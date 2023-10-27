Part of Marquise Brown Trade, Tyler Linderbaum Is Taking Off in Year 2

"We didn't have Ronnie for a few games early, but now that we're stacking games with the whole unit together, it's huge," Linderbaum said. "There's chemistry to offensive line play, working next to each other. The more games we can do that, the better we're going to be."

Linderbaum said the Ravens are eager to produce another efficient, high-scoring game in Arizona to keep the momentum going.

"The first five games, we were putting some good stuff out there, but we were putting some bad stuff out there," Linderbaum said. "It's a matter of putting four quarters together. Even last week there was some stuff we need to clean up. This is another opportunity on Sunday to put a clean game out there, be as efficient as possible."

John Harbaugh on Preparing for Two Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, who has not played since injuring his knee last season, was a full practice participant Wednesday and was removed from the injury report Thursday, indicating that there are no more limitations on his surgically repaired knee.

Arizona Head Coach Jonathan Gannon answered, "We'll see" when asked if Murray will play against the Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh smiled when asked how the Ravens were dealing with the possibility of facing either Murray or Joshua Dobbs, who has been Arizona's starter.

"We'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll be ready for whichever quarterback is playing.