News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks

James Proche II Getting Reps as the Backup Holder

Versatility is everything in the NFL and wide receiver James Proche II is adding to his resume as he's taking snaps as the Ravens backup holder.

Rookie punter Jordan Stout is taking over the job from longtime veteran Sam Koch, who was the best in the business at the thankless job. By all accounts, Stout is doing well with his duties and knows that's paramount to allowing Justin Tucker to be Justin Tucker.

Still, the Ravens want to have a backup holder just in case and asked Proche if he'd give it a try considering how good his hands are.

"It's just catching a football and putting it down, so that's all," Proche said with a chuckle. "There's obviously a little more detail to it, because Tuck is the greatest to ever do it. So, I'm trying to go into his mind, what he wants.