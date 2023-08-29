Tyus Bowser to Begin Season on NFI List, Out First Four Games

Ronald Darby Is Confident After Fast Recovery From Last Year's Knee Injury

Less than 10 months after suffering a torn ACL, Ronald Darby is one of the newest Ravens, confident he can make an immediate contribution at a key position that has been hit hard by injuries.

Baltimore signed Darby on Aug. 18 after his speedy recovery from a knee injury he suffered last year playing for the Denver Broncos. Darby attacked rehab with the same focus he uses to defend wide receivers. He feels healthy and ready to play as many snaps as he's asked, as the Ravens prepare for their Sept. 10 season opener against the Texans.

"I was busting my [butt] rehabbing and running," Darby said. "I was having like two-a-days all through the week, so I made sure I put the load on my body. Knowing that I wasn't in OTAs, [and] I wasn't in the first half of camp, I made sure I did more so I could be ready and have confidence on it. That's what it's mainly about, having confidence on your knee.

"I'm ready. That's what I'm out here doing. I'm getting myself back into football shape. If I get called on, I'm going to go out there and give my all. I don't feel any doubt or anything, or I wouldn't be out there getting the reps that I'm getting."

Darby could start or see significant action in the cornerback rotation, especially if All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey does not return from foot surgery in time for Week 1. Darby has eight years of NFL experience, has made 88 career starts, and has played in a variety of defenses.

Darby says he's picking up Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald's system quickly, and practice reps against the Ravens' receiving corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor has sharpened Darby.