, who has been Arizona's starter.

"We'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll be ready for whichever quarterback is playing.

"Joshua Dobbs has been in our division, seen him a lot. Very talented arm strength, can get out of the pocket and really run and cover ground. He's got a bunch of yards both scrambling and quarterback option stuff. He's definitely at the top of our list in terms of defending their offense."

Cardinals Run Game Is a Strength

Despite being 1-6, the Cardinals are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 139.0 yards per game.

Arizona's leading rusher, James Conner, is on injured reserve with a knee injury, but their rushing attack has been led recently by Emari Demercado, who had 58 yards against the Seahawks in Week 7. Dobbs is second on the team in rushing (232 yards) averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Harbaugh expects the Cardinals to test Baltimore's run defense.

"A team that wants to run the ball is going to run the ball," Harbaugh said. "They're going to call runs, and we're going to have to stop it. If we don't stop it, they're going to keep running it."

Related Content

news

How the Offense Plans to Keep Rolling After Breakout Performance

The Ravens won't be caught off guard if Kyler Murray plays. Arizona native Mark Andrews looks forward to playing back home. The Ravens will continue to mix and match slot corners.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Talk About Reunion With Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

Ravens coaches were hard on players in meetings this week. John Harbaugh is involved in trade deadline conversations.
news

After Blowout Win, John Harbaugh's Message Doesn't Change

Harbaugh puts no stock into travel fatigue. Fumbles remain the Ravens' offensive bugaboo. Injury update on Keaton Mitchell. Arthur Maulet stands out in extensive action.
news

Facing Lions Brings Back Great Memories for Justin Tucker

John Harbaugh has high praise for Dan Campbell. Terrell Suggs is welcome to address the team on Sunday. Ronnie Stanley is feeling better and plans to take his game to another level.
news

Todd Monken Talks About Red Zone, Second Half Struggles

Rashod Bateman has worked to regain sharpness after missing time early. Odafe Oweh is a full go in practice, while Jadeveon Clowney and Brent Urban return.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Zay Flowers' Back, Talks About Dustup With Jeffery Simmons

Lamar Jackson wants the offense to improve its second half production. Jackson says he and Rashod Bateman are on the same page. John Harbaugh gives update on Tyus Bowser.
news

Next Challenge for Ravens: No Bye After London Trip

John Harbaugh discusses red zone difficulties against the Titans. Keaton Mitchell could work his way into the running back rotation. The next time they play in London, the Ravens will likely depart early again.
news

Mark Andrews Is Glad Ravens Arrived Early in London

Marlon Humphrey says coming back from foot surgery remains 'a work in progress.' John Harbaugh gives updates on Odafe Oweh, Keaton Mitchell.
news

David Ojabo Hopes to Return This Season From Injury

Roquan Smith is focused on stopping Titans offense led by Derrick Henry. The Ravens are bonding off the field on their London trip. Odell Beckham Jr. strongly favors grass over turf. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Surprised He's an International Star, Loving London

The playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be under the microscope. The Ravens refocused during a 45-minute team meeting. Drop passes becoming a lingering issue isn't a concern.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Expects to Play vs. Steelers, Was Being 'Preventative'

John Harbaugh discusses linebacker generational torch being passed from Ray Lewis to Roquan Smith. Harbaugh and Smith both have fond memories of Dick Butkus. Harbuagh Harbaugh comments when asked about J.K. Dobbins' recovery timetable.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising