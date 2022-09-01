Reports: Tyre Phillips Claimed By Giants

The Giants also added safety Tony Jefferson, outside linebacker Chuck Wiley and wide receiver Jaylon Moore after they were released by Baltimore. All three are now on the Giants' practice squad.

Phillips started 13 games for the Ravens the past two seasons after being a third-round pick in 2020. He bounced between playing guard and right tackle to fill in for other injuries.

Injuries have limited him, as Phillips missed four games as a rookie and seven last season. He won the starting job out of training camp last year but suffered a knee injury in Week 1.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens looked to trade Phillips before releasing him.