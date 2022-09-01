Reports: Tyre Phillips Claimed By Giants

Sep 01, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083122-PhillipsT
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Tyre Phillips

The Ravens waived guard/tackle Tyre Phillips Wednesday, dropping them from 11 to 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Phillips was in competition to be the Ravens' starting left guard with Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens were hoping to get Phillips back on their practice squad, but he's been reportedly claimed by the New York Giants.

The Giants also added safety Tony Jefferson, outside linebacker Chuck Wiley and wide receiver Jaylon Moore after they were released by Baltimore. All three are now on the Giants' practice squad.

Phillips started 13 games for the Ravens the past two seasons after being a third-round pick in 2020. He bounced between playing guard and right tackle to fill in for other injuries.

Injuries have limited him, as Phillips missed four games as a rookie and seven last season. He won the starting job out of training camp last year but suffered a knee injury in Week 1.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens looked to trade Phillips before releasing him.

"It's just part of the roster moves right now," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "Without getting too deep into all of that, there's a lot of moving parts to all that. I'm still hopeful as a coach that we'll get him back. We'll try to get him back to the practice squad. We'll see; it may not happen. But, that's what I'm hoping for."

Related Content

news

Undrafted Josh Ross Made the Roster by Making Plays

A tackling machine during the preseason, Josh Ross is the latest undrafted linebacker to make the Ravens 53-man roster.

news

Late for Work 9/2: Ravens' Stock Is Rising With Pundits, But Two NFL Executives Aren't Buying In

The Ravens' four most-recent first-round picks will largely determine the team's fate this season.

news

Ravens Place Poe on Injured Reserve

Poe is done for the season and the Ravens are searching for his replacement.

news

Marcus Peters Loves Football, But Is Staying Patient in Return

Cornerback Marcus Peters is happy to be back on the field feeling good again, but he's paying close attention to his body.

news

Late for Work 9/1: Analyzing Ronnie Stanley's Reported Contract Restructure

Sports Illustrated and Chris Simms pick the Ravens to win the AFC North. The Ravens' 'triplets' are ranked in the middle of the pack. Three Ravens get votes in awards predictions. Another mock draft has the Ravens selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins' Quickness Is Back

John Harbaugh gives an update on Ronnie Stanley. Versatile players will help the Ravens cover their needs at outside linebacker. Josh Oliver earned a roster spot with his steady improvement.

news

Ravens Move Two to IR, Sign Kenyan Drake and Brent Urban

The Ravens have made two more additions to their 53-man roster.

news

Reports: Tony Jefferson to Sign With Giants

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who was among Baltimore's final roster cuts, will reportedly sign with the Giants' practice squad.

news

Ravens Set Initial Practice Squad

Veteran OLB Steven Means, rookie RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack and QB Anthony Brown are among those on the Ravens practice squad.

news

Mailbag: What Role Will Josh Ross Have This Season?

Should the Ravens field trade offers for Tyler Huntley? Who is the No. 1 running back? Which position group are you more at ease with now?

news

Late for Work 8/31: Roster Tiers: Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike Among Starters With Something to Prove

After roster cuts, Ravens 'desperately need outside linebackers.' Lamar Jackson, loaded secondary among reasons to be optimistic about 2022 Ravens.

Find Tickets
Advertising