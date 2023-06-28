Mailbag: Who Has the Best Chance to Become a First-Time Pro Bowler?

Downing: This is a big year for both 2021 first-round picks. They need to have strong seasons if the Ravens are going to pick up their fifth-year options after this season. But I'm not writing off either player. They both have immense talent and have shown flashes of their potential. At this point a year ago, Oweh was a popular projection to have a breakout season and Bateman was the team's clear cut No. 1 receiving option. The foot injury derailed Bateman's season, so health will be major factor for this year. A Lisfranc injury is a challenging, and Bateman has not yet returned to full strength. He was sidelined at mandatory minicamp earlier this month after getting a cortisone injection in his foot, and the Ravens will bring him along slowly during training camp. The Ravens have a much deeper receiving corps after the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor, so Bateman won't have as much on his plate this season. The Ravens have been encouraged by his progress throughout his recovery, and if he returns to pre-injury form he could show he deserves to have the fifth-year option exercised.