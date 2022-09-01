Reports: Tyre Phillips Claimed By Giants

The Ravens waived guard/tackle Tyre Phillips Wednesday, dropping them from 11 to 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.
Phillips was in competition to be the Ravens' starting left guard with Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens were hoping to get Phillips back on their practice squad, but he's been reportedly claimed by the New York Giants.
The Giants also added safety Tony Jefferson, outside linebacker Chuck Wiley and wide receiver Jaylon Moore after they were released by Baltimore. All three are now on the Giants' practice squad.
Phillips started 13 games for the Ravens the past two seasons after being a third-round pick in 2020. He bounced between playing guard and right tackle to fill in for other injuries.
Injuries have limited him, as Phillips missed four games as a rookie and seven last season. He won the starting job out of training camp last year but suffered a knee injury in Week 1.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens looked to trade Phillips before releasing him.
"It's just part of the roster moves right now," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "Without getting too deep into all of that, there's a lot of moving parts to all that. I'm still hopeful as a coach that we'll get him back. We'll try to get him back to the practice squad. We'll see; it may not happen. But, that's what I'm hoping for."